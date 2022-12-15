$2.2 Billion Worldwide Surgical Drainage Devices Industry to 2027 - Players Include Cook Group, Johnson & Johnson, Medela and Medtronic

Company Logo

Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical drainage devices market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.39% during 2021-2027.



Surgical drainage devices are used to remove the contents of different organs, secretion of body cavities, and blood, serum, lymph, and other tissue fluids that accumulate in wound beds after surgical procedures. These devices minimize pressure on the surgical site and adjacent organs, nerves, and blood vessels, thereby reducing pain and enhancing wound perfusion and healing.

They find application in urinary catheters, nasogastric tubes, chest drainage, and infected cysts. Presently, various surgical drainage devices made using latex, silicone, polyethylene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are available worldwide, depending on the patient's surgery and wound.



Surgical Drainage Devices Market Trends:



A significant increase in the number of surgical procedures relating to the chest, lymph node, breast, abdominal, and thyroid represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Surgical drainage devices facilitate the healing process by removing inflammatory mediators, bacteria, foreign material, and necrotic tissues.

Moreover, the rising demand for plastic surgery due to the increasing willingness among individuals to undergo reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, surgical drainage devices monitor potential complications and relieve the pressure that can impair perfusion or cause pain, thereby decreasing morbidity.

Consequently, the rising incidence of neurosurgery with a high risk of raised intracranial pressure and orthopedic procedures associated with blood loss is influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, they are widely being adopted in veterinary practice for surgical or traumatic wound management. The rising adoption of companion animals, along with the flourishing poultry and agriculture industries, is also contributing to market growth. Additionally, the growing focus on improving the functionality and reducing complications associated with drainage devices in surgeries is anticipated to drive the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acelity L.P. Inc. (3M Company), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Teleflex Incorporated.



