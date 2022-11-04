U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

The 1st Cannabis Vaporizer Industry White Paper by Cilicon to be Launched at MJBizCon 2022

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cilicon is delighted to announce that we will launch the first-ever white paper that dissects the cannabis vaporizer industry in-depth at MJBizCon 2022, the most established cannabis business conference globally. Through this white paper, we are determined to become an avenue for you to explore various constituents shaping the future of the cannabis vaporizer industry.

The white paper assists in filling the gap due to the limited literature on the cannabis vaporizer manufacturing industry amid the current regulatory landscape. Cilicon leaps in to support cannabis business owners and consumers by providing insights on the latest development of cannabis vaporizer technologies and hardware selections.

Cilicon Marketing Analyzing Team devoted three years to finalize the Cannabis Vaporizer Industry White Paper, presenting a comprehensive, professional, and profound report ready to be showcased on the MJBizCon's platform. The subject matters encompass an objective overview of the cannabis vaporizer industry's supply chain system, superior vaporizing technologies adopted by the existing major industry players, and future trend analysis. This whitepaper takes a multifaceted approach to develop the ultimate guide necessary for cannabis business owners to succeed.

To get your hands on this white paper, you are welcome to visit Cilicon at:

Event: MJBizCon 2022

Date: November 16-18

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth: 8417

About Cilicon

Cilicon was born with one dream: to improve lives with top-notch cannabis vaporizer technologies. We actualize this vision through continual innovation, enthusiasm, and compassion to cease the stream of substandard cannabis vaporizers in the market. Cilicon prioritizes supplying only premium-quality products to corroborate the user's safety and experience. Meanwhile, our game-changing Original Manufacturing Design (ODM) service revolutionizes the way you kick off your journey in the cannabis vaporizing industry through one-of-a-kind cannabis vaporizers exclusive to your brand. By partnering with Cilicon, you will seamlessly capture your customer's attention, ultimately making your brand stand out among your competitors.

Trust Cilicon to elevate your brand and quickly transform into the cannabis vaporizer industry leader!

For media inquiries, please email us at pr@ciliconplus.com.

 

