19-year-old billionaires — the youngest of the richest

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — And just like that, they are billionaires at the age of 19, something that seems unfathomable to most.

There are a 2,781 names on the World’s Billionaires List for 2024, according to Forbes, and the youngest of the richest were both born into wealth.

Who are these teenage billionaires and what empires are behind their names?

Clemente Del Vecchio

He’s one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of the world’s largest producer and retailer of glasses and frames. The major company is called EssilorLuxottica.

After his father’s death in 2022, Clemente inherited a 12.5% stake in Luxembourg-based holding company Delfin, along with his siblings and mother.

According to Forbes, Delfin also owns shares in banks Mediobanca and UniCredit, insurer Generali, as well as real estate developer Covivio.

Clemente became the world’s youngest billionaire at age 18, but he has since lost that title by a two-month age difference with the newest 19-year-old who took the title in 2024.

Livia Voigt

Making the list this year, Livia Voigt is one of the largest individual shareholders of WEG, which Forbes said is the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America.

WEG was was cofounded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, along with late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.

As explained by Forbes, WEG had revenues of approximately $6 billion US dollars in 2022. It’s publicly-traded and multinational with factories in over 10 countries.

It was reported that Livia is currently attending a university and has no role at the company at this stage.

Methodology

To calculate net worth, financial researchers at Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024. More on their methodology can be found here. Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings track the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people.

