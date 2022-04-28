19Labs announces GALE | Schools, a comprehensive eClinic healthcare solution tailored for schools

The GALE School package enables school districts to reduce absenteeism, improve healthcare for students and staff, and enhance provider engagement with parents.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government is providing funding for school districts to significantly expand school healthcare services. The 19Labs GALE tailormade offering for schools builds on the comprehensive GALE eClinic platform, customizing it for the school environment.

With the elevated concern for student health, lowering absenteeism and providing immediate access to care are among the top challenges facing school district administrators. Making school nurses easily accessible improves health outcomes, directly reducing absenteeism. In response, 19Labs deployed the capability to instantly connect school nurses or district doctors with any student via Zoom video or voice calls remotely through the GALE eClinic platform.

"This capability makes it easy for school nurses to evaluate students immediately and incorporate parents instantly, wherever they might be," says Ram Fish, 19Labs CEO & Founder. "And we know that when a nurse gets to interact with the students, fewer kids go home early, absenteeism decreases, and parents' work schedules will not be impacted. Furthermore, parents now become an integral part of the decision process through a single-click, three-way call between the school nurse, the parent, and the student. This further reduces absenteeism and increases parents' involvement in their kids' education."

Beyond traditional telehealth, GALE eClinics enable school nurses to make timely, informed decisions, leveraging the latest smart diagnostic devices remotely and in real-time including stethoscopes, otoscopes, glucometers, and blood pressure cuffs. In addition, 19Labs recently added industry-leading healthcare applications to screen for vision, hearing, and more. Having these diagnostic devices within the GALE eClinics has already been shown to be life-saving. In one instance, a teacher in Utah was able to quickly assess that a pale and passive student needed to be rushed to the ER.

"In our visits to schools, we were pleased to see how school staff, from administrators to teachers, are using the GALE eClinic to monitor their own health," says Fish. "So, we responded by integrating a full wellness-tracking feature into the GALE|School package, making it easy for the staff to periodically monitor, on site, their own health and wellness."

The GALE|Schools package is available immediately and meets the recent requirements for government funding currently being offered to states through the Care Act and utilized in hundreds of schools throughout the US.

About 19Labs

19Labs is the creator of GALE, Next Generation Point-of-Care platform for pharmacies, schools, and rural communities. GALE brings together cutting-edge diagnostic technologies from industry leaders like Zoom, Elo, Amwell, Eko, Samsung Mobile, MIR, Omron, Viasat, and many others in one smart, efficient, and cost-effective platform. It was designed from the ground up to be operated by non-healthcare professionals, in locations with limited infrastructure and optimized for low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity. To learn more about GALE, please visit www.19labs.com/platform.

