1stdibs.Com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DIBS) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Multiline Retail industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.5x, 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does 1stdibs.Com's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

1stdibs.Com hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is 1stdibs.Com's Revenue Growth Trending?

1stdibs.Com's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 14%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 5.9% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 6.1% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 14% growth, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that 1stdibs.Com's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

For a company with revenues that are set to decline in the context of a growing industry, 1stdibs.Com's P/S is much higher than we would've anticipated. In cases like this where we see revenue decline on the horizon, we suspect the share price is at risk of following suit, bringing back the high P/S into the realms of suitability. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for 1stdibs.Com that you should be aware of.

