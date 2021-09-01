U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

($2.15Bn by 2028) Trade Promotion Management Software Market Growth Forecast at 10.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·6 min read

The Trade Promotion Management Software Market Growth impelled by rising investments in trade promotion management strategies to boost sales and rising focus toward attracting individuals from different generation.

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade Promotion Management Software Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Trade Promotion Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment Type, Application, End-user, and Geography,” the Trade Promotion Management Software Market is projected to reach US$ 2,157.3 million by 2028 from US$ 970.8 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021–2028.

Trade promotion management software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Aera Technology; Accenture; Cornerstone; Deloitte; Exceedra by TELUS; o9 Solutions, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Palantir Technologies; SAP SE; and UpClear are among the key players profiled in this market study. In addition to these, several other major market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global trade promotion management software market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Oracle Corporation announced the general availability of oracle cloud infrastructure operations insights.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Trade Promotion Management Software Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012304/

Trade promotion, which indicates marketing campaigns for retailers/wholesalers, acts as a marketing tool and, therefore, is a part of revenue management process of any company. The use of best-in-class trade promotions strategies by consumer goods companies have a potential to produce five-times better results than the conventional promotion methods. These companies invest ~20–23% of their top-line revenue in trade promotions annually, thus creating a need to evaluate whether the trade spent meets an objective of maximizing return on investment. The consumer-packaged goods companies have increased their spending on trade promotion to handle the diminishing customer loyalty and promote private labels growth. These factors propel the demand for efficient trade promotion strategies, which boosts the development of software for managing trade promotions. Consumer goods manufacturers received trade investment requests from their retail partners to drive both revenues and margin surge.

In 2020, North America held the largest share of the trade promotion management software market. The region has largest consumer goods sector, which allows the companies from this sector to use advanced technologies and software to maximize return-on-investment (ROI) and profit margins.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Trade Promotion Management Software Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012304/

Different user categories, based on age group, play a huge role in impacting the growth of retail, consumer goods, IT, and healthcare industries. Owing to the fact that, generation X and millennial generation holds around 40–42% of the population in the US, the retailers and consumer goods manufacturers are offering them more product choices at lesser prices. Further, the leading and well-established companies are working on new promotional activities to retain customers from these generations. Loyalty programs, discounts, and traditional and social ads are a few of the techniques adopted by companies to maintain their customer base. As a result, the consumer goods industry and other industries need to spend on trade promotion tools to meet their performance goals, which results in high demand for software to keep these tools running efficiently.

Trade promotion management software market: Application Overview
Based on application, the trade promotion management software market is segmented into small and medium-size enterprises, and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held a larger market share in 2020 as large enterprises have their clients across various regions; and they account for high market shares, technical capabilities, and effective business strategies. These enterprises are known to invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively. They are adopting various analytical tools, such as trade promotion management software, to streamline their business operations. With the growing capabilities of trade promotion management software tools across various industries, adoption of these tools has gained traction over the past few years.

Order a Copy of Trade Promotion Management Software Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012304/




Browse Related Reports:
Retail Execution Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and Application (Retail Operations, Field Service Management, Mobile Forms Automation, Field Sales, Trade Promotion Management, Employee Engagement, and Others), and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/retail-execution-software-market

Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise); Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom, BFSI, Government, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/supplier-relationship-management-software-market

Enterprise Data Management Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Software, Services, Professional Services, Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance); Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life science, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Retail and Consumer goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises); Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large enterprises) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/enterprise-data-management-market

Software quality assurance Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise); Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise); Solution (Document Control, Non-Conformances/Corrective and Preventative, Complaint Handling, Employee Training, Audit Management, Supplier Quality Management, Calibration Management, Change Management, Others); End User (IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Consumer Goods and Retail, Defense and Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/software-quality-assurance-market

Home Healthcare Software Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Software (Agency Management, Clinical Management, Consulting and Support Services, Hospice Software Solutions, Tele Health Solutions, Other Software); Component (Software, Services); Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud based); End User (Rehab Centers, Hospice Care, Homecare Institutions, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/home-healthcare-software-market

Discrete Manufacturing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/discrete-manufacturing-software-market

Additive Manufacturing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise); End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Other) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-software-market

Food Manufacturing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cloud-based, On-premises); Application (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/food-manufacturing-software-market





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/trade-promotion-management-software-market

Connect With Us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners
RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/


