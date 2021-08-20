1Digital® Agency SEO Campaigns Produce Great Results

Climbing the Rankings with an Expert eCommerce SEO Agency

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing is challenging, and one of the most effective ways to market any online store is through search engine optimization or SEO. When it comes to finding an agency to manage an SEO campaign, experience is everything. 1Digital® Agency has specialized in SEO for eCommerce since day one. Their team of eCommerce SEO experts understands that no two websites are the same, which is why they craft tailor-made campaigns for every client.

The SEO process takes time and is designed to help eCommerce sites climb the search engine rankings in order to increase organic traffic to their landing pages. While it might take some time for a site to reach the first page of the search results, the resulting increase in traffic and conversion rates is what makes working with an eCommerce SEO agency one of the most cost-effective, long-term marketing solutions.

One of the reasons that this process takes time is because search algorithms are constantly being updated to produce the best results. This means that just throwing together some targeted keywords and plastering them all over an eCommerce website is no longer enough. It takes thorough keyword research and strategy to build trust with algorithms and that trust is not earned overnight.

What really makes SEO work is quality content. Search engines want to offer their users the best and most relevant options based on their search inquiries. One of the ways that search engines algorithms achieve this is by looking at content associated with a website to determine its authority for certain keywords. This includes content on the website itself as well as content on other websites that link back to the site in question.

The content writers at 1Digital® know how to craft the kind of content that search engines love to see. They then post this content on client blogs and a number of high domain authority sites in order to help their clients build trust search algorithms. In addition to crafting the content that search engines love to see, the 1Digital® team also looks at a variety of different factors that can affect a site's SEO. Improving factors such as site speed, page optimization, and site structure can all have a positive impact on a site's SEO.

Working with 1Digital® for SEO also means working with a dedicated project manager. These managers send regular updates and hop on meetings with clients so they can understand exactly what is happening along every step of the SEO process. Their team also includes web design and development experts who can tackle any other projects a client might need.

Owners of eCommerce store interested in working with an expert eCommerce SEO company should reach out to 1Digital® for a free SEO audit. Just give them a call at 888.982.8269 or send an email to info@1digitalagency.com to get in touch with a member of their team.

