1cm "Lasso" Technique for Ankle Ligament Reconstruction, Co-developed by Dr James Wee from Oxford Orthopaedics

Ankle Ligament Reconstruction

Ankle Ligament Reconstruction is the surgical treatment of ankle injuries or damaged ankle ligaments to restore stability and function. Ankle sprains make up about half of all sports-related injuries and also commonly occurs as a result of a fall from standing height or when walking or running on uneven surfaces.

1cm “Lasso” Technique for Ankle Ligament Re-construction, Co-developed by Dr James Wee from Oxford Orthopaedics

Chronic ankle instability is conventionally treated with open reconstruction of the ankle ligaments using the Brostrom Gould technique — a 6 to 8cm incision is typically made over the injured ankle ligaments (most commonly over the outer aspect of the ankle), and the ligaments are repaired using stitches.

However, at Oxford Orthopaedics, a percutaneous minimally invasive surgery (MIS) Brostrom-Gould reconstruction of the ankle ligaments can be performed. This is a minimally invasive alternative, refined using the "lasso" technique.

The Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) "Lasso" technique

Co-developed by Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr James Wee, the Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) "Lasso" technique has the distinction of achieving successful outcomes of percutaneous ankle ligament reconstruction with just a single 1cm incision.

The ankle ligaments are repaired using a single suture anchor and the repair is reinforced by recruiting an adjacent band of tissue (called the extensor retinaculum) for additional strength.

This results in minimal pain and swelling after surgery, facilitating rapid recovery and early return to high-level sports and dance activities. In addition, the minimal incision lowers the risk of skin complications and infections and leaves a scar that is often hardly visible.

About Dr James Wee

Dr James Wee is the only dual-subspecialty trained Orthopaedic Surgeon in Singapore for both Hip & Knee Surgery and Foot & Ankle Surgery, with over 16 years of clinical experience. He has a special interest in the Oxford Partial Knee Replacement system and received extensive training in this minimally invasive surgery with the inventor-surgeons of the Oxford Partial Knee Replacement system — the world's leading mobile-bearing partial knee replacement system.

Dr Wee is experienced in keyhole and minimally invasive surgery for foot and ankle conditions like bunions, ankle sprains, tendon injuries and arthritis. Additionally, he pioneered and led the establishment of the Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Surgery (LLRS) service in Tan Tock Seng Hospital; the first multi-disciplinary LLRS unit of its sort in Singapore.

About Oxford Orthopaedics

Led by Dr James Wee, the Oxford Orthopaedics team is dedicated to providing holistic healthcare that is individually tailored to patients, providing bespoke solutions for every bone and joint problem, whether big or small. Patients benefit from Dr Wee's extensive expertise as a complete lower limb surgeon, with his unique double subspeciality in Hip & Knee surgery and Foot & Ankle surgery, combined with his experience in Limb Lengthening surgery. Furthermore, clinic staff are skilled in financial counselling and working with insurers to provide a hassle-free and seamless experience for patients in their time of need.

