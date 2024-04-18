In this article, we will look at the 19 best alternatives to Discord in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Alternatives to Discord in 2024.

An Overview of the Unified Communication and Collaboration Market

Discord is a unified communication and collaboration software originally designed as a gaming community platform in 2015. The platform features voice, video, streaming, and text communication services to build digital communities on various topics. Discord has over 150 million monthly active users, with over 19 million active servers per week. Although the platform was initially started to help build gaming communities as an alternative to Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Skype, the platform has the potential to be used for other social and business-related activities. According to CNBC, more than 78% of Discord users claim that they now use the platform for mainly non-gaming or equally across gaming and other activities. You can also look at 13 Best Alternatives to Dating Apps and Online Dating and 12 Best Drupal Alternatives in 2024.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the unified communications and collaborations market was valued at $145.58 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.80% during the forecasted period, reaching $496.3 billion by 2029. Traditionally, the unified communications and collaboration market was limited to a single product industry, where organizations or users had to buy tools separately. However, with technological advancements such as cloud management services, holistic platforms including but not limited to Discord, Skype, and Slack by Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) have emerged as one-stop platforms for organizations and individuals. On April 8, Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV), a leading global data provider related to the life sciences industry, announced its partnership with Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM). Under this collaboration, Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will help accelerate the development of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM), a next-generation customer engagement platform for the global life sciences industry. The partnership will apply Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) innovations to provide Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) life sciences cloud customers with a new, single, end-to-end engagement platform, expected to be released in 2025. You can also look at the 17 Best AOL Mail Alternatives in 2024.

While COVID-19 hindered growth in other industries, the unified communications and collaborations market benefited from the pandemic due to the global increase in remote work. A report by Forbes Advisor that analyzed the post-pandemic work situation in 2023 found that approximately 12.7% of the full-time employees were working from home. Moreover, around 28.2% of the employees adapted to at least a hybrid model since the pandemic. The transition towards remote work led companies towards online unified communications and collaboration platforms. According to another report by Forbes, Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZM) annual revenue during the first fiscal quarter after the pandemic increased by 169%, with 81% of this revenue originating from new subscription customers.

Story continues

Key Players Leading the Unified Communication and Collaboration Market

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) are some of the leading providers of unified communications and collaboration software.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a leading developer and provider of software technology products and services. The company also provides some leading collaborative tools and applications, including Microsoft Teams and Skype. On April 4, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced signing an 8-year strategic partnership with Cloud Software Group to bring joint cloud solutions and generative artificial intelligence to more than 100 million people. The collaboration will strengthen the market collaboration with Citrix, the business unit of Cloud Software Group that provides secure apps for organizations to ensure secure and flexible work around the globe to develop virtual applications and desktop platforms. The collaboration will also lead to the development of new cloud technologies and artificial intelligence solutions with an integrated product roadmap to enhance Microsoft Cloud and AI capabilities.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is another leading integrator of networking, collaboration, security, application, and cloud technologies. The company operates through various segments; the business collaboration solutions segment provides services, including unified communications, conferencing, and collaboration end-point devices. One of the most popular unified communication software by Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the Webex Suite, which allows organizations to connect, manage, collaborate, and engage in a virtual work environment. On April 12, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced that it had completed the acquisition of Isovalent Inc., a leading open-source, cloud-native networking and security company. As a result of this acquisition, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) will be able to provide artificial intelligence and cloud technology-driven secure collaboration platforms to organizations of all sizes.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is an all-in-one AI-powered collaboration platform that provides unified collaboration and connects people via chat, secured meetings, content sharing, and more. On March 25, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its partnership with Avaya to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences to enterprises worldwide. As a result of this collaboration, Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZM) AI-powered platform, including meeting, team, chat, whiteboard, spaces, and more, would be integrated into Avaya’s communication and collaboration suite to provide customers with a diverse and streamlined way to manage content and communications.

With this context, let's take a look at the 19 best alternatives to Discord in 2024.

19 Best Alternatives to Discord in 2024

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus methodology to compile the list of 19 best alternatives to Discord in 2024 and sifted through more than 10 sources on the internet. To rank, we selected the number of number of reviews as our primary metric and customer ratings as our secondary metric. We sourced the customer reviews and ratings from 3 sources, including Capterra, Getapp, and G2. We summed the customer reviews and averaged the customer ratings for each alternative from the aforementioned sources. We chose only those alternatives that had at least 1,000 total customer reviews and an average rating of 4.0 or above across our sources. The shortlisted alternatives were ranked in ascending order of the primary and secondary metrics.

Please note that the reviews and ratings are prone to change with time; the data mentioned in this article was collected on April 18, 2024.

19 Best Alternatives to Discord in 2024

19. Flock

Total Number of Reviews: 1,001

Average Rating: 4.5

Flock ranks 19th on our list of best alternatives to Discord in 2024. It is a cloud-based collaboration software and messaging platform mainly used in professional environments. The platform allows video-conferencing, engaging productivity tools, and channel-based communications. Flock has 1,001 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.5 across our sources.

18. Microsoft Viva Engage

Total Number of Reviews: 1,596

Average Rating: 4.2

Viva Engage by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is an employee communication platform that connects different teams within an organization to build communities and engage in conversations online. Viva Engage ranks 18th on our list, with 1,596 reviews and an average rating of 4.2.

17. Front

Total Number of Reviews: 2,594

Average Rating: 4.6

Front is a customer-first team collaboration platform with various features, including shared inbox, live chat, team collaborations, artificial intelligence bot, omnichannel, and integration capabilities. The platform ranks 17th on our list of best alternatives to Discord, with 2,594 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.6 across our sources.

16. Zoho Workplace

Total Number of Reviews: 2,617

Average Rating: 4.5

Zoho Workplace ranks 16th on our list of best alternatives to Discord. It is a unified communication and collaboration platform by Zoho Corporation. The platform provides chatting and social channel creation features similar to Discord and email sending and receiving, file management, spreadsheet processing, word processing, presentations, and online meetings.

15. Skype

Total Number of Reviews: 3,200

Average Rating: 4.3

Skype by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) ranks 15th on our list of best alternatives to Discord 2024. It is a remote communication software that allows chat, voice calls, video calls, and content-sharing capabilities. Skype has 3,200 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.3 across our sources.

14. Viber

Total Number of Reviews: 3,900

Average Rating: 4.4

Viber ranks 14th on our list of 19 best alternatives to Discord in 2024. It is a free calling and messaging platform that allows you to make voice and video calls, group chats, and group calls and build social communities to discuss various topics. Viber has 3,900 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 across our sources.

13. Workplace from Meta

Total Number of Reviews: 4,347

Average Rating: 4.2

Workplace from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) ranks 13th on our list of best alternatives to Discord 2024. It is a comprehensive business communication platform that provides secure chatting, video conference calling, groups, and intranet facilities. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) advertises its workplace as Facebook for business purposes.

12. Connecteam

Total Number of Reviews: 6,897

Average Rating: 4.8

Connecteam ranks 12th on our list of best alternatives to Discord in 2024. It is a one-stop team management and communication platform that allows organizations to manage and hold work-related chats and content sharing and helps in event management and team schedules. The platform has 6,897 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.8%.

11. Telegram

Total Number of Reviews: 12,464

Average Rating: 4.7

Telegram is a cloud-based instant messenger and community hosting platform. The platform ranks 11th on our list of best alternatives to Discord in 2024, with an average rating of 4.7 and 12,464 customer reviews.

10. Zendesk Suite

Total Number of Reviews: 13,501

Average Rating: 4.4

Zendesk Suite is among the top 10 best alternatives to Discord in 2024. Zendesk Suite is a unified communication platform mainly used for team management as it allows chatting, calling, and content-sharing capabilities.

9. Go To Connect

Total Number of Reviews: 16,752

Average Rating: 4.4

Go To Connect is a business communication software that allows team and customer engagement through a centralized chatting and calling mechanism. The platform ranks 9th on our list, with 16,752 customer reviews and a 4.4 average rating across our sources.

8. ClickUp

Total Number of Reviews: 17,507

Average Rating: 4.7

ClickUp is another comprehensive communication and management software mainly used to manage teams and organizations. The platform allows its customers to have private and channel-based chats and calls. The platform also has whiteboards, dashboards, and projects to ease business communication.

7. Webex App

Total Number of Reviews: 20,074

Average Rating: 4.3

Webex App by Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) enables video conference meetings with screen sharing, cloud calling, group and private messaging, hosting webinars, and much more. It ranks 7th on our list of best alternatives to Discord in 2024.

6. Monday.com

Total Number of Reviews: 20,086

Average Rating: 4.6

Ranking 6th on our list is Monday.com, with 20,086 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 across our sources. The platform allows its customers to hold team communications and is a one-stop work management tool with various features, including whiteboards, portfolios, task tracking, and projects.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Alternatives to Discord in 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclaimer: None. 19 Best Alternatives to Discord in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.