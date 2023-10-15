What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In some places in the U.S., you can buy a lot of home for $1 million. But in others, you don’t get nearly as much square footage, land or amenities for the money. It all depends on the market.

To identify what typical million-dollar homes for sale look like in most states, GOBankingRates worked with online real estate resource Trulia. The homes selected are currently priced from $1 million-$1.2 million.

If the current asking price has dropped from the original asking price, the original asking price is noted. If the home sold within the last few years, the previous sale price is noted instead of the original asking price.

See where you can get the most house for your money.

Alaska

Original asking price: $1,099,900

Current asking price: $1,100,000

City: Chugiak

Square feet: 5,980

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of bedrooms: 4

Built in 2021, and situated on 5 acres, this home has high ceilings and plenty of windows that provide spectacular views of the Alaska countryside. However, views can get even better from the home’s rooftop deck. Other features include in-floor heating and a sunroom, as well as a mother-in-law suite, a spacious garage and designated RV parking.

California

Previous sale price: $690,000

Current asking price: $1,029,000

City: Lake Forest

Square feet: 1,531

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 3

Home prices are skyrocketing across California, so there are plenty of million-dollar homes for sale. Built in 2015, this three-bedroom townhome in Baker Ranch in Orange County is a prime example — in 2020, it sold for over $300,000 less than its current asking price. The home is an end unit that features lush outdoor landscaping, separate upstairs laundry room and a gourmet kitchen. It also has a large primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom containing dual vanities and a spacious walk-in shower.

Delaware

Original asking price: $794,066

Current asking price: $1,050,000

City: Lewes

Square feet: 4,417

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of bedrooms: 4

Located in the Tidewater Landing community, this four-bedroom, two-story home constructed in 2019 sits on a premium wooded homesite. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen with upgraded stone countertops, a luxury primary suite, and a finished basement with a wet bar and half-bath.

Indiana

Original asking price: $1,200,000

Current asking price: $1,150,000

City: Bargersville

Square feet: 6,386

Number of bathrooms: 6

Number of bedrooms: 5

Built in 1995 on 10 acres, this two-story home has features that are hard to find, such as a master chef kitchen with dual ovens and dishwashers, a large music room and a primary suite with a sitting room.

Kansas

Original asking price: $1,325,000

Current asking price: $1,199,000

City: Mission Hills

Square feet: 4,949

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of bedrooms: 4

This two-story home features a recently updated chef’s kitchen. It has a large primary bedroom and another bedroom with an ensuite bath. Plus, there’s a spacious backyard patio that’s perfect for entertaining.

Massachusetts

Original asking price: N/A

Current asking price: $1,100,000

City: Wayland

Square feet: 3,192

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 5

This home, which sits on 2.6 acres in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, is in an excellent location near the town’s schools. It was built in 1956 and has been owned by the same family for over six decades, which is why there’s no original asking price listed. The home’s hardwood floors have been beautifully maintained and there’s a formal dining room with built-ins. There’s also a partially finished basement and a two-car garage.

Michigan

Original asking price: $1,125,000

Current asking price: $1,050,000

City: Iron River

Square feet: 4,821

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 4

This lakeside retreat features several outdoor areas where you can relish the landscape and lake views, and when you go inside, you’ll be surrounded by comfortable luxury. Some of the highlights of this two-story home include a spacious primary suite with an ensuite bath, a wet bar with countertop seating and a chef’s kitchen.

Minnesota

Original asking price: $950,000

Current asking price: $1,100,000

City: Plymouth

Square feet: 4,758

Number of bathrooms: 4.5

Number of bedrooms: 4

Built in 2021, this two-story home has plenty of space. Each bedroom has a bathroom, plus there’s an extra half bath. The gourmet kitchen features a spacious pantry to keep ingredients and pantry staples and stocked ready. A three-car garage and an exercise room and sports court are also part of the deal.

Missouri

Original asking price: $1,200,000

Current asking price: $1,100,000

City: Liberty

Square feet: 5,690

Number of bathrooms: 6

Number of bedrooms: 4

This farmhouse home with log siding in Liberty, Missouri, sits on approximately 9 acres and includes a fully stocked pond. You can enjoy outdoor living on your expansive front deck or lounge on the backyard deck next to the inground pool. And when you’re ready to go inside, you can retire in the lap of luxury — four out of the six bedrooms are suites.

Montana

Original asking price: N/A

Current asking price: $1,200,000

City: Bozeman

Square feet: 2,831

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 4

The gorgeous, panoramic mountain views alone make this home built in 2016 worth its $1.2 million price tag. And even though the interior is smaller than many of the other million-dollar homes on this list, it boasts some impressive features. Whoever buys this home will enjoy high ceilings, plenty of natural light, a bonus loft space, a whole-house humidifier and an expansive kitchen bar and countertop.

Nebraska

Original asking price: $1,099,000

Current asking price: $1,000,000

City: Elkhorn

Square feet: 4,580

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of bedrooms: 4

On the main level, this home features a coffee bar, office with separate bathroom and formal and informal dining areas, in addition to an open-concept living space. Amenities include a theater room, pool room and an inground pool.

Nevada

Original asking price: $1,499,000

Current asking price: $1,100,000

City: Las Vegas

Square feet: 3,964

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of bedrooms: 4

This home, built in 2016, is perfect for entertaining in both the indoor and outdoor living spaces. It has a split floor plan, chef’s kitchen, formal dining area, wet bar and a large, covered patio.

New Hampshire

Original asking price: $925,000

Current asking price: $1,200,000

City: Hampton Falls

Square feet: 1,800

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 5

This New Hampshire home was first listed in 2019 for $925,000. It didn’t sell, so the listing was removed a couple of months later that same year. Now, the current asking price is $275,000 higher. The home sits on 5.32 acres. It has a recently renovated back patio and deck for outdoor entertaining. Besides four upstairs bedrooms, it has a finished basement with a bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen and dining area and a washer and dryer.

New Mexico

Original asking price: N/A

Current asking price: $1,050,000

City: Albuquerque

Square feet: 2,842

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 3

This home, which was built in 2019, features a flowing, open floor plan. Highlights include high ceilings, plentiful windows, a modern chef’s kitchen and a separate office area.

North Carolina

Previous sale price: $533,000

Current asking price: $1,199,000

City: Asheville

Square feet: 2,842

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of bedrooms: 3

This two-story home has more than doubled in price since 2020 when it sold for just over half a million dollars. It sits at the end of a private road and boasts 180-degree mountain views. It has plenty of outdoor space for entertaining and living, complete with a fire pit and hot tub. Inside, you’ll find additional delights, such as a spacious gourmet kitchen and a primary suite with a luxurious ensuite bath.

Pennsylvania

Original asking price: $1,195,000

Current asking price: $1,100,000

City: Philadelphia

Square feet: 2,614

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 3

This luxury penthouse is located in an Art Deco building on the 31st floor and features 360-degree views. Two of three bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, and the elevator is keyed to open directly into the apartment.

South Dakota

Original asking price: N/A

Current asking price: $1,150,000

City: Sioux Falls

Square feet: 4,022

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of bedrooms: 3

This 4,000-square-foot ranch-style home was built in 1996. It features a large front foyer, two living areas and a primary suite with a fireplace as some of its highlights. Plus, outdoor living is easy and inviting with an inground heated pool, party decks and a sports court.

Texas

Original asking price: $1,235,000

Current asking price: $1,040,000

City: Lakeway

Square feet: 3,732

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of bedrooms: 4

Austin is known for its overpriced real estate, and this home is no exception. Since it was listed in November 2022, the asking price has come down $195,000. Located in Lakeway, which is 25 miles west of downtown Austin, this home features all new aggregate flooring, a limestone fireplace and closets outfitted for luxury. The two full, upstairs baths have also been fully updated.

Washington

Previous sale price: $910,000

Current asking price: $1,075,000

City: Tacoma

Square feet: 3,697

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of bedrooms: 5

Built in 2002, this house in a gated community is close to Dash Point State Park. Features include an open floor plan on the main floor, hardwood floors and a spacious four-car garage.

West Virgina

Original asking price: N/A

Current asking price: $1,100,000

City: Morgantown

Square feet: 5,712

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of bedrooms: 6

This two-story home was last sold in 2016 for $385,000. However, whoever buys it now is looking at a price tag north of $1 million. The home was built in 2004 and features a chef’s kitchen, whole-home generator and inground pool. It also comes with an attached, yet private, apartment that currently rents for $850 per month, which could be a good income opportunity.

Cameron Huddleston and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

All home prices and listing information are accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on each home listing, please visit Trulia’s website.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America