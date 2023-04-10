1exchange, Singapore's first MAS-regulated private securities exchange, welcomes official listing of Malaysian-based A PLUS BOSS

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1exchange (1X), Singapore's first MAS-regulated private securities exchange in Singapore and a member of leading integrated private market ecosystem CapBridge Financial, is pleased to announce the listing of A PLUS BOSS, a Malaysian-based business entrepreneurial platform. To celebrate this, a bell ringing ceremony was held on April 10, 2023, at the iconic SGX auditorium with the participation of honourable guests flying in from across the region. The momentous event marks 1X's first major public in-person event after a period of restricted activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A PLUS BOSS, a community that embraces entrepreneurs and encourages them to pursue their visions, has listed on 1X with over S$ 2 million worth of tradeable private equities. The listing process was conducted seamlessly in conjunction with the ceremony at the SGX.

Dato Joe Yew Sin Yoo, CEO and Founder of A PLUS BOSS, said, "Since our establishment, A PLUS BOSS has established a strong reputation for creating an exclusive membership organisation that fosters creativity, motivation and collaboration among our privileged members – something which cannot be found elsewhere on such a large scale or with such high calibre individuals involved in. This listing is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.

Listing on 1exchange provides an ideal solution between staying private and going public; providing liquidity and flexibility for shareholders, while maintaining control of the business to drive it forward. After a smooth and efficient review process, we are proud to be officially listed on 1X. This is only the beginning of our next chapter as we continue to expand and build a holistic and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem."

A PLUS BOSS caters to a community of highly successful individuals, who come together to share stories, experiences, and advice to help each other learn and succeed. Members can use the platform as an opportunity for networking with like-minded communities. They can also take advantage of exclusive events hosted by A PLUS BOSS to gain valuable in-depth insights into business practices and practical strategies.

Story continues

Victor Chia, CEO of 1X remarked, "It is an honour that A PLUS BOSS has selected 1exchange as their listing venue, to kickstart their next chapter of growth. We are based in Asia's financial capital, Singapore, listing on 1X will certainly unlock value for A PLUS BOSS and their partners, to improve visibility and credibility as a leading platform and community in the region. We look forward to supporting A PLUS BOSS and such companies as a steppingstone, for the next stage of their growth.

Listing on 1X offers a variety of benefits to businesses including:

cap table clean-up: declutter cap tables prior to public listing and/or sell off and convert shares into tradable shares.

tradability and liquidity for shareholders: option for early investors, ESOP employees or shareholders to cash out without relinquishing ownership or control,

potential exit strategy: set the stage for a public market or trade sale and a first step before being publicly listed - list on 1X to increase visibility and credibility.

With its continuous efforts to improve its services, 1X is poised to support SMEs to improve their visibility and increase brand recognition among potential customers or even partners who may be interested in investing further into budding growth-orientated family businesses.

Businesses keen to explore the option of private listing can find out more at www.1x.exchange.com or email listings@1x.exchange.

About A PLUS BOSS

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, A PLUS BOSS is dedicated to build entrepreneurs becoming the industry leader and has delivered a strong reputation for achieving more than 3,000 members to-date. The company provides practical EMBA and business-related courses to professionals, business leaders and owners. It shares the world-class business and leadership knowledge and sustains the entrepreneurial spirit of over one million SMEs in Malaysia. The Company owns the exclusive partnership with the Shanghai Action Education Technology Co., Ltd (SHH: 605098), a China A-Shares on Shanghai Stock Exchange with more than 400 intellectual property rights, more than 700 listed companies and 200,000 entrepreneurs, to promote and conduct management training in Malaysia and Singapore.

About 1exchange (1X)

1X is the first MAS-regulated private securities exchange in Singapore offering "light-touch" and cost-effective private listing venue designed for family businesses, and growth and pre-IPO companies. A member of CapBridge Financial, the exchange provides companies with market-oriented solutions such as direct private listings and employee share options trading. With a 1X listing, founders, owners, and growth stage companies can achieve partial exits and tradeability in private shares while retaining flexibility and control.

From Left: 1exchange CEO, Victor Chia, CapBridge CEO, Johnson Chen, A PLUS BOSS CEO, Dato Joe Yew, A PLUS BOSS COO, Datin Kuan and A PLUS BOSS Corporate Advisor, Master Limns Tang.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/1exchange-singapores-first-mas-regulated-private-securities-exchange-welcomes-official-listing-of-malaysian-based-a-plus-boss-301793001.html

SOURCE 1exchange