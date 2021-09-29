U.S. markets closed

$ 19 Bn Growth in Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market| Decline in Sensor Prices to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in the auto parts & equipment industry to grow by USD 18.99 billion between 2021 and 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The decline in sensor prices and increase in travel time will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • AEBS

  • TPMS

  • PAS

  • Others

  • Application

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Geography

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in the auto parts and equipment industry include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with the service and maintenance of ADAS will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Camera Module Market - Global automotive camera module market is segmented by functionality (driver assistance camera and driver support camera), application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market - Global automotive ADAS sensors market is segmented by product (radar sensor, image sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, and LiDAR sensor) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

6.77%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 8%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

115

Incremental growth

$ 18.99 Billion

Segments covered

Technology; Application; Geography

By Technology

By Application


By Region





Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-19-bn-growth-in-automotive-advanced-driver-assistance-system-adas-market-decline-in-sensor-prices-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301387864.html

SOURCE Technavio

