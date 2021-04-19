U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

$19.6 Billion Worldwide Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

·2 min read

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$23.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

The Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • Armstrong

  • Beaulieu

  • CFL Flooring

  • Congoleum

  • Forbo

  • Gerflor

  • Interface

  • Karndean

  • LG Hausys

  • Mannington Mills

  • Metroflor

  • Milliken

  • Mohawk

  • Mohawk Industries

  • Novalis

  • NOX Corporation

  • Polyflor

  • Responsive Industries

  • Shaw Floors

  • Shaw Industries

  • Snmo LVT

  • Tarkett

  • The Dixie Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/op16m8


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/19-6-billion-worldwide-luxury-vinyl-tiles-lvt-flooring-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301271509.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

