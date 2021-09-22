U.S. markets closed

1cm "Lasso" Technique for Ankle Ligament Reconstruction, Co-developed by Dr James Wee from Oxford Orthopaedics

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ankle Ligament Reconstruction

Ankle Ligament Reconstruction is the surgical treatment of ankle injuries or damaged ankle ligaments to restore stability and function. Ankle sprains make up about half of all sports-related injuries and also commonly occurs as a result of a fall from standing height or when walking or running on uneven surfaces.

1cm “Lasso” Technique for Ankle Ligament Re-construction, Co-developed by Dr James Wee from Oxford Orthopaedics
Chronic ankle instability is conventionally treated with open reconstruction of the ankle ligaments using the Brostrom Gould technique — a 6 to 8cm incision is typically made over the injured ankle ligaments (most commonly over the outer aspect of the ankle), and the ligaments are repaired using stitches.

However, at Oxford Orthopaedics, a percutaneous minimally invasive surgery (MIS) Brostrom-Gould reconstruction of the ankle ligaments can be performed. This is a minimally invasive alternative, refined using the "lasso" technique.

The Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) "Lasso" technique

Co-developed by Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr James Wee, the Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) "Lasso" technique has the distinction of achieving successful outcomes of percutaneous ankle ligament reconstruction with just a single 1cm incision.

The ankle ligaments are repaired using a single suture anchor and the repair is reinforced by recruiting an adjacent band of tissue (called the extensor retinaculum) for additional strength.

This results in minimal pain and swelling after surgery, facilitating rapid recovery and early return to high-level sports and dance activities. In addition, the minimal incision lowers the risk of skin complications and infections and leaves a scar that is often hardly visible.

About Dr James Wee

Dr James Wee is the only dual-subspecialty trained Orthopaedic Surgeon in Singapore for both Hip & Knee Surgery and Foot & Ankle Surgery, with over 16 years of clinical experience. He has a special interest in the Oxford Partial Knee Replacement system and received extensive training in this minimally invasive surgery with the inventor-surgeons of the Oxford Partial Knee Replacement system — the world's leading mobile-bearing partial knee replacement system.

Dr Wee is experienced in keyhole and minimally invasive surgery for foot and ankle conditions like bunions, ankle sprains, tendon injuries and arthritis. Additionally, he pioneered and led the establishment of the Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Surgery (LLRS) service in Tan Tock Seng Hospital; the first multi-disciplinary LLRS unit of its sort in Singapore.

Oxford Screening Packages

Osteoporosis Screening

● Pre-screening consultation with specialist doctor

● Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Test

● Blood test

- Full Blood Count (FBC)

- Renal Function Test (RES)

- Calcium blood test

- Vitamin D blood test

● Post-screening review with specialist doctor

● Injury prevention advice

$268++

Foot Screening

● Pre-screening consultation with specialist doctor

● Bilateral Foot X-Ray

● Post-screening review with specialist doctor

● Injury prevention advice

$188++

Ankle Injuries Screening (Sprains)

● Pre-screening consultation with specialist doctor

● Bilateral Ankle X-Ray

● Post-screening review with specialist doctor

● Injury prevention advice

$188++

Knee Screening

● Pre-screening consultation with specialist doctor

● Bilateral Knee X-Ray

● Post-screening review with specialist doctor

● Injury prevention advice

$188++

Neck/Back Pain Screening

● Pre-screening consultation with specialist doctor

● Lumbar & Cervical Spine X-Ray

● Post-screening review with specialist doctor

● Injury prevention advice

$228++

View all screening packages here https://www.oxfordortho.sg/screening/

Key Services

Hip

Total Hip Replacement (Direct Anterior Approach, Robot-assisted)

Hip Fracture Treatment

Knee

Oxford Partial Knee Replacement (UKA)

Total Knee Replacement (Robot-assisted)

Knee Ligament & Meniscus Injuries Treatment (Sports injuries)

Foot

Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery ("Keyhole")

Minimally Invasive Hammer Toe Surgery

Treatments for High-Arched Feet ("Keyhole")

Treatments for Flat Feet ("Keyhole")

Treatments for Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle

Minimally Invasive "Lasso" Ankle Ligament Reconstruction (Ankle sprains)

Minimally Invasive Cartilage Injury Repair ("Keyhole")

Minimally Invasive Achilles Tendon Repair

About Oxford Orthopaedics

Led by Dr James Wee, the Oxford Orthopaedics team is dedicated to providing holistic healthcare that is individually tailored to patients, providing bespoke solutions for every bone and joint problem, whether big or small. Patients benefit from Dr Wee's extensive expertise as a complete lower limb surgeon, with his unique double subspeciality in Hip & Knee surgery and Foot & Ankle surgery, combined with his experience in Limb Lengthening surgery. Furthermore, clinic staff are skilled in financial counselling and working with insurers to provide a hassle-free and seamless experience for patients in their time of need.

To download press release and images, click here https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow67unwztciejdp/AAAEfatcBqSv0pAgYh9OH2aTa?dl=0.

Address:

3 Mount Elizabeth #10-08,

Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre,

Singapore 228510

Tel: (65) 6631 8911

820 Thomson Road,

Mount Alvernia Medical Centre D #06-70,

Singapore 574623

Tel: (65) 6255 5122

Website: www.oxfordortho.sg

Email: info@oxfordortho.sg

Mobile: (65) 8874 0637

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oxfordortho.sg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/oxfordortho.sg

Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.james.wee/

SOURCE Oxford Orthopaedics

