U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    -3.47 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    -14.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6240
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,991.43
    +1,823.02 (+4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.52
    +16.93 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Date of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

1Life Healthcare, Inc.
·1 min read
1Life Healthcare, Inc.
1Life Healthcare, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.

A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.onemedical.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-258-1651 for U.S. participants, or 1-612-979-9928 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 5176036. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Investor Contact:
Ken Goff, One Medical
VP of Investor Relations
investor@onemedical.com

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Senior Director of External Communications
press@onemedical.com


