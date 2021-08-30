U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,364.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,594.75
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.50
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9210
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,785.03
    -1,858.34 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.12
    -24.74 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,675.44
    -113.85 (-0.41%)
     

$ 2.13 Bn Growth Opportunity in Feed Premix Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global feed premix market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Latest market research report titled Feed Premix Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Feed Premix Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in our report
Download a Free Sample Report

Feed Premix Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), DLG Amba (Denmark), and Hi-Nutrients International (Nigeria).

Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others. The poultry segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The feed premix market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for feed premix and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The feed premix market in APAC is driven by rapid population growth and increasing consumption of meat. China is the key market for feed premix in APAC.

Major Growth Driver:

The global feed premix market is driven by the increased focus on animal health. The increasing prevalence of various animal diseases is one of the major concerns in the livestock industry. Hence, strengthening the immunity of animals is essential to combat health risks posed by livestock diseases. This is resulting in a surge in the demand for high-quality feed concentrates and premixes that enhance the health of animals as well the productivity. Moreover, livestock farm operators need to comply with several safety regulations that focus on animal health. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market.

Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45640

Related Reports on Materials:

Global Feed Additives Market – Global feed additives market is segmented by product (amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Animal Feed Additives Market – Global animal feed additives market is segmented by livestock (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Swine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aquatic animals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • DLG Amba

  • Hi-Nutrients International

  • Koninklijke Cooperatie Agrifirm UA

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Land O Lakes Inc.

  • Livestock Feeds Plc

  • Nutreco NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/feed-premix-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/feed-premix-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-2-13-bn-growth-opportunity-in-feed-premix-market-2021-2025--analysis-of-25-companies--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301364582.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • Uber prices soar as ride-hailing app struggles to hire new drivers

    The price of Uber rides has spiked as the taxi-hailing app struggles to match soaring demand with a supply of drivers.

  • Ola Electric in talks to raise at over $2.75 billion valuation

    Ola Electric is in advanced talks to raise between $250 million to $500 million in a new financing round as the Indian firm looks to scale its electric vehicle manufacturing business in the South Asian market, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Falcon Edge Capital is in advanced talks to lead the round, which values Ola Electric between $2.75 billion to $3.5 billion (up from $1 billion in its previous fundraise in 2019), sources told TechCrunch, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The talks come at a time when ride-hailing giant Ola, the initial parent firm of Ola Electric, is looking to file for an initial public offering.

  • Rolls-Royce investor Causeway Capital calls for board refresh - Financial Times

    The California-based investment group is Rolls-Royce's second-largest shareholder with an about 7% stake, behind Capital Research Global Investors which owns about 9%, as per Refinitiv data. Causeway Capital could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment. "We regularly review the effectiveness, composition and skillset of our Board, using independent advice and benchmarking," a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce told Reuters.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Occidental Petroleum Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 84 RS Rating

    On Monday, Occidental Petroleum hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating rising into the 80-plus percentile with an upgrade to 84, up from 78 the day before. In terms of fundamentals, Occidental Petroleum has posted rising EPS growth over the last three quarters. Occidental Petroleum earns the No. 7 rank among its peers in the Oil & Gas-International Exploration & Production industry group.

  • Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list

    Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's biggest shirtmakers, said it had resumed litigation to remove its Xinjiang unit from an American blacklist after it failed to reach an agreement with the US Commerce Department on what conditions it could be removed. Earlier this month, Esquel won a rare victory over a US blacklisting when the End-User Review Committee, a US inter-agency body, voted to remove its Changji Esquel unit under certain conditions from the so-called entity list, which pr

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Ideanomics Acquires EV Maker VIA Motors In Deal Worth As Much As $630M

    Electric commercial vehicle maker VIA Motors is being acquired by Ideanomics in a deal that values the company at $450 million. Under the terms, Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) will purchase Orem, Utah-based VIA in an all-stock transaction, with VIA stockholders receiving 162 million shares of Ideanomics common stock at a $2.34-per-share valuation as of Aug. 27, 2021. An additional $180 million in an "earnout" could be paid to VIA shareholders in Ideanomics stock if VIA meets certain vehicle delivery

  • Covid-19 Surge in Malaysia Threatens to Prolong Global Chip Shortage

    The country in Southeast Asia is cited as auto makers cut production, highlighting a little-known but critical link in the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Why did boomer women save more for retirement than boomer men during the pandemic?

    Experts weigh in on recent retirement-saving behavior, what's causing the gender split and whether that's likely to continue and why.