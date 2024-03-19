19 Side Gigs That Will Pay You $100 in a Single Day
Depending on the type of work you do, it’s very possible to earn $100 for just a day’s work. Design-related and digital marketing jobs tend to pay the most for taking a job on a quick turnaround, but there are other side gigs where you can earn $100 (or more) pretty quickly.
Here’s a look at the side hustles that pay the most for a single day’s work, as identified by NetCredit.
1. Marketing Strategy
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $178
2. Mobile App Developer
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $164
3. Presentation Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $164
4. Website Designer
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $162
5. Songwriter
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $158
6. 3D Industrial Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $142
7. Brand Style Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $136
8. AI Spokesperson Videos
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $131
9. Packaging and Label Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $123
10. UX Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $122
11. Dashboards
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $121
12. LinkedIn Profiles
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $110
13. Mobile App Marketing
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $110
14. 2D and 3D Model Creation
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $109
15. App Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $107
16. Pitch Decks
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $105
17. Architecture and Interior Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $102
18. Social Media Marketing
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $102
19. Catalog Design
Average pay for 24-hour job completion: $100
Pay data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of Jan. 30, 2024.
