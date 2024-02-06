Late 1940s home with a blend of old and new sells for $600K in West Akron. Take a look inside.

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Hudson as the top seller for week of Dec. 8, 2023, with a price of $899,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

5662 Timberline Trl, Hudson, $899,000

3469 Sanborn Cir, Richfield Village, $837,445

202 Brentwood Dr, Hudson, $680,000

526 N Portage Path, Akron, $620,000

3504 Patterson Cir, Richfield Village, $597,760

501 Misty Ln, Copley Township, $585,000

3498 Bancroft Rd, Fairlawn, $535,000

254 Bridgewater Cir, Hudson, $515,000

28 Hudson Common Dr, Hudson, $505,000

According Realtor.com, the Akron home on North Portage Path was built in 1949 on a .99-acre lot. At 3,502 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

This historic home is the "perfect blend of timeless, elegance and modern comfort," the listing states. Located in a desired area in West Akron near Portage Country Club and Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, the home is a colonial and has a classic black and white façade.

Although some upgrades have been made (all of the full bathrooms have been updated and the kitchen has newer, stainless steel appliances), there are several cozy areas of the home that lend to its era like the office and the den with a bar and stone fireplace, one of two in the home.

From photos, it appears the spacious stone patio in the backyard is a lovely feature of the home with lots of space for entertaining. It overlooks the large backyard, which is just under an acre, the listing states. The front yard is quite large as well.

Take a look at the 75-year-old home here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

1537 Treetop Trl, Villasol A B to Kohler Jessica, $63,000

1077 E Archwood Ave, Strickland Linda Lee Etal to Kma Capital LLC, $42,000

454 Stephens Rd, Bakeman Virginia L to Mckeel Carson, $150,000

676 Roslyn Ave, Mackay Paul D to Todd Jessie Lorraine, $178,000

404 Lockwood St, Swain Ronald S to Towles Richard, $70,100

462 Sandhurst Rd, Freiman Ricki B to Slattery Michael Christian, $236,000

436 Kling St, Haver Judith Ann Trustee to Braymor Development LLC, $79,000

2126 Sand Run Knolls Dr, King Harley Elizabeth to Yerman Jacob, $400,000

894 & 896 Whittier Ave, Webster Alexander to Macherla Kaushik, $104,000

2053 Jennifer St, Zepernick Kyra to Harvey Robert Scot, $268,000

526 N Portage Path, Curlee Louis N to Mccallum J William III, $620,000

425 Sumner St, Roo Town Rentals LLC to Cooper Shawn N Trustee, $155,000

145 Stephens Rd, Beyman Michael E to Turnmire John, $110,000

1344 Grant St, Dauber Lily to Rohrbaugh Darwin W, $60,000

2310 & 2314 Cramer Ave, Combs S Lee Trustee to Mway LLC, $167,000

612 Dennison Ave, Goddard Helen M to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $66,000

507 Bell St, Freiberg Karina Judith to Kardayes LLC, $8,400

418 Celtic St, R & M Property Enterprise LLC to Trelec Neven Trustee, $115,000

338 Birch St, Brady Frederick H to Third Street Investments LLC, $90,000

2324 Wedgewood Dr, King Ray O to Siders Erick, $245,000

1673 Hammel St, Woolard Joel Frances to Confibayo LLC, $110,000

646 Morningview Ave, Huntington National Bank to Chlebina William, $69,900

1536 & 1538 Salem Ave, Strbich Melvin R to Watkins Jamar L, $125,000

454 Stanton Ave, King Gregory J II to Banda Sonia, $69,500

997 Stanwood Ave, Sullivan Karen to Domany Justin R, $90,000

848 Amherst St, Mohler Kenneth D to Morales Bernarda, $78,000

888 Clifford Ave, Cobalt Industries LLC to Hatfield Tonya Michelle, $79,900

804 Utica Ave, Perdue Gary L to Sayre Suzete M, $142,370

1055 Berwin St, Mirnas Homes LLC to Difar Ali Saleh, $59,200

460 Briarwood Dr, Woodford Laurie to Bartee Jared Tyler, $225,000

1183 Romayne Dr, Bartilson Ruth E Co Trustee to Cardinal Carnation Real Estate LLC, $153,000

935 Storer Ave, Black Hole Holdings Incorporated to Shalom or Dreamer, $62,500

1249 Hilltop Dr, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Ee Homes LLC, $75,000

477 Letchworth Dr, Hanna Paul M to Matejin Zoran, $139,900

925 Oregon Ave, Castricone Bridget S to Far LLC, $58,160

1274 Pitkin Ave, Lewis David R to 1274 Pitkin LLC, $75,000

1703 Oakwood Ave, Neugebauer Peter to Cantor Angela, $128,000

1352 Diagonal Rd, Ad Re Holdings LLC to Anderson Elizabeth, $65,000

1345 Sparhawk Ave, Opendoor Property Trust I to Forever Home Health LLC, $110,000

2605 & 2607 Zesiger Ave, Mccroskey Justin L to VCS Property Management LLC, $179,000

368 E York St, Herbert James H to Fronter Michael Sr, $68,100

1869 SW 17th St, Shaffer James E to Sun Capital Holdings LLC, $73,440

1601 Pilgrim St, Odom Sherry Lynn to Angle James M, $127,700

497 Overwood Rd, Bartlett Aaron to United Home Buyers Inc, $132,000

1006 Big Falls Ave, Bak Penny J to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $75,500

865 Merton Ave, Capstone 72 Properties LLC to Sky Bow Production LLC, $26,870

728 Virginia Ave, Yarger Donald D to Quiroz Lela Trustee, $35,600

335 Malacca St, Aikens Rei LLC to Green Harbor LLC, $59,900

129 Elmdale Ave, Maninga Benjamin T to Coon Kellen Michael, $280,000

909 Kickapoo Ave, Sikorski Steven M to Patel Romy, $108,000

767 Upson St, J E S Properties Ltd to Baker John Stephen, $55,000

584 Elko Ave, Andrew Bruce K to Andrew Bruce K, $3,415

449 Cole Ave, O 17 LLC to Kozjak Christian J, $90,000

1252 Riverside Dr, Heidbrink Stephen Louis to Daugintis Tauni, $105,000

614 N Hawkins Ave, MKC Corporation to New Approach Real Estate Solutions LLC, $115,500

439 Stevenson Ave, Colbert Jerry Alan to Bowen Richard A III, $165,000

1357 Aster Ave, Kingsbury Alexander to Day Zachary, $133,500

922 Munson St, Richards Jason to Thomas Rodney T, $90,000

1211 Lindsay Ave, Wegner Christa O to Toohey Cory, $115,000

751 Utica Ave, Byard Robert B to Williams Kelly, $310,000

616 Noble Ave, LSV Homes LLC to Vaughn Leslie S Jr, $1,000

982 984 Amelia Ave, Walter Peter J to Wimberly Charles A, $167,000

767 Storer Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Yu Andy, $135,000

1488 Woodbirch Ave, Mikel Marilyn M to Ekers Joseph M, $127,000

1607 Kingsley Ave, Baker John Stephen to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $104,000

2595 Graham Ave, Mashek Matthew to Girth Donald J, $172,000

1428 Carey Ave, Donahue Sandra K Trustee to Morlan Steven E, $50,000

511 Glendora Ave, Miller Lisa M to Fuller Alexander Jacob, $140,000

2168 Eastwood Ave, Bragwell Judith M to Miletti Phillip, $78,200

1110 Sawyer Ave, Watson Rusty to Desimone Matteo, $107,000

985 East Ave, Griggs Shannon S to Robinson Tremaine, $83,000

1837 Goodyear Blvd, Miller Kim E to Coffman Christine R, $140,000

995 Inman St, Hayes Ameer to RUSH2112 LLC, $100,000

838 Caddo Ave, M Sidote Capital LLC to Steinmetz Linda J, $107,900

767 Harrison Ave, Gaudet Daniel J to Gray Tiara Marshay, $125,000

968 Pardee Ave, Polycomp Trust Company CDN FBO Olga Beckinger Ira to Portillo Osmar Mejia, $59,900

916 Cole Ave, Hughes Andrew to Trefny Emilee, $115,400

410 Celtic St, Radebaugh Jonathan R to Stalcup Noah James, $120,000

1111 Riverside Dr, Integrity Residential Solutions LLC to Miller Bridgett, $147,782

645 Inman St, Backer Scott to Albery Antonio I, $98,500

416 Orlando Ave, Kish Tiffany Amber Sue to Milano Matthew A, $194,000

1336 Sparhawk Ave, Meadows Cheryl A to Kindred Skaia, $53,000

1091 Neptune Ave, Underwood James C Jr to Path 11:11 LLC, $63,000

272 Delaware Pl, Jentner Bruce A Trustee to Clements Dennis A Co-Trustee, $287,000

250 Cross St, Ferrato Melissa A to Atlas Investment Group LLC, $77,500

608 Ingalls Rd, Mccloskey Judith Trustee to Smith Cody A, $168,000

970 Allendale Ave, Kennerly Darnell to Hanafy Tarik, $33,000

1226 Greenwood Ave, Kennerly Darnell to Martin Kyle C, $100,500

1841 SW 6th St, Csca Associates LLC to Medicus Ella, $235,860

1575 Faye Rd, Byler Carol Ann to Mansha Holdings LLC, $113,300

1590 Norledge Rd, Hixenbaugh Paulette I Trustee to Hazelett Megan, $141,000

2675 Shelburn Ave, Palmisano Sandra L to Casas De Amigos LLC, $116,400

Barberton

5292 Miller St, East New Haven LLC to NVR Inc, $32,500

458 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000

413 Fifth St SE, Glick Kendal J to Privara Kaitlin M, $254,000

1170 Auburn Ave, Koenig Mark to Koenig Mark, $73,000

440 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000

345 Wunderlich Ave, Barberton Realty One LLC to Mcarnold LLC, $209,900

137 16th St NW, Long Grace K to Laney Greg, $60,000

134 1st St NW, Schlabach Mark Trustee to Irene Adler Ltd, $65,000

141 16th St NW, Long Grace K to Laney Greg, $60,000

571 King Ave, Collier John A to Joy S Wagner & Associates, $46,600

225 2nd St SW, Summit Rental Properties LLC to Dan Leavengood Agency LLC, $57,080

873 E Robinson Ave, Stephen Marquerite F to Edgell Jacob W, $112,000

755 E Ford Ave, Mains Scott J to Willis Demetrius, $324,900

476 Slate Ridge Dr, NVR Inc to Hawkins Kaleigha Donavai Mae, $210,000

201 Slate Ridge Dr, NVR Inc to Cottrill Katherine S, $209,165

452 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000

341 Wunderlich Ave, Barberton Realty One LLC to Mcarnold LLC, $209,900

446 Slate Ridge Dr, Cascade Valley LLC to NVR Inc, $32,000

Bath Township

3398 Montrose Ave, Klimo John J to Sandvig Mark, $357,000

Copley Township

1330 Keystone Blvd, Kennerly Darnell to Franks John W, $128,000

473 Turner Dr, Augustin Rosemarie to Aramouni Melissa, $243,000

501 Misty Ln, Dean Kimberly A Trustee to Machingo Matthew, $585,000

Coventry Township

4174 Lake Vista Rd, Malta Jennifer to Scribner David, $128,900

2705 Canvasback Cir, France Tammy R to Moody Connie, $225,000

Cuyahoga Falls

3226 Oakwood Dr, Maurer Barbara J to Baines Holdings Ltd, $86,200

1994 Kelsey Dr, Mutersbaugh Phylliss J to Madden Catrina A, $108,000

229 Grant Ave, Heltzel Jenna to Heltzel Morrigan, $116,500

2053 23rd St, Krause Robert J to Aikens Rei LLC, $120,000

2344 Iota St, Stanley Jennifer L to Kovach Callen, $235,000

623 Chart Ave, Krovich David T to Robison Matthew, $165,000

2452 23rd St, Chaney Joseph to Cormany Logan, $165,000

1742 Sedro St, Soloman Sandra M to Etheridge Brian T, $175,000

2655 Woodward Rd, Baker Jody S to Banis Michelle Nicole, $205,000

538 Loomis Ave, Wright Lisa J to Chlebina John, $70,000

409 Center Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Hodgson Collin, $175,000

2350 Wyandotte Ave, Chandler Jeffrey Clay to Stalder Lynn E, $100,000

2846 9th St, Lawless Andric Dana to Roo Town Rentals LLC, $120,000

2059 12th St, Foltz William T to Conti Anthony, $250,000

323 Monroe Ave, Millerleile Jacob to Paulus James R, $200,000

1829 6th St, Rininger David P Trustee to Shantler William, $172,000

520 Meredith Ln, Cross Joanne to Filon Mary Ann, $115,000

3752 Hampton Heights Dr, Janos Sharon L Trustee to Skowronski Joseph William, $315,000

Fairlawn

154 Winchester Rd, Wright Elizabeth Krieder Trustee to Qryptik Properties LLC, $180,000

3498 Bancroft Rd, Hall Darlene to Smith Ryan, $535,000

103 Blue Hill Ln, Judy Anne Jaccaud Trust to Neff Andrew M, $315,000

2789 Fort Island Dr, Dwyer Jordan R to Dirrig Sanna F, $275,000

3428 Links Dr, NVR Inc to Rice Charlotte Rae, $375,475

Green

2832 Caxton Cir, Meglen Ralph Michael to Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, $142,200

2084 Carlile Dr, Miller Kaitlin to Miller Kaitlin I, $87,130

2850 2854 Long Rd, C & K Tri County Properties LLC to Ganzer Tyler, $235,000

5903 Christman Rd, Cooper Agnes J to Gressel Adrienne, $80,000

4113 Meadow Wood Ln, Smith Eric R to Nelson John, $320,000

5903 Christman Rd, Gressel Adrienne to Gressel Adrienne, $80,000

3797 Racael Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Dunne Brian D, $459,000

4393 Castlegate Blvd, Hogan Terrence E Co Trustee to Robinson Robert C, $470,000

2592 Greensburg Rd, Smith Lisa M to Stkog LLC, $150,000

4709 Everhart Dr, Horschak Peter to Reynolds Jeanne Ann, $280,000

2419 Island Dr, Ross Erin to Boyd Kendra, $125,000

Hudson

202 Brentwood Dr, Murphy Michael D to Bevan Caroline, $680,000

77 Atterbury Blvd, Scott Christine G to Equity Trust Company FBO Chris Winder, $65,000

197 Sunset Dr, Carducci David E B to Glenn Nanci Ritter, $353,000

5711 Nicholson Dr, Chaffee Blake R to Stenroos Grant Edward, $440,000

5662 Timberline Trl, Swain Erin R Trustee to Beaujon Ashley Christine, $899,000

499 W Streetsboro St, Gerbracht Charles W to Scherer Lisa, $175,000

2385 Cypress Point Dr, Mule Stephen A to Smith Michael, $465,000

254 Bridgewater Cir, Valdez Monica C to Sastry Amit, $515,000

28 Hudson Common Dr, Wheat Heidi L to Roth George W Trustee, $505,000

Lakemore Village

2484 Lakeside Dr, Morgan Elanor R to Wilsford Andrew, $125,000

1067 Bennington Ct, Adkins Tracy L to Demyan Dorenda, $203,000

2660 Meadow Dr, Wearstler Jonathon S to TH Property Owner I LLC, $160,000

Macedonia

8576 Pabin Ct, Novak Reginald F Co Trustee to Fisher Michael, $468,000

1345 Timber Ridge Dr, Barrett Robert A to Marson Andrew Paul, $460,000

8427 Bobolink Dr, Sulik Carol to Snyder Ryan J, $180,000

8558 Mandell Dr, Kutz Michael J to Kutz Michael J, $251,000

Mogadore Village

3551 Curtis St, Green Margaret S to Ehrhardt Erin L, $271,000

3768 Prospect Ave, Titka Don to Iplan Group Agent for Custodian FBO, $85,457

New Franklin

741 Highland Park Dr, Black D Jeffrey to Devictor Hunter A, $220,000

337 Yager Rd, Stump Kenneth R to Voros Isayah D, $117,000

Northfield Center Township

7340 Forsythia Ln, Scaggs Jesse R to Fodor Kathryn Rebecca, $160,000

Northfield Villlage

94 May Ave, 94 May LLC to Emerson Marcia, $235,750

Norton

3782 Summit Rd, Jaklitsch Jeff to Bible Aaron R, $223,500

3560 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

3695 Strawboard Ave, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

Reminderville

10391 Glenway Dr, Alam Syed Mahfuzul to Alam Syed Mahfuzul, $150,000

10595 Illinois St, Calta Frank to Gordon Matthew J, $171,000

Richfield Village

3504 Patterson Cir, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kaznelson Zanna, $597,760

3469 Sanborn Cir, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kang Rajwinder, $837,445

4513 W Streetsboro Rd, Lojek Aija R to Prewitt Michael C, $220,500

Sagamore Hills Township

935 Canyon View Rd, Diturno Gina M to Jaramillo Stephen Francis II, $140,000

6330 Greenwood Pkwy, Hill Top Homes LLC to Leahy Molly, $179,900

490 Rehwinkle Rd, Gary A Santon Living Trust to Scaggs Jesse R, $279,900

823 W Highland Rd, Riegelmayer Nathaniel to Kerwin Scott T Co-Trustee, $290,000

8980 Southridge Ct, Raki Tatum LLC to Mika Richard, $437,048

Springfield Township

3424 Brunk Rd, Open Home Capital LLC to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $95,000

1915 Pickle Rd, Crihfield Dustin to Alstrom Larry E, $225,000

2429 Sarah Dr, Danco Elizabeth A to Andrei Spencer, $125,000

2352 Mishler Ave, Marks Nora L to Stkog LLC, $9,500

2887 Swinehart Rd, Holmes Alberta to Campbell Christopher, $1

233 Trent Dr, Diestel Madeline P to Kurpil Alexander, $203,982

Stow

2746 Serra Vista Dr, Dryden Brett A to RP3 Funding LLC, $160,000

5433 S Celeste View Dr, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Colbert Wendy E, $250,000

1934 Lillian Rd, Drain Mary M to Oconnor Beulah F, $145,000

2119 Bryn Mawr Dr, Stout Chester H to Stallion Rentals LLC, $108,000

4435 & 4439 Larkdale Dr, Larkdale One LLC to MML Smith LLC, $250,000

1872 Lillian Rd, Myers Lindsay to Opendoor Property Trust I, $155,500

3946 Stow Rd, Tschugunov Eleanor J to Fireside Zion LLC, $135,101

4076 Klein Ave, Pudelski Melissa L to Podrasky Mark D, $194,900

Tallmadge

98 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Usupova Rayyona, $427,420

91 Brewster Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Darnal Arjun, $490,135

139 Reserve Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Staup Jessica, $440,620

1460 Southeast Ave, Beatty Lonnie D to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $117,500

89 Brewster Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Rai Rabin, $375,675

Twinsburg

9059 Gettysburg Dr, G & R Property Solutions LLC to Deininger Kari Alice, $263,000

2508 Walton Blvd, Slanoc Robert J to Raiz Cathy Trustee, $342,000

9648 E Idlewood Dr, Darrow Road Properties LLC to Smaltz Robert, $100,000

2111 Presidential Pkwy, Lieder Mary Ellen to Hafsa Bibi, $169,900

Twinsburg Township

7953 Burton Ln, Moroz Bruce James to Fritzler Anthony, $280,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Akron

1606 Martin Rd, Taylor Dennis E Jr & Kelli A (J&S) to Advanced Leasing LLC, $242,000

Atwater

4204 Laubert, Bowser Randall C & Mabel G (J&S) to Adorisio Stephen Howard Jr & Keri Anne (J&S), $415,000

Aurora

778 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Starr Jason & Rebecca (J&S), $712,925

1440 Aurora Hudson, Frenz David & Kathy F to Rusk Michael J & Gayle L (J&S), $135,000

690 Hardwick, Weathervane Builders LLC to Hildebrand Timothy D (Trustee), $1,050,000

662 Fairington Ln, Balog George to Johnson Elizabeth G (Trustee), $495,000

637 Eaton Dr, Wolfe Bonnie R to Baskind Scott A & Hayley B (J&S), $349,900

464 Danbury Ct, Ganzhorn Dean Kenneth Jr to Rogers Judy L, $425,000

810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Deluca Michael, $402,745

962 Chesterton Ct, Fuller Sara & David (J&S) to Smith Doug & Sheryl (J&S), $359,000

483 Concord Downs Ln, Sacco Joel F & Carie Tirabasso Sacco (J&S) to Murphy Michael David & Frank S Congin (J&S), $520,000

875 Hampton Cr, Opendoor Property Trust I to Raab Erica, $254,000

11855 Chamberlain Rd, Suriano Louis & Luann (J&S) to Genovese Louis R & Michelle E (J&S), $511,175

6530 Towner, Graves Kelly L to Sumersaete Group LLC, $75,100

parcel 05-054-00-00-119-000 Brave Chief Ln, Osgood Martha J to Duncan Richard, $950

Garrettsville

8001 State, Res Real Estate Investments LLC to Garrettsville 8005 LLC, $650,000

Hinckley

5566 Prospect St S, Community & Economic Dev Corp to Kovalasky David, $190,000

Kent

805 Rambling Tl, Barbetta Erin E to Short Krystle Marie, $424,300

4322 Mogadore, Moore Cynthia A to Beech Matthew W & Brandy L (J&S), $326,400

Mantua

9186 Asbury Rd, Smith Kirsten M to Thompson Adam & Kathleen Bailey (J&S), $295,000

9200 Asbury Rd, Smith Kirsten M to Thompson Adam & Kathleen Bailey (J&S), $295,000

6651 Streeter, Butler Sally L to Guthier William, $128,750

3802 Harner, Genshock Timothy J Trust to Sounik Jacob M & Kelsey R Bratnick, $175,000

Mogadore

277 Cleveland, Helmick Justin & Lindsay to Zuelsdorf Donna K, $221,750

1800 Congress Lake, Bowers Cheryl D (Trustee) to Conrad Christopher James & Michelle Lee (J&S), $232,000

910 Greenbriar PW, S & L Property Management LLC to Meyers Property Group LLP, $660,000

452 Cresthill, Chesnut Michael A to Strain Gary II & Rachel E (J&S), $215,000

3044 Spring Valley, Triplett Jennifer L to Huth Bryce J & Brinkley P (J&S), $283,810

Ravenna

401 Diamond, Claburn Arnold Jr to Jett Elizabeth May, $132,000

650 Diamond St S, Knapp Randell W & Jeanie (J&S) to Swires Gregory, $155,000

303 Maple, Turnbull Kyle D to Ajrm Properties LLC, $170,000

542 Robinson, Davis Paul R & Lori L (J&S) to Hughes Cameron J, $90,000

628 Chestnut, Harold Coy G Jr to Lambdin Marcus W & Leda A (J&S), $60,000

3149 Pine Hollow Dr, Conley Rebecca Moore to Kelsey Blaine Ryan & Marissa Lynn (J&S), $295,000

6477 Red Brush, Suburban Property Management Ohio LLC to Hager Justin Douglas, $145,000

6422 Woodlawn, Avdeyeva Anna to Wolford Matthew & Courtney (J&S), $221,500

Rootstown

3992 Tallmadge Rd, Kelsey Blaine Ryan & Marissa Lynn (J&S) to English Logan G, $194,756

3964 Marsh Creek Ln, Schneckenburger Nicholas A&Katie J Jankowski (J&S) to Saltsman Christina, $225,000

Streetsboro

1690 Luke, Butorac Tobyann to Garcia Ashlee, $190,000

1756 Pike PW, Barnhart Janet L & Robert A Conley to Barnhart Robert G & Mariana M Mandato (J&S), $200,000

10032 Hazelton, Choby Seth & Jeffrey Sommer (J&S) to Formusa Michael S, $200,000

10030 Philipp PW, Deluxe Manufacturing Operations LLC to Layerzero Power Systems Inc, $7,000,000

Windham

9841 Belden, Beck Gary E Jr to Overly Floyd &Janet & Patrick & Kara Kaufman (J&S), $135,000

9058 Main N, Collins Thomas W Jr to Pitz David T, $165,000

10586 St Rt 303, Jewel North Corp to Biltz Ken & Sandra Buchanan (J&S), $26,000

432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, 432 Keystone St E, $1,241,900.

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Durbin Chad M from Durbin Chad M & Shelby M, 426 Linwood Dr, $53,300.

Urban Oasis Properties LLC from Culbertson Emanuel M, 935 S Morgan Ave, $36,000.

Bethlehem Township

Good Brendan from Regula David O Trustee, parcel 1002754 Erie Ave SW, $561,000.

Lantz Chad M & Christyn J from Jones Emmit R & Autumn G, 6011 Kemary Ave SW, $28,000.

Canal Fulton

Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $36,000.

Lyman Matthew from Mar Property Management LLC, 323 Cherry St W, $160,000.

Stich Diana from Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $377,700.

Top Notch Re Development LLC from Reighart Alice E, 335 Poplar St, $39,250.

Canton

4517 Group LLC from Berard Ronald D & Leslie A, 1704 Sandwith Ave SW, $48,000.

Acjd Property Management LLC from Fouts Dolores J, 1225 Ford CT NW, $65,000.

Amaya Jose Elias & Zepeda Edy Yamaly from Beddell Shirley, 801 High Ave SW, $35,000.

Arnold Jesse from Bryan Lincoln Real Estate, 1929 Tuscarawas St E, $44,000.

Bonsky Holding Co LLC from Kellogg Jack K, 1723 Maple Ave NE, $70,000.

Canton Houses LLC from Handlin Marjorie R, 3216 6th St SW, $68,200.

Carpenter Steven from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1337 16th St NW, $54,500.

CBMB Properties IV LLC from Coram Enterprises LLC, 1718 Kimball Rd SE, $600,000.

Covington Aaron R from Moore Adam Sr, 144 Park Ave SW, $7,000.

Dechiara David A from Dechiara Jr Ralph R and Sandra M, parcel 213500 Kennet CT NW, $25,000.

Dechiara David A from Dechiara Ralph R Jr Sandra M, 1705 Bechel PL NW, $25,000.

Dechiara David A from Dechiara Ralph R Jr Sandra M, 507 Hazlett Ave NW, $65,000.

Gallagher Tonya & Sean from B K Real Estate Partnership, 2301 16th St NE, $113,000.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Meadows Joan M, parcel 234786 9th St NW, $15,000.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Meadows Joan, 621 9th St NW, $15,000.

Grimsley Joseph M & Stacey from El Faye Samuel, 324 34th St NW, $255,000.

Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 121 Aultman Ave NW, $355,000.

Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 122 Poplar Ave NW, $355,000.

Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 3907 Tuscarawas St W, $355,000.

Haynes Karen from Cook Logan K, 1638 17th St NW, $100,000.

Lemon Shameerah from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 2407 10th St NW, $110,000.

Milton Willam & Wilson Shilo from Gierke Justin C & Robinson Paige S, 123 18th St NW, $155,000.

Multi Family Purchases LLC from Flowers Miguel L, 1411 Yale Ave NW, $75,000.

Nolan Michael from Gulling LLC, parcel 244562 Maple Ave NE, $1,000.

Palma Torres Erwin Josimar & Hernandez from Hymax Holdings LLC, 1220 2nd St SE, $91,000.

Palma Torres Erwin Josimar & Hernandez from Hymax Holdings LLC, 1226 2nd St SE, $91,000.

Pebblestone Properties LLC from Tuttle Belinda M, 2405 12th St SW, $68,000.

Ramirez Flores Juan Francisco from Yoder Rentals LLC, 1647 Shriver Ave NE, $95,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 1145 7th St NW, $82,500.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 709 Gilmore Ave NW, $82,500.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Motz Brian & Keary, 2511 Nicholas PL NW, $64,000.

Westward Estates LLC from Ontrack Properties LLC, 1009 12th St NW, $167,000.

Wilson James Sean from Boone Robert M, 2322 St Elmo Ave NE, $104,900.

Canton Township

Arnold Casey P from Schoonover Jeffry Allan, 5369 Ridge Ave SE, $289,000.

Arnold Casey P from Schoonover Jeffry Allan, parcel 1312803 Ridge Ave SW, $289,000.

Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S from Davis David Kim, 4140 Orchardview Dr SE, $168,750.

Davis David Kim from Huntington National Bank Trustee, 4140 Orchardview Dr SE, $506,250.

Divine Prowess LLC from Dunn Christopher C & Rebecca R, 1312 South Park Ave NW, $229,750.

DSM Property Management LLC from France Michael & Winters Ronald, 1202 Whipple Ave NW, $340,000.

K&M Hosting LLC from Mathie Brandon E, 1323 Broad Ave NW, $65,400.

Mahan Sarah & Hebert Bradley from Morrow Krystal Ann, 3500 Prairie College St SW, $140,000.

Russell Michael J from Garrett Betty E, 5328 Cleveland Ave SW, $170,000.

Stone Monica from Combs Susan R, 3922 21st St SW, $143,820.

Weisbrod Amy G from Turnbow William L and Creighton Janet J, 1655 North Pointe Dr NW, $335,000.

Jackson Township

Barry Michelle from One Degree North LLC, 8000 Windward Trace Cir NW, $217,000.

Braholli Robert v & Megan C from Leighley Mark T, 5800 East BLVD NW, $285,500.

Chevraux James F II Ttee from Bryan Eula Darlene, 2425 Charing Cross Rd NW, $275,000.

Forchione Paul J from Justice Paula M, 6581 Softwind Ave NW, $200,000.

Fulmer Ryan T & Evrim Elif from Fulmer Ryan T & Bozkurt Elif E, 6843 Chillingsworth Cir NW, $16,100.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6887 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Mears Gate Properties LLC from Windamear Properties Inc, 7087 Mears Gate Dr NW, $30,000.

Primault Ronald A from Wilkerson Matthew R & Debra S, 5449 Villarose Ave NW, $302,900.

Reynolds Sarah A from Minney Melany, 4570 Avondale BLVD NW, $112,700.

Ritchie Pamela J & Robert C from Eisenbrei Marissa, 7981 Daytona St NW, $215,000.

Snowbird Investments LLC from BD Freedom LLC, 7786 Freedom Ave NW, $500,000.

Zavvie Power Buyer LLC from Campbell Curt & Megan, 3320 Hadrian Cir NW, $393,000.

Lake Township

Baum John Edward from Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC, 13616 Amodio Ave NW, $250,992.

George Susan M from Eitel Dorothy M, 735 Meadow LN SW Condo 33, $314,000.

Hobson Wendy L Ttee from A List Land Development LLC, parcel 10016062 Monaco St NW, $60,000.

Tennant Daniel & Laura from Mantel Jeremy E & Heather E, 1857 Lake Center St NW, $279,000.

Water Benjamin J & Tracie M from Residential Solutions Inc, 12727 Mogadore Ave NW, $425,000.

Lawrence Township

Buonaspina Jeanne Lynn from Forty Corners Village LLC, 24 Thomas BLVD NW, $34,900.

Kaforey Karla M from Marvel Developments LLC, 11935 Glencoe St NW, $284,900.

Lexington Township

432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, parcel 2900687 Webb Ave NE, $1,241,900.

Parsons Nicholas & Stacy from Cotterman Leigh Ann, 14232 Union Ave NE, $95,000.

Rigdon Melissa D from Ring Jeffrey D, 12111 Rockhill Ave NE, $5,000.

Louisville

Bailey Derrick & Shelley from Clark Gregory & Vanover-Clark Elaine F, 812 Joel Cir, $225,000.

Couto Jeffrey D from Mcvey Scott E & Margaret E, 1439 E Broad St, $146,000.

Miller Christina from Noble Brian G & Deborah L, 509 Lincoln Ave, $197,000.

Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, 514 S Silver St, $100,000.

Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, parcel 3600599 Silver St S, $100,000.

Massillon

Anderson Dana G & Debra K from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3421 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $318,740.

Benekos Zachary from Miller Lewis A & Kathy S, 429 Valeside Ave NE, $224,500.

Granados Cassandra Ann from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3461 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $286,045.

Incarnato Stephen J from Nap Properties LLC, 517 23rd St NW, $150,000.

Miller Lewis A & Kathy S from Jeffrey A Wiley Ttee for the Mary M Wile, 1729 Oberlin Rd SW, $198,000.

Miller Reuben L from Amish Legacies LLC, 14 Limbach PL SW, $44,111.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1792 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Sexton Shanaka & Penney Aislinn from Kennedy Kimberly L, 577 Standish Ave NW, $127,000.

Shepherd Patricia A from Dailey Robert W, 709 Bernard Ave SW, $45,200.

Smith Emilee S from Maurer Nicholas R, 2850 Lincoln Way W, $74,000.

Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1127 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.

Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1131 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.

Suter Matthew J & Boy Emily E from Huff Gloria J & Rootring Karen K, 737 17th St NE, $159,900.

Nimishillen Township

Dreher Zachary J & Julia Rose from Knisley Donna M, 5267 Glenoak Dr, $223,000

North Canton

Biacofsky John A & Christina from Robison Donald P & Nannette M, 365 Sheffield St NE, $264,900.

Miller Bethany from Scaglione Elizabeth A Ttee, 1327 Lorrell Ave SW, $230,500.

Moreland Victoria Anne & Rizzo Olivia an from Fletcher Kathleen Nka Kathleen Crooks, 1408 Castlewood Ave SW, $212,000.

Petrosky Sylvia A Successor Trustee from Whitmyer Tony, 1035 Knoll St SE, $217,000.

Starling Mikayla Anne & Wharton Rachele from Jeffries Vincent P, 338 Applegrove St NE, $205,000.

Winkler Daniel J & Faith from Guthier Austin Rae & Carson Joseph, 2034 Kingscote Cir NE, $374,900.

Osnaburg Township

Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Brown Stacey L, parcel 3701931 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.

Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Stacey L, 1720 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.

Gardner Orlando T & Donna L from Reed Dana C & Sakotas Ryan N & Jena M, 250 Willow St N, $285,000.

Paris Township

Griffin Zacchery from Jackson Jason T & Shelly M, 4101 Tunnel Hill Ave SE, $195,000.

Miller Titus A & Lisa M from Kandel Todd & Courtney & Miller Titus A, parcel 10017874 Lincoln St SE, $1,500.

Myers Kermit D from Zoccole Family Trust, 4325 Woodale Ave SE Lot 16, $100,000.

Shirley Eric R from Pradelski John & Martha J, 4325 Woodale Ave #6, $82,500.

Perry Township

Cowgill Jonathan E & Albaugh Ashley from Cowgill Frances T, 130 Avis Ave NW, $64,000.

Five Star Family Housing LLC from Cain Howard E & Melinda A, 6350 Highton St SW, $80,000.

Gaul Jeffrey & Teresa from Devitt Drew W, 6236 Richville Dr SW, $136,000.

Hendrick Bruce from Hudson Richard T & Patricia J, 2400 Mary Lou St NW, $282,500.

Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, 4850 Oakvale St SW, $210,000.

Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, parcel 4304553 Navarre Rd SW, $210,000.

Maier Amber & Haas Jason from Charles Layne Properties LLC, 6272 Parknoll Ave SW, $355,000.

Piciacchia Kristin E from Knebl Victor J, 1220 Ellwood Ave SW, $147,000.

Quint Brett & Holly from Artman Betty J, 3441 Southway St SW, $237,600.

Pike Township

Jones Lawrence W & Jennifer L from Roberts Stella, 1015 Overlook Dr SW, $64,000.

Mauer Casey & Brittany from Pachan Sherry Etal, parcel 4900515 Mount Zion St SE, $3,500.

Maurer Casey & Brittany from Mast Naomi R, parcel 4900489 Mount Zion St SE, $4,000.

Plain Township

2964 Maple Ave LLC from Wise Doris K, 2964 Maple Ave NE, $67,000.

Adkins Mary & Glen from Sulzbach Jerry W & Donna L, 8366 Turquoise Ave NE, $290,000.

Brahler Valerie L from Reichard Susan K, 3511 Kalurah St NE, $145,000.

Campbell Andrew P Ttee from Woodhall Ltd, 3228 55th St NE, $495,000.

Campbell Andrew P Ttee from Woodhall Ltd, 5347 Harmont Ave NE, $495,000.

Dalton Nikolas T from Chevraux James Francis II Aka Chevraux J, 5645 Nella Ave NW, $220,000.

Jones Matthew & Kimberly from Grimsley Joseph M, 3716 Kaiser Ave NE, $235,000.

Kaufman Shawn & Amanda J from Colston Melissa, 7305 Colebrook Cir NW, $339,000.

Long Holly & Viersta Simon W from Pelanda Andrew P, 2710 Prospect St NE, $189,900.

Marvel Developments LLC from Prather Penny J, 1430 Spangler St NE, $110,069.

Matalco USA LLC from Matalco U.s. Inc, 4420 Louisville St NE, $3,016,900.

Mutuyubutatu Hyacinthe & Odaymat Rommy from Oneill Brittany & Wright Andrew, 2633 Diamond St NE, $272,900.

Pasquinelli Stephen Jr from Pasquinelli Jacqueline Trustee, 1108 29th St NE, $138,300.

Phillips Isaac A from Fleming Cassandra R, 4480 Kirby Ave NE, $135,000.

Ward Kelly A from Vees Martha R, 1226 Bellview St NE, $152,500.

Weisbrod Amy G from Turnbow William L and Creighton Janet J, parcel 6000267 Mariner's Island Dr, $335,000.

Wentzel Daniel S & Mckelley Leslie from Lantz Sarah E, 130 35th St NE, $153,000.

Sandy Township

Charnetzky Daniel M & Danette C from Swecker Linda K, 7562 Goodland Ave SE, $85,000.

Mcclelland Diana & Frank Jr from Stratosphere Investments LLC, 243 Maple St, $166,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Keim Michael J from Kline Brandon, 611 Maple St W, $130,000.

Reber Derek P & Sara C from Miller Jordan T & Sheri R, 118 Main St W, $168,500.

Tuscarawas Township

E J W & D A from Swartz Ronald E & Tig A, 11571 Wooster St NW, $600,000.

Prete Edward from Baum Thomas & Sharon, parcel 7201616 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $32,000.

Simmons Pamela J from Clark Althea M & Simmons Pamela J, 1088 Kenyon Rd NW, $5,000.

Washington Township

Gattis Demetria & Deprill Daymion from Michelle Milovich Mckenna, 160 Lacrosse St, $210,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

1411 Cherry Wood Cir, Potter Kathleen M Trustee to Potter Tyler & Kelly, $245,044

273 Deepwood Dr, Ingersoll Kelli R to Homonai Katherine, $140,000

636 Reimer Rd, Neptune Aryiah & Todd to Gault Maeghan G, $387,500

parcel 040-20D-08-170 Durling Dr, Klosterman Rosemary T to Toth David, $130,200

9884 Rittman Rd, Holvey Faye to Akg Homes LLC, $250,250

451 Winding Way, Hays Kenneth E Trustee to Bauer William I & Patricia A, $285,000

9926 Rittman Rd, Holvey Faye to Riley Waldo P & Judith R Trustees, $146,300

433 Woodland Ave, Weyand Dinah L to Opendoor Property Trust I, $271,100

1755 Fixler Rd, Len Sedon Family LLC to Powell Robert Michael & Olivia Bethany, $450,000

495 Ardale Ave, Klosterman Rosemary T to Toth David, $130,200

Brunswick

4292 Bennington Blvd Unit 7B, Hobe Elisha M to Deeter April & Beth Deeter-Bayer, $146,000

3383 Concord Dr, Chapman Mary J to Miller Elliot Ryan & Katherine Theresa Hennessey, $296,100

1417 Fox Dr, Boettler Cecelia & William to Boettler William, $50,000

4468 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company to Onderko Stephanie Christine & Piotr, $771,806

3185 Broadleaf Way, Hengeli Steven G & Wendy L to Tollis Angela & Kenneth, $335,000

5063 Walden Ln, Muniak Michael R & Connie L Shirk to Andriichuk Petro & Ilona, $385,000

3155 Junior Pkwy, Petrus Ronald M Jr & Sally A to Murugappan Singaram & Geetha Singaram, $460,000

1416 Muirwood Dr, Onderko Piotr & Stephanie C to Wasmund John D & Jennifer N, $525,000

4252 Taylor Ct, Middendorf Karen J to Opendoor Property Trust I, $247,100

2926 Robert Pkwy, Zemanek Zachary J to Stanish Brady Therens, $185,000

1287 Jester Ct, C Special Properties to Kaur Sukhwinder & Tarsem Singh, $168,000

341 Ken Ct, Pizon John J & Julie A to Wells Jeffrey A & Tawana, $333,000

2974 Greenwich Ln, Pucillo Nicole A to Rose Tara J & Emanuel P Pahoulis, $462,500

4615 Baywood Dr, Webb Jimmie & Emily Lucille to Gibeaut Brandon & Sarah, $333,000

Chippewa Lake

98 Clover Cliff Dr, Boyd Harry A & Holly to Farrell Cathleen E, $195,000

Hinckley

1965 W 130th St, Mcdonald Mark A & Carl D to Bataran Ioan Cristian & Alina Elena, $283,250

2696 Hidden Pine Ln, Hinckley Land Holdings LLC to Senn Gregory R & Sandra, $194,800

Lodi

parcel 004-09D-27-008 Vandemark Rd, Curtis Carol Trustee to Donovan Alan, $45,000

145 & Harris St, Carbon Holdings LLC to Rabak Adam, $140,000

8280 Lafayette Rd, Area Enterprises LLC to Gray Todd A & Teresa D, $558,250

227 Church St, Querin Bonita S to Apidone Patricia B, $174,000

Medina

7499 Neff Rd, Timber Enterprises LLC to Conrad Robert A & Sue A Roderick, $325,000

323 S Prospect St, Armbruster Robert R Jr & Robert R Sr to Albright Kelley & Ronald Caldwell, $172,700

500 S Court St, Jackwood Renee J Trustee to Ram Narayan LLC, $385,000

944 Wadsworth Rd H-3, Franklyn Realty LLC to Khutsishvili Grigol, $167,900

parcel 033-12B-07-127 Medina Rd, Bonitz Richard A & Joyce M to Polasko Steven M & Diane M, $30,000

226 W Union St, Graefnitz Lee Anne & Kathryn to Graefnitz Lee Anne, $73,600

4469 State Rd, Ct Properties & Development LLC to Scrattish Charles & Annmarie, $65,000

3729 Muir Tap Dr, Parker Catherine A to Colaprete Frank & Jessica M, $385,000

5058 Rock Maple Dr, Leichliter Edward H & Andrea L to Krovich David & Ashley, $327,500

7334 Lonesome Pine TR, Matejka Mary K to Piccola Trista D & Thomas Dixon Pristow, $540,000

212 Waterside Dr, Heins Gregory Charles & Katrina to Cory Stuart T & Sherri A, $500,000

parcel 033-12B-07-553 Medina Rd, Jambon Pierre R Trustee to Lowery Robert Edwin & Cathy Stamps & Bradford Robert, $74,000

2381 Fixler Rd, Ordogh Peter D & Elvira I to Cross Alan J, $320,000

5196 Park Dr, Weinhardt Angela R & Dean F Jr to Madera David J, $330,000

6492 Tollar Ct, NVR Inc to Emery Christine M, $430,760

120 122 Woodland Dr, Delahunty David to Shejal Yogesh Vasant, $365,000

6011 Lake Rd, Howman Austin D & Hannah Lynn Jett to Nitzsche Richard & Peggy, $215,000

Seville

5669 Greenwich Rd, Kratzer Timothy L & Linda F to R & R Exchanges LLC, $1,500,000

568 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

491 Kentucky St, NVR LLC to Meers Marilyn L, $285,855

564 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

221 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Chittock Raymond & Kelly, $302,585

546 Swan Dr, NVR Inc to Chase Linda L, $329,140

9190 Fox Hollow Dr, Willis Jennifer K to Moore Kelsey E & Stephen M, $578,200

Spencer

parcel 004-09C-33-022 Shaw Rd, Cornett Christopher L & Cristina H to Gibbs James B Jr, $125,000

Valley City

723 Marks Rd, Pilus Pennie S to Pilus Pennie S & Michael R Jones, $189,000

1257 Erhart Northern Rd, Kovalenko Brittany A & George R Danko to Kish Michael & Kenneth, $550,000

2269 Autumn Creek Path, Franz Gary M & Barbara J to Makovich Andrea M & John F, $550,000

Westfield Center

8763 Loxley Ct, Basquin Chad D & Amanda L Co-Trustee to Webb Emily Lucille & Jimmie, $570,00

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

87 High St, Musselman Cheryl L to Cutlip Scott T & Jeannie L, $141,000

Creston

106 Elm St, Leid Timothy E to Crowder Steve J, $108,000

Doylestown

545 Gates St, Sorrell Geraldine R to Horrigan Patrick S & Rikki A, $215,000

15574 Freedom Dr, Bailey Evelyn L to Cline Keith A & Stephanie L, $69,900

Fredericksburg

6798 Salt Creek Rd, Miller Ivan L & Erma S/T Fee Roman J & Ada Yoder Le to Miller Wayne A & Alma, $37,674

Marshallville

8586 Benner Rd, Steiner Matthew J Sr & Gail M Trustees to Pine Tree Dairy Ltd, $210,000

Navarre

16994 Harrison Rd, Weaver Milan A & Clara J S/T to Miller Merle A & Erma M Miller Etal, $400,000

Orrville

326 Park St, Seckel Frederick H to Red Cow LLC, $112,000

Rittman

99 N Fourth St, Graber Clarence D to Shaw Alicia Marie, $123,000

239 Rufener St, Yoss Eleanor to Wilson Tamara A, $250,000

18 Windsor Mews, Sharier Misty S to Neugebauer Peter & Michele, $183,000

13039 Doylestown Rd, Zollinger Elmer to Maibach Tressa & Blake, $360,000

Shreve

380 Jones St, Kryah Denise E to Varga Russell Z, $300,000

193 S Market St, Nelson James V & Karen Susan S/T to Buren Martin, $77,000

4725 Kister Rd, Lovitz Patricia A to Myers Stefanie, $106,000

425 W Liberty St, Kingston James Properties LLC to Hensley James, $150,000

Smithville

128 N Summit St, Rouse Robert L & Anicia I to Rabung Michael & Amy Rehm, $150,000

West Salem

204 S Main St, Mann Marian A to Graf Rebekah & Jacob L Sattelmaier, $215,000

parcel 22-00914.000 Ruff Rd, Criswell Furniture LLC & Miller Septic LLC to Lem Investments LLC, $570,240

parcel 25-00529.018 Holli Ct, South Valley Development LLC to Virgili Vernon L & Janice L, $10,000

Wooster

1179 Forest Dr, Zink Kathryn B to Gerke Patrick & Heather, $525,000

2356 Secrest Rd, Carrick Jason T to R&R Exchanges LLC, $720,500

3310 Burbank Rd, Petty Jaclyn K to Boss Lonette L, $260,000

3053 Indian Run Dr, Stryker Peggy L to Herman Matthew J & Cortney S, $242,500

1054 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

186 E Liberty St, Copley Ohio Newspapers Inc to Double Haul Holdings LLC, $724,500

1260 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Doty David L & Monaca J Doty S/T, $374,010

2358 Secrest Rd, Carrick Jason T to R&R Exchanges LLC, $720,500

1686 Springwood Dr, Mathys Robert L & Tara L S/T to Hammond Anita & Wayne D, $314,900

3241 Shelly Blvd, Irvin Judy T to G & G Metro LLC, $191,000

2447 Wetherington Ln, Mast Ned A to Weaver Shelley, $280,000

212 E Liberty St, Copley Ohio Newspapers Inc to Double Haul Holdings LLC, $724,500

938 Pittsburgh Ave, Easterday David E & Valeria M to Austin Brittany A, $170,000

