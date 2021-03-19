$ 2.15 Billion Growth in Global Board Games Market 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board games market is poised to grow by USD 2.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the board games market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid improvements in content and gameplay.
The board games market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing support through crowdfunding platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the board games market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The board games market covers the following areas:
Board Games Market Sizing
Board Games Market Forecast
Board Games Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Asmodee Holding
Atlas Games
Clementoni Spa
CMON Ltd.
Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG
Hasbro Inc.
Mattel Inc.
PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG
Ravensburger Group
The Goliath Games LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver- Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Asmodee Holding
Atlas Games
Clementoni Spa
CMON Ltd.
Goliath Games LLC
Hasbro Inc.
Mattel Inc.
PD-Verlag
Ravensburger AG
Thames & Kosmos
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
