19 Most Densely Populated States in the US

The United States has one of the world's largest populations. According to the US Census Bureau, the country's population stands at 336,195,667 as of March 21. Among the regions, the South experienced the highest population growth, accounting for 38.9% of the overall increase in 2023. This was followed by growth rates of 23.6% in the West, 20.6% in the Midwest, and 17% in the Northeast during the last year. California, Texas, Florida, and New York fall among the most populated US states in 2024.

In 1790, the first official US census recorded a population of nearly 4 million. Since then, the population has grown rapidly, increasing by an average of 1.6% each year. One of the major factors accounting for the population growth in the US is immigration. From European immigrants in the 19th and early 20th centuries (who made up over 80% of the foreign-born population in 1910) to Asians and Hispanics in recent decades (who now constitute over 40% of immigrants), immigration has significantly impacted population growth. Medical advancements have also led to longer life spans, ultimately causing population growth. In 1900, the average life expectancy in the US was just under 47 years. By 2023, it has risen to nearly 76.4 years. Medical innovations and solutions by popular healthcare companies like Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) also have a role to play in increasing the average life expectancy in the country.

Furthermore, the fertility rates have also affected population trends. Historically, the US has experienced relatively high fertility rates. In the early 1900s, the average woman had between 3 and 4 children. This contributed significantly to population growth, particularly in the post-World War II baby boom era, when fertility rates peaked at nearly four children per woman. However, these rates have declined steadily since the 1960s, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman in 2020.

Regional Disparities in US Population Density

While the overall population continues to grow, the US exhibits significant regional variations in density and distribution. The US population density per square mile is 93.8 people. It varies significantly throughout the country, with the District of Columbia having 11,280 people per square mile in contrast to Alaska having just 1.3 people per square mile. This variation is based on a couple of factors. Firstly, the 21st century has seen the rise of megacities leading to urbanization. In 1950, 64% of the population of the US lived in urban cities. This population concentration in urban areas has increased significantly to 83% during present times. By 2050, this number is expected to increase to 89%. In contrast, many rural areas are experiencing population decline. From 2000 to 2010, 346 out of 1336 counties lost 5% or more of their working-age population. Between 2010 and 2020, losses increased nearly three-fold, with more than 970 rural counties losing 5% of their population. Limited economic opportunities and out-migration towards urban centers contribute to this trend.

The US population is projected to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace, especially after 2030. Census forecasts suggest an increase of 79 million people by 2060, with the population surpassing 400 million by 2058. It has been projected that immigration will be the largest contributing factor to the US population growth, surpassing the natural increase after 2030. Simultaneously, a natural decrease in the country’s population will be supported by declining fertility rates and an aging population.

19 Most Densely Populated States in the US

Arthimedes/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We compiled a list of the 19 most densely populated states in the US, including the District of Columbia, using average population per square mile data from the US Census Bureau. The states are ranked in ascending order based on their population densities. We have also included the latest annual GDP per capita for each state to offer insights into their respective economies.

19 Most Densely Populated States in the US

19. South Carolina

Population per Square Mile: 170.2

GDP per Capita: $56,010

South Carolina has a moderate population density of around 170.2 people per square mile. This density varies, with major coastal cities like Charleston and Myrtle Beach attracting residents, while rural areas, particularly inland, see a lower concentration. The state's economy is on a path of diversification. South Carolina is actively attracting manufacturing and technology businesses while maintaining a strong agricultural sector.

18. Michigan

Population per Square Mile: 178.0

GDP per Capita: $61,859

Michigan's population density sits around 178 people per square mile. This density is mostly concentrated in urban hubs like Detroit. The state's population density is slightly above the national average of 93.8 people per square mile. While the manufacturing industry, particularly automobiles, traditionally fueled Michigan's economy, diversification towards renewable energy, life sciences, and films is underway.

17. Georgia

Population per Square Mile: 185.6

GDP per Capita: $89,248

Georgia has a growing population density of around 185.6 people per square mile. This density is uneven, with major metropolitan areas like Atlanta attracting residents while rural areas remain less populated. Georgia's economy thrives on a range of sectors. While agriculture remains important, the state has become a hub for different industries, such as aerospace, manufacturing, digital media, and entertainment.

16. Indiana

Population per Square Mile: 189.4

GDP per Capita: $66,698

Indiana balances a moderate population density of around 189.4 people per square mile with a robust economy. Urban areas, particularly Indianapolis, see higher densities, while rural regions are less populated. Manufacturing has traditionally been a cornerstone, but Indiana is now strategically attracting new high-growth sectors like clean energy and electric vehicles.

15. North Carolina

Population per Square Mile: 214.7

GDP per Capita: $68,238

North Carolina ranks as a relatively densely populated state, with around 215 people per square mile (83 per square kilometer). This density varies, with major cities like Charlotte and Raleigh attracting residents while the mountainous regions are less populated. North Carolina has become a hub for technology parks, research and innovation centers, and various top-notch universities.

14. Virginia

Population per Square Mile: 218.6

GDP per Capita: $74,784

Virginia showcases a diverse population density. Urban areas like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads boast high densities, exceeding 1,000 people per square mile, while rural regions see significantly lower numbers. This translates to an overall average of around 219 people per square mile. Virginia's economy thrives on a rich mix. Government jobs, particularly federal ones, play a significant role alongside a strong military presence. Beyond that, Virginia has a diverse economic landscape with strengths in varied industries such as technology, agriculture, and consulting.

13. Hawaii

Population per Square Mile: 226.6

GDP per Capita: $66,198

Hawaii is among the top 20 most densely populated states in the US. Hawaii presents a unique case of population density in the US. Two-thirds of the state's 1.4 million residents live on Oahu, the most populous island, which is home to Honolulu, the state capital. The state's economy leans heavily on tourism, capitalizing on its natural beauty and cultural heritage. However, policymakers are working towards diversifying the economic landscape.

12. Illinois

Population per Square Mile: 230.8

GDP per Capita: $82,126

Illinois strikes a balance between its population density and economic strengths. The state's average population density is around 230.8 people per square mile, but this varies widely. Chicago, as a major city, has a high population concentration, while rural areas have fewer residents. The state's economy is diverse, with agriculture remaining important alongside leading sectors like manufacturing, transportation, and finance. This mix of industries makes Illinois a key economic hub in the Midwest.

11. California

Population per Square Mile: 253.7

GDP per Capita: $92,190

California holds the title of the most populous US state, with a density of around 253.7 people per square mile. This density is uneven, with major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco attracting residents, while deserts and mountains see sparse populations. The state's economy is a powerhouse, boasting the world's fifth-largest GDP. It is driven by innovation, with Silicon Valley at the forefront of the tech industry. Additionally, California benefits from the influence of Hollywood in the entertainment sector.

10. Ohio

Population per Square Mile: 288.8

GDP per Capita: $69,978

In Ohio, the statewide population density stands at approximately 253.7 people per square mile. This density varies, with major cities such as Cleveland and Columbus exhibiting high concentrations while rural areas experience lower population density. The state's economy is characterized by a diverse mix of industries. Historically, manufacturing, particularly in automobiles, has been a key pillar of Ohio's economy. While manufacturing remains significant, the state is strategically diversifying its economic base towards sectors such as healthcare, logistics, and financial services.

9. Pennsylvania

Population per Square Mile: 290.6

GDP per Capita: $71,160

The statewide population density in Pennsylvania is around 290.6 people per square mile. Pennsylvania's economy has a strong industrial base, traditionally centered on steel and manufacturing. In recent decades, the state has diversified towards healthcare, education, and technology sectors. Pennsylvania is among the top 10 most densely populated states in the US.

8. Florida

Population per Square Mile: 401.4

GDP per Capita: $62,445

Florida maintains a high population density, averaging around 401 people per square mile. However, this density varies across the state, with major coastal cities such as Miami and Orlando drawing significant populations, while rural inland areas have a lower concentration of residents. The state's economy thrives on tourism, capitalizing on its beaches, theme parks, and sunny climate.

7. New York

Population per Square Mile: 428.7

GDP per Capita: $104,343

As the fourth most populous state, New York has a density of around 429 people per square mile, far exceeding the national average. This density is uneven, with New York City, a global metropolis, being a major driver. The state's economy thrives on a diverse base. Finance, media, and professional services are powerhouses concentrated in New York City. Popular companies like Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) also have a presence in the state.

6. Delaware

Population per Square Mile: 508

GDP per Capita: $86,944

Delaware is at the sixth position on our list of the most densely populated states in the US. Delaware has a business-friendly environment, which attracts financial institutions and corporations to the region. Additionally, the state has a strong manufacturing sector, with chemicals and pharmaceuticals playing a significant role.

