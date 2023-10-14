$2.15 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1170 Holz Ave: Radiant Properties II LLC to Flora Jessica; $230,000
1173 Ayershire Ave: Sauter Cassidy & Joseph to Feltson Jaquavius & Cassidy Feltson; $260,000
1472 Sigma Cr: Yellow Elephant Cervezas LLC to Lehpamer Lorraine K; $275,000
1662 Hilltree Dr: Northcutt Brett & Johanna Ogdahi to Hennessey Paul & Alison Hennessey; $320,000
2116 Clough Chase Dr: Clough Chase LLC to Brueckner Ann M Tr; $210,000
2267 Bruns Ln: Gandhi Chandrashekhar R & Vijayalakshmi C to Wohleber Ryan & Bethany A; $465,000
6892 Clough Pk: Little Silver LLC to Saab Realty LLC; $675,000
6961 Moorfield Dr: Trammel Theodore J to Trammel Christopher J & Kacie Elizabeth Mcneese; $243,000
776 Farmsworth Ct: Shivakumar Pravnav & Reena Mourya to Handley Jeff Raymond & Elizabeth Handley; $512,500
7969 Meadowcreek Dr: Kuncl Thomas M & Kimberly W to Skidmore Jack K & Kimberly B Skidmore; $915,000
8588 Coran Dr: Alford Paul R to Wannemacher John Robert & Alexandra R; $400,000
Avondale
35 Forest Ave: Dbs Rental Properties LLC to Balance Equity LLC; $31,760
3555 Lossing St: Leek James L Jr & Terry Denise to Richomes Realty LLC; $13,000
3849 Washington Ave: Owens Marchelle K to Allen Abigail; $800,000
521 Glenwood Ave: The Kessler Places LLC to 521 Glenwood LLC; $100,000
Blue Ash
11051 Grand Ave: Lin Li-wen to Mukanova Aigul; $280,000
4183 Parkview Dr: Strine Andrew C & Marissa Mishne to Pappas Mitchell Dorie L & Ralph M Mitchell; $950,000
4528 Elsmere Ave: Mahoney Gina & Jacyln Maupin to Gilleespie Mark & Vonda Gillespie; $135,000
4555 Cooper Rd: Neumann Brothers LLC to K & Co Studio LLC; $220,000
4889 Bell Ave: Winnett Karlie to Lafrance Debra B; $324,950
9720 Sycamore Trace Ct: Popenoe Darwin D & Flora M to Hug Steven Richard & Karen; $545,000
Bond Hill
1200 Edison Dr: Mra The Management Association Inc to Ohio Valley Residential Services Inc; $1,100,000
1334 Laidlaw Ave: 1334 Laidlaw LLC to Lyons Corey Jb Sr; $121,850
1953 Lawn Ave: Waldron Brenda Lee to 1953 Lawn LLC; $40,000
5507 Newfield Ave: Lane Angerine E to Black Tamela; $150,000
Business District
124 Ninth St: Destin Investment Properties LLC to 124 W Ninth I LLC & 124 W Ninth II LLC; $510,000
313 Fifth St: 313 West 5th LLC to Ny 313 West 5th LLC; $250,000
Camp Washington
1232 Bates Ave: Camp Washington Community Board Inc to Jackson Vanessa; $120,000
3072 Henshaw Ave: Mariscal Nina to Ferrari Theresa Hill; $124,900
Carthage
7108 Dillward St: Rodriguez Jose to Hernandez Miguel Angel Lemus; $15,000
Cheviot
3345 Alpine Pl: Lazarovski Thomas to Yauger Holidae; $133,000
3719 St Martins Pl: Daniel Carol Tr to Ash Noelle S; $169,000
3941 Delmar Ave: Matthew Robert L to Murphy Robert P; $90,500
3978 Lovell Ave: Alexander John R to Gilbert John & Lori Capovilla; $90,000
4316 Harding Ave: Cincy Vision Llp to Aufemann Benjamin E & Anna E Cadle; $183,000
Cleves
209 Mt Nebo Rd: Mih Holdings LLC to Hall Sarah Jean & Devonte Hall; $269,000
236 Cleves Ave: Spurlock Roxanna J to Kloepfer Judy M; $192,300
244 Newpine Dr: Plough Robert L & Michelle A to Baas Wesley & Patricia; $539,900
Clifton
772 Crooked Stone Rd: Conner David D to Rizvi Ali A & Emily C Blaker; $431,500
Colerain Township
10074 Windswept Ln: Gilson Janet R to Illyria Investments LLC; $127,500
10155 Pottinger Rd: Hanna Tracy to Scott Nelson R & Kim; $216,000
10213 Storm Dr: Tbyrd Investing And Design LLC to Adams Larhonda; $237,000
10237 Pottinger Rd: Fishman Marc I Trs & Sharon C Trs to Eden Michelle & Benjamin Jordan Eden; $215,000
10258 Chippenham Ct: Dempsey Tim & Brenda to Dempsey Russell & Teresa Dempsey; $130,000
10794 Invicta Cr: Conrex Ml Sma 2019 01 Operating Company LLC to Berry Raeshann D; $169,000
12040 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Ngoy Chalaco Lumami & Senghor M Senga; $418,365
12065 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Korengel Ellie H & Alexander M Krigbaum; $367,426
2652 Barthas Pl: Kemphaus Ralph to Wilson Bonita; $182,000
2882 Wilson Ave: Mayberry Charles R & Rori J to Dailey Terrell; $140,000
2946 Wheatfield Dr: Elbert Steve & Sharon S to Jones Damone & Elizabeth Jones; $190,000
3397 Coleen Dr: Adams Sarah Tr to Niedecken Evan; $163,000
3479 Statewood Dr: Memenas Audrius & Kamile Ruta Sulkson to Williams Darnella; $147,500
3950 Olde Savannah Dr: Strohofer Deborah J to Rumpke Layla N; $160,000
9610 Crosley Farm Dr: Stanghetti Gina to Wheeler Phyliss Kay; $100,000
9750 Yuba Ct: Rouse Evelyn C to Hannigan Angus J; $159,900
9805 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Jewell Myesha @3; $248,180
9807 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Rollins Rashaad Jae & Tasha Lynne Rollins; $248,395
9940 Regatta Dr: Heck Sean P to Staten Katelyn C; $164,590
Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $78,000
College Hill
5908 Salvia Ave: Huerta Juan M & Julie A to Maya Clara; $95,000
5945 Leffingwell Ave: Morrison Antonio to Mb & A Realty Group LLC; $19,000
6618 Edwood Ave: Rahe Judith G to Cooper Margo & Gina; $369,000
6708 Plantation Wy: Pearson Chantia M to Rose Jalen Dewayne & Shelley Alessandra Rose; $295,000
8001 Granville Ln: Radius Properties LLC to Th Properties Owner I LLC; $249,900
Columbia Township
7491 Muchmore Close: Holland Mark C & Claire L Brunner Tr to Shields John; $456,000
Corryville
207 Rochelle St: Bunk Carole & Michael to Milbrandt Vera & George; $275,000
Crosby Township
7780 Willey Rd: Gunner Investments LLC to Spyder Investments LLC; $3,500,000
9379 Dick Rd: Duwel Helen Jean to Duwel Tina Louise & Richard Charles Duwel; $261,000
Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Bhonde Swapnil Shyam; $408,145
Deer Park
4168 Oleary Ave: Malloy Mark E & Melissa to Frank Kylie; $265,000
7211 Virginia Ave: Rehn Kyle F & Catherine L Schultz to Murray Robert Scott; $209,700
Delhi Township
1130 Neeb Rd: Sullivan Thomas F & Mary M to Emmett Patrick J; $175,000
254 Centerview Dr: Gorczyca Chad Richard & Erin to Breitenstein Ariana & Tammy Bennett; $324,900
327 Clareknoll Ct: Naber Nicholas Joseph Sr Tr to Zureick Benjamin Charles & Meredith Rose Zureick; $255,000
4449 Foley Rd: Ferrell Christopher & Sarah Elizabeth to Laselva Justin; $200,000
4480 Mayhew Ave: Gantzer Michael A to Mayhew Avenue LLC; $114,900
5127 Grossepointe Ln: Vass Sylvia C to Mills James G; $220,000
5223 Rapid Run Rd: Spargur Virginia Ruth to Kayse Jeffrey B; $174,000
5355 Whitmore Dr: Kathman Mary Jo S to Willenborg Tyler; $240,000
5845 Chapelhill Dr: Fenoglio Andrew S & Jamie L to Guethlein Victor Joseph Jr & Floreden; $300,000
648 Heavenly Ln: Muench Julianne M to 710 LLC; $175,000
829 Neeb Rd: Depenbrock Edna J to Spargur Virginia Ruth & Beverly Ann; $179,900
Covedale Ave: 643 Cov LLC to Herbert Jeffrey G @ 3; $319,000
Covedale Ave: 643 Cov LLC to Muench Julianne M; $330,000
East Price Hill
1246 Ridlen Ave: Norman Latisha to Meyer Management Inc; $64,000
630 Enright Ave: Barnes Dorothy M to 630 Enright LLC; $22,681
728 Woodlawn Ave: Roades Barbara A to Meyer Management Inc; $30,000
920 Mt Hope Ave: Levinson Jay to Johnson Darius; $345,000
East Walnut Hills
1815 William H Taft Rd: Walls Larry Keith to Liu Max; $115,000
Elmwood Place
113 Linden St: Affordable Transitions LLC to Wright Choice Property Management LLC &; $20,000
5618 Helen St: Valentine Charles Patrick to Precision Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $14,000
5622 Helen St: Valentine Charles Patrick to Precision Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $70,000
Evendale
3630 Glendale Milford Rd: Hatfield Craig & Susan to Healy Keith Douglas; $272,000
Fairfax
3901 Lonsdale St: Brackett Daniel J & Julia to As Capital LLC; $180,000
3906 Southern Ave: Keller Kathy C & John R Crowley Jr to Carrol Adam Douglas; $245,000
3908 Southern Ave: Keller Kathy C & John R Crowley Jr to Carrol Adam Douglas; $245,000
3997 Watterson Rd: Roll Jeannine C to Prather Wesley; $103,000
Forest Park
1017 Halesworth Dr: Archer Cephas Q to Brock Brittany R; $220,000
11178 Adwood Dr: 11178 Adwood Drive LLC to White Realty And Service Corporation; $1,195,000
11199 Embassy Dr: Mcaninch Norman Tr & Sally Tr to Smith Darryl & Shana Smith; $350,000
11453 Flagler Ln: Samuel Smith & Caroline to Aproject LLC; $158,000
1297 Komura Ct: Conners Kimiki to Ward Mark J; $208,000
1477 Kelvin Ct: Doorvesst Holdings I LLC to Kumar Pavan & Lavanya Nadikuda; $257,500
788 Exmoor Dr: Gutierrez Gustavo Castaneda to Thomas Andrea; $365,000
Glendale
179 Garfield Ave: Mullin Maxwell S & Erin Elizabeth Heilman to Schoonveld Andrew & Amanda Schoonveld; $470,000
3 Little Creek Ln: Gougeon Thomas W & Louise K Allen to Wood John F & Terri Jones Wood Tr; $562,000
Rogan Dr: Halbauer Stewart R Ii Tr & Natalie T Halbauer Tr to Wood Taylor; $55,000
Golf Manor
2644 Losantiville Ave: Carter Ralph E & Betty A to Anderson James Lamond; $350,000
6032 Yosemite Dr: Vb One LLC to Bergy Buildings LLC; $146,000
Green Township
1614 Western Hills Ln: Snipedoodle Properties LLC to Rohe Justin; $60,000
3161 Diehl Rd: Perkins William D & Regina R to 11 B Construction Ltd; $100,000
3494 Eyrich Rd: Kluesener Sheila L Tr to Taylor Roderick; $185,000
3524 Rickshire Dr: Kiley Jill to Czoer Hollenback & Abraham Mathew Hollenback; $473,000
3692 Coral Gables Rd: Sawyer Stephanie to M & P Futures LLC; $150,000
3696 Coral Gables Rd: Sawyer Stephanie to M & P Futures LLC; $150,000
3925 Grace Ave: Cottingham Christine to Droppelman Kaitlin M; $84,000
3925 Grace Ave: Droppelman Kaitlin M to Hhm Holdings LLC; $135,000
3946 Virginia Ct: Cahan Daniel P & Carol Ann to Barnes Stephen M; $227,000
4242 Marcrest Dr: Pruitt Tina M & Eric L Huffman to Nguyen Thao Kim Nguyen; $265,000
4381 North Bend Rd: Russell Leigh & Chris to Farmer David Drew & Bridgit M Faith; $142,000
4510 Hutchinson Glen Dr: Mahler Andrew & Kristen Cox to Curry Joseph A & Angela R; $380,000
4618 Hutchinson Glen Dr: Deutenberg Charlene H to Gunnell Allison C & Jacob R; $400,000
5219 Ralph Ave: Brandewiede Rita L to Olthaus Isabella; $175,000
5275 Rybolt Rd: Harvey Michael C & Laura N to Perry Michele A; $240,000
5304 Timberchase Ct: Starnes Jonathan L to Tsegay Lidya; $280,000
5469 Philloret Dr: Forty Nine Properties & Acquisitons LLC to Mccain Derek W; $242,000
5583 Sidney Rd: Heckman Lynn Tr & Lois A Henry Tr to Hairston Kenyon & Maria Melillo; $319,900
5598 Raceview Ave: Bretnitz Kaitlyn A to Jauch Jennifer; $184,000
5679 Surrey Ave: Egner Anthony C & Christine E to Carter Austin Lee & Natalie Ann Rhein; $195,000
6472 West Fork Rd: Mirage Homes LLC to Thomas Bruce; $330,000
6582 Hearne Rd: Ballew Andrew C to Perkins Regina Rose; $105,000
6615 Hearne Rd: Karwisch Lynne to Irish Lynda; $96,000
6691 Werk Rd: Klinger John & Linnea to Zemcik II Raymond Joseph; $265,000
6770 Kildare Dr: Sims Kimberly L to Pickerel Michael David; $287,000
6801 Rackview Rd: Turpin Steven E & Ruby J to Grosse Rebecca & Joseph Grosse; $300,000
6921 Taylor Rd: Douglas Amy to Dabdoub Adam M; $165,000
6987 Summit Lake Dr: Annese Andrew M to Twilling Thomas & Teresa; $225,000
7057 Bridgetown Rd: Busch Gregory E to Fisher Joshua L & Meghan E; $325,000
7613 Skyview Cr: Reid John J Jr to Gentile Thomas & Molly Farrell; $255,000
Greenhills
24 Gambier Cr: Ninja Home Buyers LLC to Hemphill Toriano M & Tedra U N; $250,000
53 Beckford Dr: Robbins Benjamin to Harris Chevalier D & Jena L; $235,000
Harrison
150 Sales Ave: Ritter Thomas W Tr to Ritter John T; $780,520
161 Timepiece Ln: Pfister Colleen M to Hennard John A & Patricia; $250,000
223 Morgans Wy: Tucker Kristen N to Nevels Ancil & Tina; $162,000
325 Whitewater Dr: Tenhundfeld Jennifer M & Christopher S Mcculley to Crossing Coordinates LLC; $155,000
Hartwell
37 Hartwell Ct: Luff Anthony to Rma Group Ltd; $115,000
Hyde Park
3639 Bellecrest Ave: Steffensmeier Andrew & Kaitlyn to Hall Jason & Abigail Elizabeth Hall; $432,000
3703 Saybrook Ave: Owens Ellen M to Schappacher Tracy; $255,000
Indian Hill
9475 Holly Hill: Lake Pogozalski Julianne M to Lake Julianne M Tr; $1,150,000
9935 Lakewood Ln: Kaplan Aaron H Trustee to Byrnes Bruce L & Janet L; $2,150,000
Kennedy Heights
6226 Kennedy Ave: 6226 Kennedy Avenue LLC to Tri Rudolph Hung & Melissa Tri Rudolf; $306,000
Lockland
101 Bacon St: Vititoe Anna L to Tnh1 LLC; $170,000
618 Worthington Ave: Edington Linda R to Sweeney Morehouse Corey B & Torii C; $250,000
Lower Price Hill
2701 Lehman Rd: Porter Joseph M to Heal Estate LLC The; $87,000
Madeira
6600 May St: Seitanakis Peter John Tr & Sherri L Kellerman Tr to Singh Christopher A & Rebekah M Singh; $300,000
Madisonville
5726 Peabody Ave: Eastside Real Estate Investments Group to Donohoo Realty LLC; $187,500
6832 Merwin Ave: Gtg Homes LLC to Kelly Ryan D; $357,400
Mariemont
6975 Bramble Hill Dr: Smith Matthew Robert to Harris Jennifer; $495,000
Miami Township
3624 Chadwell Springs Ct: Coey Raymond L & Patricia L to Vasiliou Tommy; $610,000
8890 Buffalo Ridge Rd: Brinkmoeller David Joseph to Turpin Greta; $160,000
Legendary Ridge Ln: Youngblood Cameron S & Lorin K to Benter Timothy B & Pamela D Benter; $97,500
Millvale
3089 Beekman St: Slaten Lavelle to Key Dawn; $165,000
3091 Beekman St: Slaten Lavelle to Key Dawn; $165,000
3095 Beekman St: Slaten Lavelle to Key Dawn; $165,000
Montgomery
7885 Elbrecht Dr: Gildenblatt Gilbert Tr to Frazier Homes LLC; $281,000
Mount Airy
2251 Intern Ct: Carney Irvin & Lloydia to Kirtley Stewart Tamara & Jalen; $290,000
2337 Van Leunen Dr: Sacko Assitan B & Mola to Diakite Hamed & Alchata Diaby; $230,000
2737 Robers Ave: Davis Bradley J & Caryn to Bertke Lauryn Ashley; $225,000
5356 Colerain Ave: Reed Brenda to Mako Property Group LLC; $135,000
5414 Scarletoak Dr: Hawkins Isaiah I to Davis Darryl; $185,000
5740 Kiplingwood Dr: Price Michael J to Brauning Zachary; $282,000
Mount Auburn
202 Dorsey St: Roebel Pamela S to Smith Joshua & Cody Smith; $318,000
204 Dorsey St: Roebel Pamela S to Smith Joshua & Cody Smith; $318,000
206 Dorsey St: Roebel Pamela S to Smith Joshua & Cody Smith; $318,000
2237 Loth St: Finnell William & Dolly Ann to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $140,000
287 Bodmann Ave: Buy The Best Franchise Inc to Clark Brad S & Brandon Cannaday; $375,000
Mount Lookout
2950 Alpine Te: Barham Charles III & Carolyn S Trs to Schubert Joanne B Tr; $1,000,000
629 Athens Ave: Stortini Felipe R & Caitlyn Werner to Barnett Shea Barbara & Samuel Foster; $638,000
Mount Washington
2172 Trailwood Dr: Groh Julie to Marshall Kathrin & Phillip; $262,000
2438 Cardinal Hill Ct: Bryant Logan to Sammons Robert Gary & Mary E Sammons; $190,000
6448 Glade Ave: Bauer Roy W & Roberta M to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $116,500
Newtown
3311 Little Dry Run Rd: Welch Stacey N & Matthew to Selzer Emily A & Thomas Robert Armstrong Iii; $360,000
7745 Oyster Bay Ln: Powers Marianne to Imm Stephen E & Kathryn Zinn; $710,000
North Avondale
3901 Dickson Ave: Mr Cash Buyer LLC to Rehab Holdings I LLC; $179,900
637 Mitchell Ave: Carter Raleigh A Jr & Ramona to Jones Margaret & Jason Jones; $395,000
641 Mitchell Ave: Carter Raleigh A Jr & Ramona to Jones Margaret & Jason Jones; $395,000
952 Marion Ave: Cribbs Deborah S & Alex Mchaikhi to Morytko Tamara M & Bryan Morytko; $720,000
North College Hill
6827 Savannah Ave: Sol King LLC to Ward Christopher M; $130,200
6915 La Boiteaux Ave: Leeds Bobbi to Fetters Noah John & Emily Russo; $131,000
Northside
1231 Streng St: Roberts Rachel S Tr to Roberts Rachael S; $37,500
4593 Hamilton Ave: Au Bernard Andrew & Jennifer V Purdum to Swewat Ltd; $45,000
Norwood
1735 Lincoln Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Primetime Real Estate LLC; $449,900
1735 Lincoln Ave: Ramsey Hill Corporation The to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $410,000
1737 Lincoln Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Primetime Real Estate LLC; $449,900
1737 Lincoln Ave: Ramsey Hill Corporation The to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $410,000
1822 Mentor Ave: Soliman Nader to Hill Vision Properties LLC; $100,860
2008 Crown Ave: Allen Tyrick to Asha Firas; $213,000
2136 Cleneay Ave: Tiu Gregory to Trudge LLC; $356,000
3828 Forest Ave: Blazejewski Nicole to Messina Matthew & Maria Hils; $427,000
5023 Linden Ave: Mfr 5 LLC to Jkh Bbb Holdings LLC; $143,000
5107 Hunter Ave: Brincs Storage Warehousing Inc to Altamirana Hernan Hugo &; $336,600
5432 Rolston Ave: Craftsman Properties LLC to Asb Investments LLC; $118,900
Oakley
3125 Celeron Ave: Westerhaus Kate L to Zugaro Chelsey M @3; $357,500
3314 De Forest Dr: Snider Mary E to Campbell Grace E; $305,000
3714 Eastern Hills Ln: Rouse Pamela to Jeradi And Company LLC; $487,600
3908 Edwards Rd: Rookwood Place Ii LLC to Mehta Arunab & David Michael Warner; $710,121
4059 Paxton Ave: Botschner David to Dong Miao Miao @4; $264,100
Over-the-Rhine
118 Fifteenth St: Dana Sean to Caudill Katie & Jimmie; $302,000
243 Klotter Ave: Frampton Betty Ann to Kaanapali Renovatons LLC; $140,000
243 Klotter Ave: Kaanapali Renovatons LLC to Brookewine LLC; $229,900
406 Mohawk St: Gabhart Land Company LLC to Altieri Nicholas; $382,500
Pleasant Ridge
2927 Douglas Te: Uchtman Evan J & Kara F Chapin to Willmann Joshua & Audrey Willman; $680,000
5640 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Creative Home Offers LLC; $160,000
5642 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Creative Home Offers LLC; $160,000
Reading
1135 Fuhrman Rd: Vimba Aivars I to Utter Marc E & Martha Christine; $200,000
1418 Koenig Ave: Apking Jacob to Glaze Bonnie; $220,000
240 Mcguire Ln: Rack Bonnie to Malott Sarah J; $103,000
Riverside
3690 River Rd: Winfrey Dionne to Harper Calvin; $85,000
Roselawn
1406 Shenandoah Ave: Gamarino Al Tr to Sledge Sr Anthony Lamoy; $149,900
Sharonville
10726 Willfleet Dr: Manis Karen & Kimberly Sweeney to Galinger Michael David &; $240,600
3840 Creek Rd: Morrissey Thomas M to Weaver Jason; $147,700
5220 Londonderry Dr: Lee Yong N to Alston Properties LLC; $195,000
Silverton
22 Aldon Ln: Day Peter P to Krekeler Kayla & Ian Chang; $275,000
South Fairmount
1602 Waverly Ave: Goede Joseph to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $100
1777 Fairmount Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $610
1790 Waverly Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $500
1847 Forbus St: Hernandez Horacio to Pdroperty Care Plus LLC; $8,400
2435 Saffin Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $300
2579 Trevor Pl: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $1,190
Waverly Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $1,710
Spring Grove Village
4613 Mitchell Ave: Thompson Garry Michael to Theo Transport LLC; $32,000
Springdale
108 Rosetta Ct: Karch Amy to Diaz Yadira Ali Jaethar; $217,000
114 Harter Ave: Thomsen Tillie to Berus Kathryn Laura; $235,000
12020 Bridgeport Ln: Gautum Danda & Maya to Mccoy Gail Cathey; $247,500
12174 Benadir Rd: Gavarrette Eduardo & Alcala Luz to Monson Amanda & Steven M Geiser; $235,000
304 Princewood Ct: Pabst Kathy S to Nguyen Ha Thi; $235,000
Springfield Township
10593 Morning Glory Ln: Dailey Anne F & Colleen D Taylor to Williams Ghitana; $200,000
1331 Biloxi Dr: Murray William H & Ann to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; $93,000
1346 Randomhill Rd: Mfr 5 LLC to Jkh Bbb Holdings LLC; $45,231
1934 Fullerton Dr: Swift Rebecca to Porter Nina R; $235,000
439 Mccreary Ct: Perry Myra L to Oney Jordyn & Kelynn Tyler; $241,000
6509 Greenfield Woods: Stretch Michael R Trustee to Fortson Ericka; $289,000
800 Compton Rd: Woodruff Robert M & Doris E to Thorium Properties LLC; $103,000
8670 Elmtree Ave: Romero Christopher A to Allen Jerod & Kourtney Pierce; $220,000
8693 Desoto Dr: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $120,000
948 Winsray Ct: Sills Carrington Rae to Beck Nicole; $255,000
9563 Millbrook Dr: Stichtenoth Philip & Leanne to Joebgen Steven Francis & Rachel Valerie; $345,000
St. Bernard
4436 Vine St: Day Jerome E & Susan to Jones David & Teresa Jones; $134,800
4810 Chalet Dr: Bramkamp David J to Bramkamp Thomas G; $21,260
514 Advance Ave: Js Creech LLC to Blauzdis Natalie A & Jason W Smith; $250,000
Sycamore Township
12002 Sixth Ave: Alexander Linda to Hunt Joe; $120,000
7260 Kemper Rd: Robbins Sharon @ 5 to Mbd Real Estate Holdings LLC; $188,000
8402 Blue Ash Rd: Mcintyre Calvin to Zhang Invest LLC; $173,000
8824 Lyncris Dr: Eberly Nicholas A & Brittany Jones to Flanigan Timothy J & Fayme Hayes; $710,000
Symmes Township
11588 Symmes Gate Ln: Cheyne Dana L to Iranian Prabhu Kumar & Saranya Sadaiyandi; $279,900
9040 Foxhunter Ln: Longar Timothy M to Longar Teresa; $400,000
9507 Stonecrest Ct: Derrick Lavar D & Tressa L to Brunker Abbey H & Nicholas W Brunker; $542,000
Walnut Hills
2306 Kenton St: Cox Keyonna to Castling Real Estate Company LLC; $40,000
922 Morris St: Deters Daniel T & Katherine J Neltner to Motuza Steven & Jeannie Malone; $525,000
West Price Hill
4109 Heyward St: Harrison Deborah to Rueve Martin T; $50,000
4118 Francis Ave: Uribe Araceli Falas to Marroquin Erik Mendez & Olivia Berduo Matias; $99,000
4536 Clearview Ave: Barber Lamar to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $80,356
Westwood
2410 Homestead Pl: Hill Tajuana to Nexcore Management LLC; $81,030
2412 Homestead Pl: Hill Tajuana to Nexcore Management LLC; $81,030
2473 Wahl Te: Jent Kyle A to Lewis Christina; $160,000
2500 Ferguson Rd: Matthews Jermaine to Azusa Refuge Foundation Inc; $15,000
2500 Harrison Ave: Ibarra Gabriel to Allen Aaron P & Arminda; $357,000
3194 Werk Rd: Harris Keith to Nine Islands LLC; $240,707
3271 Broadwell Ave: Arndt Gregory S II to Arndt Gregory S II & Marilyn Horning; $47,500
3427 Ferncroft Dr: Ellis Joseph & Ardella to Mako Property Group LLC; $89,000
3481 Craig Ave: Smith Charlie & Meredith to Orsini Catherine; $215,000
3590 Fieldcrest Dr: Davis Judith M Tr to Callahan Brian & Virgina Callahan; $239,900
Woodlawn
10105 Chester Rd: Dallas Mack Renay Doreen to Mentlow Patricia R; $61,000
191 Joliet Ave: Anderson Catherine D to Kenney Melvin D; $175,000
64 Mclean St: Sigue Issouf to Lucky Real Estate LLC; $22,000
Wyoming
290 Ritchie Ave: Herklotz Theodore R to Pugh Timothy & Marianne Pugh; $305,000
305 Forest Ave: Hull Amy E to Veschi Vincent P & Courtney J Veschi; $419,900
612 Oak Ave: Rodriguez Carla V & Daniel Martinez to Beversdorf Elizabeth Anne &; $365,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1 Paul Lane: Paula and James Head to Wright Brothers Properties, LLC; $330,000
157 Breckenridge Drive: John Stasko III to Kayliegh Moore and Austin Creech; $217,000
1997 Grandview Road: Cynthia Andrew to Brianna and Jake Rose; $265,000
7 Yellowstone Court: Kelly and Williams Edwards to Kaitlyn and Ryan Mains; $320,000
7809 W. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Laura Allen; $425,000
8370 E. Main St.: Triple Mint Properties, LLC to Taylor Exline and Robert Ward; $165,000
861 Clay Ridge Road: Keven Kavanaugh to Allison and Matt Coffman; $800,000
Bellevue
1003 Lafayette Ave.: Jacquelynn Krohmer to Karen and Martin Kerans; $280,000
337 Eden Ave.: Platinum Property Management Group, LLC to Alexander Winton; $360,000
338 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Tamera Schroder to Stallion Investments, LLC; $126,000
435 Foote Ave.: Sharon Strizak and Preston Brown to Josie Daley; $170,000
518 Van Voast Ave.: Emily Vance to Andrew Snyder; $275,000
Bromley
118 Short St.: Buy the Best Franchise, Inc. to Lori Skeen; $150,000
314 Pike St.: State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC to Kimberly and Amara Giglia; $165,000
Burlington
1739 Deer Run Drive: Wanda and Michael Ledbetter to Dakota Rodgers; $265,000
2461 Ferdinand Drive: Megan and Scott Samuel II to Pete Roberts; $295,000
2471 Paragon Mill Drive, unit 15-301: Rekha Dayalu and Sittal George to Jessica and Ronnie Bailey; $250,000
2559 Samantha Drive: Della and Douglas Williams to Cassidy Cupps and Jeremiah Armstrong; $320,000
3117 Featherstone Drive: Sharon and Carl Bailey to Colette Restaino; $288,500
5825 Stillwater Lane: The Drees Company to Essie and Korado Mikuljan; $511,500
5972 Bunkers Ave., unit 140A: Essie and Korado Mikuljan to Paulette Lyon and Suzanne Sewell; $310,000
6705 Gordon Boulevard: Enisa and Sinan Ruspic to Kayli and David Tanner; $346,000
7104 Susan Court: Emily Rose and Cameron Dudley to Justin Schlarman; $286,500
Butler
13724 Alexandria Pike: Catherine and Edward Rawe to US 27 Red Barn, LLC; $205,000
California
8905, 9053 Washington Race Road: Katelyn Ryland to Kaitln Dusing; $300,000
Cold Spring
432 Ivy Ridge Drive: Megan Evans to Mary Wolff; $195,000
49 Springhouse Drive, unit 21-C: Pamela and James Butler to Carly Kramer and Andrew Dixon; $188,500
5206 Winters Lane: Hillary Frimenko and Keith Bezanson to Ashley and James Champ; $308,000
765 Sandstone Ridge: Steven Jacoby to Dawn and Andrew Machenheimer; $595,000
Covington
1035 Johnson St.: Lionkat, LLC to Buy the Best Franchise, Inc.; $65,000
120 E. 36th St.: 300 Timberlake Avenue, LLC to Susan and John Roll; $165,000
1533 Holman Ave.: Meyer Contracting, LLC to Emily Roberts; $365,000
16 W. 10th St.: Dewey Development, LLC to Robin Seibel and Bradley Wolfe; $530,000
1868 Mount Vernon Drive: Vickie Bigney and Bradley Bigney to Erin and Matthew Waldrep; $425,000
2011 Pine St.: Lori and Jeff Grefer to Marisa Mora and Arturo Garcia; $55,000
209 Byrd St.: Jones Investment Properties, LLC to Nikki and Steve Rodriguez; $230,000
2374 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Diana and Robert Grosvenor; $376,500
2400 Herman St.: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC; $650,000
2462 Arezzo St., unit 401-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Andrea Allen; $261,000
256 W. 8th St.: Rustbelt Properties, LLC to Ian Clark; $350,000
2816 Madison Ave.: Benjamin Cedillo to Gussie Gray; $226,500
587 Brandtly Ridge Drive: Theresa and Mark Schenthal to Megan and Scott Samuel; $425,000
625 Crescent Ave.: Forty-Nine Properties and Acquisitions, LLC to TMASC, Inc.; $165,000
8 E. 43rd St.: Caroline and Scott Fairchild to Taylor Webster, Tammy and Robert Henson; $220,000
905 Western Ave.: Tanja Nusser and Juergen Dorl to Irina Bocharova; $215,500
Crescent Park
411 Summit Drive: Julie Hellmann to Landrum Construction, Inc.; $133,000
Crescent Springs
852 Moonstone Court: Natassa and Dustin Del Percio to Kelly Bravo-Luchkiw; $450,000
Creseview Hills
2928 Campus Drive: Nicole and Mark Seibert II to Elisabeth and Aaron Klensch; $342,500
2903 Campus Drive: Marthalee Walden and Scot Kenkel to Tina Turner and Chad Petroff; $280,000
Dayton
208 Grant Park Drive: Linnette Santaliz and Rafael Velazquez to Mary and Kyle Klawon; $379,000
587 Riverpointe Drive, unit 1: Emily and Ryan Heinzelman to Dianne and Paul Kloeker; $255,000
812 Dayton Ave.: Carter Cully to Jamie Schneider; $170,000
Edgewood
3466 Meadowlark Drive: Judy Thompson to Erica and Raymond Wisher; $350,000
3468 Meadowlark Drive: Erica and Raymond Wisher to Bernadette Demott; $275,000
Elsmere
1066 Shadowridge: James Liossis to Axios Holdings, LLC; $190,000
219 Dell Ave.: Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky, Inc. to Robin Pruitt; $116,000
28 Plymouth Lane: Mark Yatteau to Geysha Guzman and Joenell Diodonet; $218,000
501 Garvey Ave.: Audrey Brown to John Larison; $75,000
509 Garvey Ave.: Laura Foltz to Josilyn Blanton and Joshua Langsdale; $158,000
601, 605 Main St.: Kimberly and Robert Bell to Kreutjzns Construction Company, LLC; $60,000
Erlanger
209 Timberlake Ave.: Rosio Ramirez and Alehandro Padilla to Kirstin King; $225,000
312 Erlanger Road: Mitchell Kriege to Marjorie Meiman and Joseph Sanders; $237,500
32 Westwood Drive: Roger Vanderpool to Summitt Property Buyers, LLC; $145,000
3239 Hayden Place: Amber and Charles Smith to Madison Vujinovich and Jacob Callison; $230,000
3305 Thomas St.: James Liossis to Axios Holdings, LLC; $200,000
3308 Thomas St.: Amanda and Josh Burcham to Selling NKY, LLC; $155,000
3912 Hope Lane: Jilliane and Nathaniel Guilfoyle to Sonia Sanchez, Virydian Zermeno and Govany Castaneda; $280,000
4068 Woodchase: Kelly and Tony Turner to Justin Santagiuliana; $219,000
42 Lexington Drive: Next Journey Home Offers, LLC to Legion Holding, LLC; $251,500
515 Rosary Drive: Pretium Investments, LLC to William Gerber Jr.; $230,000
Florence
1041 W. Virginia Ave.: Brenda Schatz to Karen Perry; $160,000
11 Airview Drive: Aletha Reed to Jackeline Rodriguez and Andinson Encarnacion; $260,000
1400 Taramore Drive, unit 16-102: Amy Paulus, Lynn Paulus, Sandra and David Paulus to Justin Gaskins; $188,000
1605 Caddie Circle: Zelda and Eddie Howard Jr. to Sandi and Mark Beason; $423,000
180 Meadow Creek Drive: Brittany and Louis Wolf to Aliyah and Kamron Frost; $262,000
187 Melinda Lane: Billie Wendt and Haley Haugh to Celso Miranda; $65,000
188 Langshire Court, unit 14-1: Betty and John Lucas to Linda and Terry Hall; $184,500
19 Wellington Drive: Michelle and William Scheper to Mggie Barnes and Jason Schultz; $320,000
24 Beverly Place: Sven Investments Enterprises, Inc. to Jared Bicknell; $227,000
243 Weber Lane: Sheli and Joseph Morris to Tamiris and Timothy Hampton; $217,000
3921 Trappers Court: Natasha and Joshua Ferguson to Christeen and Gary Benedict; $269,000
41 Rio Grande Circle, unit 5: Deestenie and David Wellington to Shiann Link and Nathaniel Taylor; $155,000
6117 Redbud Court: Amanda and Brandon Crenshaw to Shelby and Ryan Brigmon; $325,000
918 Edgehill Road: Jennifer Spicer to Robert Iles; $100,000
Fort Thomas
10 Timberwood Court: Molly and Rainer Duzan to Glenda Childress; $368,000
131 Rossford Ave.: Daniel Imbus to Katelyn and Brandon Roller; $690,000
60 Villagrande Boulevard: Linda and Douglas Neal to Anusha Gopalkrishna and Rahul Chandak; $790,000
80 Summit Ave.: Dennis Smith to Marica and Daniel Niemer; $325,000
Fort Wright
531 Montpellier Court: Cassie and Douglas Moening to The Stephanie R. Hilgefort Revocable Trust; $489,000
Hebron
1047 Rivermeade Drive: Carrie Schmidt and Curtis Ohashi to Armor Properties, LLC; $299,000
1739 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Sabrina and William Lawson; $378,000
1751 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mohammad Ali; $389,500
1896 Falcon Crest Circle: Jessica and Ronnie Bailey Jr. to Kelly and Tony Turner; $265,000
2010 Wedgwood Lane: Jennifer and Steven Orr to Kelly Morcillo and Jhon Rios; $334,000
2158 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amber and Charles Smith; $361,000
2550 Timberside Drive: The Drees Company to Roy Faulkner Jr.; $304,500
Highland Heights
32 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 3: Julia McCray to Jennifer and Kristopher Weaver; $171,500
417 Deepwood Drive, unit 5: Gary Fry to Robert Kriege; $130,000
59 Elblaine Drive: Kevin Beckerich to Amber Gries and James Johnson; $250,000
Independence
1138 Chestnut Court: Maria and Michael Brixey to Cynthia and Keith Sturdivant; $270,000
3079 Summitrun Drive: Rachel Abney to Joshua Curley; $300,000
4370 Silversmith Roae: Karren and Robert Shaffer Jr. to Rhonda and Eric Utley; $360,000
61 Carrie Way: Thomas Nitschke II to Greenlynd, LLC; $165,000
Lakeside Park
2495 Fountain Place, unit 5C: Carol Hillman to Christopher Hollbrook; $215,000
Ludlow
268 Park St.: Kelly Services of NKY, LLC to Kelsey Braido and Nicholas Hiance; $276,000
437 Victoria St.: PNC Bank to Jason Abbott and Jonathan Smith; $179,000
638 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 26-101: EK Real Estate Fund I, LLC to Chad Schallick; $295,000
Melbourne
200 Lincoln Ave.: Connie and Donald Gubser to DGT, LLC; $140,000
Morning View
13632 Madison Pike: Nick Moore to MRBar II, LLC; $133,000
3887 Conley Road: Gilda Heileman to Felicity and Mitchell Kriege; $528,000
Newport
1130 Liberty St.: Newport Millennium Housing Corporation III to Mary and James Turner; $169,000
47 16th St.: Rebuilt Offers, LLC to Platinum Property Management, LLC; $125,000
Park Hills
1068 Jackson Road: Laurel and Jeffrey DiGiovanni to Signa and Mark Morgan; $722,000
Ryland Heights
9655 Marshall Road: Russell Youtsey to Daniel Garcia; $225,000
Silver Grove
109 E. 3rd St.: Helen and Jason Towles to Ashley Bryson; $260,000
Southgate
218 W. Walnut St.: Angie Phillips to Amanda Bock; $151,500
34 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 8: Lindsey Houze to Charlotte Bell; $145,000
875 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Caroline Hamlin and Timothy Marklay Jr.; $739,500
Union
1105 Grindstone Court: Michelle Brasfield to Jennifer and Edward Schneider; $482,500
11101 War Admiral Drive: Paula and Richard Phillips to Tamara Copeland; $550,000
1346 Prado Drive: Vickie and Lawrence McClanahan to Gloria Lopez and Jorge Valle; $915,000
1457 Rolling Meadows Court: Kimberly and Mark Kohus to Yashna and Dhruv Patel; $780,000
1709 Saint Jovite: Michelle and James Reilly to Edjane and Marcelo Oliveira; $540,000
2630 Jackson Rue: Abigail and Alstyne Mbvaimbvai to Chandra and Dirgha Karki; $410,000
2841 Brian Drive: Donna and Donnie Boyers to Martin Wade; $900,000
4700 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abigail and Samuel Strzelewicz; $450,000
4720 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Laura Sherland and Christopher Fay; $475,000
4736 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica and Brett Harlow; $486,500
5113 Loch Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Theora Highland; $444,500
717 Gunther Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Andrew Gifford; $480,500
7611 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Gloria Mputu and Joseph Bangi; $381,000
7620 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alanna Briggs and Brandon Koberna; $325,000
7651 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Destiny and Jordan Dahms; $387,500
9389 Westfield Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jason Theobald; $636,500
9472 Riviera Drive: Samantha and Jeremy Norris to Brittany and Cameron Day; $566,500
Verona
2531 Westborne Drive: Camille and Adam Croweak to Lynette and Luis Ballester; $87,000
Walton
10265 Banklick Road: Kenneth Schlueter to Angela and Eric Schlueter; $130,000
1121 Brookstone Drive: Kirsten and Blake Miller to Laura Allen; $345,000
27 Central Ave.: Darrell Carter to Crystal and Oscar Luna; $75,000
30 Boone Lake Drive: Ardinne and Archie Searp Jr. to Brandon Houser; $89,000
