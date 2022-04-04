U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Appointment of Carmen Amezquita as Chief Financial Officer

·5 min read
In this article:
  • AUMBF

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Amezquita, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer of 1911 Gold Corporation effective April 1, 2022.

1911 Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)
Carmen has extensive experience in the resource sector, having served as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller for mining companies with both producing mines and exploration properties. Prior to that, she worked in the audit and assurance group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Carmen received her Chartered Accountant designation in 2010 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia ("UBC") as well as a Diploma in Accounting from UBC Sauder School of Business.

Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO commented: "Since the spin out of 1911 Gold from Klondex Mines Ltd. in 2018, Carmen has worked with the Company in the Corporate Controller capacity, assisting in maintaining our ongoing compliance requirements and exhibiting exceptional resourcefulness as well as a strong understanding of the mining industry. This promotion to CFO is a well-deserved progression for Carmen and I look forward to continuing our working with her in this expanded, senior capacity."

In connection with her appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Carmen has been granted 150,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan. Such options have an exercise price of $0.38 per common share and expire on April 1, 2027. The options vest as to one-third immediately and one-third after the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 58,000 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba, where it is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Tully and Denton-Keefer projects near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals, the tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares, the timing for the Qualifying Expenditures to be renounced in favour of the subscribers, the impact of COVID-19 on the business of the Company and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

