$ 2.13 Bn Growth Opportunity in Feed Premix Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global feed premix market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in our report
Download a Free Sample Report
Feed Premix Market Report: Major Facts
Released: Aug 2021
Forecast years: 2021-2025
No. of Exhibits: 109
Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), DLG Amba (Denmark), and Hi-Nutrients International (Nigeria).
Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.
Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others. The poultry segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography: The feed premix market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for feed premix and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The feed premix market in APAC is driven by rapid population growth and increasing consumption of meat. China is the key market for feed premix in APAC.
Major Growth Driver:
The global feed premix market is driven by the increased focus on animal health. The increasing prevalence of various animal diseases is one of the major concerns in the livestock industry. Hence, strengthening the immunity of animals is essential to combat health risks posed by livestock diseases. This is resulting in a surge in the demand for high-quality feed concentrates and premixes that enhance the health of animals as well the productivity. Moreover, livestock farm operators need to comply with several safety regulations that focus on animal health. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market.
Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45640
Related Reports on Materials:
Global Feed Additives Market – Global feed additives market is segmented by product (amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Animal Feed Additives Market – Global animal feed additives market is segmented by livestock (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Swine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aquatic animals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
BASF SE
Cargill Inc.
DLG Amba
Hi-Nutrients International
Koninklijke Cooperatie Agrifirm UA
Koninklijke DSM NV
Land O Lakes Inc.
Livestock Feeds Plc
Nutreco NV
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/feed-premix-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/feed-premix-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-2-13-bn-growth-opportunity-in-feed-premix-market-2021-2025--analysis-of-25-companies--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301364582.html
SOURCE Technavio