$ 2.16 bn growth in Air Quality Monitor Market from Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 2.16 billion is expected in the air quality monitor market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the air quality monitor market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Air Quality Monitor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The growing need to monitor indoor air quality in the residential and commercial sectors, deployment of air quality monitoring systems in the industrial sector, and government policies for air quality regulations will offer immense growth opportunities for the market's growth. However, high maintenance and additional costs, and high cost of deployment are some challenges anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Air Quality Monitor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air Quality Monitor Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Air Quality Monitor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The air quality monitor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeroqual Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TSI Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market positions, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the air quality monitor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Story continues

Air Quality Monitor Market size

Air Quality Monitor Market trends

Air Quality Monitor Market industry analysis

Air Quality Monitor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air quality monitor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air quality monitor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air quality monitor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air quality monitor market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

