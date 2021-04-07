$2.2 Billion Worldwide Geotextile Tubes Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotextile Tubes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geotextile Tubes estimated at US$ 2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $603.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Geotextile Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 603.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 930.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
