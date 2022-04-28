U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

2 in 1 Laptop Market Worth USD 21.93 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.6% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Increasing Product Launches with Extended Battery & Storage Capacity is a Major Trend for 2 in 1 Laptop Market

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “2 in 1 Laptop Market” information by Product, by End User and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 21.93 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.6% by 2030.

Market Scope:
Lightweight and mobile OS compatible 2-in-1 laptops offer the freedom of mobility. The market witnesses a high demand for personal computing devices and substantial R&D investments by key laptop manufacturing companies. Enterprises play a vital role in market growth as more and more companies are shifting their technological features from traditional to modern.

Advances in display technology have led laptop manufacturers to develop sleeker and more functional laptops and tablets useful for consumers and business users. Besides, the proliferation of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend escalates market growth. With the declining traditional tablet segment in the consumer market, the corporate market shows tremendous growth in the adoption of detachable notebooks or 2-in–1 laptops.

Despite the advancement in terms of screen, display technology, compactness, mobility, storage, and battery capacity of 2 in 1 laptops and tablets are compromised. This is a major factor impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing product developments with increased battery life and storage capacity would support market growth.

Dominant Key Players on 2 in 1 Laptop Market Covered are:

  • HP Inc

  • Samsung Electronics Co ltd.

  • AsusTek Computer Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Dell Technologies

  • Lenovo Group Limited

  • Acer Inc.

  • Sony Corporation

  • Toshiba Corporation

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3948

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
The spurring rise in semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing companies is a major market trend. Also, increasing technological advances and the availability of powerful technologies at affordable costs are major driving forces behind the 2-in-1 laptops market growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of detachable laptops drives the market demand.

The rising applications of 2-in-1 laptops in schools, universities, and colleges boost the market growth. Furthermore, electronics manufacturing companies are expected to allow the 2-in-1 laptops market to demonstrate considerable revenue generation during the upcoming years. The rising usages of 2-in-1 laptops across the major industries offer lucrative market opportunities.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on 2 in 1 Laptop Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/2-in-1-laptops-market-3948

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The report is segmented into products, applications/end-users, and regions. The product segment comprises screen sizes 10.1 inches, 13.3 inches, 14.0 inches, 15.6 inches, and above. The application segment comprises personal, commercial, and others. The region segment comprises America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global 2-in-1 laptops market. The region is a hub for advanced semiconductors technologies. The region also has well-established infrastructures that allow the development of advanced technologies and their early adoption in various innovative applications.

Besides, the largest market share attributes to the growing adoption of cloud technology and connected space, allowing consumers to detach the laptop at one application and use it for another application. Augmented demand for rugged detachable laptops for security, manufacturing, police, fire, and many enterprise professionals, drives the 2 in 1 laptops industry in the region.

The presence of notable electronics manufacturers in the region substantiates the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada account for major growth contributors to the regional market. The North American 2-in-1 laptops market is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3948

Competitive Landscape
Highly competitive, the 2-in-1 laptops market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans. Industry players deliver reliable, leading-edge products and services.

They focus on developing their product portfolios and engaging the latest technologies in product development. For this, these companies invest substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and products. The market competition is likely to intensify due to new product launches and entrants in the market.

Buy this Report:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3948

For instance, on April 18, 2022, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP (the US), a leading technology company, announced that its Chromebook x2 11 was named one of the best Chromebooks for 2022 for its detachable keyboard and impressive design and features. The HP Chromebook is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop, launched on Aug.10, 2021, and was available for just $299 for the day at Best Buy.

October 21, 2020, Acer Inc. (Taiwan), a leading multinational hardware & electronics corporation, announced that its new 2-in-1 laptop Acer Spin boasts up to 15 hours of battery life. Acer specializes in advanced electronics technology. It had launched a Spin 2-in-1 laptop with electrified by up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors in September 2020. Acer has unleashed a duo of updated Spin laptops, The Acer Spin 3 and Acer Spin 3 consumer notebooks that are portable, lightweight, and flexible with a 360-degree hinge.

Related Reports:
Gaming Laptop Market Research Report – information By End-Users (casual gamers, hardcore gamers, and professional gamers, others), by Components (RAM size, storage, graphic cards, display size, peripherals, and processors) – Forecast till 2030

Virtual Retinal Display Market Research Report, Component (Optics, Driver and Controller Electronics, Light Source, Others), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare and Others) - Forecast till 2027

VDI Market Research Report: By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail & Manufacturing), By Type (On-Premise, Cloud-based) - Forecast till 2030

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Information, By Technology (Text-to-speech, Speech recognition), By Application Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, E-Commerce, Aerospace, IT), By End User (Individual, Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) - Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


