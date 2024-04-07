How You Can Get $2,000 For Getting Bumped From Your Flight

gorodenkoff / iStock.com

Air traveling has become more prevalent than it was in the pandemic years — and has become more stressful.

Millions of flights take off daily and land across countries and continents. People book tickets to visit loved ones and see new destinations, and their time is limited.

Inevitably, airlines will book flights to overcapacity, resulting in the need for flight bumping. Many passengers do not want to spend more time than necessary at the airport.

Choosing to get bumped is a difficult decision to make, but one that can net you potentially thousands of dollars.

Should you accept the money from the airline to get bumped from your flight?

Getting Bumped

For frequent travelers, it is common knowledge that getting bumped from your flight is part of the reality of air travel.

“[In 2023], more than 192 million passengers [were bumped] and bumped [passengers equaled] 5,329, or around 0.28 per 10,000 passengers,” said Business Insider.

Those who do not travel often may not have experienced the inevitable announcements over the speakers asking for volunteers.

“When an airline overbooks a flight, it often asks for volunteers to change their travel,” said The Wall Street Journal. “The carrier will offer travelers gift cards, a travel voucher or even perks like hotel or meal vouchers in exchange for taking a different flight.”

Often, people are reluctant and just want to arrive at their destination on time. The airline will continue to bargain, offering more and compensation until enough people give up their seats and the flight can depart as intended.

Should You Take the Money?

Sometimes, a travel voucher is not worth the headache. Some travelers, like Gabriela Goldsmith, may find that they are unable to reach their destination.

“Gabriela Goldsmith accepted a $2,000 travel voucher from United to take a later flight from Newark to Portland, Ore., in June,” The Wall Street Journal said. “The later flight was canceled and Goldsmith missed out on her trip to visit a friend.”

Giving up your seat should always be situational. In Goldsmith’s case, she could not visit a loved one because of the complications of rescheduling her ticket. Time is money, as they say.

Though the obvious perks will benefit those with less of a strict time constraint, those who need to get to their destination for emergency reasons should always choose to stay on their flight.

