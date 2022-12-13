U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.00
    +17.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,153.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,769.00
    +57.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.00
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.94
    +0.77 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.73
    +2.90 (+12.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5700
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,402.47
    +414.81 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.37
    +10.70 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.55
    +20.58 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

$19.8 Billion Worldwide Geopolymer Industry to 2028 - Featuring Geopolymer Solutions, IPR, Murray & Roberts and PCI Augsburg Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Geopolymer Market

Global Geopolymer Market
Global Geopolymer Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geopolymer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geopolymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.4% during 2022-2028.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

137

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$6.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$19.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

20.3%

Regions Covered

Global

This report on global geopolymer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global geopolymer market by segmenting the market based on type, product, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the geopolymer market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Growing Demand from Repair And Rehabilitation Industry

  • Rising Environmental Concerns

Market Challenges

  • Lack of Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Historical Period: 2017-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Geopolymer Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Geopolymer Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Geopolymer Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Polyethylene
5.3. Polypropylene

6. Global Geopolymer Market by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cement, Concrete and Precast panel
6.3. Binders
6.3.1. Slag-based Binders
6.3.2. Rock-based Binders
6.3.3. Fly Ash-based Binders
6.4. Grouts
6.5. Others

7. Global Geopolymer Market by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Building Construction
7.3. Industrial
7.4. Transportation
7.5. Fire Safety
7.6. Others

8. Global Geopolymer Market by Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Germany
8.2.2. United Kingdom
8.2.3. France
8.2.4. Italy
8.2.5. Spain
8.2.6. Russia
8.2.7. Netherlands
8.2.8. Rest of the Europe
8.3. North America
8.3.1. United States
8.3.2. Canada
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. China
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.3. India
8.4.4. South Korea
8.4.5. Australia
8.4.6. Indonesia
8.4.7. Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Mexico
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.3. Argentina
8.5.4. Rest of Latin America
8.6. Middle East & Africa
8.6.1. Saudi Arabia
8.6.2. Turkey
8.6.3. Iran
8.6.4. United Arab Emirates
8.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Alchemy Geopolymers
12.2.2. ASK Chemicals
12.2.3. Banah UK Ltd
12.2.4. BASF
12.2.5. CEMEX SAB de CV
12.2.6. Geopolymer Solutions LLC
12.2.7. IPR
12.2.8. Murray & Roberts
12.2.9. PCI Augsburg GMBH
12.2.10. Rocla Pty Limited
12.2.11. Schlumberger Limited
12.2.12. Wagners
12.2.13. Zeobond Pty Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov27jo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories