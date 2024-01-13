2,000-square-foot train set in need of new home

Jan. 12—Inspired by childhood memories and a passion for locomotive history, Dr. Michael C. Andrews has assembled a fascinating model train encompassing a large portion of California's northern Central Valley.

This nearly 2,000-square-foot model prominently features both Yuba City and Maryville, highlighting Binney Junction and preserving a snapshot of the Yuba-Sutter region as it stood in the decades between 1940 and 1960.

"That was when trains were making the change from steam to diesel," said Andrews. "Diesel was much easier to take care of. ... In my mind I wanted to incorporate that into what I did, so I got both steam and diesels represented in that transition."

Andrews, more often referred to as "Doc," is a retired podiatrist who currently resides in south Yuba City. He first started collecting trains as a young child while his father worked as a manager for a mobile glass company. During that time, Andrews fondly remembers taking Sunday trips with his dad to the grassy knolls off 7th Street and looking out over the rail yards of the Sacramento Valley Station.

"It was all steam then and you'd look out over the yards and see all the trains with a lot of smoke and steam," said Andrews. "So that was my first interest in trains, which was really due to my dad."

Back then, Andrews' father was in high demand, which caused the family to move frequently. Each new house brought a new opportunity for Andrews to learn about the local train system and how it connected to previous regions. While attending Bridge Street Elementary School in Yuba City, Andrews would often monitor the comings and goings of the train through the open windows of his classroom, sometimes to the detriment of his studies.

"I wasn't always the best student in the word," laughed Andrews. "But it was my life growing up with trains."

By 1945, Andrews had a model train set on casters that was large enough to fill his room but could still be rolled under the bed when needed. During his teen years, Andrews temporarily retired from his obsession to pursue other priorities — boats and girls. This period would give way to college in San Francisco where Andrews learned more about the resident trolley system and the commuter trains coming in from San Jose.

"They came in every day, except for weekends," added Andrews.

After settling down with his wife and establishing a successful medical practice, Andrews dedicated his free time toward raising a family, all the while continuing to build his artistic visions. Once his little birds flew the nest, Andrews was free to pursue his hobbies again and decided it was time to "crap or get off the pot," so to speak.

"I love detail and decided the focus of my interest would be Binney Junction," said Andrews. "I measured the crossover there so that it would be exactly what it was, and that determined the tracks that would go north, south, east, and west, and also determined what I could do with the buildings."

He and his wife toured the country, combining their love for travel with visiting model train shows and conventions. This period allowed Andrews to build his creative network while finalizing his plans and assessing the areas outside his skillset.

"I already knew what I wanted but I wanted to see what was out there, so the train idea just kept growing and growing and got more detailed," said Andrews.

One of the final hurdles Andrews faced was figuring out where to establish his model. He debated converting his garage, but that wasn't quite large enough. Then he considered some space at the fairgrounds, but wanted to maintain quality control. So in 2011, he finally resorted to adding a 2,000-square-foot workshop to his own backyard.

The building appears to be like a second house, however the structure is solely dedicated to homing the miniature world created and commissioned by Andrews. Two of his primary collaborators were Dave Hane and the Vargas brothers, who helped with the electronics and intense detail found in Andrews' layout. The entire model is made to scale, following "O Scale" specifications, which translates to 1 quarter inch per each foot.

"When I came in here my expectations were so blown away," said Jake Livingood, an ambassador for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and local influencer. "It's really nice to see the history being preserved, and it's really nice to see our local community being presented in this way."

When entering the workshop, visitors are immediately greeted to a view of the Sacramento Valley Station to their right. A few ducks and dodges later, guests are brought face to face with Marysville's iconic Hart Building, Hotel Marysville, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Then there's Yuba City with specific sites sentimental to Andrews' past, such as Bridge Street Elementary School, the Sutter Orchard Supply, and a melon shed. Other prominent features include portions of Live Oak, Corning, the Roseville rail yards, and the Feather River Canyon. Each section is backed by historic photographs and references with many of them displayed along the walls.

Andrews' massive collection has been relatively unknown throughout the region, making it one of Yuba-Sutter's best kept secrets. Due to ongoing health issues and a possible need to relocate, Andrews has begun opening his doors to a select group of people in hopes that his model can find another hobbyist or remain intact for public view.

Just recently, a visit from community leaders and enthusiasts including Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris, Sutter County Supervisor Karm Bains, Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, and former Yuba County Supervisor Don Schrader has sparked a concerted effort to preserve and potentially showcase this intricate piece of local heritage.

"He created something that's wonderful but he can't sell his house with this in the backyard," said Schrader. "I've lived here since 1955 and just can't stand to see it go. ... Ideally you would need a building with at least 2,500 square feet because you would have to have people around the outside."

Schrader, director and president of the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, has known Andrews for over 40 years but was unaware of the train until about four years ago. Since then he has been working on ideas to rehome this massive display, but at this time there have been no solid leads.

"Dr. Andrews' model train layout is a true one-of-a-kind gem," said Harris. "It represents literally countless hours of vision, passion, partnership, and love. The attention to detail is incredible; especially in the landscapes and several local landmarks many of us remember while growing up in Yuba-Sutter. Beyond Dr. Andrews' years of service to this community, his dedication continues to be demonstrated by his generous offer to donate the layout to the community for future generations to enjoy. It is up to us to find a new home for his labor of love and unique piece of Yuba-Sutter history. Finding a new location is not as simple as locating a place to store the layout. We need a location that is secure, weather proof, climate controlled, sustainable, and worthy. A few ideas have been mentioned, but, to my knowledge, an ideal location has yet to surface. I encourage anyone with any out-of-the-box ideas to let them be known. This is a very rare opportunity to proudly preserve and display our local history."