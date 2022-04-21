U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

19th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium First Hybrid Edition Explores: Digital Ecosystems Reshaping the Future of Business?

·4 min read

Speakers include top executives from Collins Aerospace, Wells Fargo, Cisco, and MIT Thought Leaders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, a world class conference, will bring CIOs and digital business executives together to learn, engage, and network around the theme of Digital Ecosystems: Reshaping the Future of Business? at the 19th annual Symposium.

The premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders (PRNewsfoto/MIT Sloan CIO Symposium)
The premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders (PRNewsfoto/MIT Sloan CIO Symposium)

The 2022 Symposium's First Hybrid Edition will begin on May 22nd and conclude May 23rd. Registration is open for in-person (quantities are limited) and digital tickets.

"This year's MIT Sloan CIO Symposium will enable attendees to explore and discuss how to leverage accelerated digitalization to prosper in the 2020s," said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "Supply chain disruptions, novel cyber threats, labor shortages, and pandemics will continue to impact business in often unpredictable ways. CIOs will learn how to adjust their approach to organizational and technical architectures, decision making, and data management to meet this volatility."

The Symposium will feature more than a dozen interactive panel discussions led by CIOs, technology executives, and MIT thought leaders including Keri Pearlson, Executive Director, MIT Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS); Kathleen Kennedy, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; Michael Schrage, Fellow, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy; Irving Wladawsky-Berger, Fellow, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy; and Dr. George Westerman, Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management. Attendees will network and collaborate around topics such as digital ecosystems, digital transformation, reshaping the future of business, leadership collaboration, cybersecurity, innovation, blockchain, AI, and more. CIO will gain an understanding of how to leverage these technologies and topics to shape the future of business.

The full Symposium agenda is available at www.mitcio.com/agenda and highlights include:

  • Panel: "Digital Leadership: Collaboration between CIOs, CDOs and CEOs" led by Kathleen Kennedy, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence will discuss today's digital ecosystem where business strategy depends on using digital technology in new ways, and its effect on a company's operating models, products, and culture. The CEO and CIO/CDO relationship is becoming more critical for a company's success and panelists will dive into the strategic thinking needed to lead their organization.

  • Panel: "How Cyber Resilience has become a Key Competitive Advantage" led by Keri Pearlson, Executive Director, MIT Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS) will discuss how cybersecurity is critical not only for reducing risk but also for gaining a competitive advantage in our interconnected digital ecosystem. How do we make an enterprise cyber-resilient? MIT research will be discussed which suggests that cybersecurity is an organizational problem, not just a technical problem. Attendees will hear recommendations on how to build a culture of cybersecurity, employ security practices and mitigate risks.

With the purchase of this year's in-person ticket, for the first time attendees will gain access to all the events and networking opportunities taking place the evening before the panels. This includes the Innovation Showcase, highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT, and the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award seated dinner where the 2022 Award Winner will be announced. Both of these events provide exceptional networking opportunities and take place on May 22nd at the MIT Samberg Conference Center starting at 4:30 PM.

In addition, the in-person Symposium ticket includes full access to the online community where sessions will be live streamed and viewable on computer or mobile device for virtual attendees joining from across the globe on May 23rd beginning at 8:15 AM EDT US, as well as access to all 2022 Symposium recordings.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium
The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/19th-annual-mit-sloan-cio-symposium-first-hybrid-edition-explores-digital-ecosystems-reshaping-the-future-of-business-301530330.html

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

