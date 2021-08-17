$ 2.22 bn growth in Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 2.22 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the retail self-checkout terminals market to register a CAGR of almost 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as premiumization through product innovation and technology will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The retail self-checkout terminals market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the retail self-checkout terminals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bollore SA, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ECRS Software Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., ITAB Group, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Pan-Oston, Slabb Inc., and Toshiba International Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market size
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market trends
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market industry analysis
The retail self-checkout terminals market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. However, the High initial investment & implementation and maintenance costs will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail self-checkout terminals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will assist retail self-checkout terminals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the retail self-checkout terminals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the retail self-checkout terminals market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail self-checkout terminals market vendors
