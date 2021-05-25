$ 2.15 Billion Growth Expected in Automotive Glass Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive glass market is set to grow by USD 2.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs, the growing investment in glass manufacturing due to stable raw materials prices, and the growing demand for passenger safety and comfort will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Glass Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Glass Market is segmented as below:
Application
o Passenger Cars
o Light Commercial Vehicles
o Medium And Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43356
Automotive Glass Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive glass market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Glass Market size
Automotive Glass Market trends
Automotive Glass Market industry analysis
Increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive glass market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Glass Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive glass market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive glass market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive glass market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive glass market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Mirror System Market- The automotive mirror system market is segmented by position (exterior and interior) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Off-road Lighting Market- The automotive off-road lighting market is segmented by end-user (aftermarket and OEMs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
· Five forces summary
· Bargaining power of buyers
· Bargaining power of suppliers
· Threat of new entrants
· Threat of substitutes
· Threat of rivalry
· Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AGC Inc.
Central Glass Co. Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Corning Inc.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Koch Industries Inc.
Magna International Inc.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
Webasto SE
Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/automotive-glassmarket
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-glass-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-2-15-billion-growth-expected-in-automotive-glass-marketapac-to-notice-maximum-growthtechnavio-301297319.html
SOURCE Technavio