$19.8 Billion Worldwide Geopolymer Industry to 2028 - Featuring Geopolymer Solutions, IPR, Murray & Roberts and PCI Augsburg Among Others
Global Geopolymer Market
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geopolymer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geopolymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.4% during 2022-2028.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
137
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$6.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$19.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
20.3%
Regions Covered
Global
This report on global geopolymer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global geopolymer market by segmenting the market based on type, product, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the geopolymer market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
Growing Demand from Repair And Rehabilitation Industry
Rising Environmental Concerns
Market Challenges
Lack of Government Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2021
Historical Period: 2017-2020
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Geopolymer Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Geopolymer Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Geopolymer Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Polyethylene
5.3. Polypropylene
6. Global Geopolymer Market by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cement, Concrete and Precast panel
6.3. Binders
6.3.1. Slag-based Binders
6.3.2. Rock-based Binders
6.3.3. Fly Ash-based Binders
6.4. Grouts
6.5. Others
7. Global Geopolymer Market by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Building Construction
7.3. Industrial
7.4. Transportation
7.5. Fire Safety
7.6. Others
8. Global Geopolymer Market by Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Germany
8.2.2. United Kingdom
8.2.3. France
8.2.4. Italy
8.2.5. Spain
8.2.6. Russia
8.2.7. Netherlands
8.2.8. Rest of the Europe
8.3. North America
8.3.1. United States
8.3.2. Canada
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. China
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.3. India
8.4.4. South Korea
8.4.5. Australia
8.4.6. Indonesia
8.4.7. Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Mexico
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.3. Argentina
8.5.4. Rest of Latin America
8.6. Middle East & Africa
8.6.1. Saudi Arabia
8.6.2. Turkey
8.6.3. Iran
8.6.4. United Arab Emirates
8.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Alchemy Geopolymers
12.2.2. ASK Chemicals
12.2.3. Banah UK Ltd
12.2.4. BASF
12.2.5. CEMEX SAB de CV
12.2.6. Geopolymer Solutions LLC
12.2.7. IPR
12.2.8. Murray & Roberts
12.2.9. PCI Augsburg GMBH
12.2.10. Rocla Pty Limited
12.2.11. Schlumberger Limited
12.2.12. Wagners
12.2.13. Zeobond Pty Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov27jo
Attachment
