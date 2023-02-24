$19 Bn Video Conferencing Markets - Global Forecast to 2027: Growing Digitalization and Selling Platforms to Boost Market Growth

Company Logo

Global Video Conferencing Market

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Conferencing Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Application (Corporate Communications, Training and Development, and Marketing and Client Engagement), Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video conferencing market size is projected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD 19.1 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 10.6 billion in 2022

Video conferencing solutions are being adopted by businesses all over the world to enhance their client interaction, brand awareness, and marketing initiatives.

Organizations are able to reach a wider audience, connect with them more effectively, and quickly engage audiences with the aid of video conferencing for marketing objectives. By facilitating greater connection with the customers and improving their relationship with the company, video conferencing solutions assist in improving customer engagement.

The major market players, such as Microsoft, Huawei, Cisco, Adobe, and Zoom Video Communication have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.

By deployment mode, cloud segment to lead market during forecast period

Due to its lower cost compared to on-premises solutions, cloud-based video conferencing systems are predicted to become more popular.

Utilizing cloud-based video conferencing solutions gives businesses the flexibility they need to adapt to the changing business environment. When SMEs and large businesses implement cloud-based video solutions, they can concentrate on their core capabilities rather than IT procedures. The cloud segment is anticipated to register the largest market size during the forecast period.

By vertical, healthcare and life sciences segment to register the highest CAGR during forecast period

The healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial content daily. As a result, video conferencing solutions can be used to consolidate correct clinical information and channelized content insights. By verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The video conferencing market is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The various initiatives taken by the government across this region is one of the major factor that drives the adoption of video conferencing solutions in Asia Pacific.

The presence of players, such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, and Cisco, with specialized offerings makes the video conferencing ecosystem in Asia Pacific highly competitive.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Digitalization and Selling Platforms to Boost Market Growth

North America to Account for Largest Share in 2022

Solutions Segment and US to Account for Significant Share in 2022

Solutions Segment and China to Account for Significant Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Transition Toward Remote Working Culture

Rising Growth of Cloud-Native Enterprises

Growing Need to Reduce Cost of Developing Infrastructure

Increasing Number of Internet Users

Restraints

Privacy and Security Concerns

Low Bandwidth and Quality

Opportunities

5G Network to Pave Way for Video Conferencing Solutions

Boom in Video Conferencing Hardware Market

Rising Inclination for Cell Phone-Based Video Conferencing

Challenges

Technical Issues

Preference for Audio Conferences

Video Conferencing Market Evolution

Market: Ecosystem Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Use Case 1: Bayada Home Healthcare Implemented Zoom's Video Conferencing Solution and Logitech's Hardware to Improve Productivity

Education

Use Case 1: University of Washington Upgraded Its Elearning Solutions with Zoom and Kubi

Use Case 2: Coastal Bend College Deployed Lifesize Video System Across Its Campuses

Government

Use Case 1: Pexip Helped Federal Employment Agency Provide Secured Video Communication

Use Case 2: Pea Deployed Huawei's Video Conferencing Technology

Media and Entertainment

Use Case 1: Avaya Helped Koch Media Share Large Game Files Between Multiple Sites

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Facial and Voice Recognition

Cloud Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2cxp1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

