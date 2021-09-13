$ 2.25 Bn growth Expected in Gas Masks Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas masks market is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing demand from manufacturing industries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gas masks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Gas Masks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the gas masks market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., RPB Safety LLC, RSG Safety BV, and Sundstrom Safety Inc.
The gas masks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The presence of stringent and comprehensive safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the need for regular maintenance will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gas masks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
