$2.2 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.

Addyston

347 Sekitan Ave: Kenkel Thomas J & Kathy A to Schutte Jesse; $5,000

Amberley Village

3170 Whitetree Cr: Hometown Property Solutions LLC to Stellner Winston L & Stacie Stellner; $670,000

Anderson Township

1046 Brooke Ave: Karaman Marlene Tr to McHenry Lindsey; $240,000

1612 Cohasset Dr: Strauss Codi M to Ward Nicole; $232,000

1620 Cohasset Dr: Pettigrew Laura to Rice Tracy L Tr & Sarah E Peterson Tr; $235,000

2227 Corinthian Ct: Welsh William M & Elizabeth Schoenling to Kirby David & Renae; $632,500

2253 Donnington Ln: Grombala Eric E & Julie Derrick Grombala to Moening Blake W & Kelsey L Schmeckpeper; $555,000

5830 Salem Rd: Robb Robert E Jr & Alice S to Luby Callaghan M; $595,000

6309 Stirrup Rd: Molle William H & Carly E to Gillespie Madison M & Richard G Wendell Iii; $467,000

7063 Woodsedge Dr: Anglim Gerald Joseph & David L Rogers II to Wilson Andrew Joseph & Lauren; $670,000

7962 Kimbee Dr: Brolhorst Jacki & Brandon to Pertuset David & Ashley; $415,000

8010 Parkside Lake Dr: Adams David & Bonnie to Fritch Rebecca Marie & John Lloyd Fritch; $1,175,000

8159 Witts Meadow Ln: Dean Cheryl Trustee to Arena Elisabeth C; $250,000

8472 Brandonhill Ct: McDaniel Sarah L & Randal P Longbotom to Stoy Daniel A & Brook Jones; $290,000

876 Woodlyn Dr: Judd Brenda Tr to Shellenbarger Sandra R & David E Ross; $176,000

Blue Ash

26 Woodcreek Dr: Freeman Lawrence C Tr to Blundred Lawrence R & Margo A Flege; $641,000

4470 Ellman Ave: Rahe Mary J to Donohoue Cody Thomas @ 4; $185,000

8863 Kenwood Rd: Kohake Elizabeth M to Lim Kenneth & Kathlenn Lim; $128,000

Bond Hill

1103 Ryland Ave: Rockmore Neddie L to Rockmore Kenneth J & Arnita Rockmore; $92,000

1111 Elm Park Dr: Bane Scott to Zinani Dakota B & Oriana Qh Zinani; $290,000

1318 Regent Ave: Cincinnati Redevelopment LLC to Moriarity Devin; $350,750

1323 Regent Ave: Jones Derek T & Susan J Casey Leininger to Butler Sondra A & Eugene Butler Jr; $225,000

1407 Ryland Ave: Johnson Kevin T to Model 1 Construction LLC; $110,000

Business District

633 Main St: Cincybnb LLC to Clarkson Jr James R; $274,000

California

5856 Panama Ave: Leta Anthony P to Ducktodd LLC; $74,775

Camp Washington

3073 Henshaw Ave: Camp Washington Community Board Inc to Fransen Stephanie; $155,000

Carthage

132 Nansen St: Vb One LLC to Fraley Gabriel & Danielle Fraley; $100,000

6613 Lebanon St: Sebag Eithan Yosef & Eyal Ziv to Adkins John M; $125,500

Cheviot

3836 Trevor Ave: Sfr Workforce Owner LLC to Marsh Home Solutions LLC; $110,000

3855 Trevor Ave: Neumann Brothers LLC to Prieto Jose & Carmen Rincon Fabian; $165,000

4005 Trevor Ave: Gonzalez Antonio Giovanni to Upscale Investments LLC; $62,500

Cleves

104 Western View Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000

34 Timberline Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

410 Westgate Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

51 Harrison Ave: Huber John R & Vicky V to Jasper Jonathan Robert & Kristopher Charles Heis; $175,000

Clifton

322 Amazon Ave: Eby Victoria Angela & Blake Christopher Stephens to Ironwood Assets LLC; $400,000

96 Juergens Ave: Sorensen Christine to Hinger Hannah; $215,000

Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview

2952 McMicken Ave: Intelligent Construction Investment LLC to Han Huong Giang; $190,000

Colerain Township

10216 Hawkhurst Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10226 Storm Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10229 Pottinger Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10243 Pippin Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10243 Storm Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10253 Pottinger Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10291 Menominee Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10293 Hawkhurst Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

10297 Pippin Rd: Tal Ohio Investments LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $171,000

10298 Menominee Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10325 Season Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10330 September Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10580 Breedshill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10730 Invicta Cr: French Larry M Jr & Cynthia M to Galan Adrian G; $132,000

11319 Templeton Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

12092 Birchhill Dr: Brandt Gerald A to Morales Omar Fredy Mazariegos; $200,000

12126 Spalding Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

12146 Birchhill Dr: Williams Willie E to Han Huong Giang; $161,000

12155 Birchgrove Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

12180 Wincanton Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2365 Golf Dr: Ksmp Group LLC to Zeigler Joshua Michael; $203,000

2405 Golf Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2416 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Hupp Briel; $381,000

2436 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Jordan Bruce Wayne & Tami Marie Jordan; $382,900

2455 Bluelark Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2494 Kemper Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2516 Haverknoll Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2534 Merriway Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2565 Highgrove Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2580 Keysport Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2659 Barthas Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2701 Byrneside Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2701 Royal Glen Dr: Avisa Properties LLC to Madison Smith; $235,000

2729 Greenbrook Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2730 Breezy Wy: Keene Group Inc The to Patrick Todd L; $235,000

2752 Greenbrook Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2762 Wheatfield Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2780 Spruceway Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000

2793 Brampton Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2828 Quaker Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2843 Windon Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2859 Kingman Dr: Asaj LLC to Yauger Michael; $259,900

2884 Wheatfield Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2885 Houston Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2913 Overdale Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2929 Overdale Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

2961 Libra Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2996 Libra Ln: Starks Leslie Leeanne & Kalib Starks to Th Property Owner I LLC; $220,000

2998 Spruceway Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3037 Wheatfield Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3093 Glenaire Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3098 Aries Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3137 Regal Ln: Burke Rodney & Brenda to Wheeler Regina & Roger Wheeler; $192,000

3315 Grovewood Dr: Westmark Properties LLC to Davis Victoria N Tr; $267,300

3362 Grovewood Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3364 Hidden Creek Dr: Boland Patricia A to Rea Ruth & Tamra E Mack; $167,000

3385 Nandale Dr: Paudal Aakash to Opendoor Property Trust I; $219,600

3419 Rocker Dr: Dulal Bhim & Lila Dulal to Barry Mamadou Baillo & Aissatou Barry; $290,000

3438 Hollyglen Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3475 Springdale Rd: Minor Terrence Andrew @3 to Minor Terrence Andrew & Traci Taylor; $44,400

3475 Springdale Rd: Taylor Douglas V @3 to Minor Terrence Andrew @3; $44,400

5638 Springdale Rd: Leguillon Colleen to Williams Willie E; $174,900

6180 Springdale Rd: Richey Norman L to Dimuzio Stephanie; $200,000

6610 Gaines Rd: Andres Norma M to Herbig Steven; $320,000

8070 Peacock Dr: Reiber Tracy L to Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $118,000

8453 Sunlight Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

8476 Sunlight Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

8553 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Jackson Markeya; $383,700

8556 Neptune Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

8560 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Montes Eric Dewitt & Darcy Beth Montes; $320,938

8578 Sunlight Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9141 Coogan Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9203 Burgess Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9642 Crosley Farm Dr: Wu Timothy G to Fuller Samantha & Mark R Fuller; $150,000

9738 Dunraven Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

9775 Yuba Ct: Lillie Sandra M & Mary F to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $125,000

9778 Dunraven Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9810 Regatta Dr: Farmer Mark S & Claudia O Tr to Egan Connor T; $179,000

9827 Melcarl Dr: NVR Inc to Greene Chevaness L; $268,960

9829 Melcarl Dr: NVR Inc Dba Ryan Homes to Davis Brittany M; $233,990

9831 Capstan Dr: Watts Amber R to Bickel Albert J; $155,000

9994 Loralinda Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

Merril Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Timberlake Jeffery Michael; $529,004

Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $78,000

College Hill

1158 Groesbeck Rd: Spencer Catlyne L to Debildt Bradley; $156,000

1183 Atwood Ave: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Lawson Keyanda S; $140,000

1307 Cedar Ave: Sanders Kimberly C to Brinker Diana; $299,900

1543 Marlowe Ave: 1562 Ruth Ave LLC to Prather Andrew T & Lydia H Newton; $310,000

Columbia Township

7007 Grace Ave: Grote Kim N & John T Pack to Payonk Allison J; $240,000

Columbia Tusculum

3435 Golden Ave: Greenberg Dorothy & Craig Vogel to Reed Charlotte & Donald Reed; $668,888

3912 Holbrook Ave: Sinclair Barney to Delta Car Care Inc; $13,200

432 Stanley Ave: Frey Theresa Marie to Jackson Sr Ronnie; $690,000

536 Tusculum Ave: Sullivan Robyn S to Slater Nichole; $343,300

Corryville

3253 Jefferson Ave: Katsaounis Nicholas to Siffel Group The LLC; $435,000

Crosby Township

7238 Villa Ln: Orange Mockingbird 27 LLC to Hile Phillip Jonathan; $209,900

Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to NVR Inc; $75,100

Deer Park

4255 Glenway Ave: Gilreath Sarah A to Tree House Properties LLC; $134,500

Delhi Township

1130 Neeb Rd: Emmett Patrick J to Clarke Lillian &; $400,000

1298 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Elmore Diane E Tr; $479,778

202 Silverspring Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000

223 Halidonhill Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

255 Cloverhill Te: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

271 Glenfield Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

274 Brookforest Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

289 Anderson Ferry Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

314 Brookforest Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

407 Elm St: JJS Holding LLC to Zheng Zhiwei; $175,000

4166 Copperfield Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

4233 Glenhaven Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

474 Burhen Dr: Wernke Tyler to Opendoor Property Trust I; $193,400

4998 Poinsettia Dr: Herbst Phyllis Adele to Wittrock Ashley Marie; $202,000

5004 Alvernovalley Ct: Griffin Brandon P to Detherage John III & Abigail Louise Detherage; $245,000

5248 Woodlake Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000

5355 Cleander Dr: Castellini Jessica Trustee to Anderson Colton; $289,900

5494 Palomino Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

6726 Sandover Dr: Hein Sharon E to Sheaf Jr Robert J; $217,000

6774 Rapid Run Rd: Doran John Patrick & Samantha to Stockelman Kimberly Ann Marie; $41,000

6780 Rapid Run Rd: Doran John Patrick & Samantha to Stockelman Kimberly Ann Marie; $41,000

934 Fashion Ave: Waldeck Jennifer L & John M to Fuell Jeffrey A; $269,500

East Price Hill

1017 Considine Ave: H&e Enterprise LLC to Ddg Investments LLC; $107,000

1100 McPherson Ave: Williams Carolyn to Mvf Properties Ltd; $115,000

3040 Glenway Ave: Marouani One LLC to Manss Management Group LLC; $107,000

3812 Liberty St: Egargo Investments Ltd to Abreu Pichardo Ana Estherlin &; $168,000

432 Hawthorne Ave: Jekel Laura A & Al Jude-nino Ricalde Elegado to Shepherd Robert & Kaitlyn Lillick; $200,000

452 Grand Ave: Falls Diana L to Jd Bullfrog LLC; $100,000

548 Purcell Ave: Wall John to Gallaher Wesley & Natacha Sako; $426,500

556 Fairbanks Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $75,000

East Walnut Hills

1119 McMillan Ave: Ferguson Timothy W to Dienger Maria; $115,000

1815 William H Taft Rd: Osborne Vicky to Criswell Celeste; $77,000

2401 Ingleside Ave: Gibbons Christopher J to Carlson Richard & Rita Carlson; $295,000

2412 Grandview Ave: Rieger Amanda to Sharma Properties LLC; $203,000

2715 Hackberry St: Taylor Robert W to Heaphy Jenna; $530,000

Fairfax

5803 Hawthorne Ave: McKean Mary L & Kevin Boyd to George Michael & Cloe Cooperrider; $350,000

Forest Park

1024 Harkin Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1046 Waycross Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000

10877 Carnegie Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11322 Kenshire Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11423 Riga Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11443 Lincolnshire Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11468 Framingham Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11469 Geneva Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11540 Fitchburg Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11559 Geneva Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11620 New Hope Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11646 Hollingsworth Wy: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11650 Geneva Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11651 Hanover Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

11755 Elkwood Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1179 Ironstone Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

12078 Hitchcock Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1398 Keyridge Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1813 Lincrest Dr: Greenstone Developers LLC to Dykes Lashawn; $252,000

503 Waycross Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

528 Bessinger Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

594 Waycross Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

725 Decatur Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

726 Danbury Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

732 Converse Dr: Hankerson David D to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $130,000

772 Evangeline Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

776 Smiley Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

778 Danbury Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

784 Kemper Rd: Neeplo Johnny to Oh One Properties LLC; $102,500

784 Kemper Rd: Schriml Vonnie to Neeplo Johny; $87,500

800 Smiley Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

818 Holyoke Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

859 Heatherstone Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

923 Gallatin Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

958 Havensport Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

966 Smiley Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

975 Halesworth Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

975 Harkin Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

Green Township

1770 Ebenezer Rd: Barnett Besser Neaoma to Megeorge Craig & Ashley Taylor Meyer; $260,000

2170 Woodmere Ct: Schorsch Jeffrey L & Karen to Gbr Real Estate LLC; $130,000

2936 North Bend Rd: Sprague Linda S to Yust Robert A & Cynthia J Yust; $280,000

3209 Autumn Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3423 Jessup Rd: Kg Remodeling LLC to Wunder Douglas; $185,000

3691 Feldkamp Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3697 Feldkamp Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3701 Feldkamp Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3875 Church Ln: McIntosh Alex & Cindy McIntosh to Kappen Justin P; $269,900

3956 Harmar Ct: Collins Michael & Brittany to Cushard Christopher Michael; $219,900

4308 Turf Ln: Young Eric to Sacaguti Andre; $210,000

4418 Pinecroft Dr: Sallada Paul E & Sue A to Coffaro Zachary C & Amy A Coffaro; $250,000

5175 Deeridge Ln: Pnc Bank National Association Tr to Davis Rick; $180,000

5395 Philloret Dr: Hieber Joseph C & Rebecca L to Walker Derissa & Della Walker; $222,500

5440 Muddy Creek Rd: Winton Savings & Loan Co The to Greater Cincinnnati Credit Union Inc; $600,000

5512 North Glen Rd: Kelley Orby to Brown Amy E; $271,000

5543 Boomer Rd: Rombis Sylvia & Litsa Spanos to Barnhart Eric Peter Thomas; $265,000

5568 Sunnywoods Ln: Sjolin Lora @4 to Baber Eunice V Harper; $225,000

5569 Hickory Ridge Ln: Chouteau Michael & Morgan Wagner to Fields Katrina; $255,000

5575 Edger Dr: McGowan Anne Hayes to Krimmer Angela Marie & Kathaleen Krimmer; $235,000

5613 Samver Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000

6643 Hearne Rd: Muse Ronald L to Stockleman Claire & Mary Steinberg; $83,900

6924 Taylor Rd: Oconnell Daniel W & Kellie Jo to Loredo Jr Frank & Christina Loredo; $215,000

Greenhills

38 Handel Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

49 Burley Cr: Palmieri Bertina to Richomes Realty LLC; $80,000

Harrison

123 Deerview Ct: Oliver Michael W Jr & Lori R Enderle to Opendoor Property Trust I; $279,200

133 Harrison Ave: Marsh Roxanna L & Lois J Kidd to MCCO Residential LLC; $120,000

Harrison Township

Carolina Trace Rd: Howard Deborah A to Nicholas Jakob & Morgan Nicole Pietruch; $385,000

Hartwell

28 Woodsdale Ave: Stonestreet Karen to Perez Josefina Velazquez; $147,038

8357 Mace Ave: Burton Shirl L to Robbins Jeffrey & Bessie Geisen; $62,500

Hyde Park

2353 Bedford Ave: Motch Marjorie to Castellini Janet A Tr; $550,000

2372 Madison Rd: Bullock Alexis D & Joann E Bullock to Romer Christopher J & Deema B; $193,000

2835 Hyde Park Pl: Ollier Nicole M to Woods Benjamin & Phary; $270,000

3344 Menlo Ave: Malof David L & Jennifer S to Yardley William B @3; $955,000

3508 Forestoak Ct: Fischer Arthur L Jr Tr to Horn David & Deborah A Horn; $628,500

3617 Saybrook Ave: Polston Mary E & Blane J to Pirani Robert; $408,000

Kennedy Heights

6215 Kennedy Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Hush Tara & Samuel H Duff; $387,000

6460 McHugh Pl: Aproject LLC to Martin Emily; $255,000

Linwood

4801 Morse St: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC C/o Raw Property Management to Abc Reo LLC; $113,000

Lockland

119 Washington Ave: Miniard Valerie to Westwood Portfolio LLC; $25,000

121 Cooper Ave: Harrison Bryan to Real Estate King Inc; $55,000

313 Pershing Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

Loveland

1095 Stratford Ct: Lyttle John to Smith Michael W & Victoria L; $157,000

178 Glen Lake Rd: Kotter Bryan to Schroeder Troy J; $333,500

1913 Timberidge Dr: Ware Chad & Almaz Witthans to Kyu Hwa LLC; $315,000

1955 Rollins Dr: Lopez Diego A & Andrea C Castillo-lopez to Moore Sean & Kasey Partin; $295,000

307 Wall St: Bateman Jeffrey W to Grinder Mary; $220,000

Loveland Ave: Nieberding James L Tr to Brookstone Homes Inc; $160,000

Madeira

7200 Treetop Ln: John Henry Homes Inc to Flacke Lisa Dawn & Noe Guadalupe Rodriguez Garcia; $800,000

7249 Jethve Ln: Purtee Wanda & Linda Sevin to Fowler Sam & Victoria Groebner; $332,500

Madisonville

4201 Simpson Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Clear III Joseph F & Emma Komrska; $375,000

4703 Stewart Ave: Vanguard Contracting LLC to Lre 2 LLC; $775,000

4840 Glenshade Ave: Diamond Realty Investments LLC to Jurkovic Luca Maria & Alice Franco; $350,000

5720 Sierra Park Pl: Curd Cheryl to Cvg Homes Buyers LLC; $110,000

6223 Roe St: Brennock Seth to Redden Stephen & Jennifer Redden; $370,000

6736 Hurd Ave: Wilson Margaret Bryant Hayes to Northey Clayton David; $365,000

6756 Britton Ave: Norwood Investment Properties LLC to Heald David & Rebekah Heald; $725,000

Miami Township

2806 Buckridge Dr: Sullivan Andrew T & Kelly M to Robinson Lisa M & Michael I Robinson; $720,000

3085 Citation Ln: Zahneis Martin A Tr to Stalkoff Nicholas & Sarah Tiemeyer; $545,000

3799 Samba Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

3823 Foxtail Ln: Hensler Thomas A & Lynn C to Hare Mitch A & Kathleen P Hare; $436,000

Carnoustie Ct: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv; $57,660

Montgomery

10308 Montgomery Rd: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Malof David L & Jennifer S Malof; $1,101,939

Mount Airy

4929 Raeburn Dr: Seibert Nicki Kay to Cornelius Rebecca Tr; $450,000

Mount Auburn

333 Milton St: Webster David to Slonim Jessica; $420,000

Mount Healthy

7414 Hickman St: Bright Eddie & Keli to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $85,100

7927 Rambler Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9311 Rambler Pl: Tibbs Katherine Alena to Kissel Matt; $205,000

Mount Lookout

1048 Richwood Ave: Lake Vincent M & Malia Lake to WAZ Holding Company LLC; $2,200,000

3115 Linwood Ave: Holloway Courtney R to Grzelak Margaret Elizabeth & Alexander; $375,000

3234 Hardisty Ave: Guy Jennifer Marie & Thomas Jeffery to Ramanadham Akhil & Margot Dale; $916,900

Mount Washington

1542 Sutton Ave: Jump Robert A Jr & Patricia Jump to Brail Alexander J; $190,000

2127 Beechmont Ave: Schultz Alfred J Tr & Mary E Tr to Kosuru Associates LLC; $550,000

6355 Corbly Rd: Sullivan Peter P to Catral Minereva; $188,000

6574 Knottypine Dr: Davis Benjamin J to Vereau Maximo Vilca & Magdalena Lang; $285,000

Newtown

6912 Jefferson Ave: Hair Roberta A Tr to Gardner Gary & Annette; $175,000

North Avondale

3928 Leyman Dr: Schilling Amanda & Benjamin to Miller Jacob; $505,000

678 Clinton Springs Ave: Schilling Amanda & Benjamin to Miller Jacob; $505,000

North College Hill

2023 Catalpa Ave: Fair Price Property LLC to Winbush Jaylah; $168,000

6508 Parrish Ave: Smith Latanya to Douglas Jesse & Morgan Riles; $35,000

6524 Simpson Ave: Merkle Gary to Bartolon Dayli Zulmy Escalante; $185,000

6784 Tarawa Dr: Finley Cody A & Cynthia S Roberts to Kaplan Joshua Deen & Serena Kristine Kaplan; $225,000

6785 Marvin Ave: Williams Karen A to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $150,000

6813 Tarawa Dr: Rodes Jennifer to Jones Jr Samuel Eric; $200,000

6920 Rob Vern Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

7017 La Boiteaux Ave: Gadberry Alma E to Eder Brothers Ltd; $77,000

North Fairmount

3187 McHenry Ave: Trevcc Properties LLC to Keith Taylor Holdings LLC; $34,250

3344 Saffer St: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Shanbhag Vijay; $174,900

Northside

4370 Innes Ave: Burnett Group LLC to Bjm Investments And Holdings LLC; $163,000

Norwood

1924 Waverly Ave: Endsley April to Mol Alexander & Eliza Wilder; $425,000

2056 Maple Ave: Meece Debra @9 to Benjamin Miles Alexander & Natalie Peebles; $185,000

2130 Feldman Ave: Ostendorf Enterprises LLC to Dunlap David B; $290,000

2304 Lysle Ln: Meece Anthony D to Randlolph Maria K; $200,000

2439 Kenilworth Ave: Richey Emily N to Geter Michelle Therese @ 4; $365,000

5329 Wakefield Pl: The Bank Of New York Mellon to Successful Beginnings LLC; $110,250

5416 Montgomery Rd: Wiles Gregory & Brenda to Rooker Bryan Eugene & Bethany Wiles; $174,000

5515 Warren Ave: Tarantino Shelby N to Brown Katherine L; $240,000

5712 Warren Ave: Pike Kirk to Zampounis Nicholas & Ashley Humphrey; $297,000

Oakley

2845 Madison Rd: Abney Sally J to Santoro Robert & Annemarie Santoro; $350,000

3316 Glenhurst Pl: Boscolo Elisa to Callirgos Marco; $423,900

3871 Mt Vernon Ave: Gregory Roger to Prime Capital Group LLC; $245,000

4112 Maple Dr: Howard Ashley to Hayden Brendan S & Samantha J Dimario; $425,000

4141 Pillars Dr: Dermody Jerry J to Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC; $225,000

Over-the-Rhine

107 Mulberry St: Redmond Michael L & Holly K to Williams William D; $47,500

1338 Vine St: Mandzak Hollyann to Richardson Grant J; $289,000

1407 Vine St: Delwiche Christopher to TMASC Inc; $189,000

1432 Race St: Kolik Thuy Linh to Sergent Andrew & Erica Sergent; $165,000

Pleasant Ridge

3115 Beaver Ave: Yingling Jr Robert James & Tammy to Sparks Charles A; $340,000

5654 Lawndale Pl: Pendergast Dawn & John to Lay Emily; $297,000

6134 Woodmont Ave: Sickmiller Adam & Danielle to Jones Avery & Kelly Jones; $415,000

Reading

105 Bunker Hill Ct: Stallion Investments LLC to Bolin Gabriel William Thomas &; $242,500

Riverside

161 Palisades Pointe: Wells Ben F Tr to Broderick Mary Ann; $194,500

Roselawn

1514 Beaverton Ave: New Norma Cheryl & Adolphus Lynn Jr to New Norma C; $165,000

1813 Greenbriar Pl: Retco Properties LLC to Collins Dawn; $195,000

Sayler Park

200 Whipple St: Vb One LLC to Landis Samuel; $115,200

Sharonville

11121 Spinner Ave: Bird Megan E & V Glen Lovitt to Baker Katie & Austin; $280,000

1705 Valdosta Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

Silverton

3957 Fordham Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000

6728 Alpine Ave: Tuchfarber Chris to Alspaugh Douglas; $131,120

South Cumminsville

3835 Borden St: Cincy Property Care LLC to Vaish Gaurav & Renu Chandel; $80,000

South Fairmount

1908 Knox St: Alterdoyle Homes LLC to Jason Mullins Enterprises Inc; $55,000

1927 Montrose St: Etter Antonio to McNeal Ashlynn D; $134,500

2464 Scully St: Schmit Sandra to Scully St Cincinnati Oh Trust; $36,000

2469 Scully St: Lws Realty Group LLC to Jordan Aram A; $10,500

2618 Beekman St: Operation Target At Risk Teens (otart) to Lewis Darlene; $8,520

Spring Grove Village

727 Burr Oak St: Vb One LLC to Khan Real Estate LLC; $118,500

Springdale

1064 Terrytown Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1174 Wainwright Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

264 Centerbury Ct: A & R House 2 Home LLC to Doddy Teresa; $186,250

370 Glensprings Dr: Ramirez Pablo A to Cca Glensprings LLC; $900,000

678 Cedarhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

922 Castro Ln: Arway Donna L to Losekamp Jacob M; $175,800

Springfield Township

10111 Hamilton Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10326 Faske Dr: Flowers Arthur to Tri State Homes LLC; $126,000

10572 Farmhill Ct: Barros Luis S & Luisa I to Jones Jade M; $410,000

10738 Toulon Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10858 Sprucehill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000

10928 Birchridge Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

10966 Maplehill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner Iv LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $200,000

1105 Gracewind Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1161 Hearthstone Dr: Mohler Richard D & Patricia A to Wittkorn Rhonda & Dennis Wittkorn; $230,000

1196 Tassie Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

12010 Mill Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1272 Madeleine Cr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1346 Hartwood Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1515 Forester Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1687 Newbrook Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1877 Mistyhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1881 Vinemont Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1898 Sevenhills Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1931 Lotushill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

1986 Lotushill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2011 Roosevelt Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2029 Mistyhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2058 Arrowood Pl: Hatcher Ronald Eugene Jr & Patricia to Davis Harvey D & Lisa; $280,000

2088 Sevenhills Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

2127 Galloway Ct: Sapkota Keshab@4 to Faust Aaron Michael & Amber Michelle; $273,000

2298 Magdalena Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

549 North Bend Rd: Home Recreations LLC to Coronel Sandra Crespo & Saul Mauricio; $300,000

6580 Golfway Dr: Williams Antoinette to Th Property Owner I LLC; $212,000

7610 Greenfarms Dr: Otto L Matthew Trustee to Paola Gloria; $405,000

774 Crowden Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

8470 Pringle Dr: Vanguard Contracting LLC to Lre 2 LLC; $775,000

8645 Zenith Ct: Ewald John A & Diane M to Rai Kiran & Binod Rai; $305,000

8651 Bobolink Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

8685 Empire Ct: Dist 3 LLC to Wahlbrink Chad & Sierra Wahlbrink; $280,000

8761 Balboa Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

8903 Monsanto Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9230 Meadowglen Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9325 Shallowford Ln: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Itodo Aarika; $245,000

942 Vacationland Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

9481 Beech Dr: Murphree Sarah Vaughan to Cryder Steven B; $178,010

992 Springbrook Dr: Lackey Eugene Jr to Jones Shawanda; $113,000

Hamilton Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

St. Bernard

146 Mitchell Ave: Green Martina to Vantage Capital LLC; $227,000

18 Baker Ave: Chin Terence & Pamela Sue to Dicarlo Damian G & Megan Holbrock; $389,000

4221 Dartmouth Dr: Eldridge Robert E Sr to Beringhaus Ethan; $196,000

4810 Chalet Dr: Voyles Co LLC to Stallworth Bruce; $79,900

Sycamore Township

1942 Chaucer Dr: Young Fred to Bankston Temisha; $103,000

3942 Longford Dr: Bessler Janet L & Eileen Cafferky Boyd to Bessler Janet L; $142,500

7217 Bobby Ln: Gall Charles G & Kathy L to Kremer Brad M & Renee E Kremer; $540,000

7446 Kemper Rd: East Kemper Properties LLC to E Kemper Properties Llp; $250,000

8572 Donegal Dr: Mire Lisa to Dierkers Mark J; $297,000

Symmes Township

9591 Main St: Sanctuary Holding Group LLC to Demurov Aslanbek & Rosita Shanaeva; $385,000

Terrace Park

504 Yale Ave: Lee Christopher L & Caroline S to Duman Ryan Joseph & Mary Duman; $750,000

Walnut Hills

2145 Luray Ave: Tabbosha Monir to Lauch Louis H Tr; $1,295,000

444 McGregor Ave: Alexander Bertram C to Cobb Latanya; $15,000

West Price Hill

1044 Winfield Ave: Dto Properties Group LLC to Mod Rs Holdings LLC; $130,000

1226 Sunset Ave: H&E Enterprise LLC to 122 Sunset Ave LLC; $98,500

4310 Fehr Rd: Armk Oh LLC to Mitchell Nathan; $211,000

4340 Cappel Dr: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Edwards Christina Tr & Christopher Harmon Tr; $141,775

5009 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Kfj Realty Group LLC to Cincy Property Care LLC; $145,500

826 Academy Ave: Lampson Patricia L to Homan Andrew; $85,000

Westwood

2258 Harrison Ave: St Two Endeavors LLC to Westside Investment Property Inc; $400,000

2568 Orland Ave: 2568 Orland LLC to Martirossian Edgar; $140,000

2831 Robert Ave: Vb One LLC to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $82,500

2847 Ratterman Ave: McNulty Susan M to Jones Justin & Katie Jones; $130,000

2849 Ratterman Ave: McNulty Susan M to Jones Justin & Katie Jones; $130,000

2931 Kling Ave: Dingler Timothy W to Williams Amber N; $140,000

3016 Ratterman Ave: McNulty Susan M to Jones Justin & Katie Jones; $130,000

3096 Worthington Ave: Gao Valyna L & Yangxuan Gao to Accenti Tech Solution Inc; $105,000

3126 Manning Ave: Conrad Evan T & Laura M to Elliott Kaitlin & Victoria Randall; $220,000

3339 Robinet Dr: Fantetti Peter J to Briskman Real Estate; $110,800

3361 Treasure Ct: Clay & Mortar LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $178,000

Whitewater Township

218 Chidlaw Ave: Dole James M & Risa C to Hedger Isaiah Love; $110,000

4410 Chidlaw Ave: Dole James M & Risa C to Hedger Isaiah Love; $110,000

Woodlawn

10125 Grandview Ave: Foreman Patricia Z & Sarah E to Tate Jeremaine; $55,000

10280 Faxon Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000

Wyoming

128 Forest Ave: Parkside Development Group LLC to Brunett Derek; $420,000

307 Grove Ave: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Dighe Properties LLC; $350,000

Morts Pass: Wyoming Swimming Club The to Gifford Ryan James; $17,215

Sweetwater Dr: Wyoming Swimming Club The to Mecoli John D & Kathleen B; $15,055

Sweetwater Dr: Wyoming Swimming Club The to Robbins Fredric J & Marie S; $21,410

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

1306 Parkside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kaleigh Steffen; $273,500

5 Horizon Hill Court: Michael Toppin to Lia Conlin; $235,000

660 Streamside Drive Lower: The Drees Company to Patricia and Gregory Volski; $335,000

7668 Devonshire Drive, unit 36-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Robert Taylor; $356,000

7802 E. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Sarah and Steven Koetting; $648,500

813 Bluestem Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Carolyn and Brandon Kathman; $490,000

Bellevue

120 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Thompson Enamel, Inc. to Lauren Bradley; $135,000

318 Washington St.: Taylor Thompson to Steven Baker; $220,000

319 Ward Ave.: Melissa and Michael Hart to Anna Richards; $255,500

433 Ward Ave.: Bonnie and David Cronin to Samantha Reynolds; $163,000

618 Fuhrman Ave.: Christine Allen and Donald Young to Eva Lutz; $278,000

Burlington

2457 Ferdinand Drive: Mary and William Dinda to Jacqueline and Drew Glass; $295,000

2720 Dorado Court: Jonathan Marsh to Kimberly Carroll and Gerald Long; $305,000

3330 Mary Teal Lane: Sualinda Garcia to Evgenia Couch; $330,000

3352 Beech Lane: Dawn Wagers to Jacob Hickman; $173,000

5282 Country Club Lane, unit 10B: Anna and Brian Williams to David Cronin; $250,000

6257 Autumn Trail: Stephen Bostelman to Rosa and Randy Gates; $340,000

6384 Briargate Drive: Rendahandi Silva and Vineetha Gedara to Elaine and Rickie Teegarden; $215,000

6905 Lucia Drive: Vicki and John Burke to Erin and Gregory Crabbe; $357,000

Cold Spring

24 Glenridge Drive: Kimberly Fischer to Maranda and Kyle Dawson; $390,000

5136 Winters Lane: Helen and Mark Bailey to HGFP, LLC; $230,000

606 Queensway Court: Jason Church to Silver Key Property Management, LLC; $100,000

869 Sandston Ridge: Sarah and Steven Koetting to Mollie Flanagan and Anthony Sinders; $465,000

Covington

1023 Winding Way: Debra Frakes and Larry Frakes to Felicia and Eric McElhaney; $425,000

10531 Pinetree Court: The Drees Company to Michelle and Darrell Lovins; $378,000

1209 Holman St.: Gina and Kevin Briney to Kaanapali Renovations, LLC; $185,000

1209 Holman St.: Kaanapali Renovations, LLC to QZ Funding, LLC; $190,000

126 Idlewood Drive: Kristina and Ryan Hornback to Rebecca Scott; $220,000

1703 Holman St.: Holman House, LLC to Tasia Davis and Terrell Gibson; $255,000

1911 Pine St.: JSP Properties, LLC to Ruby and Patton Johnson; $144,000

2011 Mackoy St.: Perry & McFall Properties, LLC to Rare Investments, LLC; $69,000

208 W. 33rd St.: Gabriella Digiacomo to Jamie Buelteman; $205,500

231 E. 11th St.: Safeguard Management, LLC to Pops Investments Group 2, LLC; $140,000

2427 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 8-203: Barbara Huffman to Patrick Noll; $218,500

2480 Felice Drive: William Bray to Lisa and John Siegrist; $125,000

2612 Evergreen Drive: Kyra Wheat to Ian Cruickshank; $250,000

3123 Belleglade Drive: The Drees Company to Lauren and Andrew Renaker; $366,000

328 Trevor Ave.: Juan Cruz to Patrick Miller; $145,000

3932 Huntington Ave.: Brandon Brammer to Luke Ridder; $235,000

396 Altamont Road: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to Jude Wells; $55,000

4467 Kidwell Lane: Carolyn and Brandon Kathman to Estefania Cevantes and Juan Manriquez; $315,000

4514 Carroll St.: Adam Gregory to Bryson Vega; $155,000

621 Edgecliff St.: Sandra Perez to Olivia Connor and Dalton Smith; $170,000

712 W. 35th St.: Diane Reynolds to Antrim Investments, LLC; $98,000

Crescent Springs

2131 Longford Drive, unit 204: The Gretchen Slagle Living Trust to David Brewer; $327,500

Crestview Hills

2716 Main Chase Lane: Billie Pitz to Theresa Kahmann; $300,000

396 Crown Point Circle: The Drees Company to Amanda and William Eddins; $1,312,500

563 Palmer Court: Marsha Dooley to Deborah and Gary Harmeling; $375,000

Dayton

813 6th Ave.: Herb Bishop to Real Equity OH, LLC; $56,000

813 6th Ave.: Real Equity OH, LLC to Carlos Zerpa; $62,500

Edgewood

3043 Ashley Drive: Julie and Patrick McGraw to Jennifer and Robert Barrett; $480,000

Elsmere

1076 Pebble Creek Drive: Andrew Jones to Hunter Kolb; $252,000

712 Orchard St.: Jill and Kevin Owen to Anna and Owen Lyons; $160,000

75 Sanders Drive: Paula Myers to Joyce Riebe; $149,500

Erlanger

125 Commonwealth Ave.: Donald Thomas to Laura and Brandon Adkins; $180,000

3016 Spring Valley Drive: Pamela and Thomas Paquette to Brandi Gesler; $275,000

312 Commonweath Ave.: Deborah and Gary Haynes to Phuc Pham; $65,000

3401 Treeside Court: Linda and Wayne O'Brien to Julie and Patrick McGraw; $530,000

3469 Misty Creek Drive: Stephanie and Adam Seymour to Monica Martin and Anthony Allison; $291,000

3934 Spire Circle: Tricia and David Draper to Donna and Robert Neville; $212,000

Florence

10160 Carnation Court, unit 9: The Biney Group, LLC to Rashmi Rout, Sabarie Mohhan, Gideon Gunasekar and Sibasisha Padhy; $148,000

10302 Cherry Lane: US Bank Trust National Association to Stallion Investments, LLC; $110,000

11070 Gatewood Court: Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC to Jill and Anthony Ferrari; $305,000

113 Honeysuckle Drive: Kerry and Richard Perry to Matt Cummings; $255,000

1575 Shady Cove Lane: Noelle and Timothy Schinagl to Sean Stewart; $227,000

1615 Creekview Drive: Bernadette and Robert Green to Monirul Sajib; $507,500

1767 Arborwoods Drive: Joyce Dooley to Janice Daffron and Paul Barton II; $300,000

2 A Meadow Lane: Kristofer Zent to Brian McDaniel; $195,000

240 Langshire Court, unit 5: Timothy Wright to Timothy House; $140,000

30 Rio Grande Circle, unit 7: Cristal Comer to Dembra Diaw; $167,000

49 Cobblestone Court: Mary Behrens to Emily Knecht and David Keylor; $272,000

7048 Manderlay Drive: Stamp Estates, LLC to Genea and George Rice Jr.; $226,000

Fort Mitchell

2182 Sienna Ave., unit 2-305: Brittany Reiber to Kathleen Brenner; $200,000

Fort Thomas

41 Earnscliff Court: The Christina E. Armstrong-Cattani Living Trust to John Kendall; $291,500

Fort Wright

1420 E. Henry Clay Ave.: Morgan and Aaron Fritsch to Gina Erardi and Brett Baueries; $340,000

3508 Reeves Drive: Rosanne Richardson and Paul Young to Megan and Nicholas Bauer; $665,000

Hebron

1747 Asbury Way: Mari and Scott Judd to Ingrid and Thomas Vellia Jr.; $240,000

1900 Netleaf Court: Landon McKain to Marie Votele and Samuel Mampuya; $275,000

2090 Bridgette Lane: Michaela and Kyle Werling to Stephanie and Johner Wical Jr.; $275,000

2172 Ridgeline Drive: The Drees Company to Susan and Donald Jakob; $485,000

2221 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Patricia Kennedy; $673,500

2249 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Rebecca and Matthew Stringer; $784,000

2394 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Michaela and Kyle Werling; $489,500

2423 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Aakash Paudal and Phoo Khine; $494,000

Highland Heights

2132 Alexandria Pike: James Brewer Jr. to Heather Hacker and Brandon Schutte; $195,000

22 Deitrich Road: Dylan Birkenhauer to Cinthya and Raymer Castillo; $122,000

30 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 5: Alyssa York, Tina and John Murphy to Carmen Doll; $169,000

Independence

10517 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and Brandon Housley; $372,000

115 Friar Tuck Drive: Jason Dudas to Kyle Mackenzie; $248,000

1497 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Jeremy Ashcraft; $540,000

1695 Cherry Blossom Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joseph Secrist; $299,000

4807 Wildwood Drive: Susan and Donald Bridges to Jessica and Nicholas Nappi; $228,000

5086 Christopher Drive: Rebecca and Matthew Wilson to Elizabeth and Sean Ferguson; $268,000

642 Tupelo Drive: Hannah Meade to Dakota and Justin Clem; $247,500

6473 Heathbrook Court: The Drees Company to Sarah and Benjamin Kurkowski; $390,000

695 Sycamore Drive: Regina and Steven Denny to Kelly Neudigate; $200,000

9733 Cloveridge Drive: Rebecca and Ryan Klosterman to Gracee Gregory; $267,000

Melbourne

5270 Mary Ingles Highway: Sarah Pombles to Bowling/Herald Properties of Butler, LLC; $120,000

Newport

1107-1109 Isabella St.: Cathy and Pete Huebner to Laura Wampler; $355,000

211 W. 9th St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Julie Adams and Andrew Kaake; $280,000

423 Hodge St.: JAC Developments, LLC to Benito Guiterrez; $37,500

Southgate

14 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 1: Maria Stratman to Mary Bourne; $152,000

35 Fairway Drive: Glenda Haller to Marta and Gregory Stephens; $493,000

58 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 1: Courtney Lind to Cooper Schwalbach; $145,000

Taylor Mill

5424 Taylor Mill Road: Scott Lightfoot to Gary Bockweg; $238,000

Union

10396 Brookhurst Lane North: The Drees Company to Aparna Reddy and Nagarjuna Palyam; $577,500

13979 Santos Drive: The Drees Company to Patricia and Larry Moore; $643,500

1516 Authentic Court: The Drees Company to Ankit Patel; $811,500

1875 Woodward Court: Jessica and Kyle Waid to Jasmine and Thomas Stumpe; $540,000

1970 Orb Court: Kimberly and Kenneth Chevalier to Meredith Murphy and Jacob Anglin; $518,000

1995 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Luann and Robert Steffen; $373,500

2004 Mayfield Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Karen and John Maher; $600,000

2116 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mary Gray; $507,500

3421 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kayla Schneider and Jarrett Grayson; $495,000

6404 Dunleary Court: Aswathi Davies and Deepu Sunny to Jam and Daniel Nishida; $372,500

7087 O'Connel Place: Trisha and Matthew Bremer to Kelly Mitchell and Brandon Brammer; $510,000

721 Gunther Drive: The Drees Company to Amanda Torhus and Matthew Gillespie; $575,000

804 Devin Court: The Drees Company to Vicki and John Burke; $484,500

8408 Concerto Court, unit 246D: The Drees Company to Elizabeth Goetz and Rita Purkiser; $423,000

9436 Gettysburg Lane: Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC to Erin and Cory Black; $363,000

Verona

1445 Eads Road: Susan Stephenson to Tonya Simpson; $190,000

Villa Hills

2822 Shellbark Circle: Erica Charters and Jonathan Charters to Kimberly and Mark Franxman; $780,000

Walton

12647 Hall Court: The Drees Company to Santhiya Kumar and Vishupriya Venkataramanujam; $450,500

315 Maiden Court, unit 5: Jennifer Lorinez to Kalli Farrar; $175,000

416 Champaigne Lane: The Drees Company to Albert Chamberlain; $434,000

668 Crescent Landing: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Janet and Charles Sandlin and Camille and Adam Croweak; $244,500

684 Crescent Landing: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lynn and Jay Ondrovic; $254,000

Wilder

480 Lakeview Drive, unit 5: Kaytlyn and Anthony Lundy II to Allyson and Darrell Matthews; $170,500

