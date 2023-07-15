$2.175 million Anderson Township home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Anderson Township
1122 Brooke Ave: Mcguire Kathleen to Davis Allison; $225,000
1349 Nagel Rd: Morgan Diane Marie to Villas At Nagel Road LLC; $275,000
1559 Pinebluff Ln: Gauselman Robert W to Velivela Sreenivas & Jayalakshmi Itla; $260,000
1684 Barnsdale Ct: York Beatrice to Legault Michelle & David; $265,225
1708 Collinsdale Ave: Remmele Marshall & Carolyn to Higelmire Kelly M & Rachel V; $344,500
2100 Berrypatch Dr: Newfield John W & Martha D to Douaire Dan & Elaine Claire; $348,500
2427 Turnberry Dr: Ferguson Robert E & Suzanne K to Zoller Melissa & Michael; $430,000
5849 Lengwood Dr: Verdin Stephen G Jr & Jami A to Uraneck Katherine Irene & Edward Robert Newill; $627,000
6871 Salem Rd: Laws Christopher to Nassif Alexandre & Grace Mardirossian; $285,000
700 Nordyke Rd: Prather Megan to Nelson Oscar Oneal & Lisa Diane; $655,000
704 Cedar Crest Ln: Ch Design & Development LLC to Ethan Bishop & Jennifer Goldthwait; $629,000
7689 Coldbrook Ln: Elmore Gregory J to Ackerman Sarah C; $560,000
7966 Ayers Rd: Bell April T & Jason H to Haddox Korey & Amanda D; $2,175,000
8104 Clough Pk: Orme Anna G to Bernard Jason & Jennifer; $400,000
8111 Wycliffe Dr: Egan Travis J & Jennifer A to Westfall Noah M & Allison A; $1,089,000
8276 Asbury Hills Dr: Young Kay R to Kbjb Holding LLC; $293,500
8352 Benton Ridge Ln: Klingenberg Kurtis J & Mallory K to Leverso John T & Kailee L; $511,000
996 Stream View Ct: Turner Keven Ann & Mark to 11b Construction Ltd; $312,000
Blue Ash
10851 Fallsington Ct: Zabbatino Kristen & Richard Merrell to Popov Viktor; $309,000
10863 Fallsington Ct: Mat Bodeker 13 LLC to Middendorf Nadine P; $280,000
8924 Summit Ave: Dingler Ibtihaj A to Matbouli Khalil & Riikka Yliluoma; $380,000
9515 Bluewing Te: Daniels William J Jr to Heiskell Karli & Corey; $530,000
9614 Conklin Rd: Flege David L to Henkaline Christopher B & Laura C; $360,000
Bond Hill
1735 Avonlea Ave: Reflo Homes Solutions LLC to Qz Funding LLC; $155,000
1735 Avonlea Ave: Stevens Carolyn to Reflo Homes Solutions LLC; $135,000
1744 Northampton Dr: Reid Joseph Arthur to Walton Randall James & Trina M; $115,000
1943 Berkley Ave: Burton Shannon to Burton Stephen; $132,000
4906 Paddock Rd: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Jkv Workforce I LLC; $90,000
California
5001 Kellogg Ave: Wang Jun & Yingjia Zhu to Hoppenstand David; $1,500
5001 Kellogg Ave: Wright Marcella to Detroit Detail; $1,000
Camp Washington
1029 Straight St: Neltner Holdings LLC to 1033 St Gregory LLC; $150,000
1031 Straight St: Neltner Holdings LLC to 1033 St Gregory LLC; $150,000
2620 Colerain Ave: Neltner Holdings LLC to 1033 St Gregory LLC; $150,000
2624 Colerain Ave: Neltner Holdings LLC to 1033 St Gregory LLC; $150,000
Straight St: Neltner Holdings LLC to 1033 St Gregory LLC; $150,000
Carthage
230 Sixty-ninth St: Lucero Lara to Martinez Ruiz Daniel; $37,920
7100 Van Kirk Ave: All Ohio Home Buying LLC to Ape Properties LLC; $35,000
Cheviot
3533 Meadow Ave: Ohio Valley Real Estate Investments Ltd to Dillingham Clara; $103,000
3732 Wilmar Dr: 2740 Properties LLC to Alexandre Marembo & Shakira Crawford; $290,000
3840 Olivette Ave: Gay Gregory E & Katherine M Csizmadia to Costa Jorge; $211,500
4012 Harrison Ave: Pahls Joseph L to Gaiser Realty LLC; $150,000
4258 Marlin Ave: Ombl LLC to The Housing Network Of Hamilton County Inc; $292,000
Clifton
3422 Lyleburn Pl: Jones Donna C to Davis Jennifer Ann; $340,000
3853 Middleton Ave: Wekselman Kathryn & Russel K Durst to Jameson Joshua; $620,000
Colerain Township
2709 Kemper Rd: Ramsey Patrick Dennis & Emily Ann to Gonzalez Angel Rubio & Nora A Brenes Acosta; $298,658
2741 Merrittview Ln: Smedley Ashley N to Engram Raymeka; $228,500
2795 Springdale Rd: Burch Bennie G to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $90,185
2869 Wilson Ave: Kadariya Nar to Mejia Rita Veraliz Hernandez &; $220,000
2875 Windon Dr: Johnson Dalton Wayne & Brooke Humfield-johnson to Colebank Devan; $208,000
2978 Stout Rd: Graham Robert & Cheryl to Crawford Steven & Vanessa; $234,000
3008 Glenaire Dr: Bruwn Sunday to Brown Nota N; $149,000
3157 Elkhorn Dr: Davenport Erica to Hall Yolanda Victoria; $177,500
3228 Regal Ln: Berning Dan J to Warren Jimmy & Deborah; $195,000
3332 Bauerwoods Dr: Martini Aimee F to Roberts Rochelle; $267,000
7949 Valley Crossing Dr: Rollins Rashaad & Tasha to Dodds Brennan & Delaney; $426,000
8521 Moonglow Ct: Phillips Charles R to Jones Jerry R & Nancy P; $401,500
9416 Haddington Ct: Gregory Genevieve M to Pike Laurie; $93,600
9652 Treetop Ln: Varley Robert A Tr & Audrey L Tr to House Andrew James & Laura Elizabeth Kelley; $175,000
9813 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
9815 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $41,000
9817 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc Dba Ryan Homes; $41,000
9830 Crusader Dr: Kittle Thomas L to Cincy 2023 LLC; $110,000
College Hill
2021 North Bend Rd: Wam North Bend LLC to Quontrello Properties LLC; $100,000
5658 Red Cedar Dr: Vb One LLC to Bac Alejandro Ax; $115,000
5675 Folchi Dr: Teeperry Property Investments LLC to 2k Group LLC; $20,000
5804 Glenview Ave: Coffey Janilee R & Margaret Siegel to Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dba Mr Cooper; $112,000
5985 Monticello Ave: Tonne Barbara G to Lizpen Enterprises LLC; $220,000
North Bend Rd: Wam North Bend LLC to Quontrello Properties LLC; $100,000
Columbia Township
6846 Vinewood Ave: Hts Properties LLC to Gatio Aaron M & Samantha Moore; $515,000
6903 Buckingham Pl: Jasper Eugene P to Sam Thanh Jr; $151,600
7218 Mariemont Crescent: Mangialardo Sean to Baugh Nathan & Molly; $362,000
Crosby Township
7187 Fort Scott Bv: Weeks Matthew P & Katlynn R to Prajapati Dineshkumar & Kailash; $530,000
7276 Villa Ln: Brummett Crockett S to Back Eugene T & Elizabeth P Harms; $250,000
7477 Vista View Cr: Thomas Aaron & Amber Olson to Harlow Gary; $427,000
Deer Park
3881 Matson Ave: Buken Jennifer to White Christopher & Rosie White; $320,000
3907 Lansdowne Ave: Mazzei Angela to Wolf John; $180,000
4049 Oleary Ave: Schellhause Nathan & Jenna to Schmidt Kevin M & Madison Rohlfs; $356,250
4144 Oleary Ave: Hofmann Laura @3 to Hcubed Vi LLC; $214,900
4437 Clifford Rd: Degenhardt Matthew & Taryn to Decoster Donna S; $265,000
Virginia Ave: Vero Home Ltd to Equity Trust Company Fob; $35,000
Wentworth Ln: Barros Luis S to Park Rhewi; $370,000
Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Hoskins Emily & Ryan; $364,170
Delhi Township
1254 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Walters Tameka & Jason B; $444,900
1266 Heather Rdg: Robert C Rhein Interests Inc to The Dress Company; $246,750
1270 Heather Rdg: Robert C Rhein Interests Inc to The Dress Company; $246,750
1287 Heather Rdg: Robert C Rhein Interests Inc to The Dress Company; $246,750
301 Anders Ct: Lewin Daniel T & Cris M to Popoola Saheed & Barakat; $300,000
4111 Delhi Pk: Jeffers Dennis A Jr & Christina M to Wright Cody J; $84,500
4586 Delhi Pk: Vb One LLC to Walter Mark R & Sharon L; $140,000
4800 Fehr Rd: Emmett Patrick J to Affissatou Dieng & Amadou Chimere Fall; $185,000
489 Greenwell Ave: Murillo Jeffrey Jay Tr to Alston Amber Leann & Christopher James Sharp; $225,500
5022 Garden Grove Ln: 643 Cov LLC to Yunker Barbara; $319,900
5346 Rawhide Ct: Meagher Denise M to Rentz Jessica P; $235,000
5352 Sultana Dr: Valerius Anthony M Jr & Sheila M to Duguma Melese Mosia & Gebeye Abdi; $292,500
5678 Alomar Dr: Stenger Sarah & Dylan J Lee to Zieverink Brian E; $275,000
837 Neeb Rd: Schmeh Gary Joseph Jr to Linneman Jeffrey D; $185,250
East Price Hill
2680 Lehman Rd: Weber William C & Verna L to Sutton Julia B; $100,000
3100 Lehman Rd: Kfj Realty Group LLC to Fourth World Capitol LLC; $72,000
1815 William H Taft Rd: Conway Charlotte E to Brown Eve M; $95,000
2356 Park Ave: Shrourou Rami & Heba Albasha to Rosca Florin & Patricia; $300,000
Elmwood Place
39 Poplar St: Cincy Property Care LLC to Bratcher III Jesse Darrell; $154,000
Blade Ave: Siegel Roofing Inc to Moerlein Construction Group LLC; $250,000
Evanston
1533 St Leger Pl: Shen Zhemin to Chernjavsky Alexander & Maine Kawashima; $169,000
2914 Cleinview Ave: Auger Vincent to Bean William Alexander; $283,000
3477 Bevis Ave: Balance Equity LLC to Makin Alexander David & Lindsay Kathryn; $299,900
Fairfax
3729 Simpson Ave: Custenborder Taylor to Logan Margret I; $350,000
Forest Park
10942 Carnegie Dr: Bindas Patty to Wilhelm Cynthia; $220,000
11477 Flagler Ln: Isaac Errol E to Mccully Anthony; $160,000
11687 Hinkley Dr: Jjs Holding LLC to Clement Chase & Allivia; $274,900
1172 Innercircle Dr: Steele-mitchell Judy L & Lawrence W Mitchell to Field Michael & Jane Wittman; $290,000
11729 Elkwood Dr: Shumard Abigail & Dakota Courtney to Franco Maria; $226,000
2052 Rubicon Pl: Lampe Cletus J Jr to Achkar Sonia; $156,000
415 Northland Bv: Paul Murphy Investments LLC to Voss Motorsports LLC; $492,000
998 Holderness Ln: Powers James & Samantha Lane to Bradshaw Theodore James & Katherine Lyons Hickey; $210,000
Glendale
830 Troy Ave: Carey Robert & Jacqueline Mcdaniels to Heineke Colin & James D Casey Jr; $242,000
Golf Manor
6030 Elbrook Ave: Lammers Kangsan to Glaze Lea V; $210,500
Green Township
2093 Sylved Ln: Nesi Frank S to Bkbk Properties LLC; $96,500
2912 Orchardgate Ct: Liegibel Frank P to Diaw Arona; $220,000
3116 Dickinson Rd: Smith Rebecca Lynn & Johnny Howard to Delger Holly N & Kevin Scott Eads Jr; $250,000
3153 Dickinson Rd: Klein Eric W to Jam Wolfe Rentals LLC; $198,000
3203 Werkridge Dr: Topicz Paul & Rachel E Richter to Voellmecke William C & Lenae E; $345,000
3313 North Bend Rd: Jenkins Sandra Sue to Williams Kacey Faith; $142,000
3381 Palmhill Ln: Fitzgerald Stephen to Us Bank National Association; $119,900
3428 Harwinton Ln: Madar Camile & Arturo Mendoza to Madar Camile & Arturo Mendoza; $270,000
3440 Reemelin Rd: Hendren Jeannie to Kottmann Carla J & Timothy Casey; $250,000
3469 Eyrich Rd: Joyce Elizabeth Jean & John Joseph Joyce to Redding Taylor Scott & Ashleigh Brooke; $180,000
3547 Coral Gables Rd: Egaro Investments Ltd to Sittason David W & Jennifer M; $245,000
3571 Crestnoll Dr: White Maricia J & Kenneth A Zawaski to Parsons Taryn L; $240,000
3956 Harmar Ct: Ryan Karen to Collins Michael & Brittany; $125,000
4173 Turf Ln: Reed Philip G & Peggy A to Hollandsworth Angela & Scott Rogers; $288,500
5192 Shoreview Run: Scherer George Sherman & Bruce Martin Scherer to Meagher Denise; $200,000
5369 Edger Dr: Hirsch Jacob & Noella Cortinas to Rai Ranjana & Deepak Rai & Gambir Dhoj Rai; $326,000
5560 Clearview Ave: Smith Raymond to Grantmaier Elizabeth Adeline & Thomas; $150,000
5562 Clearview Ave: Smith Raymond to Grantmaier Elizabeth Adeline & Thomas; $150,000
5642 Sagecrest Dr: Barker Waler L to Hershner Carly A & Nick R; $226,000
5722 Ranlyn Ave: Cherubim LLC to Arnold Julia Yvonne; $295,000
5750 St James Pl: Schmitz Connie J & David to Sunderhaus James Frederick George; $275,000
5819 Gaines Rd: Volkerding Josh A & Kayla R to Angerstien Denise Marie; $369,000
5834 Colerain Ave: Zillig Excavating & Paving Inc to A&p Takhar LLC; $425,000
5880 Colerain Ave: Zillig Excavating & Paving Inc to A&p Takhar LLC; $425,000
5890 Colerain Ave: Zillig Excavating & Paving Inc to A&p Takhar LLC; $425,000
5971 Willow Oak Ln: Smith Justin Michael John to Harper Nathan Ray @ 3; $220,000
6114 Kingoak Dr: Klotter Betty J to Schmitz Connie J & David; $275,000
6292 Berauer Rd: Brothers David P & Mary Beth to Smith Anne M & Scott A; $390,000
6462 Race Rd: Mafri Holdings Inc to Em Glenway Properties LLC; $445,000
6880 Jimjon Ct: Monfort Supply Co The to Rack James F & Deborah Rack A; $300,000
6950 Mary Joy Ct: Blundred Lawrence R Tr to Martini Aimee Florence & Gregory Allen Kinne; $440,000
6975 Summit Lake Dr: Hoekstra Kim M & Mary L to Hall Christopher Jeffrey; $220,000
Greenhills
33 Japonica Dr: Smith Michael & Carrera Davis to Davenport Erica & Brittany Clark; $298,000
5 Hadley Rd: Hurston Whitney to Jennings Joshua L; $258,000
Harrison
110 Circle Dr: Addis Lewis G & Tina M to Tyler Rex M & Mollie A Burke; $271,000
1118 South Branch: Britton Ophalena to Thompson Terry; $395,000
1273 Cavanaugh Ln: Westhaven Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $57,591
1275 Cavanaugh Ln: Westhaven Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $57,591
330 Meadowgreen Dr: Stevenson Adam & Carol to Ramsey Joseph Nicholas; $310,000
8795 Ardmore Pl: Westhaven Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $57,591
8797 Ardmore Pl: Westhaven Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $57,591
8965 Camberley St: Grasinski Michael Ryan & Alyssa Marie Francis to Grathwohl Jonathan E & Ashton; $345,000
9959 Harrison Ave: Schuh Family LLC to Rhw Investments LLC; $1,085,000
Harrison Township
10539 Sugardale Dr: Nienaber Daniel E to Schuh Chance & Kennedy Quinlan; $373,000
Hartwell
262 Mystic Ave: Bosch Shirley M to Sandy Melanie; $250,000
8356 Curzon Ave: Velazquez Perez Josefina to Stillpass Louis D; $250,000
Hyde Park
2898 Victoria Ave: Lockett Christina & Andreas Hewitt to Brenning Christopher & Nicole Mccormick; $565,000
3004 Springer Ave: Fisher Jason M & Christine E to Deegan Erin & Oren Costantini; $900,000
3049 Portsmouth Ave: Westfall Noah M & Allison to Gerwin Maxwell W & Renee L Gustin; $826,500
3624 Edwards Rd: Frazier Becky to Wobser William Iv & Audrey M; $740,000
3630 Parkline Ave: Hamilton Lori J to Roberts Ellen E & Mark A Combs; $468,000
45 Arcadia Pl: Hoefer Andrew & Carrie Catherine to Davidson Jessica & Collin Fernandes; $556,000
Indian Hill
5455 Brillwood Ln: Cross Jill A Tr to Bell April T & Jason H; $3,125,000
7705 Indian Hill Rd: Chadwick John & Mary to Hoffman Jay G; $750,000
7760 Tecumseh Trail: Thorton John to Olsen Bradley D; $1,350,000
8327 Old Hickory Dr: Clyne David H to Kereiakes David J & Samantha; $2,061,200
9225 Holly Hill: Hamm Kathy J to Martin Jon G & Tracy R Tr; $2,537,000
Kennedy Heights
3509 Edgeview Dr: Wachendorf Judith M to Huston Jennifer & Joshua Mcelrone; $279,900
3547 Lumford Pl: Shreve Lisa to Mcmonigle Joel Michael &; $219,900
6142 Hedge Ave: Revival Designs LLC to Coons Richard F Grant & Coons Stuart J Grant; $495,000
6300 Tyne Ave: Houses2homes LLC to Jacob Frances & Tyler Kossila; $321,000
6681 Bantry Ave: Laugle Benjamin & Amanda Green to Velicer Molly E & Zachary T Fuller; $341,000
Lincoln Heights
1360 Chamberlain Ave: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Brown Sharon D; $119,000
Loveland
1436 Sunrise Dr: Classic Dwelling LLC to Powers James & Samantha Lane; $234,000
1866 Vanderbilt Dr: Reiner Joshua S & Brittany B Southerland to Kernan Christine E & Nicholas A; $360,000
825 Kenmar Dr: Conrex Ml Sma 2019-01 Operating Company LLC to Ventura Builders Group LLC; $165,000
Madeira
6500 Shawnee Ln: Cordell Brian & Sara Z to Lex Ryan & Stefanie; $900,000
7121 Summit Ave: Armstrong Timothy D & Linda to Vlady Ted R & Sarah Sotropa; $345,000
7132 Wallace Ave: Smith Sami Ruth Ann to Blackwelder Aaron & Emily Lawal; $220,000
Madisonville
4705 Castle Pl: Lorenz Thomas & Denise to Light Homes LLC; $75,000
4709 Peabody Ave: Hale Christopher & Andrea to Jordan Robin & Randy Ravenscraft; $282,000
5405 Weltner St: R & O Properties LLC to Mccloud Raffel Rashawn; $110,000
6005 Desmond St: Corr Investments LLC to Fader Alissa; $155,000
6705 Buckingham Pl: Schooley Ann to Marrotte Tyler James & Olivia Catherine Bloss; $280,000
6931 Merwin Ave: Cole Steve & Ed to Smith Matthew; $215,000
Mariemont
3816 Miami Rd: Youngblood Edward G Tr & Lauren O Tr to Lcnb National Bank Tr; $1,200,000
6938 Miami Bluff Dr: Lane Travis W & Meredith E to Villanueva Cesar & Kraig Brandon Keller; $1,154,000
Miami Township
3274 Cherryview Ln: Stemler Debbie S to Mcglynn Jill J & Brian D; $530,000
5444 Gieringer Ave: Liad LLC to Mih Holdings LLC; $45,000
7808 Bridgetown Rd: Mercer Donald R & Rosemary F to Burnett Group LLC; $110,000
8454 Bridgetown Rd: Campbell Eric & Denise to Land Home Financial Services Inc; $188,200
Montgomery
10124 Woodfern Wy: Stofko James A Jr & Gregory T to Kremer Douglas M & Deborah; $577,500
13037 Coopermeadow Ln: Kleiser Richard Jr & Lesley to Peacock Christine & Anthony Capria; $625,000
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Buttelwerth Harry J; $1,144,057
7969 Elbrecht Dr: Fritz John S & Paula J to Capital Custom Home Enclave LLC; $300,000
8623 Wellsley Ct: Ttmo LLC to Schilderink Raymond & Lynda; $735,000
Mount Adams
309 Oregon St: Mathile Timothy Tr to Slovin Randy T; $1,000,000
Mount Airy
5818 Colerain Ave: Zillig Excavating & Paving Inc to A&p Takhar LLC; $425,000
5826 Colerain Ave: Zillig Excavating & Paving Inc to A&p Takhar LLC; $425,000
Mount Auburn
2031 Auburn Ave: Cilo Properties LLC to Christ Hospital The; $525,000
Mount Healthy
7330 Perry St: Eko Properties Ohio LLC to Alpha V Properties LLC; $105,000
7401 Bernard Ave: Nungester Edward A Tr to Liste Luis Francisco & Kristen Rice; $131,500
Mount Lookout
1206 Corbett St: Affinity Management Group LLC to Rjmag LLC; $275,000
3163 Lookout Cr: Wilkinson Matthew S & Alexis C to Wachterhauser Elizabeth & Matthew; $678,000
448 Delta Ave: Kay Elliot to Peters Michael C; $280,000
Mount Washington
2388 Kenlee Dr: Rogers Phillip to Childs Nathaniel J & Kristin Labahn-childs; $425,000
5177 Salem Hills Ln: Giambrone Mark Steven Tr to Lacey Christopher M & Lisa Altenau; $360,000
Newtown
56 Main St: Harris Charles N Jr to Leverage Consulting & Investment LLC; $180,000
6748 Main St: Harris Charles N Jr to Leverage Consulting & Investment LLC; $180,000
6752 Main St: Harris Charles N Jr to Leverage Consulting & Investment LLC; $180,000
Northside
1308 Pullan Ave: Myers Bettina D to Westcott Nathaniel Miller & Emilie Julianna Graham; $280,000
1939 Chase Ave: Hearn Alex M to Shreve Ryan C; $391,000
4222 Georgia Ave: Pharris Joshua to Eye Homes Inc; $145,000
Norwood
1836 Wayland Ave: Schulte Kevin A & Rodney Housley to Metrix Re Series 1 LLC; $330,000
1909 Maple Ave: R&d Properties to Cincyprop LLC; $82,530
2312 Norwood Ave: Jkv Alpha Sfr Iii Borrower A LLC to Kape Ventures LLC; $75,000
2637 Cypress Wy: Loomis Pamela to Cerrato Justin L; $250,000
3920 Regent Ave: Next Chapter Homes LLC to Willmax Real Estate LLC; $144,600
5306 Wakefield Pl: Skelton Bradley P & Nicole M Hasselbeck to Acree Geoffrey Alan & Emily Ruth Haglage; $440,000
5355 Hunter Ave: Larison John Zachary to Moose Tail LLC; $137,000
Oakley
2724 Madison Rd: Jackson Donna R Tr & John S Beyer Tr to Goc Realco LLC; $370,000
2934 Markbreit Ave: Halabi El Mustapha to Krizelman Kimberly A; $727,500
3334 Alicemont Ave: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Katherine J Nelter Roth Ira @3 to Mueller Megan M; $365,000
3530 Madison Park Ave: Martens Nico to Seliga Michael J & Daniel Seliga; $240,000
3743 Drake Ave: Rorie Rachel L to Hernandez Rachel & Matthew; $615,000
3761 Drake Ave: Wehby Anthony S to Link Jason M & Kathryn E Magoon; $375,000
4215 Twenty-eighth St: Pfeffenberger Aaron M & Ashley N to Pieters Jacqueline Ann & Bernhardt; $374,450
4217 Eileen Dr: Fender Kelsey to Speed Kevin; $380,000
Over-the-Rhine
1202 Main St: Dietrich Samuel A & Neha Reddy Sanagala to Long Elliot Andrew; $162,500
1417 Sycamore St: Lorton Hal E & Tara L to Fuhrman Suzanne; $255,000
Pleasant Ridge
5721 Montgomery Rd: Harp William to Gart Mike; $40,000
5918 Omeara Pl: Hts Properties LLC to Zeldin Evan & Chloe E Opper; $702,000
Reading
1314 Second St: Loren Real Estate LLC to 1e6 Projects Ohio LLC; $136,400
1708 Guise Ct: Wisniewski Cody to Hale Andrea Elizabeth & William Walker; $246,000
241 Walnut St: Jones Gregory L to Court Rachel; $177,000
Riverside
3797 Hillside Ave: Steinmetz Edna to Hernadez Maria A Isaias Soto; $45,000
3800 Liston Ave: Steinmetz Edna to Hernadez Maria A Isaias Soto; $45,000
3800 River Rd: Steinmetz Edna to Hernadez Maria A Isaias Soto; $45,000
Roselawn
1604 Miramar Ct: Vb Eight LLC to Hamilton Savannah M; $165,000
7201 Reading Rd: Calloway Michael to Vanjohnson Lexie M; $163,000
Sayler Park
6310 Gracely Dr: Vb One LLC to Mccann Kelly; $79,700
Sharonville
10876 Willfleet Dr: Brockmeyer Wilma Jean to Estep Linda A; $255,000
12160 Thames Pl: Davis Jeffrey P & Becky L to Barnes Evan W & Megan E Ginn; $270,000
1565 Circlefield Dr: Martinez-polanco Rosalina & Caridad Polanco De-martin to Saucedo Angel Rodriquez; $225,000
3821 Elljay Dr: Partin Denise & Shannon Soell to Melvin Dona; $192,000
4010 Hauck Rd: Spock Properties LLC to Adam & Ryan Investments LLC; $460,000
4050 Cottingham Dr: 4050 Cottingham LLC to Mourad Properties LLC; $350,000
5610 Kemper Rd: Freund Broerman Evan W & Amanda J to Ramos Michelle; $311,000
Silverton
3798 Gatewood Ln: Centers Natalie Y to Topmiller Nancy Ann & Andris Bolgzds; $211,000
6124 Plainfield Rd: Platt Janice L to Gartland Properties LLC; $200,000
6758 Siebern Ave: Howell Wylie G to Lets Invest Management Group; $160,100
South Fairmount
1770 Queen City Ave: Schultz Jean E & Lisa A Hurst to Fantawu Wondimu & Wondesen Tena; $66,000
2080 Bickel Ave: Edmondson John Sr & Roseanna to Fourth World Capital LLC; $42,000
Springdale
11793 Van Cleve Ave: Heider David A & Christine to Koehlke Jonathan R; $223,000
12034 Marwood Ln: Glomazdin Valeriy & Viktoria Wilburn to Juarez Angelica Niz; $120,000
Springfield Township
1044 Sherman Te: Farris Carol S to Wyrick Tim & Tami; $45,000
10704 Mill Rd: Gutzwiller John to Eckerle Charles Bartholomew; $187,500
12131 Deer Chase Dr: Romer Karla A & Joseph A to Wamba Rostand N & Ashley J S; $447,000
1421 Hazelgrove Dr: Hubbard Michael R @ 2 to Vertiz Jandeniz Melchor; $260,000
1446 Biloxi Dr: Claxton Sharon to Claxton Chanel; $80,000
1570 Acreview Dr: Mulkey Benjamin A & Lindsay D Holliday to Dewitt Christopher Nelson; $318,500
1736 Millspring Ct: Hill Ray E to Luebbe Jacob & Kristen Koncelik; $307,500
2261 Roxanna Dr: Miller Kevin P & Christine G to Koehler Nicholas; $210,000
2264 Washington Ave: Vb Two LLC to Bertrand Gracia Maria; $95,000
39 Laurel Ave: Herbort Ronald E to Creative Flair Marketing & Publishing LLC; $70,000
558 Fleming Rd: Harrison Steven W Tr to Tran Hoi & Minh Tuan Nguyen; $185,000
6213 Stella Ave: Vb One LLC to Dailey Margaret J; $150,000
6920 Warder Dr: Randolph Quentin M to Franz Jessica; $290,000
7110 Greenfringe Ln: Henry Ian & Jordan to Bateman Hallie Ann & Jonathan Cody Sjogren; $300,000
715 Castlegate Ln: Lampl Sarah to Berry Susan; $185,733
7498 Ross Ave: Kaimann Todd to Northfield Construction LLC; $87,000
811 Southmeadow Cr: Allen V L to Depperman Daniel E @4; $193,800
8580 Daly Rd: Rausenberg Family Trust The Dulce Mileydy Silva Flores Tr to Clockwork Clothing LLC; $59,000
8580 Hempstead Dr: Rausenberg Family Trust The Dulce Mileydy Silva Flores Tr to Clockwork Clothing LLC; $59,000
8606 Neptune Dr: Vb One LLC to Lavish Homes LLC; $75,000
8860 Daly Rd: Aproject LLC to Harvey Tyler Jeremy & Brittney Nicole Diener; $225,000
9050 Tag Dr: Reising Lawrence R & Marian E Trs to Guthier Zach; $220,000
9319 Winton Rd: Messmore Robert J to Holland Kimberly Marie; $168,000
St. Bernard
305 Ross Ave: U S Bank National Association to Smith William Glenn Iv; $77,900
5557 Vine St: Siegel Roofing Inc to Moerlein Construction Group LLC; $250,000
7 Ludlow Ave: Gilreath Lisa Jordan & Angela Sauer to Restored Renovations LLC; $75,000
Sycamore Township
10885 Ponds Ln: Stieber June E to Liu Han & Jingyue Xu; $221,000
11179 Marlette Dr: Montgomery Elizabeth Tr to Frazier Joseph & Jordan; $515,000
11951 Fourth Ave: Tygrett Brandy to Bowling Emily; $80,000
3926 Mantell Ave: Opendoor Prperty Trust I to Irwin Christopher Lee; $270,000
4017 Trebor Dr: Ross Pamela K to Medl Steven E & Tina; $170,000
7934 Frolic Dr: Neff Christopher M & Lauren M Bedinghaus to Pindela Emily Marie & Jakub; $340,000
7984 Buckland Dr: Volkov Michael D to Eco Investments LLC; $365,000
8070 Hetz Dr: Wijesekera Ashika K to Kimura Masaki & Mami; $270,000
8301 Wicklow Ave: Price Donald E & Barbara to Guth Thimothy James & Delaney Diane; $240,000
8355 Wetherfield Ln: Ramamoorthy Suriya to Scott David W & Elizabeth L; $550,000
9012 Eldora Dr: Hunt & Whitaker LLC to Satterfield Samuel Robert; $275,000
Symmes Township
11951 Barneswood Ct: Morillo Delerme Jacquelyn W to Carlson Cory M & Holly A; $690,450
9436 Mckinney Rd: Brunk Thomas R & Nancy J to Leppert John Michael & Samantha Burger; $485,000
9436 Mckinney Rd: Ruberg Andrew J & Elisabeth G to Leppert John Michael & Samantha Burger; $485,000
9947 Mistymorn Ln: Khatana Anup to Atmaca Faruk & Gamze; $1,275,678
Walnut Hills
2307 Kemper Ln: Doyle Thomas Jr & Melisande G to Parkside Developement Group LLC; $175,000
2506 Moorman Ave: Rehagen Marie & Andrew to Maccow George; $630,000
West End
821 Livingston St: Hausterling Development Group to Scott Derrick; $120,000
West Price Hill
1014 Rosemont Ave: Ahr Paul D to Still Bianca Yolanda; $85,000
1037 Gilsey Ave: Port Of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority to Price Hill Will; $72,000
1638 Tuxworth Ave: Brooks Steven to Trinity Investment Solutions LLC; $131,000
5010 Relleum Ave: Morgan Kevin to Destefano Regina; $160,000
Westwood
2464 Fleetwood Ave: Keairns Julie A to Szerszen Olivia; $305,000
2584 Westwood Northern Bv: Eberhardt II Ronald & Dawn to 2584 Wn Blvd LLC; $240,000
2915 Ravogli Ave: Davis Chad to Opendoor Property Trust; $220,500
3016 Cavanaugh Ave: Stable Turns LLC to Garcia Nikolai; $1,500
3017 West Tower Ave: Betz Lori B to Sgn Ltd; $102,000
3157 Daytona Ave: Perez Ramiro De Leon to Jones Jefferie Ra Shaun Sr; $183,000
3276 Daytona Ave: 3276 Daytona LLC to Sheridan Madalyn; $222,000
Whitewater Township
6310 State Route 128: Cen Growth Ohio Properties LLC to Casey Marketing Company; $1,680,000
8881 Harrison Ave: Thomas Hywei Lytie Tr to Peponis Steve Jr & Amy; $70,000
Wyoming
350 Compton Rd: Vintage Holdings Inc to Blakley Michael & Jessica; $288,000
643 Hilltop Ln: Keen Edwin P Tr & Anne W Tr to Vitale Kyle R & Laura N; $625,000
737 Stout Ave: Seider Deborah Barker to Seider David; $300,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10380 Alexandria Pike: Shepry and Jason Wilmes to Madeline Brown and Jacob Speckert; $235,000
12791 Walnut Creek Drive: Amanda and Joshua Grant to Scarlet and Jonathan Crase; $291,000
2 S. Bellewood Court: Amy and Sean Emmett to Joshua Wilhott; $265,000
8 Acorn Court: Upper Reach, LLC to Kimberly and Anthony Wagner; $45,000
8 Trapp Court: Braymon Properties, Inc. to Rebecca Wallace and Trent Guckiean; $223,000
9350 Echo Hills: Brooks and Anna Parker to Hannah and Andrew Urig; $399,000
973 Darlington Creek Drive: Andrea and David Adams to Kaye and Nathan Simmons; $285,000
Bellevue
245 O Fallon Ave.: The Houston Living Trust to Peyton Murphy; $215,000
310 Lafayette Ave.: NKY Properties and Rentals, LLC to Caspian Midwest, LLC; $140,000
506 Covert Run Pike: Mia Fuller to Abigail Russll and Barry Yocum; $150,000
Burlington
1883 Fernwood Place: Nicole Kmetz and David Rothgeb to Julia Howard; $235,000
2036 Birdie Court, unit 146-A: Hedwig Obara to Pamela Lidyard; $240,000
2228 Paragon Mill Drive, unit 12-201: Michele and Mark Salvati to Holly Ackerman; $330,000
2500 Winners Post Way: Brookstone Homes, Inc. to Roberta and Jameson Roemer; $435,000
2705 Swaps Court: Gray Matter Property Group, LLC to Bryon Rogers; $267,000
2986 George Drive: Ryan Harrison to Guadalupe Espinoza; $217,999
3016 Redstone Drive: Sarah Swauger and Nichoals Allen to Brian and Mariah Allender; $245,000
4052 Country Mill Drive, unit 20-204: Linda Hamilton to Adrianna and Joseph Bennett; $250,000
6464 Edgeclif Terrace: Elizabeth Crowley to Shawnee and Wilson Medder; $312,000
6766 Crisler Court: Max Rosenthal to Bethany and Alex Campbell; $275,000
8006 Putters Point, unit 117-E: Megan and Daniel Jackson to Jamie Hennies; $210,000
Cold Spring
24 Cedar Point: Eric Sehlhorst to Alexis and Todd Sarge; $445,000
5055 Bella Vista Drive: CL Acquisitions, LLC to Dennis Sweeney; $250,000
6033 Ripple Creek Road: Cynthia Montgomery to Eva and David Wermann; $286,500
Covington
1 Fayette St.: Acquired Assets Group, LLC to Thomas Barrett; $120,000
111 W. 33rd St.: Griffin Properties, LLC to Joe Bramlage; $147,500
1212 Greenup St.: Higgs Property Investments, LLC to Jessica and Zane Fields; $526,500
126 E. 33rd St.: Suzanne and Chad Neace to Cassandra King and David Sizemore; $250,000
13 E. 26th St.: Buy the Best Franchise, Inc. to Riley Ferguson and Nathan Clark; $205,000
15 E. 42nd St.: Kimberly and William Robinson to Cathy Sword; $155,000
153 E. 42nd St.: Taryn and Bruam Frodge to Rent the 859, LLC; $72,000
1543 Scott St.: Prosperity Fold Urban Core, LLC to Lillian Ventures, LLC; $200,000
2019 Scott St.: Larry Jones to Micaela Marshall; $250,000
210 W. 22nd St.: Elizabeth and Kenneth Kinsella to Connor Ney; $150,000
2111 Russell St.: Dora Turner to Michael Harris; $50,000
2349 Ambrato Way, unit 1-304: Shawna Schirali to Madeline and Samuel Wentworth; $280,000
2433 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 8-302: Cassandra Metze to Jerald Dean; $195,000
3162 Rosina Ave.: Stephanie and Eric Rodenberg to Jeffrey Grefer; $180,000
3853 Circollo Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Andrea Wyszogrodzki and Cody Nunez; $419,500
410 E. 17th St.: Thies Simpson to Jill and Zachary Crete; $133,000
4707 Victory Ave.: Blue Diamond Properties, LLC to Wayne Enterprises, LLC; $117,000
50 Hideaway Drive: Abby Shepherd to Allen Burger; $215,000
719 Dalton St.: Jennifer and Gary Toebbe and Decker Schwartz to The 719 Dalton Street Revocable Living Trust; $172,500
913 York St.: Summit Property Buyers, LLC to QZ Funding, LLC; $177,500
Crescent Springs
2483 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stephanie and David Kramer; $571,000
Crestview Hills
2709 Copper Coin: Pamela Campbell to Linda Hamilton; $225,000
Crittenden
15088 Carlisle Road: Kortini Baker and Dakota Taylor to Tammy McMullen; $257,000
679 Brracht Piner Road: Christy and Todd Haley to Rebekah and Robert McIntosh III; $380,000
Dayton
206 3rd Ave.: Micaela and Robert Lovell to Shivam Kedia; $142,000
321 5th Ave.: Pham Phuc to Eileen Kessler; $204,000
929 4th Ave.: Yair Lurye, LLC to MOD investments, LLC; $80,000
Edgewood
3060 Waterbury Court: Elizabeth and Kenneth Shumate to Crystal Nguyen and Brady Gibson; $645,000
434 Black Oak Court: Patsy and Paul McIntosh to Stamp Estates, LLC; $335,000
788 Edgemount Court: Jenny and Zachary Koehler to Theodore Rabinoweitz-Buck; $307,000
Elsmere
1560 Raintree Court: Nataliya and Hamdija Cemal to Madalyn Fischer and Cassandra Fischer; $246,000
22 Park Ave.: Megan and John Wilson to Rachel Turner and Dedi Turner; $174,500
303 Eastern Ave.: Stacie and Stephen Buckman to Adam Gregory; $225,000
3379 Tulip Tree Drive: Daniel Spille to Heavenly Estate Rentals, LLC; $85,000
3755 Autumn Road: Kenneth Johnson to Summit Property Buyers, LLC; $115,000
3816 Autumn Road: April and James Duckworth to Pauline Domaschko; $170,000
Erlanger
129 Barren River Drive, unit 11: Carol and Steven Holthaus, Shauna and R. David Zerhusen, Linda and Larry Bohart, Shannon and Marc Brewer, Lisa and Erik Brown and Gina and Michael Zerhusen to Jacob Wietmarschen; $169,000
134 Hillwood Court: Toni and Steven Zacher to Olivia and Andrew Harris; $220,000
204 James Ave.: Leanna and Joshua Bush to Cameron Flick; $227,500
310 Commonwealth Ave.: Patricia and Allen Thomas Jr. to Phuc Pham; $60,000
3170 Woodward St.: Brooke Buckley to Schneider Group RAI, LLC; $57,500
4009 Brunswick Court: The Drees Company to Mary Brooks; $444,500
422 Sunset Ave.: Taylor Dantes and Nicholas Young to Cynthia Harris; $250,000
Florence
1043 Orchid Road: Sarah Yeager to Andrew Mathews; $247,500
1099 Churchill Drive: Sharon and David Litz to Lauren Buckley; $367,500
122 Saint Jude Circle: Peggy and Shaun Holbrook to Virginia Riggs-Horton; $227,000
1321 Retriever Way, unit 2-H: The Drees Company to Angel Brauckmann; $272,000
14 Miriam Drive: Gary Jones to Edgar Morales-Carreon; $205,000
1550 Taramore Drive, unit 4-302: Randy Wilhoit to Paige and George Bruns; $187,000
1573 Greens Edge Drive: Owen Willis to Lindsey Cook; $168,000
1794 Waverly Drive: Michael Wells to Leatrice Smathers and Steven Aimquist; $420,000
42 Shelby St.: 31 Garard Place, LLC to Jordel Properties, LLC; $107,000
6943 Parkview Drive: The Estate of William E. Hopperton to Abigail Yunker; $160,000
7023 Glenburn Drive: Jennifer and Nicholas Baker to Rebecca and James Mirick; $295,000
7252 Blackstone Drive: Lauren and Christopher Rechtin to Maria and Matt White; $365,000
8057 Trailwood Court: Connie and David Meyer to Mohanned Elaiyan; $440,000
8585 Commons Court: Frances Howard and Timothy Howard to Hedwig Obara; $290,000
8597 Commons Court: Timothy McQuillan to Patrick Steger; $195,000
9160 Susie Drive: Destiny and Jordan Dahms to Maria McGarr and Phillip Saltmarsh; $280,000
Fort Thomas
104 Mulberry Court: Tara Halpin to The Amended and Restated Wallace Edwin Poe Jr. and Alisa Elliot Poe Family Trust; $360,000
110 Saffron Circle: Christa Chilelli and Joseph Razzano to Margaret Ellerman; $440,000
1117 Alexandria Pike: Tracy and Jeffrey Smith to Margaret and Michael Steele; $283,500
121 Delta Ave.: Peggy and John Edwards Jr. to Lydia Wira; $210,000
30 Jennifer Court: Leah and Thomas Saylor to Abigail and Andrew Church; $330,000
33 Edgewood Drive: Natalie and Brandon Moffett to Caroline and Jason Bangert; $395,000
57 Edwards Court: Olivia and Matthew Kues to Sarah Stenger; $234,000
Hebron
1108 Rivermead Drive: Christine Chavez and Estban Vazquez to Jennifer and Timothy Sargent; $405,000
1325 Dominion Trail: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Sarah and Joseph Clements; $400,000
1644 Stone Crest Drive: The Drees Company to Anita and Leonard Brown; $900,000
1662 Barkside Court: Stephanie and David Kramer to Traci Belton; $390,000
1948 Tanners Cove Road, unit 24-4: Susan and Lee Berget to Julie Keairns; $242,000
1988 Tanners Cove Road, unit 39-11: Skylar Williamson to Peyton Howorka; $215,000
2046 Wedgwood Lane: Janet and David Joyce to Samuel Money; $460,000
2125 Petersburg Road: Dana Van Meter to AGI Property, LLC; $1,000,000
2217 Daybloom Court: Kristin and Richard Breitbarth to Emily and Christopher Walsh; $500,000
2221 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mai Nguyen and Kim Nguyen; $399,500
2260 W. Horizon Drive: Kimberly and Anthony Wagner to Jada Reaves; $280,000
2297 Daybloom Court: Rhonda Kelly to Roseanna and David Smith; $572,500
2426 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Erica and Donald Linnemann; $348,500
2755 Presidential Drive: Francisco Coria to Jessica and Nicholas Antal; $309,000
Highland Heights
34 Louisville Road: Lisa and Mark Allen to Sarah and Steven Wadsworth; $240,000
Independence
10658 Blooming Court: Sarah and Marcus Kaiser to Austin Bay; $350,000
11669 Staffordsburg Road: Stacie and Steve Edmonds to Meilssa and Jeffrey Willis; $100,000
11876 Riggs Road: Patricia Workman, Randy Robinson, Kelly Robinson Jr. and James Robinson to Erica Reckers and Patricia Cline; $150,000
1335 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to April Hartung and Adam Smock; $410,500
1448 Shirepeak Way: Ellen and Thomas Renchko to Diana and Steven Abbott; $515,000
1496 Skye Drive: Tara Carr to Lauren and Jarrett Baston; $369,000
4315 Cobblewood Court: Taylor Zumwalt and Wesley Howard to Megan Fahr and Shawn Stephens; $140,000
5177 Dana Harvey Lane: Pamela and Michael Lewis to Aaron Fletcher; $320,000
62 Oby Drive: Brianna and John Gresh to Julia and Joseph Wagoner; $320,000
620 Hogrefe Road: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nikki and Blaine Ripplinger; $372,000
6477 Lakearbor Drive: The Drees Company to Linda and Charles Kopp; $380,000
6482 Sugar Tree Drive: Kristy and Rick Baker to Geoia and Robert Gauck; $425,000
684 Persimmon Drive: Gayle and Christopher Rupert to Susan Bourn and John Helbig; $150,000
763 Stevies Trail: Lisa and Warren Holland to Margaret McGrath and Joseph Noonan; $439,000
93 Sylvan Drive: Julia and Joseph Wagoner to Brett Abbott; $205,000
98 Sylvan Drive: TriFive Investments, LLC to Rebecca Jensen and Tyler Roberts; $266,000
9964 Meadow Glen Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Evelyn Norberg; $442,000
Lakeside Park
32 Bellemonte Ave.: Timothy Steffen to Clare Henning; $287,500
Ludlow
226 Ludford St.: Samantha and Christopher Reed to Linda and Rickey Clifton; $205,000
343 Hazen St.: Zachary Meyer to Sarah and Brandon Kamp; $240,000
413 Hooper St.: Alexander Kondash to Jacqueline Rose and Emerson Jones; $300,000
625 Elm St.: Amporn and Dale Thomas to Tina Stevens and Zachary Addington; $245,000
713 Adela Ave.: Taylor and Jordan Moore to David Ziegler; $75,000
Melbourne
7095 Four Mile Road: Roberta Bohart to Ian Plummer; $250,000
Newport
340 Lindsey St.: Gaslight Properties, LLC to 340 Lindsey ST, LLC; $252,000
638 Monroe St.: Jeanne and Todd Dittrich to Liana Richardson and Sam Schnepf; $675,000
640 E. 3rd St.: Ronald Enyeart to Natalie Allen and George Charbel; $315,000
818 Isabella St.: Nuvision Properties, LLC to Rachelle Chitkara; $349,000
Park Hills
1143 Cecelia Ave.: Mary and Ian Munday to Ashley and Barrett Boswell; $260,000
608 S. Arlington Road: Brianna and Joseph Kramer to Blake Schneider; $290,000
Petersburg
2800 Block Larenceburg Ferry Road: Deboarh Collier to Kenneth Lonneman; $130,000
3018 First St.: Katherine and Troy Greenlee to James Colley; $170,000
Southgate
235 Ridgeway Ave.: Marilyn Vater to DT REI KY, LLC; $100,000
3892 Sarah Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Christa Chilelli and Joseph Razzano; $742,500
880 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Larua Trice; $857,000
905 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Margaret Wehage; $621,000
Taylor Mill
5365 Shadow Hill Court: Debra and David Camp to Cassidy Cook and Cameron Duke; $350,000
623 Grand Ave.: Melissa Bolton to Gary Bockweg; $125,000
639 Cardinal Drive: Christine and John Black to Fred Ruebuscch Jr.; $72,000
709 Jefferson Place: Gerald Isler to Julie Pemberton; $260,000
Union
10095 Golden Pond Drive: Nicole and Aaron Braham to Erin Meek; $329,500
10174 Lucille Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Vijakimar Patel; $287,000
10405 Masters Drive: Timothy Sendelbach to Jenna Wellbrock; $295,000
1051 Aristrides Drive: Ashten and Michael Covey to Suijata and Ebinezer Mallepalle; $640,000
10544 Triple Crown Boulevard: Madhaviben Bhavsar and Niapkumar Patel to Christine and John Christian IV; $177,000
10802 Muirfield Court: Richard Middleton to Melody Strack; $310,000
13018 Barbaro Drive: Melanie and Timothy Gayhart to Leela and Bhirma Kuikel; $925,000
1565 Mount Zion Road: Jaclyn and Stevne Nugent to Joshua Causey; $302,000
1887 Whispering Trail: Amanda and Robert McKinney to Molly and Matthew Radcliff; $405,000
2540 Sweet Harmony Lane, unit 214-A: James Francis to Judith and Justin Cooper; $271,000
2731 Saint Charles Circle: James O'Neil to Judith and John Judge; $380,000
3401 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jenny and Jared Patton; $507,500
3857 Sonata Drive: Mark Merlin to Lauren and Christopher Rechtin; $465,000
5117 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to William Giltz; $278,000
5129 Limerick Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Leslie and Matthew Farnham; $293,000
6805 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jennifer Ladd; $373,000
801 Man O War Boulevard: Melody and Theodore Brookbank to Nayana and Shalleah Patel and Kartik Patel; $770,000
8398 Orleans Boulevard: RaeAnn and Gary Wesseling to Sarah and Alexander Rickman; $395,000
8695 Marias Drive: Jocelyn and William Santiago to Kimberly and Claudis Dalcour III; $670,000
908 Arran Court: Ashlee Marcus to Angela and Joshua Parsons; $285,000
937 Oakmont Court: Ekaterina and Alexander Dianova to Abigale and Phil Warden; $265,000
9386 Westfield Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Melissa and James Brown II; $540,000
9978 Calava Court: Tonya VanBenschoten to Rebound Remodels, LLC; $225,000
Verona
15555 Lebananon Crittenden Road: Adam Burton to Elizabeth and Kyle Barnes; $197,500
Villa Hills
2745 White Pine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brianna and Joseph Kramer; $630,000
2836 Paddock Lane: Holly and Charles Bresch to Madelynn Henderson and Chase Meredith; $160,000
2871 Shadbark Lane: The Drees Company to Evelyn and Jeremy Agbomi; $700,000
874 Squire Oaks Drive: Cecelia and Paul Klee III to Nicole Leisen and Michael Abruzzo; $725,000
908 Ravine Drive: Helen Ruehmer to Karen Browning; $243,000
Walton
12177 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stacey and Johnie Abner; $384,500
12379 Sheppard Way: Peggy and Ken Cornett to Tricia and Scott Hawkins; $230,000
31 Old Stephenson Mill Road: Stacy Owens to Suzanne and Glen Cunningham; $50,000
424 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Courtney and Michael Evans; $392,500
561 Panzeretta Drive: Kacy and Aaron Randall to Patty Bindas and Matthew Barth; $295,000
575 Chambers Road: Jolene and Gregory West to Xiaoxiao Liu and William Massie; $590,500
Wilder
60 Creekwood Drive, unit 8: Carol and Dallas Horn to Haley Romaker and Zoe Romaker; $125,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $2.175 million Anderson Township home sale among the week's top property transfers