U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.58
    +5.39 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,543.70
    +47.64 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,513.11
    +26.91 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.56
    +17.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.67
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1542
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6000
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6190
    +0.2970 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,202.43
    -1,288.20 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,328.23
    -4.55 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

1Password's new feature lets you safely share passwords using just a link

Mariella Moon
·2 min read

Password sharing in the workplace and at home is a common practice, but doing so securely can be tricky. 1Password aims to address that with its new feature that gives you a way to share log-in credentials in a secure way even with people who don't have an account with the service. It's called Psst!, which is short for Password Secure Sharing Tool, and it's apparently one of the company's most requested features.

Based on a research the company conducted, most workers reuse corporate credentials. Of those people, 36 percent admitted to sharing log-ins with other workers and clients via insecure channels, including emails, chat apps, spreadsheets, documents and texts. In another survey, 1Password found that most families share passwords between members and also use insecure methods, such as writing them down and messaging them to each other.

Psst! allows you to share credentials with anybody by generating a link with the information that other people can access, even if they don't have a 1Password account. You can choose how long the link remains valid, from an hour to 30 days, after which it will automatically expire. You can also choose to share the credentials with anybody who has the link or with specific people only. If you choose the latter, the service will require the recipient to confirm their identity by verifying their email addresses before giving them access.

The service has launched this new feature alongside its announcement that it now has over 100,000 business customers and that it's growing its employee headcount to 500. Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password, said in a statement:

"Having the ability to share passwords and other credentials outside of a business or family has been one of our most highly-requested features, and I’m very excited by today’s launch of Psst! as it helps keep everyone, not just 1Password customers, safe online. Crossing the 100,000 business customers mark is a clear indication that businesses understand the need to safeguard their passwords and other sensitive information online."

1Password
1Password

1Password

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Africa’s biggest cryptocurrency scams

    Africa is home to the world’s smallest cryptocurrency economies, but is also one of the fastest-growing regions for crypto adoption. Because cryptocurrencies promise a swift, convenient, and efficient means of investment, cross-border payments, and remittances, they attract many adopters in the continent. Over the past few years, many cryptocurrency swindles have been reported in different African countries, leading to millions of dollars in losses for investors who were originally promised high returns.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Tesla Stock Nears New Entry Point On Strong China Sales

    Tesla China sales boomed in September, with strong production focused on local deliveries. Overall China EV sales were hot. Tesla stock rose.

  • U.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors

    Investors are primed for another period of strong U.S. profit growth as third-quarter reports from Corporate America flow in starting this week. In the run-up to earnings season, a number of companies have issued downbeat outlooks. FedEx Corp said labor shortages drove up wage rates and overtime spending, while Nike Inc blamed a supply-chain crunch and soaring freight costs as it lowered its fiscal 2022 sales estimate and warned of holiday-season delays.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Could Be Worth This Much, Analyst Says

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors got a lift from the surprising growth targets revealed at its investor day, but what do analysts think?

  • P&G Investors, Heirs Pressure Bounty Maker Over Deforestation

    Environmental groups are lobbying Procter & Gamble shareholders to vote against a longtime director to prod the company to use more recycled materials for its paper products.

  • Municipal defaults are creeping up, suggesting more bondholder pain to come

    On the cusp of monetary policy tightening, municipal-bond defaults have been ticking higher, suggesting some structural problems with the business models underlying the debt

  • Blockstream CIO on Tether, Stablecoins, Liquid Network

    Reacting to a report claiming Tether loaned out billions of dollars to Celsius and other crypto firms using bitcoin as collateral, Samson Mow, chief investment officer at bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream, discusses the increasing regulatory scrutiny over stablecoins, adding it's "recycled FUD about Tether." Plus, the latest updates to operating sidechain-based settlement network Liquid, which has faced delays in processing as transactions stack up.

  • Fastenal Looks Positive Ahead of Earnings

    Fastenal (FAST) is scheduled to report its latest quarterly figures on Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the daily bar chart of FAST, below, we can see the shares corrected lower in the past four weeks and have so far successfully tested the rising 200-day moving average line. The 50-day moving average line is pointed down but a rally above $54 or so will change the picture.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Women Outperform Men in Investing: Here’s Why

    When it comes to the world of finance, there’s no shortage of male presence. There are far more male CEOs of Fortune 500 companies than there are females, and the financial industry is dominated by men up and down the … Continue reading → The post Women Outperform Men in Investing: Here’s Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden has canceled $11.5B in student loan debt — but what about vast forgiveness?

    Members of Congress are turning up the heat.

  • Concrete industry says carbon capture a key to hitting emissions targets

    Global cement and concrete makers on Tuesday laid out steps to cut carbon dioxide emissions 25% by 2030 and to reach zero net emissions by mid-century, relying on more carbon-free energy, new chemistry and manufacturing technology, and carbon capture. Cement, the glue of concrete, accounts for about 7% of global carbon emissions, and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) accounts for 80% of concrete made outside of China, and some companies within China. The GCCA plan to meet the previously announced goal of net zero emissions by 2050 did not lay out costs or break down how much each step would cut in emissions.

  • Media veteran Alan Horn to retire as Disney Studios head

    A former U.S Air Force captain, Horn joined Disney in 2012 and led the integration of Marvel Studios, home to some of the biggest box-office successes worldwide. Horn also oversaw "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - the highest-grossing domestic release in history. Horn's departure is the latest in a series of management changes at Disney as the company shifts its strategy from big screen to streaming.

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want t

  • Toshiba’s Independent Probe Was Biased, Say Two Former Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- A disputed meeting of Toshiba Corp. shareholders last year was held properly and a subsequent independent report supported by activist investor Effissimo Capital Management was misleading, said two former executives of the electronics conglomerate who were dropped from the board.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes

  • Dollar attracts safe-haven flows, soars versus yen

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Monday as surging energy prices prompted investors to seek safe havens, with the greenback hitting a nearly three-year high against the yen on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its bond purchases next month. "We’re not going to get any answers on the global energy crisis or inflationary pressures anytime soon and those risks are likely to keep a lot of investors focused on safety in the short-term," he said. However, data for August was revised up sharply and the jobless rate dropped to an 18-month low, suggesting fears of labor shortage remain justified, keeping inflation worries alive and giving the Fed justification to reduce its emergency stimulus begun last year.