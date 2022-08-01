1st Capital Bancorp Announces Appointment of Anne C. Leach to Board of Directors

Anne C. Leach

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $1.01 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Anne C. Leach as a director. Ms. Leach is a partner of Salinas, California based law firm of Ottone Leach & Ray LLP.



“We are excited to have Ms. Leach as a member of the board,” said Kurt Gollnick, chairman. “As an attorney, she provides the Bank with a depth of experience and insight within in her area of discipline which will complement the board extremely well.”

Ms. Leach was born and raised in Salinas, California and is a fifth generation Central Californian. She graduated from Salinas High School (1985), the University of California at Berkeley (B.A. in English and History, 1990) and Santa Clara University School of Law (J.D., 1993). As a partner of Ottone Leach & Ray LLP, Ms. Leach focuses on personal and business transactions in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration, family-owned businesses, with an emphasis on agricultural business, real estate sales and leases, and non-profit formation and governance.

Ms. Leach has received numerous awards and honors for her professional and community work including Outstanding Young Citizen from the Salinas Jaycees, “COG” of the Year and Rotarian of the Year from the Salinas Rotary Club, the Athena Award for businesswoman of the year from the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce, Trustee Award from the National Steinbeck Center, Monterey Bay Business Hall of Fame from Junior Achievement of the Silicon Valley and Monterey Bay, and the Luminary Award from Sun Street Centers.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000



