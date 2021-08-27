U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

($196.88Mn by 2028) Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Growth Forecast at 4.1% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·8 min read

The Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market growth impelled by faster in-car wireless charging, the high consumer focus on handy infotainment systems in vehicles and rising popularity of personal devices.

New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Connectivity, and Geography,” the Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market is projected to reach US$ 196.88 million by 2028 from US$ 143.13 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
UniMax Electronics Inc.; Jumplux Technology Co., Ltd.; INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; Harman International.; Molex, LLC; Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.; Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.; Amphenol Tecvox; Aircharge; and Microchip Technologies, Inc. are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global automotive chargers and USB data hubs market and its ecosystem.

In 2020, HARMAN International was named FCA Supplier of the Year in the category of Innovation Supplier of the Year during the virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held on Oct. 23, 2020.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023420/

Fast charging is a must-have feature in the modern devices, which helps keep the batteries charged throughout the day. Quick charging allows users to resume the activity within a few minutes. Many modern gadgets include some form of quick-charging feature, usually with a changeable current demand. However, different companies have varying standards, and charging speed is frequently determined by connections and chargers. Consumers tend to carry their PDs such as cellphones, tablets, and media players with them everywhere they go. As a result, companies are concentrating on delivering smart in-vehicle chargers in response to the rising demand from customers. Molex, LLC, for example, provides In-Vehicle Smart Charging Modules for passenger and commercial vehicles. The product complies with the Battery Charging (BC) 1.2 standards and can charge up to 5V DC / 1.5A with BC 1.2 compatible devices. The company is also offering a customization option in the form of the smart technology that connects with plugged-in mobile devices and ensures optimal battery charging for a variety of device profiles. Therefore, creating sustainable USB modules for various sorts of devices would be a key area of growth for automotive chargers and data USB hubs manufacturers in the near future.

Asia Pacific led the global automotive chargers and USB data hubs market in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted APAC due to wide disease spread; countries in this region are among the highly populated, which leads to the greater risk infection spread. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the pandemic has affected major economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, which are experiencing inflation. India is the worst-hit country by the pandemic in this region.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023420/

Many global brands and technological companies are headquartered in the region. The limitations imposed by governments to control the spread of COVID-19, the impact of the disease on populations of different countries in the region, and current inability to utilize production capabilities are the key factors impacting automotive chargers and USB data hubs in Asian countries. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue to hinder the automotive chargers and USB data hubs market growth in APAC.

Wireless charging in cars is being touted as a fast-emerging solution for modern automobiles. The popularity and demand for faster in-car wireless charging is expected to grow further in the coming years. The introduction of advanced wireless charging systems with Increased efficiency has resulted in the rise in their acceptance in both luxury and mid-range automobiles. Automakers are implementing in-car wireless charging systems to provide luxurious amenities in automobiles, which were limited to high-end car models earlier. Rise in competitive rivalry among manufacturers has compelled them provide high-end features such as in-car wireless charging systems in their medium-range vehicles to attract a larger number of customers. This is expected to be emerge as a profitable trend in the car chargers and data USB hubs market during the forecast period.

Order a Copy Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00023420/

Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market: Offering Overview
The automotive media hub is an interface system connecting internal/external media to the infotainment system of vehicles. This system is composed of audio, data, and video from different inputs such as HDMI, USB, SSD cards, and audio jacks. Players such as TI Instruments offer integrated circuits and reference designs that allow the OEMs to create solutions that are small and maintain signal integrity while lowering thermal dissipation. Two decades ago, USB got a makeover with a 2.0 update. The update supported a much faster speed than the older version. It is also notable for adding USB OTG (On-The-Go) support, which permits two USB devices to communicate directly. USB 2.0 is used in cheaper flash drives with different devices. In addition, players such as AllGo Embedded Systems offer CarPlay that is compatible with an iOS operating system. With built-in display units of automobile Head Units when devices are connected via USB port. The CarPlay adapter or media hub supports USB 2.0.




