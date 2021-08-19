U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,788.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,922.75
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,127.40
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.99
    +0.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,157.55
    +2,322.90 (+5.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.53
    +85.48 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,289.60
    +8.43 (+0.03%)
     

1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has issued a bulletin confirming the delisting of the Company's 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 (TGIF.DB), effective at the close of trading today.

The Company voluntarily delisted the debentures after receiving approval from Debentureholders at an Extraordinary Meeting of holders. On April 14, 2021, Debentureholders approved an extension to the maturity date of the outstanding debentures from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022. As the delisting of the debentures is now complete, Friday, August 20, 2021, will be the effective date whereby the Company enters into an amended supplement indenture with Odyssey Trust to formally extend the maturity date of the debentures.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, distribution and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products and manufactures third-party brands. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. AMA recently announced the launch of its ultra-craft brand Level X, an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.

About Canna Hemp™

With an extensive product line that includes topicals, creams, gummies, vapes, elixirs, capsules, lip balms and pre and post workout recovery sports products, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp™ brand utilizes the power of CBD to bring natural wellness. The Company's flagship products, the Canna Hemp™ Relief Cream and Canna Hemp X™ Recovery Cream are recognized as best topicals in the market. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance. All products are triple and third-party tested for safety with test results embedded via QR codes for traceability. www.cannahemp.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, IR and Corporate Communications
604-674-4756 (ext. 1)
alexia@1933industries.com

Paul Rosen, CEO
604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should', 'believe' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660636/1933-Industries-Completes-Delisting-of-Convertible-Debentures-and-Extension-of-their-Maturity-Date

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Why Nutanix Stock Is Falling Sharply This Week

    Enterprise cloud computing specialist Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is seeing its stock fall sharply this week. On Thursday morning, investing research firm OTR Global lowered its rating for the stock from positive to mixed. OTR Global's channel checks indicate extended "partner decision cycles," according to The Fly.

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Nvidia jumps and Robinhood sinks after earnings, FTC refiles Facebook antitrust case

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Netflix Stock Soars While Disney, Roku Look Set For Reversals: How To Trade It

    Streaming giants Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) are in constant competition to dominate the screens of viewers worldwide. Traders and investors may prefer the companies for different reasons: Netflix as a pure streaming play; Roku hosts a variety of different streaming services including Netflix on its set-top box; or Disney, which offers diversity through its streaming, cruises, amusement parks and retail footprints. All three stocks have settled i