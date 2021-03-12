$ 19.5 Billion Growth in Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market During 2020-2024 | Demand for Designer & Premium Sleepwear and Loungewear to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleepwear and loungewear market to register an incremental growth of USD 19.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing a CAGR of almost 9%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for designer & premium sleepwear and loungewear will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Distribution channel
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40816
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the sleepwear and loungewear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, H & M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market size
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market trends
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the adoption of sustainable manufacturing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sleepwear and loungewear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market - Global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented by product (compression wear and shapewear) and distribution channel (offline and online), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Online Lingerie Market - Global online lingerie market is segmented by product (bras, panties, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Market segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
doEurope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing
Increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear
Celebrity endorsements
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
Authentic Brands Group LLC
Chantelle Group
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Hanesbrands Inc.
L Brands Inc.
MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.
PVH Corp.
Ralph Lauren Corp.
Wacoal Holdings Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-19-5-billion-growth-in-global-sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-during-2020-2024--demand-for-designer--premium-sleepwear-and-loungewear-to-boost-growth--technavio-301244938.html
SOURCE Technavio