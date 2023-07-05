The 19% return this week takes Parkson Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PARKSON) shareholders three-year gains to 139%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Parkson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PARKSON) share price has soared 139% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 48% over the last quarter.

Since the stock has added RM40m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because Parkson Holdings Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Parkson Holdings Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 3.6% per year. So the share price gain of 34% per year is quite surprising. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Parkson Holdings Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Parkson Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Parkson Holdings Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

