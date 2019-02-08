$2.2 Billion and Climbing: How Litecoin Surged 10% Overnight to Become the 4th Largest Cryptocurrency

Litecoin (LTC) has increased by more than 10 percent in value in the past 3 hours from $33 to $38, becoming the 4th largest currency in the global crypto market.

EOS, which secured its position as the 4th most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum since 2018, was surpassed by Litecoin.

Litecoin price Chart via TradingView

The abrupt increase in the value of Litecoin comes in a period during which its open-source developer community has made significant progress in implementing scaling and privacy solutions such as Confidential Transactions and Mimblewimble.

