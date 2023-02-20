U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +0.58 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.10
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1380
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,873.13
    +253.45 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.35
    +24.02 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,007.46
    +3.10 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

1Fit, Central Asia's top all-sports unlimited fitness membership app, comes to the UK

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Fit, developer of unlimited fitness membership app of the same name, announced its launch in the UK. Starting this February, Londoners will be the first to try out the custom all-in-one membership to gyms, studios and various activity classes.

1Fit Logo
1Fit Logo

Developers position 1Fit as an easier and more affordable way to select, organize and pay for all user-selected activities, with no hidden fees, lines, and other issues they might run into with similar services.

Beginning as a startup based in the USA, 1Fit skyrocketed to market leadership in 3 of the largest countries in Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan. 1Fit is a cash flow positive startup with high metrics, such as 72% gross profit margin. In 2022 the company made $12 mln in revenue, showing a 151% year-on-year growth.

What sets 1Fit apart from the competition is its business model. For example, some of the competing services previously ran into demand-supply issues, where they had a large user base, all wishing to go to the same highly popular clubs and gyms, which didn't have enough slots to provide.

"What we offer is an unlimited model", said Murat Alikhanov, co-founder and CEO of 1Fit. "This is much better and more beneficial for users, since we do not limit them in any way. They can choose whatever gyms they want and go there as much as they desire. Previously we tested the viability of this approach on a 50 000 strong audience and learned to maintain this system on this level or higher."

In the 3 countries where the service launched earlier, most partners elected to stop selling their membership separately from 1Fit, switching to exclusive cooperation with the company, seeing it as the more beneficial model. Developers plan to implement the same system in the UK as well.

About 1Fit
1Fit is an international company, developer of the mobile app of the same name.

At the 2022 Web Summit in Lisbon, the startup was named the most demanded among investors.

1Fit is the fastest-growing startup in Central Asia:

  • 50,000+ customers in three countries

  • US$12m+ annual revenue

  • cash flow positive

1Fit is among Kazakhstan's top 30 mobile apps, according to Forbes, with co-founder & CEO Murat Alikhanov being a member of Forbes "30 under 30" list.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003109/1Fit_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1fit-central-asias-top-all-sports-unlimited-fitness-membership-app-comes-to-the-uk-301747586.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following the Federal Rese

  • Al Gore’s Firm Sells Alibaba Stock, TSMC, and Shopify

    Generation Investment, which Al Gore chairs, cut its investment in Alibaba, sold out of Taiwan Semiconductor and Shopify, and quintupled its Texas Instruments stake.

  • Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: ChatGPT is 'killing' Google's dominance

    Google should fear Microsoft's AI capabilities, warns Kevin O'Leary.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plummeted by 34.4% i

  • 'Absolutely horrible': Here are the 3 big reasons Dave Ramsey hates whole life insurance — do this with your hard-earned retirement savings instead

    Ramsey didn't hold back.

  • This Pharma Is Starting to Recover Nicely

    The stock trades just under eight bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion. Let's review some positives for Aurinia and explore a covered call idea that will have solid potential returns -- even if the shares give back a good bit of their recent gains over the option duration.

  • Raiffeisen Bank shares drop after U.S. Treasury unit that enforces sanctions asks for information

    Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International AG dropped in early trade Monday after it disclosed that it had received a request for information from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the U.S. Treasury Department unit that enforces sanctions, last month.

  • Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king.

    Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.

  • Zuckerberg announces paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

    Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, granting users a hallowed blue check for a monthly fee.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • Gold ticks up on softer dollar; focus on Fed minutes

    Gold prices edged higher on a weaker dollar on Monday as investors awaited upcoming U.S. economic data to chart out the path of future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,844.34 per ounce by 0931 GMT, after falling to its lowest since late December in the previous session. "We still look for higher prices over the coming quarters, but near term, I think gold will stay volatile until U.S. economic data indicates a slowdown in economic activity," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Microsoft AI chatbot threatens to expose personal info and ruin a user's reputation

    A Microsoft Bing AI user shared a threatening exchanged with the chatbot, which threatened to expose personal information and ruin his reputation.

  • It’s Hard to Play the Market With Bed Bath & Beyond. These Meme Stock Investors Are Trying.

    Enthusiastic buyers sent the company’s stock higher in January and early February, but those gains rapidly unwound after it landed a new financing deal that should keep it afloat, at least for now.

  • Euro Area Braces for Era of Central-Bank Losses After QE Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s central banks will disclose their first significant losses from a decade of money printing in the coming weeks, heralding a new era of scrutiny and the prospect of taxpayer bailouts.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayWhen the European Central Bank reve

  • G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider economy

    The pandemic and war in Ukraine highlighted weaknesses in commodity markets where a 'significant' concentration of firms, banks, exchanges and clearing houses threatens to transmit losses to the wider economy, the G20's financial watchdog said on Monday. The Financial Stability Board's (FSB) deep dive into commodity markets came after regulators voiced concern that they were unable to get a full picture of a sprawling sector comprising on and off exchange derivatives trading, physical stocks, patchy data and producers spread across the world. European natural gas and metals prices doubled while oil and wheat gained sharply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing a spike in cash or margin calls on related derivatives.

  • I Want to Invest Passively. How Can I Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio?

    Investing can be a complex and stressful endeavor. The idea of constant monitoring, rebalancing and stock picking can be overwhelming (not to mention costly, if done incorrectly), especially for those new to investing. But what if there were a way … Continue reading → The post How to Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.

  • A Young Couple Wants to Know: Should We Invest in More Real Estate?

    Austin Laue and Megan Laue bought their first home last year in Northbrook, Ill., near Chicago. Now they’re considering whether buying more real estate is a good way to build wealth. Mr. Laue, 29, works in tech, and Mrs. Laue, 28, is an educator.

  • Deere Leads 5 Stocks With Hot Products Near Buy Points

    Deere, fresh off Friday's strong earnings move, leads this weekend's watch list of 5 stocks near buy points.