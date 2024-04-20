$2.2 million Mount Lookout home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.
Addyston
347 Sekitan Ave: Kenkel Thomas J & Kathy A to Schutte Jesse; $5,000
Amberley Village
3170 Whitetree Cr: Hometown Property Solutions LLC to Stellner Winston L & Stacie Stellner; $670,000
Anderson Township
1046 Brooke Ave: Karaman Marlene Tr to McHenry Lindsey; $240,000
1612 Cohasset Dr: Strauss Codi M to Ward Nicole; $232,000
1620 Cohasset Dr: Pettigrew Laura to Rice Tracy L Tr & Sarah E Peterson Tr; $235,000
2227 Corinthian Ct: Welsh William M & Elizabeth Schoenling to Kirby David & Renae; $632,500
2253 Donnington Ln: Grombala Eric E & Julie Derrick Grombala to Moening Blake W & Kelsey L Schmeckpeper; $555,000
5830 Salem Rd: Robb Robert E Jr & Alice S to Luby Callaghan M; $595,000
6309 Stirrup Rd: Molle William H & Carly E to Gillespie Madison M & Richard G Wendell Iii; $467,000
7063 Woodsedge Dr: Anglim Gerald Joseph & David L Rogers II to Wilson Andrew Joseph & Lauren; $670,000
7962 Kimbee Dr: Brolhorst Jacki & Brandon to Pertuset David & Ashley; $415,000
8010 Parkside Lake Dr: Adams David & Bonnie to Fritch Rebecca Marie & John Lloyd Fritch; $1,175,000
8159 Witts Meadow Ln: Dean Cheryl Trustee to Arena Elisabeth C; $250,000
8472 Brandonhill Ct: McDaniel Sarah L & Randal P Longbotom to Stoy Daniel A & Brook Jones; $290,000
876 Woodlyn Dr: Judd Brenda Tr to Shellenbarger Sandra R & David E Ross; $176,000
Blue Ash
26 Woodcreek Dr: Freeman Lawrence C Tr to Blundred Lawrence R & Margo A Flege; $641,000
4470 Ellman Ave: Rahe Mary J to Donohoue Cody Thomas @ 4; $185,000
8863 Kenwood Rd: Kohake Elizabeth M to Lim Kenneth & Kathlenn Lim; $128,000
Bond Hill
1103 Ryland Ave: Rockmore Neddie L to Rockmore Kenneth J & Arnita Rockmore; $92,000
1111 Elm Park Dr: Bane Scott to Zinani Dakota B & Oriana Qh Zinani; $290,000
1318 Regent Ave: Cincinnati Redevelopment LLC to Moriarity Devin; $350,750
1323 Regent Ave: Jones Derek T & Susan J Casey Leininger to Butler Sondra A & Eugene Butler Jr; $225,000
1407 Ryland Ave: Johnson Kevin T to Model 1 Construction LLC; $110,000
Business District
633 Main St: Cincybnb LLC to Clarkson Jr James R; $274,000
California
5856 Panama Ave: Leta Anthony P to Ducktodd LLC; $74,775
Camp Washington
3073 Henshaw Ave: Camp Washington Community Board Inc to Fransen Stephanie; $155,000
Carthage
132 Nansen St: Vb One LLC to Fraley Gabriel & Danielle Fraley; $100,000
6613 Lebanon St: Sebag Eithan Yosef & Eyal Ziv to Adkins John M; $125,500
Cheviot
3836 Trevor Ave: Sfr Workforce Owner LLC to Marsh Home Solutions LLC; $110,000
3855 Trevor Ave: Neumann Brothers LLC to Prieto Jose & Carmen Rincon Fabian; $165,000
4005 Trevor Ave: Gonzalez Antonio Giovanni to Upscale Investments LLC; $62,500
Cleves
104 Western View Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000
34 Timberline Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
410 Westgate Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
51 Harrison Ave: Huber John R & Vicky V to Jasper Jonathan Robert & Kristopher Charles Heis; $175,000
Clifton
322 Amazon Ave: Eby Victoria Angela & Blake Christopher Stephens to Ironwood Assets LLC; $400,000
96 Juergens Ave: Sorensen Christine to Hinger Hannah; $215,000
Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview
2952 McMicken Ave: Intelligent Construction Investment LLC to Han Huong Giang; $190,000
Colerain Township
10216 Hawkhurst Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10226 Storm Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10229 Pottinger Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10243 Pippin Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10243 Storm Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10253 Pottinger Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10291 Menominee Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10293 Hawkhurst Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
10297 Pippin Rd: Tal Ohio Investments LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $171,000
10298 Menominee Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10325 Season Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10330 September Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10580 Breedshill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10730 Invicta Cr: French Larry M Jr & Cynthia M to Galan Adrian G; $132,000
11319 Templeton Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
12092 Birchhill Dr: Brandt Gerald A to Morales Omar Fredy Mazariegos; $200,000
12126 Spalding Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
12146 Birchhill Dr: Williams Willie E to Han Huong Giang; $161,000
12155 Birchgrove Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
12180 Wincanton Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2365 Golf Dr: Ksmp Group LLC to Zeigler Joshua Michael; $203,000
2405 Golf Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2416 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Hupp Briel; $381,000
2436 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Jordan Bruce Wayne & Tami Marie Jordan; $382,900
2455 Bluelark Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2494 Kemper Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2516 Haverknoll Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2534 Merriway Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2565 Highgrove Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2580 Keysport Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2659 Barthas Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2701 Byrneside Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2701 Royal Glen Dr: Avisa Properties LLC to Madison Smith; $235,000
2729 Greenbrook Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2730 Breezy Wy: Keene Group Inc The to Patrick Todd L; $235,000
2752 Greenbrook Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2762 Wheatfield Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2780 Spruceway Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000
2793 Brampton Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2828 Quaker Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2843 Windon Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2859 Kingman Dr: Asaj LLC to Yauger Michael; $259,900
2884 Wheatfield Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2885 Houston Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2913 Overdale Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2929 Overdale Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
2961 Libra Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2996 Libra Ln: Starks Leslie Leeanne & Kalib Starks to Th Property Owner I LLC; $220,000
2998 Spruceway Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3037 Wheatfield Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3093 Glenaire Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3098 Aries Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3137 Regal Ln: Burke Rodney & Brenda to Wheeler Regina & Roger Wheeler; $192,000
3315 Grovewood Dr: Westmark Properties LLC to Davis Victoria N Tr; $267,300
3362 Grovewood Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3364 Hidden Creek Dr: Boland Patricia A to Rea Ruth & Tamra E Mack; $167,000
3385 Nandale Dr: Paudal Aakash to Opendoor Property Trust I; $219,600
3419 Rocker Dr: Dulal Bhim & Lila Dulal to Barry Mamadou Baillo & Aissatou Barry; $290,000
3438 Hollyglen Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3475 Springdale Rd: Minor Terrence Andrew @3 to Minor Terrence Andrew & Traci Taylor; $44,400
3475 Springdale Rd: Taylor Douglas V @3 to Minor Terrence Andrew @3; $44,400
5638 Springdale Rd: Leguillon Colleen to Williams Willie E; $174,900
6180 Springdale Rd: Richey Norman L to Dimuzio Stephanie; $200,000
6610 Gaines Rd: Andres Norma M to Herbig Steven; $320,000
8070 Peacock Dr: Reiber Tracy L to Sbk Properties Ky LLC; $118,000
8453 Sunlight Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
8476 Sunlight Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
8553 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Jackson Markeya; $383,700
8556 Neptune Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
8560 Noelle Dr: Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Montes Eric Dewitt & Darcy Beth Montes; $320,938
8578 Sunlight Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9141 Coogan Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9203 Burgess Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9642 Crosley Farm Dr: Wu Timothy G to Fuller Samantha & Mark R Fuller; $150,000
9738 Dunraven Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
9775 Yuba Ct: Lillie Sandra M & Mary F to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $125,000
9778 Dunraven Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9810 Regatta Dr: Farmer Mark S & Claudia O Tr to Egan Connor T; $179,000
9827 Melcarl Dr: NVR Inc to Greene Chevaness L; $268,960
9829 Melcarl Dr: NVR Inc Dba Ryan Homes to Davis Brittany M; $233,990
9831 Capstan Dr: Watts Amber R to Bickel Albert J; $155,000
9994 Loralinda Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
Merril Ct: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Timberlake Jeffery Michael; $529,004
Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $78,000
College Hill
1158 Groesbeck Rd: Spencer Catlyne L to Debildt Bradley; $156,000
1183 Atwood Ave: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Lawson Keyanda S; $140,000
1307 Cedar Ave: Sanders Kimberly C to Brinker Diana; $299,900
1543 Marlowe Ave: 1562 Ruth Ave LLC to Prather Andrew T & Lydia H Newton; $310,000
Columbia Township
7007 Grace Ave: Grote Kim N & John T Pack to Payonk Allison J; $240,000
Columbia Tusculum
3435 Golden Ave: Greenberg Dorothy & Craig Vogel to Reed Charlotte & Donald Reed; $668,888
3912 Holbrook Ave: Sinclair Barney to Delta Car Care Inc; $13,200
432 Stanley Ave: Frey Theresa Marie to Jackson Sr Ronnie; $690,000
536 Tusculum Ave: Sullivan Robyn S to Slater Nichole; $343,300
Corryville
3253 Jefferson Ave: Katsaounis Nicholas to Siffel Group The LLC; $435,000
Crosby Township
7238 Villa Ln: Orange Mockingbird 27 LLC to Hile Phillip Jonathan; $209,900
Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve LLC to NVR Inc; $75,100
Deer Park
4255 Glenway Ave: Gilreath Sarah A to Tree House Properties LLC; $134,500
Delhi Township
1130 Neeb Rd: Emmett Patrick J to Clarke Lillian &; $400,000
1298 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Elmore Diane E Tr; $479,778
202 Silverspring Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000
223 Halidonhill Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
255 Cloverhill Te: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
271 Glenfield Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
274 Brookforest Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
289 Anderson Ferry Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
314 Brookforest Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
407 Elm St: JJS Holding LLC to Zheng Zhiwei; $175,000
4166 Copperfield Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
4233 Glenhaven Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
474 Burhen Dr: Wernke Tyler to Opendoor Property Trust I; $193,400
4998 Poinsettia Dr: Herbst Phyllis Adele to Wittrock Ashley Marie; $202,000
5004 Alvernovalley Ct: Griffin Brandon P to Detherage John III & Abigail Louise Detherage; $245,000
5248 Woodlake Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000
5355 Cleander Dr: Castellini Jessica Trustee to Anderson Colton; $289,900
5494 Palomino Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
6726 Sandover Dr: Hein Sharon E to Sheaf Jr Robert J; $217,000
6774 Rapid Run Rd: Doran John Patrick & Samantha to Stockelman Kimberly Ann Marie; $41,000
6780 Rapid Run Rd: Doran John Patrick & Samantha to Stockelman Kimberly Ann Marie; $41,000
934 Fashion Ave: Waldeck Jennifer L & John M to Fuell Jeffrey A; $269,500
East Price Hill
1017 Considine Ave: H&e Enterprise LLC to Ddg Investments LLC; $107,000
1100 McPherson Ave: Williams Carolyn to Mvf Properties Ltd; $115,000
3040 Glenway Ave: Marouani One LLC to Manss Management Group LLC; $107,000
3812 Liberty St: Egargo Investments Ltd to Abreu Pichardo Ana Estherlin &; $168,000
432 Hawthorne Ave: Jekel Laura A & Al Jude-nino Ricalde Elegado to Shepherd Robert & Kaitlyn Lillick; $200,000
452 Grand Ave: Falls Diana L to Jd Bullfrog LLC; $100,000
548 Purcell Ave: Wall John to Gallaher Wesley & Natacha Sako; $426,500
556 Fairbanks Ave: Kfj Realty Group LLC to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $75,000
East Walnut Hills
1119 McMillan Ave: Ferguson Timothy W to Dienger Maria; $115,000
1815 William H Taft Rd: Osborne Vicky to Criswell Celeste; $77,000
2401 Ingleside Ave: Gibbons Christopher J to Carlson Richard & Rita Carlson; $295,000
2412 Grandview Ave: Rieger Amanda to Sharma Properties LLC; $203,000
2715 Hackberry St: Taylor Robert W to Heaphy Jenna; $530,000
Fairfax
5803 Hawthorne Ave: McKean Mary L & Kevin Boyd to George Michael & Cloe Cooperrider; $350,000
Forest Park
1024 Harkin Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1046 Waycross Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000
10877 Carnegie Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11322 Kenshire Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11423 Riga Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11443 Lincolnshire Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11468 Framingham Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11469 Geneva Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11540 Fitchburg Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11559 Geneva Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11620 New Hope Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11646 Hollingsworth Wy: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11650 Geneva Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11651 Hanover Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
11755 Elkwood Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1179 Ironstone Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
12078 Hitchcock Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1398 Keyridge Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1813 Lincrest Dr: Greenstone Developers LLC to Dykes Lashawn; $252,000
503 Waycross Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
528 Bessinger Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
594 Waycross Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
725 Decatur Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
726 Danbury Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
732 Converse Dr: Hankerson David D to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $130,000
772 Evangeline Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
776 Smiley Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
778 Danbury Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
784 Kemper Rd: Neeplo Johnny to Oh One Properties LLC; $102,500
784 Kemper Rd: Schriml Vonnie to Neeplo Johny; $87,500
800 Smiley Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
818 Holyoke Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
859 Heatherstone Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
923 Gallatin Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
958 Havensport Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
966 Smiley Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
975 Halesworth Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
975 Harkin Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
Green Township
1770 Ebenezer Rd: Barnett Besser Neaoma to Megeorge Craig & Ashley Taylor Meyer; $260,000
2170 Woodmere Ct: Schorsch Jeffrey L & Karen to Gbr Real Estate LLC; $130,000
2936 North Bend Rd: Sprague Linda S to Yust Robert A & Cynthia J Yust; $280,000
3209 Autumn Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3423 Jessup Rd: Kg Remodeling LLC to Wunder Douglas; $185,000
3691 Feldkamp Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3697 Feldkamp Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3701 Feldkamp Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3875 Church Ln: McIntosh Alex & Cindy McIntosh to Kappen Justin P; $269,900
3956 Harmar Ct: Collins Michael & Brittany to Cushard Christopher Michael; $219,900
4308 Turf Ln: Young Eric to Sacaguti Andre; $210,000
4418 Pinecroft Dr: Sallada Paul E & Sue A to Coffaro Zachary C & Amy A Coffaro; $250,000
5175 Deeridge Ln: Pnc Bank National Association Tr to Davis Rick; $180,000
5395 Philloret Dr: Hieber Joseph C & Rebecca L to Walker Derissa & Della Walker; $222,500
5440 Muddy Creek Rd: Winton Savings & Loan Co The to Greater Cincinnnati Credit Union Inc; $600,000
5512 North Glen Rd: Kelley Orby to Brown Amy E; $271,000
5543 Boomer Rd: Rombis Sylvia & Litsa Spanos to Barnhart Eric Peter Thomas; $265,000
5568 Sunnywoods Ln: Sjolin Lora @4 to Baber Eunice V Harper; $225,000
5569 Hickory Ridge Ln: Chouteau Michael & Morgan Wagner to Fields Katrina; $255,000
5575 Edger Dr: McGowan Anne Hayes to Krimmer Angela Marie & Kathaleen Krimmer; $235,000
5613 Samver Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000
6643 Hearne Rd: Muse Ronald L to Stockleman Claire & Mary Steinberg; $83,900
6924 Taylor Rd: Oconnell Daniel W & Kellie Jo to Loredo Jr Frank & Christina Loredo; $215,000
Greenhills
38 Handel Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
49 Burley Cr: Palmieri Bertina to Richomes Realty LLC; $80,000
Harrison
123 Deerview Ct: Oliver Michael W Jr & Lori R Enderle to Opendoor Property Trust I; $279,200
133 Harrison Ave: Marsh Roxanna L & Lois J Kidd to MCCO Residential LLC; $120,000
Harrison Township
Carolina Trace Rd: Howard Deborah A to Nicholas Jakob & Morgan Nicole Pietruch; $385,000
Hartwell
28 Woodsdale Ave: Stonestreet Karen to Perez Josefina Velazquez; $147,038
8357 Mace Ave: Burton Shirl L to Robbins Jeffrey & Bessie Geisen; $62,500
Hyde Park
2353 Bedford Ave: Motch Marjorie to Castellini Janet A Tr; $550,000
2372 Madison Rd: Bullock Alexis D & Joann E Bullock to Romer Christopher J & Deema B; $193,000
2835 Hyde Park Pl: Ollier Nicole M to Woods Benjamin & Phary; $270,000
3344 Menlo Ave: Malof David L & Jennifer S to Yardley William B @3; $955,000
3508 Forestoak Ct: Fischer Arthur L Jr Tr to Horn David & Deborah A Horn; $628,500
3617 Saybrook Ave: Polston Mary E & Blane J to Pirani Robert; $408,000
Kennedy Heights
6215 Kennedy Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Hush Tara & Samuel H Duff; $387,000
6460 McHugh Pl: Aproject LLC to Martin Emily; $255,000
Linwood
4801 Morse St: Vn Holdings 2020 LLC C/o Raw Property Management to Abc Reo LLC; $113,000
Lockland
119 Washington Ave: Miniard Valerie to Westwood Portfolio LLC; $25,000
121 Cooper Ave: Harrison Bryan to Real Estate King Inc; $55,000
313 Pershing Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
Loveland
1095 Stratford Ct: Lyttle John to Smith Michael W & Victoria L; $157,000
178 Glen Lake Rd: Kotter Bryan to Schroeder Troy J; $333,500
1913 Timberidge Dr: Ware Chad & Almaz Witthans to Kyu Hwa LLC; $315,000
1955 Rollins Dr: Lopez Diego A & Andrea C Castillo-lopez to Moore Sean & Kasey Partin; $295,000
307 Wall St: Bateman Jeffrey W to Grinder Mary; $220,000
Loveland Ave: Nieberding James L Tr to Brookstone Homes Inc; $160,000
Madeira
7200 Treetop Ln: John Henry Homes Inc to Flacke Lisa Dawn & Noe Guadalupe Rodriguez Garcia; $800,000
7249 Jethve Ln: Purtee Wanda & Linda Sevin to Fowler Sam & Victoria Groebner; $332,500
Madisonville
4201 Simpson Ave: Larkins Ventures LLC to Clear III Joseph F & Emma Komrska; $375,000
4703 Stewart Ave: Vanguard Contracting LLC to Lre 2 LLC; $775,000
4840 Glenshade Ave: Diamond Realty Investments LLC to Jurkovic Luca Maria & Alice Franco; $350,000
5720 Sierra Park Pl: Curd Cheryl to Cvg Homes Buyers LLC; $110,000
6223 Roe St: Brennock Seth to Redden Stephen & Jennifer Redden; $370,000
6736 Hurd Ave: Wilson Margaret Bryant Hayes to Northey Clayton David; $365,000
6756 Britton Ave: Norwood Investment Properties LLC to Heald David & Rebekah Heald; $725,000
Miami Township
2806 Buckridge Dr: Sullivan Andrew T & Kelly M to Robinson Lisa M & Michael I Robinson; $720,000
3085 Citation Ln: Zahneis Martin A Tr to Stalkoff Nicholas & Sarah Tiemeyer; $545,000
3799 Samba Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
3823 Foxtail Ln: Hensler Thomas A & Lynn C to Hare Mitch A & Kathleen P Hare; $436,000
Carnoustie Ct: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv; $57,660
Montgomery
10308 Montgomery Rd: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Malof David L & Jennifer S Malof; $1,101,939
Mount Airy
4929 Raeburn Dr: Seibert Nicki Kay to Cornelius Rebecca Tr; $450,000
Mount Auburn
333 Milton St: Webster David to Slonim Jessica; $420,000
Mount Healthy
7414 Hickman St: Bright Eddie & Keli to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $85,100
7927 Rambler Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9311 Rambler Pl: Tibbs Katherine Alena to Kissel Matt; $205,000
Mount Lookout
1048 Richwood Ave: Lake Vincent M & Malia Lake to WAZ Holding Company LLC; $2,200,000
3115 Linwood Ave: Holloway Courtney R to Grzelak Margaret Elizabeth & Alexander; $375,000
3234 Hardisty Ave: Guy Jennifer Marie & Thomas Jeffery to Ramanadham Akhil & Margot Dale; $916,900
Mount Washington
1542 Sutton Ave: Jump Robert A Jr & Patricia Jump to Brail Alexander J; $190,000
2127 Beechmont Ave: Schultz Alfred J Tr & Mary E Tr to Kosuru Associates LLC; $550,000
6355 Corbly Rd: Sullivan Peter P to Catral Minereva; $188,000
6574 Knottypine Dr: Davis Benjamin J to Vereau Maximo Vilca & Magdalena Lang; $285,000
Newtown
6912 Jefferson Ave: Hair Roberta A Tr to Gardner Gary & Annette; $175,000
North Avondale
3928 Leyman Dr: Schilling Amanda & Benjamin to Miller Jacob; $505,000
678 Clinton Springs Ave: Schilling Amanda & Benjamin to Miller Jacob; $505,000
North College Hill
2023 Catalpa Ave: Fair Price Property LLC to Winbush Jaylah; $168,000
6508 Parrish Ave: Smith Latanya to Douglas Jesse & Morgan Riles; $35,000
6524 Simpson Ave: Merkle Gary to Bartolon Dayli Zulmy Escalante; $185,000
6784 Tarawa Dr: Finley Cody A & Cynthia S Roberts to Kaplan Joshua Deen & Serena Kristine Kaplan; $225,000
6785 Marvin Ave: Williams Karen A to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $150,000
6813 Tarawa Dr: Rodes Jennifer to Jones Jr Samuel Eric; $200,000
6920 Rob Vern Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
7017 La Boiteaux Ave: Gadberry Alma E to Eder Brothers Ltd; $77,000
North Fairmount
3187 McHenry Ave: Trevcc Properties LLC to Keith Taylor Holdings LLC; $34,250
3344 Saffer St: Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Shanbhag Vijay; $174,900
Northside
4370 Innes Ave: Burnett Group LLC to Bjm Investments And Holdings LLC; $163,000
Norwood
1924 Waverly Ave: Endsley April to Mol Alexander & Eliza Wilder; $425,000
2056 Maple Ave: Meece Debra @9 to Benjamin Miles Alexander & Natalie Peebles; $185,000
2130 Feldman Ave: Ostendorf Enterprises LLC to Dunlap David B; $290,000
2304 Lysle Ln: Meece Anthony D to Randlolph Maria K; $200,000
2439 Kenilworth Ave: Richey Emily N to Geter Michelle Therese @ 4; $365,000
5329 Wakefield Pl: The Bank Of New York Mellon to Successful Beginnings LLC; $110,250
5416 Montgomery Rd: Wiles Gregory & Brenda to Rooker Bryan Eugene & Bethany Wiles; $174,000
5515 Warren Ave: Tarantino Shelby N to Brown Katherine L; $240,000
5712 Warren Ave: Pike Kirk to Zampounis Nicholas & Ashley Humphrey; $297,000
Oakley
2845 Madison Rd: Abney Sally J to Santoro Robert & Annemarie Santoro; $350,000
3316 Glenhurst Pl: Boscolo Elisa to Callirgos Marco; $423,900
3871 Mt Vernon Ave: Gregory Roger to Prime Capital Group LLC; $245,000
4112 Maple Dr: Howard Ashley to Hayden Brendan S & Samantha J Dimario; $425,000
4141 Pillars Dr: Dermody Jerry J to Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC; $225,000
Over-the-Rhine
107 Mulberry St: Redmond Michael L & Holly K to Williams William D; $47,500
1338 Vine St: Mandzak Hollyann to Richardson Grant J; $289,000
1407 Vine St: Delwiche Christopher to TMASC Inc; $189,000
1432 Race St: Kolik Thuy Linh to Sergent Andrew & Erica Sergent; $165,000
Pleasant Ridge
3115 Beaver Ave: Yingling Jr Robert James & Tammy to Sparks Charles A; $340,000
5654 Lawndale Pl: Pendergast Dawn & John to Lay Emily; $297,000
6134 Woodmont Ave: Sickmiller Adam & Danielle to Jones Avery & Kelly Jones; $415,000
Reading
105 Bunker Hill Ct: Stallion Investments LLC to Bolin Gabriel William Thomas &; $242,500
Riverside
161 Palisades Pointe: Wells Ben F Tr to Broderick Mary Ann; $194,500
Roselawn
1514 Beaverton Ave: New Norma Cheryl & Adolphus Lynn Jr to New Norma C; $165,000
1813 Greenbriar Pl: Retco Properties LLC to Collins Dawn; $195,000
Sayler Park
200 Whipple St: Vb One LLC to Landis Samuel; $115,200
Sharonville
11121 Spinner Ave: Bird Megan E & V Glen Lovitt to Baker Katie & Austin; $280,000
1705 Valdosta Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
Silverton
3957 Fordham Pl: Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,671,000
6728 Alpine Ave: Tuchfarber Chris to Alspaugh Douglas; $131,120
South Cumminsville
3835 Borden St: Cincy Property Care LLC to Vaish Gaurav & Renu Chandel; $80,000
South Fairmount
1908 Knox St: Alterdoyle Homes LLC to Jason Mullins Enterprises Inc; $55,000
1927 Montrose St: Etter Antonio to McNeal Ashlynn D; $134,500
2464 Scully St: Schmit Sandra to Scully St Cincinnati Oh Trust; $36,000
2469 Scully St: Lws Realty Group LLC to Jordan Aram A; $10,500
2618 Beekman St: Operation Target At Risk Teens (otart) to Lewis Darlene; $8,520
Spring Grove Village
727 Burr Oak St: Vb One LLC to Khan Real Estate LLC; $118,500
Springdale
1064 Terrytown Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1174 Wainwright Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
264 Centerbury Ct: A & R House 2 Home LLC to Doddy Teresa; $186,250
370 Glensprings Dr: Ramirez Pablo A to Cca Glensprings LLC; $900,000
678 Cedarhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
922 Castro Ln: Arway Donna L to Losekamp Jacob M; $175,800
Springfield Township
10111 Hamilton Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10326 Faske Dr: Flowers Arthur to Tri State Homes LLC; $126,000
10572 Farmhill Ct: Barros Luis S & Luisa I to Jones Jade M; $410,000
10738 Toulon Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10858 Sprucehill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner III LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $1,962,000
10928 Birchridge Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
10966 Maplehill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner Iv LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $200,000
1105 Gracewind Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1161 Hearthstone Dr: Mohler Richard D & Patricia A to Wittkorn Rhonda & Dennis Wittkorn; $230,000
1196 Tassie Ln: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
12010 Mill Rd: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1272 Madeleine Cr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1346 Hartwood Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1515 Forester Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1687 Newbrook Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1877 Mistyhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1881 Vinemont Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1898 Sevenhills Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1931 Lotushill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
1986 Lotushill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2011 Roosevelt Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2029 Mistyhill Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2058 Arrowood Pl: Hatcher Ronald Eugene Jr & Patricia to Davis Harvey D & Lisa; $280,000
2088 Sevenhills Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
2127 Galloway Ct: Sapkota Keshab@4 to Faust Aaron Michael & Amber Michelle; $273,000
2298 Magdalena Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
549 North Bend Rd: Home Recreations LLC to Coronel Sandra Crespo & Saul Mauricio; $300,000
6580 Golfway Dr: Williams Antoinette to Th Property Owner I LLC; $212,000
7610 Greenfarms Dr: Otto L Matthew Trustee to Paola Gloria; $405,000
774 Crowden Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
8470 Pringle Dr: Vanguard Contracting LLC to Lre 2 LLC; $775,000
8645 Zenith Ct: Ewald John A & Diane M to Rai Kiran & Binod Rai; $305,000
8651 Bobolink Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
8685 Empire Ct: Dist 3 LLC to Wahlbrink Chad & Sierra Wahlbrink; $280,000
8761 Balboa Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
8903 Monsanto Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9230 Meadowglen Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9325 Shallowford Ln: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Itodo Aarika; $245,000
942 Vacationland Dr: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
9481 Beech Dr: Murphree Sarah Vaughan to Cryder Steven B; $178,010
992 Springbrook Dr: Lackey Eugene Jr to Jones Shawanda; $113,000
Hamilton Ave: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
St. Bernard
146 Mitchell Ave: Green Martina to Vantage Capital LLC; $227,000
18 Baker Ave: Chin Terence & Pamela Sue to Dicarlo Damian G & Megan Holbrock; $389,000
4221 Dartmouth Dr: Eldridge Robert E Sr to Beringhaus Ethan; $196,000
4810 Chalet Dr: Voyles Co LLC to Stallworth Bruce; $79,900
Sycamore Township
1942 Chaucer Dr: Young Fred to Bankston Temisha; $103,000
3942 Longford Dr: Bessler Janet L & Eileen Cafferky Boyd to Bessler Janet L; $142,500
7217 Bobby Ln: Gall Charles G & Kathy L to Kremer Brad M & Renee E Kremer; $540,000
7446 Kemper Rd: East Kemper Properties LLC to E Kemper Properties Llp; $250,000
8572 Donegal Dr: Mire Lisa to Dierkers Mark J; $297,000
Symmes Township
9591 Main St: Sanctuary Holding Group LLC to Demurov Aslanbek & Rosita Shanaeva; $385,000
Terrace Park
504 Yale Ave: Lee Christopher L & Caroline S to Duman Ryan Joseph & Mary Duman; $750,000
Walnut Hills
2145 Luray Ave: Tabbosha Monir to Lauch Louis H Tr; $1,295,000
444 McGregor Ave: Alexander Bertram C to Cobb Latanya; $15,000
West Price Hill
1044 Winfield Ave: Dto Properties Group LLC to Mod Rs Holdings LLC; $130,000
1226 Sunset Ave: H&E Enterprise LLC to 122 Sunset Ave LLC; $98,500
4310 Fehr Rd: Armk Oh LLC to Mitchell Nathan; $211,000
4340 Cappel Dr: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Edwards Christina Tr & Christopher Harmon Tr; $141,775
5009 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Kfj Realty Group LLC to Cincy Property Care LLC; $145,500
826 Academy Ave: Lampson Patricia L to Homan Andrew; $85,000
Westwood
2258 Harrison Ave: St Two Endeavors LLC to Westside Investment Property Inc; $400,000
2568 Orland Ave: 2568 Orland LLC to Martirossian Edgar; $140,000
2831 Robert Ave: Vb One LLC to Jnlc Real Estate LLC; $82,500
2847 Ratterman Ave: McNulty Susan M to Jones Justin & Katie Jones; $130,000
2849 Ratterman Ave: McNulty Susan M to Jones Justin & Katie Jones; $130,000
2931 Kling Ave: Dingler Timothy W to Williams Amber N; $140,000
3016 Ratterman Ave: McNulty Susan M to Jones Justin & Katie Jones; $130,000
3096 Worthington Ave: Gao Valyna L & Yangxuan Gao to Accenti Tech Solution Inc; $105,000
3126 Manning Ave: Conrad Evan T & Laura M to Elliott Kaitlin & Victoria Randall; $220,000
3339 Robinet Dr: Fantetti Peter J to Briskman Real Estate; $110,800
3361 Treasure Ct: Clay & Mortar LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $178,000
Whitewater Township
218 Chidlaw Ave: Dole James M & Risa C to Hedger Isaiah Love; $110,000
4410 Chidlaw Ave: Dole James M & Risa C to Hedger Isaiah Love; $110,000
Woodlawn
10125 Grandview Ave: Foreman Patricia Z & Sarah E to Tate Jeremaine; $55,000
10280 Faxon Ct: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Vinebrook Homes Borrower 2 LLC; $26,746,000
Wyoming
128 Forest Ave: Parkside Development Group LLC to Brunett Derek; $420,000
307 Grove Ave: Vanguard Real Estate Holdings LLC to Dighe Properties LLC; $350,000
Morts Pass: Wyoming Swimming Club The to Gifford Ryan James; $17,215
Sweetwater Dr: Wyoming Swimming Club The to Mecoli John D & Kathleen B; $15,055
Sweetwater Dr: Wyoming Swimming Club The to Robbins Fredric J & Marie S; $21,410
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1306 Parkside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kaleigh Steffen; $273,500
5 Horizon Hill Court: Michael Toppin to Lia Conlin; $235,000
660 Streamside Drive Lower: The Drees Company to Patricia and Gregory Volski; $335,000
7668 Devonshire Drive, unit 36-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Robert Taylor; $356,000
7802 E. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Sarah and Steven Koetting; $648,500
813 Bluestem Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Carolyn and Brandon Kathman; $490,000
Bellevue
120 Bonnie Leslie Ave.: Thompson Enamel, Inc. to Lauren Bradley; $135,000
318 Washington St.: Taylor Thompson to Steven Baker; $220,000
319 Ward Ave.: Melissa and Michael Hart to Anna Richards; $255,500
433 Ward Ave.: Bonnie and David Cronin to Samantha Reynolds; $163,000
618 Fuhrman Ave.: Christine Allen and Donald Young to Eva Lutz; $278,000
Burlington
2457 Ferdinand Drive: Mary and William Dinda to Jacqueline and Drew Glass; $295,000
2720 Dorado Court: Jonathan Marsh to Kimberly Carroll and Gerald Long; $305,000
3330 Mary Teal Lane: Sualinda Garcia to Evgenia Couch; $330,000
3352 Beech Lane: Dawn Wagers to Jacob Hickman; $173,000
5282 Country Club Lane, unit 10B: Anna and Brian Williams to David Cronin; $250,000
6257 Autumn Trail: Stephen Bostelman to Rosa and Randy Gates; $340,000
6384 Briargate Drive: Rendahandi Silva and Vineetha Gedara to Elaine and Rickie Teegarden; $215,000
6905 Lucia Drive: Vicki and John Burke to Erin and Gregory Crabbe; $357,000
Cold Spring
24 Glenridge Drive: Kimberly Fischer to Maranda and Kyle Dawson; $390,000
5136 Winters Lane: Helen and Mark Bailey to HGFP, LLC; $230,000
606 Queensway Court: Jason Church to Silver Key Property Management, LLC; $100,000
869 Sandston Ridge: Sarah and Steven Koetting to Mollie Flanagan and Anthony Sinders; $465,000
Covington
1023 Winding Way: Debra Frakes and Larry Frakes to Felicia and Eric McElhaney; $425,000
10531 Pinetree Court: The Drees Company to Michelle and Darrell Lovins; $378,000
1209 Holman St.: Gina and Kevin Briney to Kaanapali Renovations, LLC; $185,000
1209 Holman St.: Kaanapali Renovations, LLC to QZ Funding, LLC; $190,000
126 Idlewood Drive: Kristina and Ryan Hornback to Rebecca Scott; $220,000
1703 Holman St.: Holman House, LLC to Tasia Davis and Terrell Gibson; $255,000
1911 Pine St.: JSP Properties, LLC to Ruby and Patton Johnson; $144,000
2011 Mackoy St.: Perry & McFall Properties, LLC to Rare Investments, LLC; $69,000
208 W. 33rd St.: Gabriella Digiacomo to Jamie Buelteman; $205,500
231 E. 11th St.: Safeguard Management, LLC to Pops Investments Group 2, LLC; $140,000
2427 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 8-203: Barbara Huffman to Patrick Noll; $218,500
2480 Felice Drive: William Bray to Lisa and John Siegrist; $125,000
2612 Evergreen Drive: Kyra Wheat to Ian Cruickshank; $250,000
3123 Belleglade Drive: The Drees Company to Lauren and Andrew Renaker; $366,000
328 Trevor Ave.: Juan Cruz to Patrick Miller; $145,000
3932 Huntington Ave.: Brandon Brammer to Luke Ridder; $235,000
396 Altamont Road: Lori and Jeffrey Grefer to Jude Wells; $55,000
4467 Kidwell Lane: Carolyn and Brandon Kathman to Estefania Cevantes and Juan Manriquez; $315,000
4514 Carroll St.: Adam Gregory to Bryson Vega; $155,000
621 Edgecliff St.: Sandra Perez to Olivia Connor and Dalton Smith; $170,000
712 W. 35th St.: Diane Reynolds to Antrim Investments, LLC; $98,000
Crescent Springs
2131 Longford Drive, unit 204: The Gretchen Slagle Living Trust to David Brewer; $327,500
Crestview Hills
2716 Main Chase Lane: Billie Pitz to Theresa Kahmann; $300,000
396 Crown Point Circle: The Drees Company to Amanda and William Eddins; $1,312,500
563 Palmer Court: Marsha Dooley to Deborah and Gary Harmeling; $375,000
Dayton
813 6th Ave.: Herb Bishop to Real Equity OH, LLC; $56,000
813 6th Ave.: Real Equity OH, LLC to Carlos Zerpa; $62,500
Edgewood
3043 Ashley Drive: Julie and Patrick McGraw to Jennifer and Robert Barrett; $480,000
Elsmere
1076 Pebble Creek Drive: Andrew Jones to Hunter Kolb; $252,000
712 Orchard St.: Jill and Kevin Owen to Anna and Owen Lyons; $160,000
75 Sanders Drive: Paula Myers to Joyce Riebe; $149,500
Erlanger
125 Commonwealth Ave.: Donald Thomas to Laura and Brandon Adkins; $180,000
3016 Spring Valley Drive: Pamela and Thomas Paquette to Brandi Gesler; $275,000
312 Commonweath Ave.: Deborah and Gary Haynes to Phuc Pham; $65,000
3401 Treeside Court: Linda and Wayne O'Brien to Julie and Patrick McGraw; $530,000
3469 Misty Creek Drive: Stephanie and Adam Seymour to Monica Martin and Anthony Allison; $291,000
3934 Spire Circle: Tricia and David Draper to Donna and Robert Neville; $212,000
Florence
10160 Carnation Court, unit 9: The Biney Group, LLC to Rashmi Rout, Sabarie Mohhan, Gideon Gunasekar and Sibasisha Padhy; $148,000
10302 Cherry Lane: US Bank Trust National Association to Stallion Investments, LLC; $110,000
11070 Gatewood Court: Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC to Jill and Anthony Ferrari; $305,000
113 Honeysuckle Drive: Kerry and Richard Perry to Matt Cummings; $255,000
1575 Shady Cove Lane: Noelle and Timothy Schinagl to Sean Stewart; $227,000
1615 Creekview Drive: Bernadette and Robert Green to Monirul Sajib; $507,500
1767 Arborwoods Drive: Joyce Dooley to Janice Daffron and Paul Barton II; $300,000
2 A Meadow Lane: Kristofer Zent to Brian McDaniel; $195,000
240 Langshire Court, unit 5: Timothy Wright to Timothy House; $140,000
30 Rio Grande Circle, unit 7: Cristal Comer to Dembra Diaw; $167,000
49 Cobblestone Court: Mary Behrens to Emily Knecht and David Keylor; $272,000
7048 Manderlay Drive: Stamp Estates, LLC to Genea and George Rice Jr.; $226,000
Fort Mitchell
2182 Sienna Ave., unit 2-305: Brittany Reiber to Kathleen Brenner; $200,000
Fort Thomas
41 Earnscliff Court: The Christina E. Armstrong-Cattani Living Trust to John Kendall; $291,500
Fort Wright
1420 E. Henry Clay Ave.: Morgan and Aaron Fritsch to Gina Erardi and Brett Baueries; $340,000
3508 Reeves Drive: Rosanne Richardson and Paul Young to Megan and Nicholas Bauer; $665,000
Hebron
1747 Asbury Way: Mari and Scott Judd to Ingrid and Thomas Vellia Jr.; $240,000
1900 Netleaf Court: Landon McKain to Marie Votele and Samuel Mampuya; $275,000
2090 Bridgette Lane: Michaela and Kyle Werling to Stephanie and Johner Wical Jr.; $275,000
2172 Ridgeline Drive: The Drees Company to Susan and Donald Jakob; $485,000
2221 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Patricia Kennedy; $673,500
2249 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Rebecca and Matthew Stringer; $784,000
2394 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Michaela and Kyle Werling; $489,500
2423 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Aakash Paudal and Phoo Khine; $494,000
Highland Heights
2132 Alexandria Pike: James Brewer Jr. to Heather Hacker and Brandon Schutte; $195,000
22 Deitrich Road: Dylan Birkenhauer to Cinthya and Raymer Castillo; $122,000
30 Highland Meadows Circle, unit 5: Alyssa York, Tina and John Murphy to Carmen Doll; $169,000
Independence
10517 Elderberry Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and Brandon Housley; $372,000
115 Friar Tuck Drive: Jason Dudas to Kyle Mackenzie; $248,000
1497 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Jeremy Ashcraft; $540,000
1695 Cherry Blossom Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joseph Secrist; $299,000
4807 Wildwood Drive: Susan and Donald Bridges to Jessica and Nicholas Nappi; $228,000
5086 Christopher Drive: Rebecca and Matthew Wilson to Elizabeth and Sean Ferguson; $268,000
642 Tupelo Drive: Hannah Meade to Dakota and Justin Clem; $247,500
6473 Heathbrook Court: The Drees Company to Sarah and Benjamin Kurkowski; $390,000
695 Sycamore Drive: Regina and Steven Denny to Kelly Neudigate; $200,000
9733 Cloveridge Drive: Rebecca and Ryan Klosterman to Gracee Gregory; $267,000
Melbourne
5270 Mary Ingles Highway: Sarah Pombles to Bowling/Herald Properties of Butler, LLC; $120,000
Newport
1107-1109 Isabella St.: Cathy and Pete Huebner to Laura Wampler; $355,000
211 W. 9th St.: Bellevue Land, LLC to Julie Adams and Andrew Kaake; $280,000
423 Hodge St.: JAC Developments, LLC to Benito Guiterrez; $37,500
Southgate
14 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 1: Maria Stratman to Mary Bourne; $152,000
35 Fairway Drive: Glenda Haller to Marta and Gregory Stephens; $493,000
58 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 1: Courtney Lind to Cooper Schwalbach; $145,000
Taylor Mill
5424 Taylor Mill Road: Scott Lightfoot to Gary Bockweg; $238,000
Union
10396 Brookhurst Lane North: The Drees Company to Aparna Reddy and Nagarjuna Palyam; $577,500
13979 Santos Drive: The Drees Company to Patricia and Larry Moore; $643,500
1516 Authentic Court: The Drees Company to Ankit Patel; $811,500
1875 Woodward Court: Jessica and Kyle Waid to Jasmine and Thomas Stumpe; $540,000
1970 Orb Court: Kimberly and Kenneth Chevalier to Meredith Murphy and Jacob Anglin; $518,000
1995 Chris Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Luann and Robert Steffen; $373,500
2004 Mayfield Court: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Karen and John Maher; $600,000
2116 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Mary Gray; $507,500
3421 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kayla Schneider and Jarrett Grayson; $495,000
6404 Dunleary Court: Aswathi Davies and Deepu Sunny to Jam and Daniel Nishida; $372,500
7087 O'Connel Place: Trisha and Matthew Bremer to Kelly Mitchell and Brandon Brammer; $510,000
721 Gunther Drive: The Drees Company to Amanda Torhus and Matthew Gillespie; $575,000
804 Devin Court: The Drees Company to Vicki and John Burke; $484,500
8408 Concerto Court, unit 246D: The Drees Company to Elizabeth Goetz and Rita Purkiser; $423,000
9436 Gettysburg Lane: Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC to Erin and Cory Black; $363,000
Verona
1445 Eads Road: Susan Stephenson to Tonya Simpson; $190,000
Villa Hills
2822 Shellbark Circle: Erica Charters and Jonathan Charters to Kimberly and Mark Franxman; $780,000
Walton
12647 Hall Court: The Drees Company to Santhiya Kumar and Vishupriya Venkataramanujam; $450,500
315 Maiden Court, unit 5: Jennifer Lorinez to Kalli Farrar; $175,000
416 Champaigne Lane: The Drees Company to Albert Chamberlain; $434,000
668 Crescent Landing: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Janet and Charles Sandlin and Camille and Adam Croweak; $244,500
684 Crescent Landing: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lynn and Jay Ondrovic; $254,000
Wilder
480 Lakeview Drive, unit 5: Kaytlyn and Anthony Lundy II to Allyson and Darrell Matthews; $170,500
