1st Capital Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

1st Capital Bank
16 min read
  • FISB

SALINAS, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $990.1 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $2.52 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 20.49% compared to net income of $2.09 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and an increase of 29.25% compared to net income of $1.95 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.45 for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.34 and $0.37 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 14.82%, as compared to 10.36% and 10.59% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.98%, as compared to 0.89% and 0.85% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.58%, as compared to 3.54% and 3.40% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $3.5 million, as compared to $2.7 million and $2.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 61.89%, as compared to 64.79% and 65.75% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • The Company recorded no provision expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was .01%, as compared to 0.23% and 0.01% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $990.1 million, $928.3 million, and $586.1 million, respectively.

“Our second quarter results continue to reflect our expectations of positive operating trends including strong growth in net interest income, net income, and earnings per share,” commented Sam Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer. “While the yield curve paints a picture of economic uncertainty on the horizon, we anticipate continuing solid financial results, and maintain a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.01%.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's second quarter 2022 net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 17.8%, to $8.84 million as compared with $7.51 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and $844 thousand or 10.6% compared with the $7.99 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Loan interest income in the second quarter of 2022, excluding PPP income, increased $959 thousand, or 16.1%, to $6.91 million compared to $5.96 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $677 thousand to $344 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.02 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a year over year decrease of 66.3%.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 4 basis points (bps), or 1.1%, to 3.58% when compared to 3.54% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by the Company’s mix of average earning assets as cash was deployed into higher yielding loans and leases, and investment securities. Interest expense increased $278 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 primarily related to interest expense associated with subordinated debt.

Provision for Loan Losses
Strong credit quality resulted in no loan loss provision in the quarters ended June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's total non-interest expense increased $663 thousand, or 13.3%, to $5.65 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $4.99 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase is attributed to a rise in salaries and benefits, software, community relations and business development costs.

Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets increased $39.4 million, or 4.1%, to $990.1 million as compared to $950.7 million at June 30, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $586.1 million as of June 30, 2022, representing a $20.2 million, or 3.3%, decrease from the June 30, 2021 outstanding balance of $606.3 million. Excluding the $82.9 million decline in PPP loan balances, loans increased $62.6 million, or 12.0% at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased an $11.0 million pool of consumer loans and a $18.7 million pool of leases.

PPP loans outstanding were $1.99 million as of June 30, 2022, and included a deferred fee balance of $51 thousand. At June 30, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $84.9 million and included a deferred fee balance of $2.2 million.

Loan type (dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

% of Total Loans

 

3/31/2022

% of Total Loans

 

6/30/2021

% of Total Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction / land (including farmland)

$

18,502

 

3.2

%

 

$

17,738

 

3.1

%

 

$

22,091

 

3.6

%

Residential 1 to 4 units

 

57,381

 

9.8

%

 

 

58,191

 

10.0

%

 

 

75,906

 

12.5

%

Home equity lines of credit

 

5,392

 

0.9

%

 

 

5,555

 

1.0

%

 

 

6,669

 

1.1

%

Multifamily

 

76,168

 

13.0

%

 

 

78,291

 

13.5

%

 

 

77,183

 

12.7

%

Owner occupied commercial real estate

 

111,283

 

19.0

%

 

 

111,580

 

19.2

%

 

 

83,763

 

13.8

%

Investor commercial real estate

 

186,448

 

31.8

%

 

 

193,426

 

33.3

%

 

 

172,776

 

28.3

%

Commercial and industrial

 

43,652

 

7.4

%

 

 

41,859

 

7.2

%

 

 

49,147

 

8.1

%

Paycheck Protection Program

 

   1,986

 

0.3

%

 

 

13,342

 

2.3

%

 

 

84,866

 

14.0

%

Leases

 

34,095

 

5.8

%

 

 

17,597

 

3.0

%

 

 

-

 

0.0

%

Consumer

 

36,372

 

6.2

%

 

 

31,488

 

5.4

%

 

 

23,380

 

3.9

%

Other loans

 

14,784

 

2.6

%

 

 

11,143

 

2.0

%

 

 

12,320

 

2.0

%

Total loans

 

586,063

 

100.0

%

 

 

580,210

 

100.0

%

 

 

606,310

 

100.0

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(8,066

)

 

 

 

(8,424

)

 

 

 

(8,840

)

 

Net loans held for investment

$

577,997

 

 

 

$

571,786

 

 

 

$

597,470

 

 

The investment portfolio increased $79.1 million, or 29.9%, to $343.7 million from $264.6 million at June 30, 2021. The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio increased from $23.6 million at March 31, 2022 to $38.2 million at June 30, 2022 as market yields rose in the second quarter of driving down market values. Investment securities with book values of $60 million and unrealized losses of $7.7 million were transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity in the second quarter of 2022.

Total deposits were $928.3 million as of June 30, 2022. This represents a $74.7 million, or 8.7% increase from the June 30, 2021 balance of $853.6 million. Growth in money market and savings balances of $48.9 million and $14.0 million, respectively, drove deposit growth. Noninterest-bearing balances comprised 45.1% and 48.3% of total deposit balances at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

% of Total Deposits

 

3/31/2022

% of Total Deposits

 

6/30/2021

% of Total Deposits

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

62,779

6.8

%

 

$

59,455

6.4

%

 

$

57,422

6.7

%

Money market

 

290,106

31.3

%

 

 

250,596

27.2

%

 

 

241,163

28.3

%

Savings

 

143,215

15.4

%

 

 

161,720

17.5

%

 

 

129,176

15.1

%

Time

 

13,509

1.5

%

 

 

11,520

1.2

%

 

 

13,761

1.6

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

509,609

54.9

%

 

 

483,291

52.4

%

 

 

441,522

51.7

%

Noninterest-bearing

 

418,692

45.1

%

 

 

438,914

47.6

%

 

 

412,108

48.3

%

Total deposits

$

928,301

100.0

%

 

$

922,205

100.0

%

 

$

853,630

100.0

%

Shareholder’s equity totaled $38.7 million at June 30, 2022, a decline of $38.6 million, or 49.9%, compared to $77.3 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease is driven by the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), a component of equity. The Company transferred approximately 20% of the book value of the investment portfolio from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity to mitigate the impact of future market rate increases on unrealized losses and AOCI.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a cap corridor transaction with a $100 million notional amount. The cap corridor is designed to hedge a portion of interest expenses associated with deposits and to partially mitigate the future investment portfolio valuation impact of increasing interest rates. The corridor qualifies for hedge accounting treatment and is carried at fair value on the balance sheet with changes in fair value flowing through AOCI.

Stock Repurchase Activity
The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021 and subsequently has repurchased a total of 181,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19.   The stock repurchase program is currently paused.

Asset Quality
At June 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.01% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.23% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of outstanding loans at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.46% at June 30, 2021. The Company had $0 and $2.2 million in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $358 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $12 thousand of net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and net charge offs of $154 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Charge-offs were within the purchased consumer loan pools.

Asset Quality

6/30/2022 

3/31/2022 

6/30/2021 

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest

$

145

 

$

71

 

$

-

 

Other nonaccrual loans

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,161

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

145

 

$

71

 

$

2,161

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

1.38

%

 

1.45

%

 

1.46

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

5562.76

%

 

11864.79

%

 

409.07

%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.36

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.01

%

 

0.01

%

 

0.23

%

As of June 30,2022, the Company had no outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

 

Three Months Ended

Operating Results Data

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

Loans

$

7,258

$

6,896

$

6,976

Investment securities

 

2,038

 

1,557

 

750

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

59

 

58

 

66

Other income

 

56

 

13

 

8

Total interest and dividend income

 

9,411

 

8,524

 

7,800

Interest expense

 

573

 

530

 

295

Net interest income

 

8,838

 

7,994

 

7,505

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

-

 

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

8,838

 

7,994

 

7,505

Noninterest income

 

290

 

319

 

191

Noninterest expenses

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits expense

 

3,457

 

3,445

 

3,222

Occupancy expense

 

463

 

435

 

390

Data and item processing

 

265

 

263

 

265

Furniture and equipment

 

150

 

140

 

114

Professional services

 

114

 

169

 

162

Other

 

1,201

 

1,014

 

833

Total noninterest expenses

 

5,650

 

5,466

 

4,986

Income before provision for income taxes

 

3,478

 

2,847

 

2,710

Provision for income taxes

 

958

 

755

 

760

Net income

$

2,520

$

2,092

$

1,950


 

Three Months Ended

 

Selected Average Balances

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

Gross loans

$

593,990

 

$

569,997

 

$

620,093

 

Investment securities

 

373,853

 

 

362,328

 

 

202,246

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

4,024

 

 

3,948

 

 

3,834

 

Other interest earning assets

 

31,158

 

 

31,744

 

 

30,287

 

Total interest earning assets

 

1,003,025

 

 

968,017

 

 

856,460

 

Total assets

 

1,027,269

 

 

996,632

 

 

881,495

 

Interest bearing checking accounts

 

64,988

 

 

65,753

 

 

59,503

 

Money market

 

278,646

 

 

221,071

 

 

200,199

 

Savings

 

149,930

 

 

158,988

 

 

127,046

 

Time deposits

 

12,350

 

 

11,572

 

 

14,279

 

Total interest- bearing deposits

 

505,914

 

 

457,384

 

 

401,027

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

427,351

 

 

438,394

 

 

398,007

 

Total deposits

 

933,265

 

 

895,778

 

 

799,034

 

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

 

17,546

 

 

14,669

 

 

1,641

 

Shareholders' equity

$

68,227

 

$

80,143

 

$

75,481

 



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
                                                                    

 

Three Months Ended

Selected Financial Ratios

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

Return on average total assets

 

0.98

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.89

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

14.82

%

 

10.59

%

 

10.36

%

Net interest margin

 

3.58

%

 

3.40

%

 

3.54

%

Net interest income to average total assets

 

3.56

%

 

3.25

%

 

3.41

%

Efficiency ratio

 

61.89

%

 

65.75

%

 

64.79

%

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)

 

Six Months Ended

Operating Results Data

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Interest and dividend income

 

 

Loans

$

14,154

$

13,577

Investment securities

 

3,595

 

1,205

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

117

 

110

Other income

 

69

 

16

Total interest and dividend income

 

17,935

 

14,908

Interest expense

 

1,103

 

537

Net interest income

 

16,832

 

14,371

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

16,832

 

14,371

Noninterest income

 

609

 

381

Noninterest expenses

 

 

Salaries and benefits expense

 

6,902

 

6,365

Occupancy expense

 

897

 

808

Data and item processing

 

528

 

515

Furniture and equipment

 

290

 

231

Professional services

 

283

 

341

Other

 

2,215

 

1,642

Total noninterest expenses

 

11,115

 

9,902

Income before provision for income taxes

 

6,326

 

4,850

Provision for income taxes

 

1,714

 

1,363

Net income

$

4,612

$

3,487


 

Six Months Ended

Selected Average Balances

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

 

Gross loans

$

582,060

$

617,604

 

Investment securities

 

368,123

 

163,658

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

3,987

 

3,685

 

Other interest earning assets

 

35,207

 

37,811

 

Total interest earning assets

 

989,377

 

822,758

 

Total assets

 

1,012,035

 

847,719

 

Interest bearing checking accounts

 

65,368

 

59,366

 

Money market

 

250,017

 

179,197

 

Savings

 

154,434

 

125,701

 

Time deposits

 

11,963

 

14,483

 

Total interest- bearing deposits

 

481,782

 

378,747

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

432,842

 

385,085

 

Total deposits

 

914,624

 

763,832

 

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

 

16,116

 

3,311

 

Shareholders' equity

$

74,152

$

75,352

 


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
                                                                    

 

Six Months Ended

Selected Financial Ratios

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Return on average total assets

0.92

%

0.83

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

12.54

%

9.33

%

Net interest margin

3.51

%

3.54

%

Net interest income to average total assets

3.35

%

3.42

%

Efficiency ratio

63.73

%

67.12

%

 

 

 


Regulatory Capital and Ratios

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

97,226

 

$

83,272

 

$

76,158

 

Tier 1 regulatory capital

$

97,226

 

$

83,272

 

$

76,158

 

Total regulatory capital

$

105,418

 

$

91,877

 

$

83,518

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

9.62

%

 

8.36

%

 

8.64

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

13.27

%

 

11.49

%

 

12.99

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

13.27

%

 

11.49

%

 

12.99

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

14.39

%

 

12.67

%

 

14.24

%

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.
Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez

 

Danelle Thomsen

Chief Executive Officer

 

Chief Financial Officer

831.264.4057 office

 

831.264.4014 office

Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com

 

Danelle.Thomsen@1stCapitalBank.com



