$2.15 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Anderson Township

1170 Holz Ave: Radiant Properties II LLC to Flora Jessica; $230,000

1173 Ayershire Ave: Sauter Cassidy & Joseph to Feltson Jaquavius & Cassidy Feltson; $260,000

1472 Sigma Cr: Yellow Elephant Cervezas LLC to Lehpamer Lorraine K; $275,000

1662 Hilltree Dr: Northcutt Brett & Johanna Ogdahi to Hennessey Paul & Alison Hennessey; $320,000

2116 Clough Chase Dr: Clough Chase LLC to Brueckner Ann M Tr; $210,000

2267 Bruns Ln: Gandhi Chandrashekhar R & Vijayalakshmi C to Wohleber Ryan & Bethany A; $465,000

6892 Clough Pk: Little Silver LLC to Saab Realty LLC; $675,000

6961 Moorfield Dr: Trammel Theodore J to Trammel Christopher J & Kacie Elizabeth Mcneese; $243,000

776 Farmsworth Ct: Shivakumar Pravnav & Reena Mourya to Handley Jeff Raymond & Elizabeth Handley; $512,500

7969 Meadowcreek Dr: Kuncl Thomas M & Kimberly W to Skidmore Jack K & Kimberly B Skidmore; $915,000

8588 Coran Dr: Alford Paul R to Wannemacher John Robert & Alexandra R; $400,000

Avondale

35 Forest Ave: Dbs Rental Properties LLC to Balance Equity LLC; $31,760

3555 Lossing St: Leek James L Jr & Terry Denise to Richomes Realty LLC; $13,000

3849 Washington Ave: Owens Marchelle K to Allen Abigail; $800,000

521 Glenwood Ave: The Kessler Places LLC to 521 Glenwood LLC; $100,000

Blue Ash

11051 Grand Ave: Lin Li-wen to Mukanova Aigul; $280,000

4183 Parkview Dr: Strine Andrew C & Marissa Mishne to Pappas Mitchell Dorie L & Ralph M Mitchell; $950,000

4528 Elsmere Ave: Mahoney Gina & Jacyln Maupin to Gilleespie Mark & Vonda Gillespie; $135,000

4555 Cooper Rd: Neumann Brothers LLC to K & Co Studio LLC; $220,000

4889 Bell Ave: Winnett Karlie to Lafrance Debra B; $324,950

9720 Sycamore Trace Ct: Popenoe Darwin D & Flora M to Hug Steven Richard & Karen; $545,000

Bond Hill

1200 Edison Dr: Mra The Management Association Inc to Ohio Valley Residential Services Inc; $1,100,000

1334 Laidlaw Ave: 1334 Laidlaw LLC to Lyons Corey Jb Sr; $121,850

1953 Lawn Ave: Waldron Brenda Lee to 1953 Lawn LLC; $40,000

5507 Newfield Ave: Lane Angerine E to Black Tamela; $150,000

Business District

124 Ninth St: Destin Investment Properties LLC to 124 W Ninth I LLC & 124 W Ninth II LLC; $510,000

313 Fifth St: 313 West 5th LLC to Ny 313 West 5th LLC; $250,000

Camp Washington

1232 Bates Ave: Camp Washington Community Board Inc to Jackson Vanessa; $120,000

3072 Henshaw Ave: Mariscal Nina to Ferrari Theresa Hill; $124,900

Carthage

7108 Dillward St: Rodriguez Jose to Hernandez Miguel Angel Lemus; $15,000

Cheviot

3345 Alpine Pl: Lazarovski Thomas to Yauger Holidae; $133,000

3719 St Martins Pl: Daniel Carol Tr to Ash Noelle S; $169,000

3941 Delmar Ave: Matthew Robert L to Murphy Robert P; $90,500

3978 Lovell Ave: Alexander John R to Gilbert John & Lori Capovilla; $90,000

4316 Harding Ave: Cincy Vision Llp to Aufemann Benjamin E & Anna E Cadle; $183,000

Cleves

209 Mt Nebo Rd: Mih Holdings LLC to Hall Sarah Jean & Devonte Hall; $269,000

236 Cleves Ave: Spurlock Roxanna J to Kloepfer Judy M; $192,300

244 Newpine Dr: Plough Robert L & Michelle A to Baas Wesley & Patricia; $539,900

Clifton

772 Crooked Stone Rd: Conner David D to Rizvi Ali A & Emily C Blaker; $431,500

Colerain Township

10074 Windswept Ln: Gilson Janet R to Illyria Investments LLC; $127,500

10155 Pottinger Rd: Hanna Tracy to Scott Nelson R & Kim; $216,000

10213 Storm Dr: Tbyrd Investing And Design LLC to Adams Larhonda; $237,000

10237 Pottinger Rd: Fishman Marc I Trs & Sharon C Trs to Eden Michelle & Benjamin Jordan Eden; $215,000

10258 Chippenham Ct: Dempsey Tim & Brenda to Dempsey Russell & Teresa Dempsey; $130,000

10794 Invicta Cr: Conrex Ml Sma 2019 01 Operating Company LLC to Berry Raeshann D; $169,000

12040 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Ngoy Chalaco Lumami & Senghor M Senga; $418,365

12065 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Korengel Ellie H & Alexander M Krigbaum; $367,426

2652 Barthas Pl: Kemphaus Ralph to Wilson Bonita; $182,000

2882 Wilson Ave: Mayberry Charles R & Rori J to Dailey Terrell; $140,000

2946 Wheatfield Dr: Elbert Steve & Sharon S to Jones Damone & Elizabeth Jones; $190,000

3397 Coleen Dr: Adams Sarah Tr to Niedecken Evan; $163,000

3479 Statewood Dr: Memenas Audrius & Kamile Ruta Sulkson to Williams Darnella; $147,500

3950 Olde Savannah Dr: Strohofer Deborah J to Rumpke Layla N; $160,000

9610 Crosley Farm Dr: Stanghetti Gina to Wheeler Phyliss Kay; $100,000

9750 Yuba Ct: Rouse Evelyn C to Hannigan Angus J; $159,900

9805 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Jewell Myesha @3; $248,180

9807 Melcarl Dr: Nvr Inc to Rollins Rashaad Jae & Tasha Lynne Rollins; $248,395

9940 Regatta Dr: Heck Sean P to Staten Katelyn C; $164,590

Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $78,000

College Hill

5908 Salvia Ave: Huerta Juan M & Julie A to Maya Clara; $95,000

5945 Leffingwell Ave: Morrison Antonio to Mb & A Realty Group LLC; $19,000

6618 Edwood Ave: Rahe Judith G to Cooper Margo & Gina; $369,000

6708 Plantation Wy: Pearson Chantia M to Rose Jalen Dewayne & Shelley Alessandra Rose; $295,000

8001 Granville Ln: Radius Properties LLC to Th Properties Owner I LLC; $249,900

Columbia Township

7491 Muchmore Close: Holland Mark C & Claire L Brunner Tr to Shields John; $456,000

Corryville

207 Rochelle St: Bunk Carole & Michael to Milbrandt Vera & George; $275,000

Crosby Township

7780 Willey Rd: Gunner Investments LLC to Spyder Investments LLC; $3,500,000

9379 Dick Rd: Duwel Helen Jean to Duwel Tina Louise & Richard Charles Duwel; $261,000

Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Bhonde Swapnil Shyam; $408,145

Deer Park

4168 Oleary Ave: Malloy Mark E & Melissa to Frank Kylie; $265,000

7211 Virginia Ave: Rehn Kyle F & Catherine L Schultz to Murray Robert Scott; $209,700

Delhi Township

1130 Neeb Rd: Sullivan Thomas F & Mary M to Emmett Patrick J; $175,000

254 Centerview Dr: Gorczyca Chad Richard & Erin to Breitenstein Ariana & Tammy Bennett; $324,900

327 Clareknoll Ct: Naber Nicholas Joseph Sr Tr to Zureick Benjamin Charles & Meredith Rose Zureick; $255,000

4449 Foley Rd: Ferrell Christopher & Sarah Elizabeth to Laselva Justin; $200,000

4480 Mayhew Ave: Gantzer Michael A to Mayhew Avenue LLC; $114,900

5127 Grossepointe Ln: Vass Sylvia C to Mills James G; $220,000

5223 Rapid Run Rd: Spargur Virginia Ruth to Kayse Jeffrey B; $174,000

5355 Whitmore Dr: Kathman Mary Jo S to Willenborg Tyler; $240,000

5845 Chapelhill Dr: Fenoglio Andrew S & Jamie L to Guethlein Victor Joseph Jr & Floreden; $300,000

648 Heavenly Ln: Muench Julianne M to 710 LLC; $175,000

829 Neeb Rd: Depenbrock Edna J to Spargur Virginia Ruth & Beverly Ann; $179,900

Covedale Ave: 643 Cov LLC to Herbert Jeffrey G @ 3; $319,000

Covedale Ave: 643 Cov LLC to Muench Julianne M; $330,000

East Price Hill

1246 Ridlen Ave: Norman Latisha to Meyer Management Inc; $64,000

630 Enright Ave: Barnes Dorothy M to 630 Enright LLC; $22,681

728 Woodlawn Ave: Roades Barbara A to Meyer Management Inc; $30,000

920 Mt Hope Ave: Levinson Jay to Johnson Darius; $345,000

East Walnut Hills

1815 William H Taft Rd: Walls Larry Keith to Liu Max; $115,000

Elmwood Place

113 Linden St: Affordable Transitions LLC to Wright Choice Property Management LLC &; $20,000

5618 Helen St: Valentine Charles Patrick to Precision Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $14,000

5622 Helen St: Valentine Charles Patrick to Precision Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $70,000

Evendale

3630 Glendale Milford Rd: Hatfield Craig & Susan to Healy Keith Douglas; $272,000

Fairfax

3901 Lonsdale St: Brackett Daniel J & Julia to As Capital LLC; $180,000

3908 Southern Ave: Keller Kathy C & John R Crowley Jr to Carrol Adam Douglas; $245,000

3997 Watterson Rd: Roll Jeannine C to Prather Wesley; $103,000

Forest Park

1017 Halesworth Dr: Archer Cephas Q to Brock Brittany R; $220,000

11178 Adwood Dr: 11178 Adwood Drive LLC to White Realty And Service Corporation; $1,195,000

11199 Embassy Dr: Mcaninch Norman Tr & Sally Tr to Smith Darryl & Shana Smith; $350,000

11453 Flagler Ln: Samuel Smith & Caroline to Aproject LLC; $158,000

1297 Komura Ct: Conners Kimiki to Ward Mark J; $208,000

1477 Kelvin Ct: Doorvesst Holdings I LLC to Kumar Pavan & Lavanya Nadikuda; $257,500

788 Exmoor Dr: Gutierrez Gustavo Castaneda to Thomas Andrea; $365,000

Glendale

179 Garfield Ave: Mullin Maxwell S & Erin Elizabeth Heilman to Schoonveld Andrew & Amanda Schoonveld; $470,000

3 Little Creek Ln: Gougeon Thomas W & Louise K Allen to Wood John F & Terri Jones Wood Tr; $562,000

Rogan Dr: Halbauer Stewart R Ii Tr & Natalie T Halbauer Tr to Wood Taylor; $55,000

Golf Manor

2644 Losantiville Ave: Carter Ralph E & Betty A to Anderson James Lamond; $350,000

6032 Yosemite Dr: Vb One LLC to Bergy Buildings LLC; $146,000

Green Township

1614 Western Hills Ln: Snipedoodle Properties LLC to Rohe Justin; $60,000

3161 Diehl Rd: Perkins William D & Regina R to 11 B Construction Ltd; $100,000

3494 Eyrich Rd: Kluesener Sheila L Tr to Taylor Roderick; $185,000

3524 Rickshire Dr: Kiley Jill to Czoer Hollenback & Abraham Mathew Hollenback; $473,000

3692 Coral Gables Rd: Sawyer Stephanie to M & P Futures LLC; $150,000

3696 Coral Gables Rd: Sawyer Stephanie to M & P Futures LLC; $150,000

3925 Grace Ave: Cottingham Christine to Droppelman Kaitlin M; $84,000

3925 Grace Ave: Droppelman Kaitlin M to Hhm Holdings LLC; $135,000

3946 Virginia Ct: Cahan Daniel P & Carol Ann to Barnes Stephen M; $227,000

4242 Marcrest Dr: Pruitt Tina M & Eric L Huffman to Nguyen Thao Kim Nguyen; $265,000

4381 North Bend Rd: Russell Leigh & Chris to Farmer David Drew & Bridgit M Faith; $142,000

4510 Hutchinson Glen Dr: Mahler Andrew & Kristen Cox to Curry Joseph A & Angela R; $380,000

4618 Hutchinson Glen Dr: Deutenberg Charlene H to Gunnell Allison C & Jacob R; $400,000

5219 Ralph Ave: Brandewiede Rita L to Olthaus Isabella; $175,000

5275 Rybolt Rd: Harvey Michael C & Laura N to Perry Michele A; $240,000

5304 Timberchase Ct: Starnes Jonathan L to Tsegay Lidya; $280,000

5469 Philloret Dr: Forty Nine Properties & Acquisitons LLC to Mccain Derek W; $242,000

5583 Sidney Rd: Heckman Lynn Tr & Lois A Henry Tr to Hairston Kenyon & Maria Melillo; $319,900

5598 Raceview Ave: Bretnitz Kaitlyn A to Jauch Jennifer; $184,000

5679 Surrey Ave: Egner Anthony C & Christine E to Carter Austin Lee & Natalie Ann Rhein; $195,000

6472 West Fork Rd: Mirage Homes LLC to Thomas Bruce; $330,000

6582 Hearne Rd: Ballew Andrew C to Perkins Regina Rose; $105,000

6615 Hearne Rd: Karwisch Lynne to Irish Lynda; $96,000

6691 Werk Rd: Klinger John & Linnea to Zemcik II Raymond Joseph; $265,000

6770 Kildare Dr: Sims Kimberly L to Pickerel Michael David; $287,000

6801 Rackview Rd: Turpin Steven E & Ruby J to Grosse Rebecca & Joseph Grosse; $300,000

6921 Taylor Rd: Douglas Amy to Dabdoub Adam M; $165,000

6987 Summit Lake Dr: Annese Andrew M to Twilling Thomas & Teresa; $225,000

7057 Bridgetown Rd: Busch Gregory E to Fisher Joshua L & Meghan E; $325,000

7613 Skyview Cr: Reid John J Jr to Gentile Thomas & Molly Farrell; $255,000

Rybolt Rd: Harvey Michael C & Laura N to Perry Michele A; $240,000

Greenhills

24 Gambier Cr: Ninja Home Buyers LLC to Hemphill Toriano M & Tedra U N; $250,000

53 Beckford Dr: Robbins Benjamin to Harris Chevalier D & Jena L; $235,000

Harrison

150 Sales Ave: Ritter Thomas W Tr to Ritter John T; $780,520

161 Timepiece Ln: Pfister Colleen M to Hennard John A & Patricia; $250,000

223 Morgans Wy: Tucker Kristen N to Nevels Ancil & Tina; $162,000

325 Whitewater Dr: Tenhundfeld Jennifer M & Christopher S Mcculley to Crossing Coordinates LLC; $155,000

Hartwell

37 Hartwell Ct: Luff Anthony to Rma Group Ltd; $115,000

Hyde Park

3639 Bellecrest Ave: Steffensmeier Andrew & Kaitlyn to Hall Jason & Abigail Elizabeth Hall; $432,000

3703 Saybrook Ave: Owens Ellen M to Schappacher Tracy; $255,000

Indian Hill

9475 Holly Hill: Lake Pogozalski Julianne M to Lake Julianne M Tr; $1,150,000

9935 Lakewood Ln: Kaplan Aaron H Trustee to Byrnes Bruce L & Janet L; $2,150,000

Kennedy Heights

6226 Kennedy Ave: 6226 Kennedy Avenue LLC to Tri Rudolph Hung & Melissa Tri Rudolf; $306,000

Lockland

101 Bacon St: Vititoe Anna L to Tnh1 LLC; $170,000

618 Worthington Ave: Edington Linda R to Sweeney Morehouse Corey B & Torii C; $250,000

Lower Price Hill

2701 Lehman Rd: Porter Joseph M to Heal Estate LLC The; $87,000

Madeira

6600 May St: Seitanakis Peter John Tr & Sherri L Kellerman Tr to Singh Christopher A & Rebekah M Singh; $300,000

Madisonville

5726 Peabody Ave: Eastside Real Estate Investments Group to Donohoo Realty LLC; $187,500

6832 Merwin Ave: Gtg Homes LLC to Kelly Ryan D; $357,400

Mariemont

6975 Bramble Hill Dr: Smith Matthew Robert to Harris Jennifer; $495,000

Miami Township

3624 Chadwell Springs Ct: Coey Raymond L & Patricia L to Vasiliou Tommy; $610,000

8890 Buffalo Ridge Rd: Brinkmoeller David Joseph to Turpin Greta; $160,000

Legendary Ridge Ln: Youngblood Cameron S & Lorin K to Benter Timothy B & Pamela D Benter; $97,500

Millvale

3089 Beekman St: Slaten Lavelle to Key Dawn; $165,000

3091 Beekman St: Slaten Lavelle to Key Dawn; $165,000

3095 Beekman St: Slaten Lavelle to Key Dawn; $165,000

Montgomery

7885 Elbrecht Dr: Gildenblatt Gilbert Tr to Frazier Homes LLC; $281,000

Mount Airy

2251 Intern Ct: Carney Irvin & Lloydia to Kirtley Stewart Tamara & Jalen; $290,000

2337 Van Leunen Dr: Sacko Assitan B & Mola to Diakite Hamed & Alchata Diaby; $230,000

2737 Robers Ave: Davis Bradley J & Caryn to Bertke Lauryn Ashley; $225,000

5356 Colerain Ave: Reed Brenda to Mako Property Group LLC; $135,000

5414 Scarletoak Dr: Hawkins Isaiah I to Davis Darryl; $185,000

5740 Kiplingwood Dr: Price Michael J to Brauning Zachary; $282,000

Mount Auburn

204 Dorsey St: Roebel Pamela S to Smith Joshua & Cody Smith; $318,000

206 Dorsey St: Roebel Pamela S to Smith Joshua & Cody Smith; $318,000

2237 Loth St: Finnell William & Dolly Ann to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $140,000

287 Bodmann Ave: Buy The Best Franchise Inc to Clark Brad S & Brandon Cannaday; $375,000

Mount Lookout

2950 Alpine Te: Barham Charles III & Carolyn S Trs to Schubert Joanne B Tr; $1,000,000

629 Athens Ave: Stortini Felipe R & Caitlyn Werner to Barnett Shea Barbara & Samuel Foster; $638,000

Mount Washington

2172 Trailwood Dr: Groh Julie to Marshall Kathrin & Phillip; $262,000

2438 Cardinal Hill Ct: Bryant Logan to Sammons Robert Gary & Mary E Sammons; $190,000

6448 Glade Ave: Bauer Roy W & Roberta M to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $116,500

Newtown

3311 Little Dry Run Rd: Welch Stacey N & Matthew to Selzer Emily A & Thomas Robert Armstrong Iii; $360,000

7745 Oyster Bay Ln: Powers Marianne to Imm Stephen E & Kathryn Zinn; $710,000

North Avondale

3901 Dickson Ave: Mr Cash Buyer LLC to Rehab Holdings I LLC; $179,900

641 Mitchell Ave: Carter Raleigh A Jr & Ramona to Jones Margaret & Jason Jones; $395,000

952 Marion Ave: Cribbs Deborah S & Alex Mchaikhi to Morytko Tamara M & Bryan Morytko; $720,000

North College Hill

6827 Savannah Ave: Sol King LLC to Ward Christopher M; $130,200

6915 La Boiteaux Ave: Leeds Bobbi to Fetters Noah John & Emily Russo; $131,000

Northside

1231 Streng St: Roberts Rachel S Tr to Roberts Rachael S; $37,500

4593 Hamilton Ave: Au Bernard Andrew & Jennifer V Purdum to Swewat Ltd; $45,000

Norwood

1735 Lincoln Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Primetime Real Estate LLC; $449,900

1735 Lincoln Ave: Ramsey Hill Corporation The to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $410,000

1737 Lincoln Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Primetime Real Estate LLC; $449,900

1737 Lincoln Ave: Ramsey Hill Corporation The to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $410,000

1822 Mentor Ave: Soliman Nader to Hill Vision Properties LLC; $100,860

2008 Crown Ave: Allen Tyrick to Asha Firas; $213,000

2136 Cleneay Ave: Tiu Gregory to Trudge LLC; $356,000

3828 Forest Ave: Blazejewski Nicole to Messina Matthew & Maria Hils; $427,000

5023 Linden Ave: Mfr 5 LLC to Jkh Bbb Holdings LLC; $143,000

5107 Hunter Ave: Brincs Storage Warehousing Inc to Altamirana Hernan Hugo &; $336,600

5432 Rolston Ave: Craftsman Properties LLC to Asb Investments LLC; $118,900

Oakley

3125 Celeron Ave: Westerhaus Kate L to Zugaro Chelsey M @3; $357,500

3314 De Forest Dr: Snider Mary E to Campbell Grace E; $305,000

3714 Eastern Hills Ln: Rouse Pamela to Jeradi And Company LLC; $487,600

3908 Edwards Rd: Rookwood Place Ii LLC to Mehta Arunab & David Michael Warner; $710,121

4059 Paxton Ave: Botschner David to Dong Miao Miao @4; $264,100

Over-the-Rhine

118 Fifteenth St: Dana Sean to Caudill Katie & Jimmie; $302,000

243 Klotter Ave: Frampton Betty Ann to Kaanapali Renovatons LLC; $140,000

243 Klotter Ave: Kaanapali Renovatons LLC to Brookewine LLC; $229,900

406 Mohawk St: Gabhart Land Company LLC to Altieri Nicholas; $382,500

Pleasant Ridge

2927 Douglas Te: Uchtman Evan J & Kara F Chapin to Willmann Joshua & Audrey Willman; $680,000

5640 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Creative Home Offers LLC; $160,000

5642 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Creative Home Offers LLC; $160,000

Reading

1135 Fuhrman Rd: Vimba Aivars I to Utter Marc E & Martha Christine; $200,000

1418 Koenig Ave: Apking Jacob to Glaze Bonnie; $220,000

240 Mcguire Ln: Rack Bonnie to Malott Sarah J; $103,000

Riverside

3690 River Rd: Winfrey Dionne to Harper Calvin; $85,000

Roselawn

1406 Shenandoah Ave: Gamarino Al Tr to Sledge Sr Anthony Lamoy; $149,900

Sharonville

10726 Willfleet Dr: Manis Karen & Kimberly Sweeney to Galinger Michael David &; $240,600

3840 Creek Rd: Morrissey Thomas M to Weaver Jason; $147,700

5220 Londonderry Dr: Lee Yong N to Alston Properties LLC; $195,000

Silverton

22 Aldon Ln: Day Peter P to Krekeler Kayla & Ian Chang; $275,000

South Fairmount

1602 Waverly Ave: Goede Joseph to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $100

1777 Fairmount Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $610

1790 Waverly Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $500

1847 Forbus St: Hernandez Horacio to Pdroperty Care Plus LLC; $8,400

2435 Saffin Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $300

2579 Trevor Pl: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $1,190

Waverly Ave: Carlson Daisy to Tuscan Hilside Development LLC; $1,710

Spring Grove Village

4613 Mitchell Ave: Thompson Garry Michael to Theo Transport LLC; $32,000

Springdale

108 Rosetta Ct: Karch Amy to Diaz Yadira Ali Jaethar; $217,000

114 Harter Ave: Thomsen Tillie to Berus Kathryn Laura; $235,000

12020 Bridgeport Ln: Gautum Danda & Maya to Mccoy Gail Cathey; $247,500

12174 Benadir Rd: Gavarrette Eduardo & Alcala Luz to Monson Amanda & Steven M Geiser; $235,000

304 Princewood Ct: Pabst Kathy S to Nguyen Ha Thi; $235,000

Springfield Township

10593 Morning Glory Ln: Dailey Anne F & Colleen D Taylor to Williams Ghitana; $200,000

1331 Biloxi Dr: Murray William H & Ann to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; $93,000

1346 Randomhill Rd: Mfr 5 LLC to Jkh Bbb Holdings LLC; $45,231

1934 Fullerton Dr: Swift Rebecca to Porter Nina R; $235,000

439 Mccreary Ct: Perry Myra L to Oney Jordyn & Kelynn Tyler; $241,000

6509 Greenfield Woods: Stretch Michael R Trustee to Fortson Ericka; $289,000

800 Compton Rd: Woodruff Robert M & Doris E to Thorium Properties LLC; $103,000

8670 Elmtree Ave: Romero Christopher A to Allen Jerod & Kourtney Pierce; $220,000

8693 Desoto Dr: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $120,000

948 Winsray Ct: Sills Carrington Rae to Beck Nicole; $255,000

9563 Millbrook Dr: Stichtenoth Philip & Leanne to Joebgen Steven Francis & Rachel Valerie; $345,000

St. Bernard

4436 Vine St: Day Jerome E & Susan to Jones David & Teresa Jones; $134,800

4810 Chalet Dr: Bramkamp David J to Bramkamp Thomas G; $21,260

514 Advance Ave: Js Creech LLC to Blauzdis Natalie A & Jason W Smith; $250,000

Sycamore Township

12002 Sixth Ave: Alexander Linda to Hunt Joe; $120,000

7260 Kemper Rd: Robbins Sharon @ 5 to Mbd Real Estate Holdings LLC; $188,000

8402 Blue Ash Rd: Mcintyre Calvin to Zhang Invest LLC; $173,000

8824 Lyncris Dr: Eberly Nicholas A & Brittany Jones to Flanigan Timothy J & Fayme Hayes; $710,000

Symmes Township

11588 Symmes Gate Ln: Cheyne Dana L to Iranian Prabhu Kumar & Saranya Sadaiyandi; $279,900

9040 Foxhunter Ln: Longar Timothy M to Longar Teresa; $400,000

9507 Stonecrest Ct: Derrick Lavar D & Tressa L to Brunker Abbey H & Nicholas W Brunker; $542,000

Walnut Hills

2306 Kenton St: Cox Keyonna to Castling Real Estate Company LLC; $40,000

922 Morris St: Deters Daniel T & Katherine J Neltner to Motuza Steven & Jeannie Malone; $525,000

West Price Hill

4109 Heyward St: Harrison Deborah to Rueve Martin T; $50,000

4118 Francis Ave: Uribe Araceli Falas to Marroquin Erik Mendez & Olivia Berduo Matias; $99,000

4536 Clearview Ave: Barber Lamar to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $80,356

Westwood

2410 Homestead Pl: Hill Tajuana to Nexcore Management LLC; $81,030

2412 Homestead Pl: Hill Tajuana to Nexcore Management LLC; $81,030

2473 Wahl Te: Jent Kyle A to Lewis Christina; $160,000

2500 Ferguson Rd: Matthews Jermaine to Azusa Refuge Foundation Inc; $15,000

2500 Harrison Ave: Ibarra Gabriel to Allen Aaron P & Arminda; $357,000

3194 Werk Rd: Harris Keith to Nine Islands LLC; $240,707

3271 Broadwell Ave: Arndt Gregory S II to Arndt Gregory S II & Marilyn Horning; $47,500

3427 Ferncroft Dr: Ellis Joseph & Ardella to Mako Property Group LLC; $89,000

3481 Craig Ave: Smith Charlie & Meredith to Orsini Catherine; $215,000

3590 Fieldcrest Dr: Davis Judith M Tr to Callahan Brian & Virgina Callahan; $239,900

Woodlawn

10105 Chester Rd: Dallas Mack Renay Doreen to Mentlow Patricia R; $61,000

191 Joliet Ave: Anderson Catherine D to Kenney Melvin D; $175,000

64 Mclean St: Sigue Issouf to Lucky Real Estate LLC; $22,000

Wyoming

290 Ritchie Ave: Herklotz Theodore R to Pugh Timothy & Marianne Pugh; $305,000

305 Forest Ave: Hull Amy E to Veschi Vincent P & Courtney J Veschi; $419,900

612 Oak Ave: Rodriguez Carla V & Daniel Martinez to Beversdorf Elizabeth Anne &; $365,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

1 Paul Lane: Paula and James Head to Wright Brothers Properties, LLC; $330,000

157 Breckenridge Drive: John Stasko III to Kayliegh Moore and Austin Creech; $217,000

1997 Grandview Road: Cynthia Andrew to Brianna and Jake Rose; $265,000

7 Yellowstone Court: Kelly and Williams Edwards to Kaitlyn and Ryan Mains; $320,000

7809 W. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Laura Allen; $425,000

8370 E. Main St.: Triple Mint Properties, LLC to Taylor Exline and Robert Ward; $165,000

861 Clay Ridge Road: Keven Kavanaugh to Allison and Matt Coffman; $800,000

Bellevue

1003 Lafayette Ave.: Jacquelynn Krohmer to Karen and Martin Kerans; $280,000

337 Eden Ave.: Platinum Property Management Group, LLC to Alexander Winton; $360,000

338 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Tamera Schroder to Stallion Investments, LLC; $126,000

435 Foote Ave.: Sharon Strizak and Preston Brown to Josie Daley; $170,000

518 Van Voast Ave.: Emily Vance to Andrew Snyder; $275,000

Bromley

118 Short St.: Buy the Best Franchise, Inc. to Lori Skeen; $150,000

314 Pike St.: State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC to Kimberly and Amara Giglia; $165,000

Burlington

1739 Deer Run Drive: Wanda and Michael Ledbetter to Dakota Rodgers; $265,000

2461 Ferdinand Drive: Megan and Scott Samuel II to Pete Roberts; $295,000

2471 Paragon Mill Drive, unit 15-301: Rekha Dayalu and Sittal George to Jessica and Ronnie Bailey; $250,000

2559 Samantha Drive: Della and Douglas Williams to Cassidy Cupps and Jeremiah Armstrong; $320,000

3117 Featherstone Drive: Sharon and Carl Bailey to Colette Restaino; $288,500

5825 Stillwater Lane: The Drees Company to Essie and Korado Mikuljan; $511,500

5972 Bunkers Ave., unit 140A: Essie and Korado Mikuljan to Paulette Lyon and Suzanne Sewell; $310,000

6705 Gordon Boulevard: Enisa and Sinan Ruspic to Kayli and David Tanner; $346,000

7104 Susan Court: Emily Rose and Cameron Dudley to Justin Schlarman; $286,500

Butler

13724 Alexandria Pike: Catherine and Edward Rawe to US 27 Red Barn, LLC; $205,000

California

8905, 9053 Washington Race Road: Katelyn Ryland to Kaitln Dusing; $300,000

Cold Spring

432 Ivy Ridge Drive: Megan Evans to Mary Wolff; $195,000

49 Springhouse Drive, unit 21-C: Pamela and James Butler to Carly Kramer and Andrew Dixon; $188,500

5206 Winters Lane: Hillary Frimenko and Keith Bezanson to Ashley and James Champ; $308,000

765 Sandstone Ridge: Steven Jacoby to Dawn and Andrew Machenheimer; $595,000

Covington

1035 Johnson St.: Lionkat, LLC to Buy the Best Franchise, Inc.; $65,000

120 E. 36th St.: 300 Timberlake Avenue, LLC to Susan and John Roll; $165,000

1533 Holman Ave.: Meyer Contracting, LLC to Emily Roberts; $365,000

16 W. 10th St.: Dewey Development, LLC to Robin Seibel and Bradley Wolfe; $530,000

1868 Mount Vernon Drive: Vickie Bigney and Bradley Bigney to Erin and Matthew Waldrep; $425,000

2011 Pine St.: Lori and Jeff Grefer to Marisa Mora and Arturo Garcia; $55,000

209 Byrd St.: Jones Investment Properties, LLC to Nikki and Steve Rodriguez; $230,000

2374 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Diana and Robert Grosvenor; $376,500

2400 Herman St.: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to State of the Art Property Solutions, LLC; $650,000

2462 Arezzo St., unit 401-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Andrea Allen; $261,000

256 W. 8th St.: Rustbelt Properties, LLC to Ian Clark; $350,000

2816 Madison Ave.: Benjamin Cedillo to Gussie Gray; $226,500

587 Brandtly Ridge Drive: Theresa and Mark Schenthal to Megan and Scott Samuel; $425,000

625 Crescent Ave.: Forty-Nine Properties and Acquisitions, LLC to TMASC, Inc.; $165,000

8 E. 43rd St.: Caroline and Scott Fairchild to Taylor Webster, Tammy and Robert Henson; $220,000

905 Western Ave.: Tanja Nusser and Juergen Dorl to Irina Bocharova; $215,500

Crescent Park

411 Summit Drive: Julie Hellmann to Landrum Construction, Inc.; $133,000

Crescent Springs

852 Moonstone Court: Natassa and Dustin Del Percio to Kelly Bravo-Luchkiw; $450,000

Creseview Hills

2928 Campus Drive: Nicole and Mark Seibert II to Elisabeth and Aaron Klensch; $342,500

2903 Campus Drive: Marthalee Walden and Scot Kenkel to Tina Turner and Chad Petroff; $280,000

Dayton

208 Grant Park Drive: Linnette Santaliz and Rafael Velazquez to Mary and Kyle Klawon; $379,000

587 Riverpointe Drive, unit 1: Emily and Ryan Heinzelman to Dianne and Paul Kloeker; $255,000

812 Dayton Ave.: Carter Cully to Jamie Schneider; $170,000

Edgewood

3466 Meadowlark Drive: Judy Thompson to Erica and Raymond Wisher; $350,000

3468 Meadowlark Drive: Erica and Raymond Wisher to Bernadette Demott; $275,000

Elsmere

1066 Shadowridge: James Liossis to Axios Holdings, LLC; $190,000

219 Dell Ave.: Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky, Inc. to Robin Pruitt; $116,000

28 Plymouth Lane: Mark Yatteau to Geysha Guzman and Joenell Diodonet; $218,000

501 Garvey Ave.: Audrey Brown to John Larison; $75,000

509 Garvey Ave.: Laura Foltz to Josilyn Blanton and Joshua Langsdale; $158,000

601, 605 Main St.: Kimberly and Robert Bell to Kreutjzns Construction Company, LLC; $60,000

Erlanger

209 Timberlake Ave.: Rosio Ramirez and Alehandro Padilla to Kirstin King; $225,000

312 Erlanger Road: Mitchell Kriege to Marjorie Meiman and Joseph Sanders; $237,500

32 Westwood Drive: Roger Vanderpool to Summitt Property Buyers, LLC; $145,000

3239 Hayden Place: Amber and Charles Smith to Madison Vujinovich and Jacob Callison; $230,000

3305 Thomas St.: James Liossis to Axios Holdings, LLC; $200,000

3308 Thomas St.: Amanda and Josh Burcham to Selling NKY, LLC; $155,000

3912 Hope Lane: Jilliane and Nathaniel Guilfoyle to Sonia Sanchez, Virydian Zermeno and Govany Castaneda; $280,000

4068 Woodchase: Kelly and Tony Turner to Justin Santagiuliana; $219,000

42 Lexington Drive: Next Journey Home Offers, LLC to Legion Holding, LLC; $251,500

515 Rosary Drive: Pretium Investments, LLC to William Gerber Jr.; $230,000

Florence

1041 W. Virginia Ave.: Brenda Schatz to Karen Perry; $160,000

11 Airview Drive: Aletha Reed to Jackeline Rodriguez and Andinson Encarnacion; $260,000

1400 Taramore Drive, unit 16-102: Amy Paulus, Lynn Paulus, Sandra and David Paulus to Justin Gaskins; $188,000

1605 Caddie Circle: Zelda and Eddie Howard Jr. to Sandi and Mark Beason; $423,000

180 Meadow Creek Drive: Brittany and Louis Wolf to Aliyah and Kamron Frost; $262,000

187 Melinda Lane: Billie Wendt and Haley Haugh to Celso Miranda; $65,000

188 Langshire Court, unit 14-1: Betty and John Lucas to Linda and Terry Hall; $184,500

19 Wellington Drive: Michelle and William Scheper to Mggie Barnes and Jason Schultz; $320,000

24 Beverly Place: Sven Investments Enterprises, Inc. to Jared Bicknell; $227,000

243 Weber Lane: Sheli and Joseph Morris to Tamiris and Timothy Hampton; $217,000

3921 Trappers Court: Natasha and Joshua Ferguson to Christeen and Gary Benedict; $269,000

41 Rio Grande Circle, unit 5: Deestenie and David Wellington to Shiann Link and Nathaniel Taylor; $155,000

6117 Redbud Court: Amanda and Brandon Crenshaw to Shelby and Ryan Brigmon; $325,000

918 Edgehill Road: Jennifer Spicer to Robert Iles; $100,000

Fort Thomas

10 Timberwood Court: Molly and Rainer Duzan to Glenda Childress; $368,000

131 Rossford Ave.: Daniel Imbus to Katelyn and Brandon Roller; $690,000

60 Villagrande Boulevard: Linda and Douglas Neal to Anusha Gopalkrishna and Rahul Chandak; $790,000

80 Summit Ave.: Dennis Smith to Marica and Daniel Niemer; $325,000

Fort Wright

531 Montpellier Court: Cassie and Douglas Moening to The Stephanie R. Hilgefort Revocable Trust; $489,000

Hebron

1047 Rivermeade Drive: Carrie Schmidt and Curtis Ohashi to Armor Properties, LLC; $299,000

1739 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Sabrina and William Lawson; $378,000

1751 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mohammad Ali; $389,500

1896 Falcon Crest Circle: Jessica and Ronnie Bailey Jr. to Kelly and Tony Turner; $265,000

2010 Wedgwood Lane: Jennifer and Steven Orr to Kelly Morcillo and Jhon Rios; $334,000

2158 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Amber and Charles Smith; $361,000

2550 Timberside Drive: The Drees Company to Roy Faulkner Jr.; $304,500

Highland Heights

32 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 3: Julia McCray to Jennifer and Kristopher Weaver; $171,500

417 Deepwood Drive, unit 5: Gary Fry to Robert Kriege; $130,000

59 Elblaine Drive: Kevin Beckerich to Amber Gries and James Johnson; $250,000

Independence

1138 Chestnut Court: Maria and Michael Brixey to Cynthia and Keith Sturdivant; $270,000

3079 Summitrun Drive: Rachel Abney to Joshua Curley; $300,000

4370 Silversmith Roae: Karren and Robert Shaffer Jr. to Rhonda and Eric Utley; $360,000

61 Carrie Way: Thomas Nitschke II to Greenlynd, LLC; $165,000

Lakeside Park

2495 Fountain Place, unit 5C: Carol Hillman to Christopher Hollbrook; $215,000

Ludlow

268 Park St.: Kelly Services of NKY, LLC to Kelsey Braido and Nicholas Hiance; $276,000

437 Victoria St.: PNC Bank to Jason Abbott and Jonathan Smith; $179,000

638 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 26-101: EK Real Estate Fund I, LLC to Chad Schallick; $295,000

Melbourne

200 Lincoln Ave.: Connie and Donald Gubser to DGT, LLC; $140,000

Morning View

13632 Madison Pike: Nick Moore to MRBar II, LLC; $133,000

3887 Conley Road: Gilda Heileman to Felicity and Mitchell Kriege; $528,000

Newport

1130 Liberty St.: Newport Millennium Housing Corporation III to Mary and James Turner; $169,000

47 16th St.: Rebuilt Offers, LLC to Platinum Property Management, LLC; $125,000

Park Hills

1068 Jackson Road: Laurel and Jeffrey DiGiovanni to Signa and Mark Morgan; $722,000

Ryland Heights

9655 Marshall Road: Russell Youtsey to Daniel Garcia; $225,000

Silver Grove

109 E. 3rd St.: Helen and Jason Towles to Ashley Bryson; $260,000

Southgate

218 W. Walnut St.: Angie Phillips to Amanda Bock; $151,500

34 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 8: Lindsey Houze to Charlotte Bell; $145,000

875 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Caroline Hamlin and Timothy Marklay Jr.; $739,500

Union

1105 Grindstone Court: Michelle Brasfield to Jennifer and Edward Schneider; $482,500

11101 War Admiral Drive: Paula and Richard Phillips to Tamara Copeland; $550,000

1346 Prado Drive: Vickie and Lawrence McClanahan to Gloria Lopez and Jorge Valle; $915,000

1457 Rolling Meadows Court: Kimberly and Mark Kohus to Yashna and Dhruv Patel; $780,000

1709 Saint Jovite: Michelle and James Reilly to Edjane and Marcelo Oliveira; $540,000

2630 Jackson Rue: Abigail and Alstyne Mbvaimbvai to Chandra and Dirgha Karki; $410,000

2841 Brian Drive: Donna and Donnie Boyers to Martin Wade; $900,000

4700 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abigail and Samuel Strzelewicz; $450,000

4720 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Laura Sherland and Christopher Fay; $475,000

4736 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jessica and Brett Harlow; $486,500

5113 Loch Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Theora Highland; $444,500

717 Gunther Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Andrew Gifford; $480,500

7611 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Gloria Mputu and Joseph Bangi; $381,000

7620 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alanna Briggs and Brandon Koberna; $325,000

7651 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Destiny and Jordan Dahms; $387,500

9389 Westfield Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jason Theobald; $636,500

9472 Riviera Drive: Samantha and Jeremy Norris to Brittany and Cameron Day; $566,500

Verona

2531 Westborne Drive: Camille and Adam Croweak to Lynette and Luis Ballester; $87,000

Walton

10265 Banklick Road: Kenneth Schlueter to Angela and Eric Schlueter; $130,000

1121 Brookstone Drive: Kirsten and Blake Miller to Laura Allen; $345,000

27 Central Ave.: Darrell Carter to Crystal and Oscar Luna; $75,000

30 Boone Lake Drive: Ardinne and Archie Searp Jr. to Brandon Houser; $89,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $2.15 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers