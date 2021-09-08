U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

$ 2.05 Billion Growth in Global E-sports Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and Epic Games Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-sports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Esports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Esports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the e-sports market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.05 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rising number of e-sports events is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of game development will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The e-sports market report is segmented by game genre (MOBA, FPS, RTS, and others), revenue stream (sponsorships, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-sports market in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • Gfinity plc

  • Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Sports Betting Market – Global sports betting market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fantasy Sports Market – Global fantasy sports market is segmented by type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-2-05-billion-growth-in-global-e-sports-market-during-2021-2025--featuring-key-vendors-including-activision-blizzard-inc-electronic-arts-inc-and-epic-games-inc--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301370774.html

SOURCE Technavio

