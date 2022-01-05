1st African American Woman-Owned Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturer Announced as Featured Exhibitor at CES 2022

Michigan Manufacturer Dunamis Clean Energy Partners will showcase their electric vehicle charger the "Dunamis Charge" on January 5th at OFME VIP Startup Tour

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP), https://vimeo.com/622812017, a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries has announced its participation in the 54th Consumer Electronics Show (CES). DCEP will be exhibiting the Dumanis Charge, the first African-American owned electric vehicle charger as well as their suite of energy-efficient products at the COVESA (formerly GENIVI) Networking & Showcase on Wednesday, January 5th at 5:00 pm PST at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino (3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). MEDC - OFFICE OF FUTURE MOBILITY & ELECTRIFICATION STARTUP PAVILLION "Advanced Propulsion/EV Charging" Section, Table #13.

Hosted by the Michigan Office of Future Mobility & Electrification, the must-attend COVESA Networking & Showcase rallies the leading connected mobility companies to spotlight over 45+ products and services in automotive cybersecurity, in-vehicle payment, electric vehicle charging, and connected vehicle & cloud industries. Attendees will enjoy a series of exhibitions, demonstrations, showcases as well as extensive networking opportunities over light appetizers and beverages. Journalists, corporates and investors are encouraged to register for COVESA at https://covesaCES2022.eventbrite.com, use passcode "collaboration" to unlock entry.

"It is critically important for companies like Dunamis to be invited to attend events such as this and to have the opportunity to network, learn and showcase with other industry leaders, in part, because we're positioned to bridge the benefits of sustainable technology to the underserved communities that are most impacted by greenhouse-gas emissions, lack of mobility and poverty," says Dumanis Vice President of Energy Operations Kimathi Boothe.

DCEP was founded in 2012 by Natalie King, a University of Michigan and Wayne State Law School grad who was recently named the 2021 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year ® for Michigan and Northwest Ohio. King created the company with the goal of providing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions that will lead to energy savings and reduction in carbon emissions. DCEP has since grown to over 150 employees across four integrated verticals: Lighting, Charge, Environmental, and Horticulture, which collectively comprise a product and service suite that includes an assortment of LED lighting solutions, electric vehicle chargers, and energy management services. DCEP is not only the first African American woman-owned electric vehicle charging manufacturer in the country but boasts the honor of being an inaugural participant of Stellantis and National Business League's National Black Supplier Development Program as well as a member of Apple's Impact Accelerator, a new initiative for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation, and smarter chemistry.

To learn more about Dunamis Clean Energy Partners visit www.dunamisenergy.com. For media assets and/or to coordinate interviews with Natalie King contact Trea Davenport, Sr. PR Strategist, Trea Day PR 310-728-5000 or trea@treaday.com.

