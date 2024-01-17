At €2.16, Is Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Worth Looking At Closely?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Aroundtown’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Aroundtown

Is Aroundtown Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Aroundtown seems to be fairly priced at around 6.2% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Aroundtown today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €2.30, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Aroundtown’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Aroundtown?

XTRA:AT1 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 61% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Aroundtown. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AT1’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AT1, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Aroundtown has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Aroundtown, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.