Late 1940s home with a blend of old and new sells for $600K in West Akron. Take a look inside.
These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Hudson as the top seller for week of Dec. 8, 2023, with a price of $899,000.
Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.
5662 Timberline Trl, Hudson, $899,000
3469 Sanborn Cir, Richfield Village, $837,445
202 Brentwood Dr, Hudson, $680,000
526 N Portage Path, Akron, $620,000
3504 Patterson Cir, Richfield Village, $597,760
501 Misty Ln, Copley Township, $585,000
3498 Bancroft Rd, Fairlawn, $535,000
254 Bridgewater Cir, Hudson, $515,000
28 Hudson Common Dr, Hudson, $505,000
According Realtor.com, the Akron home on North Portage Path was built in 1949 on a .99-acre lot. At 3,502 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms and a two-car garage.
This historic home is the "perfect blend of timeless, elegance and modern comfort," the listing states. Located in a desired area in West Akron near Portage Country Club and Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, the home is a colonial and has a classic black and white façade.
Although some upgrades have been made (all of the full bathrooms have been updated and the kitchen has newer, stainless steel appliances), there are several cozy areas of the home that lend to its era like the office and the den with a bar and stone fireplace, one of two in the home.
From photos, it appears the spacious stone patio in the backyard is a lovely feature of the home with lots of space for entertaining. It overlooks the large backyard, which is just under an acre, the listing states. The front yard is quite large as well.
Take a look at the 75-year-old home here.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
1537 Treetop Trl, Villasol A B to Kohler Jessica, $63,000
1077 E Archwood Ave, Strickland Linda Lee Etal to Kma Capital LLC, $42,000
454 Stephens Rd, Bakeman Virginia L to Mckeel Carson, $150,000
676 Roslyn Ave, Mackay Paul D to Todd Jessie Lorraine, $178,000
404 Lockwood St, Swain Ronald S to Towles Richard, $70,100
462 Sandhurst Rd, Freiman Ricki B to Slattery Michael Christian, $236,000
436 Kling St, Haver Judith Ann Trustee to Braymor Development LLC, $79,000
2126 Sand Run Knolls Dr, King Harley Elizabeth to Yerman Jacob, $400,000
894 & 896 Whittier Ave, Webster Alexander to Macherla Kaushik, $104,000
2053 Jennifer St, Zepernick Kyra to Harvey Robert Scot, $268,000
526 N Portage Path, Curlee Louis N to Mccallum J William III, $620,000
425 Sumner St, Roo Town Rentals LLC to Cooper Shawn N Trustee, $155,000
145 Stephens Rd, Beyman Michael E to Turnmire John, $110,000
1344 Grant St, Dauber Lily to Rohrbaugh Darwin W, $60,000
2310 & 2314 Cramer Ave, Combs S Lee Trustee to Mway LLC, $167,000
612 Dennison Ave, Goddard Helen M to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $66,000
507 Bell St, Freiberg Karina Judith to Kardayes LLC, $8,400
418 Celtic St, R & M Property Enterprise LLC to Trelec Neven Trustee, $115,000
338 Birch St, Brady Frederick H to Third Street Investments LLC, $90,000
2324 Wedgewood Dr, King Ray O to Siders Erick, $245,000
1673 Hammel St, Woolard Joel Frances to Confibayo LLC, $110,000
646 Morningview Ave, Huntington National Bank to Chlebina William, $69,900
1536 & 1538 Salem Ave, Strbich Melvin R to Watkins Jamar L, $125,000
454 Stanton Ave, King Gregory J II to Banda Sonia, $69,500
997 Stanwood Ave, Sullivan Karen to Domany Justin R, $90,000
848 Amherst St, Mohler Kenneth D to Morales Bernarda, $78,000
888 Clifford Ave, Cobalt Industries LLC to Hatfield Tonya Michelle, $79,900
804 Utica Ave, Perdue Gary L to Sayre Suzete M, $142,370
1055 Berwin St, Mirnas Homes LLC to Difar Ali Saleh, $59,200
460 Briarwood Dr, Woodford Laurie to Bartee Jared Tyler, $225,000
1183 Romayne Dr, Bartilson Ruth E Co Trustee to Cardinal Carnation Real Estate LLC, $153,000
935 Storer Ave, Black Hole Holdings Incorporated to Shalom or Dreamer, $62,500
1249 Hilltop Dr, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Ee Homes LLC, $75,000
477 Letchworth Dr, Hanna Paul M to Matejin Zoran, $139,900
925 Oregon Ave, Castricone Bridget S to Far LLC, $58,160
1274 Pitkin Ave, Lewis David R to 1274 Pitkin LLC, $75,000
1703 Oakwood Ave, Neugebauer Peter to Cantor Angela, $128,000
1352 Diagonal Rd, Ad Re Holdings LLC to Anderson Elizabeth, $65,000
1345 Sparhawk Ave, Opendoor Property Trust I to Forever Home Health LLC, $110,000
2605 & 2607 Zesiger Ave, Mccroskey Justin L to VCS Property Management LLC, $179,000
368 E York St, Herbert James H to Fronter Michael Sr, $68,100
1869 SW 17th St, Shaffer James E to Sun Capital Holdings LLC, $73,440
1601 Pilgrim St, Odom Sherry Lynn to Angle James M, $127,700
497 Overwood Rd, Bartlett Aaron to United Home Buyers Inc, $132,000
1006 Big Falls Ave, Bak Penny J to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $75,500
865 Merton Ave, Capstone 72 Properties LLC to Sky Bow Production LLC, $26,870
728 Virginia Ave, Yarger Donald D to Quiroz Lela Trustee, $35,600
335 Malacca St, Aikens Rei LLC to Green Harbor LLC, $59,900
129 Elmdale Ave, Maninga Benjamin T to Coon Kellen Michael, $280,000
909 Kickapoo Ave, Sikorski Steven M to Patel Romy, $108,000
767 Upson St, J E S Properties Ltd to Baker John Stephen, $55,000
584 Elko Ave, Andrew Bruce K to Andrew Bruce K, $3,415
449 Cole Ave, O 17 LLC to Kozjak Christian J, $90,000
1252 Riverside Dr, Heidbrink Stephen Louis to Daugintis Tauni, $105,000
614 N Hawkins Ave, MKC Corporation to New Approach Real Estate Solutions LLC, $115,500
439 Stevenson Ave, Colbert Jerry Alan to Bowen Richard A III, $165,000
1357 Aster Ave, Kingsbury Alexander to Day Zachary, $133,500
922 Munson St, Richards Jason to Thomas Rodney T, $90,000
1211 Lindsay Ave, Wegner Christa O to Toohey Cory, $115,000
751 Utica Ave, Byard Robert B to Williams Kelly, $310,000
616 Noble Ave, LSV Homes LLC to Vaughn Leslie S Jr, $1,000
982 984 Amelia Ave, Walter Peter J to Wimberly Charles A, $167,000
767 Storer Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Yu Andy, $135,000
1488 Woodbirch Ave, Mikel Marilyn M to Ekers Joseph M, $127,000
1607 Kingsley Ave, Baker John Stephen to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $104,000
2595 Graham Ave, Mashek Matthew to Girth Donald J, $172,000
1428 Carey Ave, Donahue Sandra K Trustee to Morlan Steven E, $50,000
511 Glendora Ave, Miller Lisa M to Fuller Alexander Jacob, $140,000
2168 Eastwood Ave, Bragwell Judith M to Miletti Phillip, $78,200
1110 Sawyer Ave, Watson Rusty to Desimone Matteo, $107,000
985 East Ave, Griggs Shannon S to Robinson Tremaine, $83,000
1837 Goodyear Blvd, Miller Kim E to Coffman Christine R, $140,000
995 Inman St, Hayes Ameer to RUSH2112 LLC, $100,000
838 Caddo Ave, M Sidote Capital LLC to Steinmetz Linda J, $107,900
767 Harrison Ave, Gaudet Daniel J to Gray Tiara Marshay, $125,000
968 Pardee Ave, Polycomp Trust Company CDN FBO Olga Beckinger Ira to Portillo Osmar Mejia, $59,900
916 Cole Ave, Hughes Andrew to Trefny Emilee, $115,400
410 Celtic St, Radebaugh Jonathan R to Stalcup Noah James, $120,000
1111 Riverside Dr, Integrity Residential Solutions LLC to Miller Bridgett, $147,782
645 Inman St, Backer Scott to Albery Antonio I, $98,500
416 Orlando Ave, Kish Tiffany Amber Sue to Milano Matthew A, $194,000
1336 Sparhawk Ave, Meadows Cheryl A to Kindred Skaia, $53,000
1091 Neptune Ave, Underwood James C Jr to Path 11:11 LLC, $63,000
272 Delaware Pl, Jentner Bruce A Trustee to Clements Dennis A Co-Trustee, $287,000
250 Cross St, Ferrato Melissa A to Atlas Investment Group LLC, $77,500
608 Ingalls Rd, Mccloskey Judith Trustee to Smith Cody A, $168,000
970 Allendale Ave, Kennerly Darnell to Hanafy Tarik, $33,000
1226 Greenwood Ave, Kennerly Darnell to Martin Kyle C, $100,500
1841 SW 6th St, Csca Associates LLC to Medicus Ella, $235,860
1575 Faye Rd, Byler Carol Ann to Mansha Holdings LLC, $113,300
1590 Norledge Rd, Hixenbaugh Paulette I Trustee to Hazelett Megan, $141,000
2675 Shelburn Ave, Palmisano Sandra L to Casas De Amigos LLC, $116,400
Barberton
5292 Miller St, East New Haven LLC to NVR Inc, $32,500
458 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000
413 Fifth St SE, Glick Kendal J to Privara Kaitlin M, $254,000
1170 Auburn Ave, Koenig Mark to Koenig Mark, $73,000
440 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000
345 Wunderlich Ave, Barberton Realty One LLC to Mcarnold LLC, $209,900
137 16th St NW, Long Grace K to Laney Greg, $60,000
134 1st St NW, Schlabach Mark Trustee to Irene Adler Ltd, $65,000
141 16th St NW, Long Grace K to Laney Greg, $60,000
571 King Ave, Collier John A to Joy S Wagner & Associates, $46,600
225 2nd St SW, Summit Rental Properties LLC to Dan Leavengood Agency LLC, $57,080
873 E Robinson Ave, Stephen Marquerite F to Edgell Jacob W, $112,000
755 E Ford Ave, Mains Scott J to Willis Demetrius, $324,900
476 Slate Ridge Dr, NVR Inc to Hawkins Kaleigha Donavai Mae, $210,000
201 Slate Ridge Dr, NVR Inc to Cottrill Katherine S, $209,165
452 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000
341 Wunderlich Ave, Barberton Realty One LLC to Mcarnold LLC, $209,900
446 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000
Bath Township
3398 Montrose Ave, Klimo John J to Sandvig Mark, $357,000
Copley Township
1330 Keystone Blvd, Kennerly Darnell to Franks John W, $128,000
473 Turner Dr, Augustin Rosemarie to Aramouni Melissa, $243,000
501 Misty Ln, Dean Kimberly A Trustee to Machingo Matthew, $585,000
Coventry Township
4174 Lake Vista Rd, Malta Jennifer to Scribner David, $128,900
2705 Canvasback Cir, France Tammy R to Moody Connie, $225,000
Cuyahoga Falls
3226 Oakwood Dr, Maurer Barbara J to Baines Holdings Ltd, $86,200
1994 Kelsey Dr, Mutersbaugh Phylliss J to Madden Catrina A, $108,000
229 Grant Ave, Heltzel Jenna to Heltzel Morrigan, $116,500
2053 23rd St, Krause Robert J to Aikens Rei LLC, $120,000
2344 Iota St, Stanley Jennifer L to Kovach Callen, $235,000
623 Chart Ave, Krovich David T to Robison Matthew, $165,000
2452 23rd St, Chaney Joseph to Cormany Logan, $165,000
1742 Sedro St, Soloman Sandra M to Etheridge Brian T, $175,000
2655 Woodward Rd, Baker Jody S to Banis Michelle Nicole, $205,000
538 Loomis Ave, Wright Lisa J to Chlebina John, $70,000
409 Center Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Hodgson Collin, $175,000
2350 Wyandotte Ave, Chandler Jeffrey Clay to Stalder Lynn E, $100,000
2846 9th St, Lawless Andric Dana to Roo Town Rentals LLC, $120,000
2059 12th St, Foltz William T to Conti Anthony, $250,000
323 Monroe Ave, Millerleile Jacob to Paulus James R, $200,000
1829 6th St, Rininger David P Trustee to Shantler William, $172,000
520 Meredith Ln, Cross Joanne to Filon Mary Ann, $115,000
3752 Hampton Heights Dr, Janos Sharon L Trustee to Skowronski Joseph William, $315,000
Fairlawn
154 Winchester Rd, Wright Elizabeth Krieder Trustee to Qryptik Properties LLC, $180,000
3498 Bancroft Rd, Hall Darlene to Smith Ryan, $535,000
103 Blue Hill Ln, Judy Anne Jaccaud Trust to Neff Andrew M, $315,000
2789 Fort Island Dr, Dwyer Jordan R to Dirrig Sanna F, $275,000
3428 Links Dr, NVR Inc to Rice Charlotte Rae, $375,475
Green
2832 Caxton Cir, Meglen Ralph Michael to Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, $142,200
2084 Carlile Dr, Miller Kaitlin to Miller Kaitlin I, $87,130
2850 2854 Long Rd, C & K Tri County Properties LLC to Ganzer Tyler, $235,000
5903 Christman Rd, Cooper Agnes J to Gressel Adrienne, $80,000
4113 Meadow Wood Ln, Smith Eric R to Nelson John, $320,000
5903 Christman Rd, Gressel Adrienne to Gressel Adrienne, $80,000
3797 Racael Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Dunne Brian D, $459,000
4393 Castlegate Blvd, Hogan Terrence E Co Trustee to Robinson Robert C, $470,000
2592 Greensburg Rd, Smith Lisa M to Stkog LLC, $150,000
4709 Everhart Dr, Horschak Peter to Reynolds Jeanne Ann, $280,000
2419 Island Dr, Ross Erin to Boyd Kendra, $125,000
Hudson
202 Brentwood Dr, Murphy Michael D to Bevan Caroline, $680,000
77 Atterbury Blvd, Scott Christine G to Equity Trust Company FBO Chris Winder, $65,000
197 Sunset Dr, Carducci David E B to Glenn Nanci Ritter, $353,000
5711 Nicholson Dr, Chaffee Blake R to Stenroos Grant Edward, $440,000
5662 Timberline Trl, Swain Erin R Trustee to Beaujon Ashley Christine, $899,000
499 W Streetsboro St, Gerbracht Charles W to Scherer Lisa, $175,000
2385 Cypress Point Dr, Mule Stephen A to Smith Michael, $465,000
254 Bridgewater Cir, Valdez Monica C to Sastry Amit, $515,000
28 Hudson Common Dr, Wheat Heidi L to Roth George W Trustee, $505,000
Lakemore Village
2484 Lakeside Dr, Morgan Elanor R to Wilsford Andrew, $125,000
1067 Bennington Ct, Adkins Tracy L to Demyan Dorenda, $203,000
2660 Meadow Dr, Wearstler Jonathon S to TH Property Owner I LLC, $160,000
Macedonia
8576 Pabin Ct, Novak Reginald F Co Trustee to Fisher Michael, $468,000
1345 Timber Ridge Dr, Barrett Robert A to Marson Andrew Paul, $460,000
8427 Bobolink Dr, Sulik Carol to Snyder Ryan J, $180,000
8558 Mandell Dr, Kutz Michael J to Kutz Michael J, $251,000
Mogadore Village
3551 Curtis St, Green Margaret S to Ehrhardt Erin L, $271,000
3768 Prospect Ave, Titka Don to Iplan Group Agent for Custodian FBO, $85,457
New Franklin
741 Highland Park Dr, Black D Jeffrey to Devictor Hunter A, $220,000
337 Yager Rd, Stump Kenneth R to Voros Isayah D, $117,000
Northfield Center Township
7340 Forsythia Ln, Scaggs Jesse R to Fodor Kathryn Rebecca, $160,000
Northfield Villlage
94 May Ave, 94 May LLC to Emerson Marcia, $235,750
Norton
3782 Summit Rd, Jaklitsch Jeff to Bible Aaron R, $223,500
3560 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838
3695 Strawboard Ave, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838
Reminderville
10391 Glenway Dr, Alam Syed Mahfuzul to Alam Syed Mahfuzul, $150,000
10595 Illinois St, Calta Frank to Gordon Matthew J, $171,000
Richfield Village
3504 Patterson Cir, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kaznelson Zanna, $597,760
3469 Sanborn Cir, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kang Rajwinder, $837,445
4513 W Streetsboro Rd, Lojek Aija R to Prewitt Michael C, $220,500
Sagamore Hills Township
935 Canyon View Rd, Diturno Gina M to Jaramillo Stephen Francis II, $140,000
6330 Greenwood Pkwy, Hill Top Homes LLC to Leahy Molly, $179,900
490 Rehwinkle Rd, Gary A Santon Living Trust to Scaggs Jesse R, $279,900
823 W Highland Rd, Riegelmayer Nathaniel to Kerwin Scott T Co-Trustee, $290,000
8980 Southridge Ct, Raki Tatum LLC to Mika Richard, $437,048
Springfield Township
3424 Brunk Rd, Open Home Capital LLC to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $95,000
1915 Pickle Rd, Crihfield Dustin to Alstrom Larry E, $225,000
2429 Sarah Dr, Danco Elizabeth A to Andrei Spencer, $125,000
2352 Mishler Ave, Marks Nora L to Stkog LLC, $9,500
2887 Swinehart Rd, Holmes Alberta to Campbell Christopher, $1
233 Trent Dr, Diestel Madeline P to Kurpil Alexander, $203,982
Stow
2746 Serra Vista Dr, Dryden Brett A to RP3 Funding LLC, $160,000
5433 S Celeste View Dr, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Colbert Wendy E, $250,000
1934 Lillian Rd, Drain Mary M to Oconnor Beulah F, $145,000
2119 Bryn Mawr Dr, Stout Chester H to Stallion Rentals LLC, $108,000
4435 & 4439 Larkdale Dr, Larkdale One LLC to MML Smith LLC, $250,000
1872 Lillian Rd, Myers Lindsay to Opendoor Property Trust I, $155,500
3946 Stow Rd, Tschugunov Eleanor J to Fireside Zion LLC, $135,101
4076 Klein Ave, Pudelski Melissa L to Podrasky Mark D, $194,900
Tallmadge
98 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Usupova Rayyona, $427,420
91 Brewster Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Darnal Arjun, $490,135
139 Reserve Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Staup Jessica, $440,620
1460 Southeast Ave, Beatty Lonnie D to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $117,500
89 Brewster Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Rai Rabin, $375,675
Twinsburg
9059 Gettysburg Dr, G & R Property Solutions LLC to Deininger Kari Alice, $263,000
2508 Walton Blvd, Slanoc Robert J to Raiz Cathy Trustee, $342,000
9648 E Idlewood Dr, Darrow Road Properties LLC to Smaltz Robert, $100,000
2111 Presidential Pkwy, Lieder Mary Ellen to Hafsa Bibi, $169,900
Twinsburg Township
7953 Burton Ln, Moroz Bruce James to Fritzler Anthony, $280,000
PORTAGE COUNTY
Akron
1606 Martin Rd, Taylor Dennis E Jr & Kelli A (J&S) to Advanced Leasing LLC, $242,000
Atwater
4204 Laubert, Bowser Randall C & Mabel G (J&S) to Adorisio Stephen Howard Jr & Keri Anne (J&S), $415,000
Aurora
778 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Starr Jason & Rebecca (J&S), $712,925
1440 Aurora Hudson, Frenz David & Kathy F to Rusk Michael J & Gayle L (J&S), $135,000
690 Hardwick, Weathervane Builders LLC to Hildebrand Timothy D (Trustee), $1,050,000
662 Fairington Ln, Balog George to Johnson Elizabeth G (Trustee), $495,000
637 Eaton Dr, Wolfe Bonnie R to Baskind Scott A & Hayley B (J&S), $349,900
464 Danbury Ct, Ganzhorn Dean Kenneth Jr to Rogers Judy L, $425,000
810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Deluca Michael, $402,745
962 Chesterton Ct, Fuller Sara & David (J&S) to Smith Doug & Sheryl (J&S), $359,000
483 Concord Downs Ln, Sacco Joel F & Carie Tirabasso Sacco (J&S) to Murphy Michael David & Frank S Congin (J&S), $520,000
875 Hampton Cr, Opendoor Property Trust I to Raab Erica, $254,000
11855 Chamberlain Rd, Suriano Louis & Luann (J&S) to Genovese Louis R & Michelle E (J&S), $511,175
6530 Towner, Graves Kelly L to Sumersaete Group LLC, $75,100
parcel 05-054-00-00-119-000 Brave Chief Ln, Osgood Martha J to Duncan Richard, $950
Garrettsville
8001 State, Res Real Estate Investments LLC to Garrettsville 8005 LLC, $650,000
Hinckley
5566 Prospect St S, Community & Economic Dev Corp to Kovalasky David, $190,000
Kent
805 Rambling Tl, Barbetta Erin E to Short Krystle Marie, $424,300
4322 Mogadore, Moore Cynthia A to Beech Matthew W & Brandy L (J&S), $326,400
Mantua
9186 Asbury Rd, Smith Kirsten M to Thompson Adam & Kathleen Bailey (J&S), $295,000
9200 Asbury Rd, Smith Kirsten M to Thompson Adam & Kathleen Bailey (J&S), $295,000
6651 Streeter, Butler Sally L to Guthier William, $128,750
3802 Harner, Genshock Timothy J Trust to Sounik Jacob M & Kelsey R Bratnick, $175,000
Mogadore
277 Cleveland, Helmick Justin & Lindsay to Zuelsdorf Donna K, $221,750
1800 Congress Lake, Bowers Cheryl D (Trustee) to Conrad Christopher James & Michelle Lee (J&S), $232,000
910 Greenbriar PW, S & L Property Management LLC to Meyers Property Group LLP, $660,000
452 Cresthill, Chesnut Michael A to Strain Gary II & Rachel E (J&S), $215,000
3044 Spring Valley, Triplett Jennifer L to Huth Bryce J & Brinkley P (J&S), $283,810
Ravenna
401 Diamond, Claburn Arnold Jr to Jett Elizabeth May, $132,000
650 Diamond St S, Knapp Randell W & Jeanie (J&S) to Swires Gregory, $155,000
303 Maple, Turnbull Kyle D to Ajrm Properties LLC, $170,000
542 Robinson, Davis Paul R & Lori L (J&S) to Hughes Cameron J, $90,000
628 Chestnut, Harold Coy G Jr to Lambdin Marcus W & Leda A (J&S), $60,000
3149 Pine Hollow Dr, Conley Rebecca Moore to Kelsey Blaine Ryan & Marissa Lynn (J&S), $295,000
6477 Red Brush, Suburban Property Management Ohio LLC to Hager Justin Douglas, $145,000
6422 Woodlawn, Avdeyeva Anna to Wolford Matthew & Courtney (J&S), $221,500
Rootstown
3992 Tallmadge Rd, Kelsey Blaine Ryan & Marissa Lynn (J&S) to English Logan G, $194,756
3964 Marsh Creek Ln, Schneckenburger Nicholas A&Katie J Jankowski (J&S) to Saltsman Christina, $225,000
Streetsboro
1690 Luke, Butorac Tobyann to Garcia Ashlee, $190,000
1756 Pike PW, Barnhart Janet L & Robert A Conley to Barnhart Robert G & Mariana M Mandato (J&S), $200,000
10032 Hazelton, Choby Seth & Jeffrey Sommer (J&S) to Formusa Michael S, $200,000
10030 Philipp PW, Deluxe Manufacturing Operations LLC to Layerzero Power Systems Inc, $7,000,000
Windham
9841 Belden, Beck Gary E Jr to Overly Floyd &Janet & Patrick & Kara Kaufman (J&S), $135,000
9058 Main N, Collins Thomas W Jr to Pitz David T, $165,000
10586 St Rt 303, Jewel North Corp to Biltz Ken & Sandra Buchanan (J&S), $26,000
432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, 432 Keystone St E, $1,241,900.
STARK COUNTY
Alliance
Durbin Chad M from Durbin Chad M & Shelby M, 426 Linwood Dr, $53,300.
Urban Oasis Properties LLC from Culbertson Emanuel M, 935 S Morgan Ave, $36,000.
Bethlehem Township
Good Brendan from Regula David O Trustee, parcel 1002754 Erie Ave SW, $561,000.
Lantz Chad M & Christyn J from Jones Emmit R & Autumn G, 6011 Kemary Ave SW, $28,000.
Canal Fulton
Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $36,000.
Lyman Matthew from Mar Property Management LLC, 323 Cherry St W, $160,000.
Stich Diana from Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $377,700.
Top Notch Re Development LLC from Reighart Alice E, 335 Poplar St, $39,250.
Canton
4517 Group LLC from Berard Ronald D & Leslie A, 1704 Sandwith Ave SW, $48,000.
Acjd Property Management LLC from Fouts Dolores J, 1225 Ford CT NW, $65,000.
Amaya Jose Elias & Zepeda Edy Yamaly from Beddell Shirley, 801 High Ave SW, $35,000.
Arnold Jesse from Bryan Lincoln Real Estate, 1929 Tuscarawas St E, $44,000.
Bonsky Holding Co LLC from Kellogg Jack K, 1723 Maple Ave NE, $70,000.
Canton Houses LLC from Handlin Marjorie R, 3216 6th St SW, $68,200.
Carpenter Steven from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1337 16th St NW, $54,500.
CBMB Properties IV LLC from Coram Enterprises LLC, 1718 Kimball Rd SE, $600,000.
Covington Aaron R from Moore Adam Sr, 144 Park Ave SW, $7,000.
Dechiara David A from Dechiara Jr Ralph R and Sandra M, parcel 213500 Kennet CT NW, $25,000.
Dechiara David A from Dechiara Ralph R Jr Sandra M, 1705 Bechel PL NW, $25,000.
Dechiara David A from Dechiara Ralph R Jr Sandra M, 507 Hazlett Ave NW, $65,000.
Gallagher Tonya & Sean from B K Real Estate Partnership, 2301 16th St NE, $113,000.
Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Meadows Joan M, parcel 234786 9th St NW, $15,000.
Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Meadows Joan, 621 9th St NW, $15,000.
Grimsley Joseph M & Stacey from El Faye Samuel, 324 34th St NW, $255,000.
Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 121 Aultman Ave NW, $355,000.
Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 122 Poplar Ave NW, $355,000.
Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 3907 Tuscarawas St W, $355,000.
Haynes Karen from Cook Logan K, 1638 17th St NW, $100,000.
Lemon Shameerah from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 2407 10th St NW, $110,000.
Milton Willam & Wilson Shilo from Gierke Justin C & Robinson Paige S, 123 18th St NW, $155,000.
Multi Family Purchases LLC from Flowers Miguel L, 1411 Yale Ave NW, $75,000.
Nolan Michael from Gulling LLC, parcel 244562 Maple Ave NE, $1,000.
Palma Torres Erwin Josimar & Hernandez from Hymax Holdings LLC, 1220 2nd St SE, $91,000.
Palma Torres Erwin Josimar & Hernandez from Hymax Holdings LLC, 1226 2nd St SE, $91,000.
Pebblestone Properties LLC from Tuttle Belinda M, 2405 12th St SW, $68,000.
Ramirez Flores Juan Francisco from Yoder Rentals LLC, 1647 Shriver Ave NE, $95,000.
Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 1145 7th St NW, $82,500.
Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 709 Gilmore Ave NW, $82,500.
Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Motz Brian & Keary, 2511 Nicholas PL NW, $64,000.
Westward Estates LLC from Ontrack Properties LLC, 1009 12th St NW, $167,000.
Wilson James Sean from Boone Robert M, 2322 St Elmo Ave NE, $104,900.
Canton Township
Arnold Casey P from Schoonover Jeffry Allan, 5369 Ridge Ave SE, $289,000.
Arnold Casey P from Schoonover Jeffry Allan, parcel 1312803 Ridge Ave SW, $289,000.
Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S from Davis David Kim, 4140 Orchardview Dr SE, $168,750.
Davis David Kim from Huntington National Bank Trustee, 4140 Orchardview Dr SE, $506,250.
Divine Prowess LLC from Dunn Christopher C & Rebecca R, 1312 South Park Ave NW, $229,750.
DSM Property Management LLC from France Michael & Winters Ronald, 1202 Whipple Ave NW, $340,000.
K&M Hosting LLC from Mathie Brandon E, 1323 Broad Ave NW, $65,400.
Mahan Sarah & Hebert Bradley from Morrow Krystal Ann, 3500 Prairie College St SW, $140,000.
Russell Michael J from Garrett Betty E, 5328 Cleveland Ave SW, $170,000.
Stone Monica from Combs Susan R, 3922 21st St SW, $143,820.
Weisbrod Amy G from Turnbow William L and Creighton Janet J, 1655 North Pointe Dr NW, $335,000.
Jackson Township
Barry Michelle from One Degree North LLC, 8000 Windward Trace Cir NW, $217,000.
Braholli Robert v & Megan C from Leighley Mark T, 5800 East BLVD NW, $285,500.
Chevraux James F II Ttee from Bryan Eula Darlene, 2425 Charing Cross Rd NW, $275,000.
Forchione Paul J from Justice Paula M, 6581 Softwind Ave NW, $200,000.
Fulmer Ryan T & Evrim Elif from Fulmer Ryan T & Bozkurt Elif E, 6843 Chillingsworth Cir NW, $16,100.
K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6887 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.
Mears Gate Properties LLC from Windamear Properties Inc, 7087 Mears Gate Dr NW, $30,000.
Primault Ronald A from Wilkerson Matthew R & Debra S, 5449 Villarose Ave NW, $302,900.
Reynolds Sarah A from Minney Melany, 4570 Avondale BLVD NW, $112,700.
Ritchie Pamela J & Robert C from Eisenbrei Marissa, 7981 Daytona St NW, $215,000.
Snowbird Investments LLC from BD Freedom LLC, 7786 Freedom Ave NW, $500,000.
Zavvie Power Buyer LLC from Campbell Curt & Megan, 3320 Hadrian Cir NW, $393,000.
Lake Township
Baum John Edward from Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC, 13616 Amodio Ave NW, $250,992.
George Susan M from Eitel Dorothy M, 735 Meadow LN SW Condo 33, $314,000.
Hobson Wendy L Ttee from A List Land Development LLC, parcel 10016062 Monaco St NW, $60,000.
Tennant Daniel & Laura from Mantel Jeremy E & Heather E, 1857 Lake Center St NW, $279,000.
Water Benjamin J & Tracie M from Residential Solutions Inc, 12727 Mogadore Ave NW, $425,000.
Lawrence Township
Buonaspina Jeanne Lynn from Forty Corners Village LLC, 24 Thomas BLVD NW, $34,900.
Kaforey Karla M from Marvel Developments LLC, 11935 Glencoe St NW, $284,900.
Lexington Township
432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, parcel 2900687 Webb Ave NE, $1,241,900.
Parsons Nicholas & Stacy from Cotterman Leigh Ann, 14232 Union Ave NE, $95,000.
Rigdon Melissa D from Ring Jeffrey D, 12111 Rockhill Ave NE, $5,000.
Louisville
Bailey Derrick & Shelley from Clark Gregory & Vanover-Clark Elaine F, 812 Joel Cir, $225,000.
Couto Jeffrey D from Mcvey Scott E & Margaret E, 1439 E Broad St, $146,000.
Miller Christina from Noble Brian G & Deborah L, 509 Lincoln Ave, $197,000.
Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, 514 S Silver St, $100,000.
Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, parcel 3600599 Silver St S, $100,000.
Massillon
Anderson Dana G & Debra K from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3421 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $318,740.
Benekos Zachary from Miller Lewis A & Kathy S, 429 Valeside Ave NE, $224,500.
Granados Cassandra Ann from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3461 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $286,045.
Incarnato Stephen J from Nap Properties LLC, 517 23rd St NW, $150,000.
Miller Lewis A & Kathy S from Jeffrey A Wiley Ttee for the Mary M Wile, 1729 Oberlin Rd SW, $198,000.
Miller Reuben L from Amish Legacies LLC, 14 Limbach PL SW, $44,111.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1792 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.
Sexton Shanaka & Penney Aislinn from Kennedy Kimberly L, 577 Standish Ave NW, $127,000.
Shepherd Patricia A from Dailey Robert W, 709 Bernard Ave SW, $45,200.
Smith Emilee S from Maurer Nicholas R, 2850 Lincoln Way W, $74,000.
Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1127 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.
Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1131 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.
Suter Matthew J & Boy Emily E from Huff Gloria J & Rootring Karen K, 737 17th St NE, $159,900.
Nimishillen Township
Dreher Zachary J & Julia Rose from Knisley Donna M, 5267 Glenoak Dr, $223,000
North Canton
Biacofsky John A & Christina from Robison Donald P & Nannette M, 365 Sheffield St NE, $264,900.
Miller Bethany from Scaglione Elizabeth A Ttee, 1327 Lorrell Ave SW, $230,500.
Moreland Victoria Anne & Rizzo Olivia an from Fletcher Kathleen Nka Kathleen Crooks, 1408 Castlewood Ave SW, $212,000.
Petrosky Sylvia A Successor Trustee from Whitmyer Tony, 1035 Knoll St SE, $217,000.
Starling Mikayla Anne & Wharton Rachele from Jeffries Vincent P, 338 Applegrove St NE, $205,000.
Winkler Daniel J & Faith from Guthier Austin Rae & Carson Joseph, 2034 Kingscote Cir NE, $374,900.
Osnaburg Township
Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Brown Stacey L, parcel 3701931 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.
Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Stacey L, 1720 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.
Gardner Orlando T & Donna L from Reed Dana C & Sakotas Ryan N & Jena M, 250 Willow St N, $285,000.
Paris Township
Griffin Zacchery from Jackson Jason T & Shelly M, 4101 Tunnel Hill Ave SE, $195,000.
Miller Titus A & Lisa M from Kandel Todd & Courtney & Miller Titus A, parcel 10017874 Lincoln St SE, $1,500.
Myers Kermit D from Zoccole Family Trust, 4325 Woodale Ave SE Lot 16, $100,000.
Shirley Eric R from Pradelski John & Martha J, 4325 Woodale Ave #6, $82,500.
Perry Township
Cowgill Jonathan E & Albaugh Ashley from Cowgill Frances T, 130 Avis Ave NW, $64,000.
Five Star Family Housing LLC from Cain Howard E & Melinda A, 6350 Highton St SW, $80,000.
Gaul Jeffrey & Teresa from Devitt Drew W, 6236 Richville Dr SW, $136,000.
Hendrick Bruce from Hudson Richard T & Patricia J, 2400 Mary Lou St NW, $282,500.
Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, 4850 Oakvale St SW, $210,000.
Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, parcel 4304553 Navarre Rd SW, $210,000.
Maier Amber & Haas Jason from Charles Layne Properties LLC, 6272 Parknoll Ave SW, $355,000.
Piciacchia Kristin E from Knebl Victor J, 1220 Ellwood Ave SW, $147,000.
Quint Brett & Holly from Artman Betty J, 3441 Southway St SW, $237,600.
Pike Township
Jones Lawrence W & Jennifer L from Roberts Stella, 1015 Overlook Dr SW, $64,000.
Mauer Casey & Brittany from Pachan Sherry Etal, parcel 4900515 Mount Zion St SE, $3,500.
Maurer Casey & Brittany from Mast Naomi R, parcel 4900489 Mount Zion St SE, $4,000.
Plain Township
2964 Maple Ave LLC from Wise Doris K, 2964 Maple Ave NE, $67,000.
Adkins Mary & Glen from Sulzbach Jerry W & Donna L, 8366 Turquoise Ave NE, $290,000.
Brahler Valerie L from Reichard Susan K, 3511 Kalurah St NE, $145,000.
Campbell Andrew P Ttee from Woodhall Ltd, 3228 55th St NE, $495,000.
Campbell Andrew P Ttee from Woodhall Ltd, 5347 Harmont Ave NE, $495,000.
Dalton Nikolas T from Chevraux James Francis II Aka Chevraux J, 5645 Nella Ave NW, $220,000.
Jones Matthew & Kimberly from Grimsley Joseph M, 3716 Kaiser Ave NE, $235,000.
Kaufman Shawn & Amanda J from Colston Melissa, 7305 Colebrook Cir NW, $339,000.
Long Holly & Viersta Simon W from Pelanda Andrew P, 2710 Prospect St NE, $189,900.
Marvel Developments LLC from Prather Penny J, 1430 Spangler St NE, $110,069.
Matalco USA LLC from Matalco U.s. Inc, 4420 Louisville St NE, $3,016,900.
Mutuyubutatu Hyacinthe & Odaymat Rommy from Oneill Brittany & Wright Andrew, 2633 Diamond St NE, $272,900.
Pasquinelli Stephen Jr from Pasquinelli Jacqueline Trustee, 1108 29th St NE, $138,300.
Phillips Isaac A from Fleming Cassandra R, 4480 Kirby Ave NE, $135,000.
Ward Kelly A from Vees Martha R, 1226 Bellview St NE, $152,500.
Weisbrod Amy G from Turnbow William L and Creighton Janet J, parcel 6000267 Mariner's Island Dr, $335,000.
Wentzel Daniel S & Mckelley Leslie from Lantz Sarah E, 130 35th St NE, $153,000.
Sandy Township
Charnetzky Daniel M & Danette C from Swecker Linda K, 7562 Goodland Ave SE, $85,000.
Mcclelland Diana & Frank Jr from Stratosphere Investments LLC, 243 Maple St, $166,000.
Sugar Creek Township
Keim Michael J from Kline Brandon, 611 Maple St W, $130,000.
Reber Derek P & Sara C from Miller Jordan T & Sheri R, 118 Main St W, $168,500.
Tuscarawas Township
E J W & D A from Swartz Ronald E & Tig A, 11571 Wooster St NW, $600,000.
Prete Edward from Baum Thomas & Sharon, parcel 7201616 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $32,000.
Simmons Pamela J from Clark Althea M & Simmons Pamela J, 1088 Kenyon Rd NW, $5,000.
Washington Township
Gattis Demetria & Deprill Daymion from Michelle Milovich Mckenna, 160 Lacrosse St, $210,000.
MEDINA COUNTY
Wadsworth
1411 Cherry Wood Cir, Potter Kathleen M Trustee to Potter Tyler & Kelly, $245,044
273 Deepwood Dr, Ingersoll Kelli R to Homonai Katherine, $140,000
636 Reimer Rd, Neptune Aryiah & Todd to Gault Maeghan G, $387,500
parcel 040-20D-08-170 Durling Dr, Klosterman Rosemary T to Toth David, $130,200
9884 Rittman Rd, Holvey Faye to Akg Homes LLC, $250,250
451 Winding Way, Hays Kenneth E Trustee to Bauer William I & Patricia A, $285,000
9926 Rittman Rd, Holvey Faye to Riley Waldo P & Judith R Trustees, $146,300
433 Woodland Ave, Weyand Dinah L to Opendoor Property Trust I, $271,100
1755 Fixler Rd, Len Sedon Family LLC to Powell Robert Michael & Olivia Bethany, $450,000
495 Ardale Ave, Klosterman Rosemary T to Toth David, $130,200
Brunswick
4292 Bennington Blvd Unit 7B, Hobe Elisha M to Deeter April & Beth Deeter-Bayer, $146,000
3383 Concord Dr, Chapman Mary J to Miller Elliot Ryan & Katherine Theresa Hennessey, $296,100
1417 Fox Dr, Boettler Cecelia & William to Boettler William, $50,000
4468 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company to Onderko Stephanie Christine & Piotr, $771,806
3185 Broadleaf Way, Hengeli Steven G & Wendy L to Tollis Angela & Kenneth, $335,000
5063 Walden Ln, Muniak Michael R & Connie L Shirk to Andriichuk Petro & Ilona, $385,000
3155 Junior Pkwy, Petrus Ronald M Jr & Sally A to Murugappan Singaram & Geetha Singaram, $460,000
1416 Muirwood Dr, Onderko Piotr & Stephanie C to Wasmund John D & Jennifer N, $525,000
4252 Taylor Ct, Middendorf Karen J to Opendoor Property Trust I, $247,100
2926 Robert Pkwy, Zemanek Zachary J to Stanish Brady Therens, $185,000
1287 Jester Ct, C Special Properties to Kaur Sukhwinder & Tarsem Singh, $168,000
341 Ken Ct, Pizon John J & Julie A to Wells Jeffrey A & Tawana, $333,000
2974 Greenwich Ln, Pucillo Nicole A to Rose Tara J & Emanuel P Pahoulis, $462,500
4615 Baywood Dr, Webb Jimmie & Emily Lucille to Gibeaut Brandon & Sarah, $333,000
Chippewa Lake
98 Clover Cliff Dr, Boyd Harry A & Holly to Farrell Cathleen E, $195,000
Hinckley
1965 W 130th St, Mcdonald Mark A & Carl D to Bataran Ioan Cristian & Alina Elena, $283,250
2696 Hidden Pine Ln, Hinckley Land Holdings LLC to Senn Gregory R & Sandra, $194,800
Lodi
parcel 004-09D-27-008 Vandemark Rd, Curtis Carol Trustee to Donovan Alan, $45,000
145 & Harris St, Carbon Holdings LLC to Rabak Adam, $140,000
8280 Lafayette Rd, Area Enterprises LLC to Gray Todd A & Teresa D, $558,250
227 Church St, Querin Bonita S to Apidone Patricia B, $174,000
Medina
7499 Neff Rd, Timber Enterprises LLC to Conrad Robert A & Sue A Roderick, $325,000
323 S Prospect St, Armbruster Robert R Jr & Robert R Sr to Albright Kelley & Ronald Caldwell, $172,700
500 S Court St, Jackwood Renee J Trustee to Ram Narayan LLC, $385,000
944 Wadsworth Rd H-3, Franklyn Realty LLC to Khutsishvili Grigol, $167,900
parcel 033-12B-07-127 Medina Rd, Bonitz Richard A & Joyce M to Polasko Steven M & Diane M, $30,000
226 W Union St, Graefnitz Lee Anne & Kathryn to Graefnitz Lee Anne, $73,600
4469 State Rd, Ct Properties & Development LLC to Scrattish Charles & Annmarie, $65,000
3729 Muir Tap Dr, Parker Catherine A to Colaprete Frank & Jessica M, $385,000
5058 Rock Maple Dr, Leichliter Edward H & Andrea L to Krovich David & Ashley, $327,500
7334 Lonesome Pine TR, Matejka Mary K to Piccola Trista D & Thomas Dixon Pristow, $540,000
212 Waterside Dr, Heins Gregory Charles & Katrina to Cory Stuart T & Sherri A, $500,000
parcel 033-12B-07-553 Medina Rd, Jambon Pierre R Trustee to Lowery Robert Edwin & Cathy Stamps & Bradford Robert, $74,000
2381 Fixler Rd, Ordogh Peter D & Elvira I to Cross Alan J, $320,000
5196 Park Dr, Weinhardt Angela R & Dean F Jr to Madera David J, $330,000
6492 Tollar Ct, NVR Inc to Emery Christine M, $430,760
120 122 Woodland Dr, Delahunty David to Shejal Yogesh Vasant, $365,000
6011 Lake Rd, Howman Austin D & Hannah Lynn Jett to Nitzsche Richard & Peggy, $215,000
Seville
5669 Greenwich Rd, Kratzer Timothy L & Linda F to R & R Exchanges LLC, $1,500,000
568 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750
491 Kentucky St, NVR LLC to Meers Marilyn L, $285,855
564 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750
221 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Chittock Raymond & Kelly, $302,585
546 Swan Dr, NVR Inc to Chase Linda L, $329,140
9190 Fox Hollow Dr, Willis Jennifer K to Moore Kelsey E & Stephen M, $578,200
Spencer
parcel 004-09C-33-022 Shaw Rd, Cornett Christopher L & Cristina H to Gibbs James B Jr, $125,000
Valley City
723 Marks Rd, Pilus Pennie S to Pilus Pennie S & Michael R Jones, $189,000
1257 Erhart Northern Rd, Kovalenko Brittany A & George R Danko to Kish Michael & Kenneth, $550,000
2269 Autumn Creek Path, Franz Gary M & Barbara J to Makovich Andrea M & John F, $550,000
Westfield Center
8763 Loxley Ct, Basquin Chad D & Amanda L Co-Trustee to Webb Emily Lucille & Jimmie, $570,00
WAYNE COUNTY
Apple Creek
87 High St, Musselman Cheryl L to Cutlip Scott T & Jeannie L, $141,000
Creston
106 Elm St, Leid Timothy E to Crowder Steve J, $108,000
Doylestown
545 Gates St, Sorrell Geraldine R to Horrigan Patrick S & Rikki A, $215,000
15574 Freedom Dr, Bailey Evelyn L to Cline Keith A & Stephanie L, $69,900
Fredericksburg
6798 Salt Creek Rd, Miller Ivan L & Erma S/T Fee Roman J & Ada Yoder Le to Miller Wayne A & Alma, $37,674
Marshallville
8586 Benner Rd, Steiner Matthew J Sr & Gail M Trustees to Pine Tree Dairy Ltd, $210,000
Navarre
16994 Harrison Rd, Weaver Milan A & Clara J S/T to Miller Merle A & Erma M Miller Etal, $400,000
Orrville
326 Park St, Seckel Frederick H to Red Cow LLC, $112,000
Rittman
99 N Fourth St, Graber Clarence D to Shaw Alicia Marie, $123,000
239 Rufener St, Yoss Eleanor to Wilson Tamara A, $250,000
18 Windsor Mews, Sharier Misty S to Neugebauer Peter & Michele, $183,000
13039 Doylestown Rd, Zollinger Elmer to Maibach Tressa & Blake, $360,000
Shreve
380 Jones St, Kryah Denise E to Varga Russell Z, $300,000
193 S Market St, Nelson James V & Karen Susan S/T to Buren Martin, $77,000
4725 Kister Rd, Lovitz Patricia A to Myers Stefanie, $106,000
425 W Liberty St, Kingston James Properties LLC to Hensley James, $150,000
Smithville
128 N Summit St, Rouse Robert L & Anicia I to Rabung Michael & Amy Rehm, $150,000
West Salem
204 S Main St, Mann Marian A to Graf Rebekah & Jacob L Sattelmaier, $215,000
parcel 22-00914.000 Ruff Rd, Criswell Furniture LLC & Miller Septic LLC to Lem Investments LLC, $570,240
parcel 25-00529.018 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Virgili Vernon L & Janice L, $10,000
Wooster
1179 Forest Dr, Zink Kathryn B to Gerke Patrick & Heather, $525,000
2356 Secrest Rd, Carrick Jason T to R&R Exchanges LLC, $720,500
3310 Burbank Rd, Petty Jaclyn K to Boss Lonette L, $260,000
3053 Indian Run Dr, Stryker Peggy L to Herman Matthew J & Cortney S, $242,500
1054 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
186 E Liberty St, Copley Ohio Newspapers Inc to Double Haul Holdings LLC, $724,500
1260 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Doty David L & Monaca J Doty S/T, $374,010
2358 Secrest Rd, Carrick Jason T to R&R Exchanges LLC, $720,500
1686 Springwood Dr, Mathys Robert L & Tara L S/T to Hammond Anita & Wayne D, $314,900
3241 Shelly Blvd, Irvin Judy T to G & G Metro LLC, $191,000
2447 Wetherington Ln, Mast Ned A to Weaver Shelley, $280,000
212 E Liberty St, Copley Ohio Newspapers Inc to Double Haul Holdings LLC, $724,500
938 Pittsburgh Ave, Easterday David E & Valeria M to Austin Brittany A, $170,000
