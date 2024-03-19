19 Side Gigs That Will Pay You $100 in a Single Day

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Depending on the type of work you do, it’s very possible to earn $100 for just a day’s work. Design-related and digital marketing jobs tend to pay the most for taking a job on a quick turnaround, but there are other side gigs where you can earn $100 (or more) pretty quickly.

Here’s a look at the side hustles that pay the most for a single day’s work, as identified by NetCredit.

Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock/Getty Images

1. Marketing Strategy

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $178

scyther5 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Mobile App Developer

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $164

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Presentation Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $164

golibo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Website Designer

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $162

Pekic / Getty Images

5. Songwriter

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $158

vgajic / Getty Images

6. 3D Industrial Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $142

Marco VDM / Getty Images

7. Brand Style Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $136

Delmaine Donson / iStock.com

8. AI Spokesperson Videos

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $131

©Shutterstock.com

9. Packaging and Label Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $123

scyther5 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. UX Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $122

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Dashboards

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $121

Prykhodov / Getty Images

12. LinkedIn Profiles

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $110

Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

13. Mobile App Marketing

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $110

Filmstax / iStock.com

14. 2D and 3D Model Creation

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $109

gorodenkoff / iStock.com

15. App Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $107

Anchiy / Getty Images

16. Pitch Decks

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $105

tdub303 / Getty Images

17. Architecture and Interior Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $102

hapabapa / Getty Images

18. Social Media Marketing

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $102

golero / Getty Images

19. Catalog Design

Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $100

Pay data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of Jan. 30, 2024.

