$190 Million in Crypto Gone Forever, How Canada’s Biggest Bitcoin Exchange Lost it All

QuadrigaCX, the largest bitcoin exchange in Canada, has lost $190 million worth of crypto after it lost access to its cold storage wallets.

An affidavit filed on January 31 with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia revealed that $190 million in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash SV, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, and Ethereum were lost.

How Did the Bitcoin Exchange Lose All of its Crypto Funds?

bitcoin wallet crypto More

QuadrigaCX claims it can’t find its crypto wallets. | Source: Shutterstock

The affidavit, first obtained by CoinDesk, was filed by Jennifer Robertson, the widow of QuadrigaCX founder and CEO Gerald Cotten.

