1eco Limited Enters Strategic Partnership with SearchFy.

1eco Limited
·1 min read

1eco Limited’s Connect-to-Earn (C2E) blockchain metaverse platform ‘1eco World’ establishes partnership with ‘SearchFy’ to strengthen its commerce ecosystem

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


1eco Limited, (CEO Ryan Keum), a operator of 1eco World, a Connect-to-Earn (C2E) blockchain metaverse platform that provides rewards to users as much as it contributes to solving problems in real-world society, announced that its platform 1eco World has signed a partnership with e-commerce platform company SearchFy to solve problems in the commerce industry and to expand and revitalize the 1eco World ecosystem.


SearchFy is the operator of the mobile online shopping application "Coocha," and is an e-commerce platform that provides a service that allows users to find and search all hot-deal products at once in real-time. Coocha has more than 1,000 e-commerce affiliates and around 1 billion products registered, with more than 20 million cumulative downloads exceeding 1.8 million monthly active users (MAU) so far.


In 1eco World users are able to apply for a virtual job called "Editor," allowing them to directly register and modify information on various products at 1eco World's Commerce Center. Users can also earn rewards by contributing their thoughts and opinions on different products through writing reviews.


"We will provide reliable information and reviews at 1eco World's Commerce Center through user-driven database construction. In addition, we will create a D2C ecosystem where product producers and sellers can directly connected to users," said an official of 1eco Limited.

Website: https://www.1eco.io/

CONTACT: Name: Bruno Yun Organization: 1eco Limited Phone: +1-784-485-6124


