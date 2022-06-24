U.S. markets closed

1st Capital Bancorp Announces Chief Credit Officer and Chief Lending Officer

1st Capital Bank
·1 min read
  • FISB

SALINAS, Calif., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $1.01 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Jeff Mercer to chief credit officer, effective July 1, 2022.

Prior to being appointed interim chief credit officer, Mr. Mercer served as 1st Capital Bank’s deputy chief credit officer.  Mr. Mercer’s 29-year career in commercial banking includes several leadership positions in both lending and credit operations at Bank of America, Rabbo Bank, and Community West Bank. In addition to his role as president, Jon Ditlevsen will assume the responsibilities and title of chief lending officer.

About 1st Capital Bank
1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

Media Inquiries:
David A. Szafranski
dave.szafranski@1stcapitalbank.com
408.315.0754


