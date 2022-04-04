19-year-old Breaks Barriers as an Entrepreneur in the Personalized Gift Giving Industry

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasting no time at all, 19-year-old Keida started her own business, Soulmate Customs, while still only a teenager. Using the world's love of the social media platform Tik Tok, she quickly grew her business, with dozens of orders flowing in on the first week. Despite her young age, Keida has risen to the challenges that accompany entrepreneurship. Now, along with her mother and a tight-knit team of creators, she works around the clock to fulfill the many orders of ecstatic patrons who are eager to share the love.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but to a soulmate, there aren't enough words in the world to describe the joy a touching photo can bring them. From lovers to family to pets, soulmates come in a variety of packages. These connections only grow over time and last long after the people are gone, and thus deserve to be commemorated and kept as close to the heart as possible. Pictures are great, but they can also be fragile, often falling victim to the stresses of time. It was this thought that inspired Keida to give her mother a very special gift on her 50th birthday. Ultimately, it was simple in design, but the meaning behind it moved her mother to tears. Equipped with nothing more than a beloved photo and an embroidery machine, Keida created something that would soon touch the hearts of people everywhere.

Soulmate Customs preserves precious memories by embroidering them onto fabrics, canvas, and even light displays. Capturing and preserving moments like first dates, time with loved ones passed, and new additions to the family are what make these touching works of art the perfect gift. This is exactly what Keida had in mind when creating her first embroidered sweatshirt for her mother. Keida understands that a good gift is well thought out and makes the receiver feel special and loved. Seeing the joy this simple gift brought her mother motivated Keida to share this feeling with the world.

Story continues

If you're like Keida and struggle to find the right gift to give to your friends and family, a bear, shirt, or any of the other many Soulmate Customs products may be just what you're looking for. Join the Soulmate Customs Community to keep up with their latest creations and help spread the magic of these special gifts. People may come and go, but memories can last for generations.

About Soulmate Customs

"From me, to you, to your soulmate" encapsulates the heart of Soulmate Customs. What started as a gift from a daughter to her mother has turned into a booming business with nothing but love at its core. The, now, 20-year-old entrepreneur, Keida, runs the business with her mother and a small team of creators who help keep up with the constant flow of orders. This cohesive group works together to keep turnaround times short, so patrons are typically only waiting one or two days before their order is on its way.

Contact

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

333207@email4pr.com

Soulmate Customs

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/19-year-old-breaks-barriers-as-an-entrepreneur-in-the-personalized-gift-giving-industry-301515413.html

SOURCE Soulmate Customs